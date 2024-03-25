helen89

Investment Thesis

BJ’s Restaurant Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) is well positioned to deliver sales and margin growth in the medium to long term. Revenue should benefit from carryover impact price increases from the second half of 2023, and further price increases planned for FY24. In addition, easing comparison in the back of the current year also bodes well for the sales growth moving forward. Moreover, the company is focused on improving its brand image by enhancing customer satisfaction and boosting unaided awareness, which should help in increasing guest traffic and hence sales growth. Further, increasing footprint with the expected reacceleration of new restaurant developments from FY25 should also support medium to long-term sales growth.

On the margin front, the company should benefit from price increases, cost-saving initiatives, productivity gains, and moderating inflation. The company’s valuation is also attractive on normalized margins and some activist investors are also getting involved to improve shareholder value. Given, the encouraging medium to long-term sales growth prospects and favorable valuation, I am continuing with my buy rating.

BJRI Revenue Analysis and Outlook

I last covered BJRI in August where I discussed the company’s good growth prospects benefiting from price increases, improving customer experience, and restaurant remodeling measures. The company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 recently and similar dynamics were seen. Moreover, the stock price increased by 15% since my last article, which validates my stance.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company’s sales growth benefited from price increases, increasing customer satisfaction from menu enhancements, and improved dine-in services. In addition, good guest traction towards remodeled restaurants and new restaurant openings also benefited the sales.

However, in line with the rest of the industry, the company saw guest traffic slowdown as a result of an inflationary environment which reduced discretionary spending. On a comparable sales basis, the company posted comparable sales growth of 0.6% YoY. Its reported sales growth was -6% YoY as Q4 FY23 had one less week compared to Q4 FY22. Adjusted for one less week, total sales increased by 0.9% YoY.

Looking forward, I believe the company should be able to continue delivering sales growth benefiting from price increases, easing comparisons, improving guest experience, continuous remodeling efforts, a boost in advertising activities, and new restaurant development.

Over the last year, the company increased its menu prices to offset the inflationary labor and food cost pressure. This supported the company’s sales growth. The company further increased prices in January and has plans to strategically keep taking pricing actions moving forward in fiscal 2024. The carryover impact of price increases taken in the second half of fiscal 2023, new price increases taken at the beginning of the year, and any further increase in prices should continue to support the company’s sales growth in the coming quarters as well.

Moreover, the company should benefit from easier comparisons in the back half of this year. In the second half of the last year, lower guest traffic driven by lower discretionary spending and lower promotions, impacted sales growth. This has created easy comparisons in the second half of fiscal 2024 as comparable sales were up over 1% in Q3 FY23 and Q4 FY23 compared to mid to high single-digit growth in 1HFY23. This should help reaccelerate sales growth as we move forward in 2H24.

In addition, the company is also focused on improving the overall guest experience through enhancing the level of services at its dine-in rooms. As I discussed in my previous article, BJRI's efforts to enhance guest satisfaction involved implementing several measures. These measures included introducing a digital call-ahead waitlist, which notifies guests of accurate table wait times through digital and automated voice channels, increasing restaurant staff to ensure efficient service, and introducing janitorial services to reduce the workload of table servers. These efforts are helping the company increase guest frequency. Moreover, during the Investor Day held in November 2023, the company introduced a 3-year culinary strategy, which includes upgrading 50% of the menu to have more visual support, like attractive menu item pictures, for the guests. This plan also includes ongoing investments in core menu items and further innovation in ~20% of the menu focusing on value and price point. This should also help in improving guest experience and satisfaction with the brand and support guest dine-in frequency in the coming years.

Furthermore, the company’s remodeling efforts are also helping it improve the guest experience, increasing dine-in frequency and customer retention. The company's new restaurant designs aim to improve guest satisfaction and attract new customers, while also catering to the preferences of current diners. These remodeled restaurants are gaining good traction from guests, as the company is observing a boost in weekly sales at these locations. In fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the company renovated nine and 36 restaurants, respectively, and plans to remodel an additional 20 restaurants in fiscal year 2024. I anticipate that continued focus on these remodeling efforts should further enhance guest satisfaction and contribute to increased foot traffic in the future.

Moreover, the company is also planning to increase its advertising spend. According to management, BJRI has a large unaided brand awareness gap with its peers. So, the company is also focused on closing this awareness gap through increasing advertising activities. In line with this, the company plans to increase media spend by 20% in the coming years including advertising more on Linear Television, Connected TV, and digital video. These increases in media spending are expected to drive awareness at scale and close the unaided awareness gap with peers. This along with improvement in guest experience should support the guest traffic moving forward and help sales growth.

Lastly, the company’s long-term sales growth should also benefit from increasing its restaurant footprint. To give a recap on the company’s restaurant development trajectory, post-pandemic the company incurred significant new restaurant construction costs, which were up by over 35% since 2019. The development plans were further impacted by labor shortages and rising real estate costs after the pandemic. This resulted in decelerating new restaurant development after the pandemic. Moreover, BJRI also became more selective on when and where to open new restaurants because of the increased costs involved. However, this strategy of carefully choosing where to expand the restaurant footprint has helped in increasing weekly sales. According to management, new restaurants opened since 2021 are doing exceptionally well with a weekly sales average of more than 130,000 or ~10% higher than the system average.

While fiscal 2024 is expected to see a low level of new restaurant development as seen over the last few years, I believe this trajectory should improve as we exit FY24. The company is continuously identifying ways to bring down construction costs. For FY24, the company aims to reduce the investment costs for new builds by approximately $1 million, bringing down the investment costs to around $6.1 million net of landlord allowances. Moreover, the company is also working on further optimizing the new restaurant prototype to reduce the investment cost by another $500,000. These efforts should help in accelerating new unit development in fiscal 2025. The improving labor availability should also give management more confidence in accelerating its restaurant development pipeline as we exit FY24. The company targets to scale its footprint by opening over 425 restaurants in the long run with 5% annual restaurant growth, and reacceleration post-FY24 should help in achieving these targets.

In a nutshell, I am optimistic about the company’s sales growth prospects moving forward. While the Q1FY24 sales are expected to be negatively impacted by adverse weather conditions, I believe sales growth should pick up from the Q2FY24 with the help of price increases, easing comps, increase in guest traffic through guest experience improvements, improving brand awareness, and footprint expansion.

BJRI Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company’s margins benefited from price increases, lower discounting and promotional investments, productivity gains, and cost-saving measures. Moreover, a 130 bps YoY decrease in the cost of sales due to moderating food cost inflation also benefited the margins in the quarter. This resulted in a 150 bps YoY increase in restaurant-level cash flow margins to 14.4% and an 80 bps YoY increase in adjusted EBITDA margin to 8.4%.

Looking forward, I believe the company should be able to continue expanding its margins. As I discussed in the revenue analysis, BJRI plans to continue its strategic pricing actions. This along with the carryover impact of price increases from the second half of 2023 should continue to support margins. Moreover, the company is also focused on saving costs in its restaurant operations and improving the 4-wall restaurant economics. In line with this, the company targets to achieve $25 million in annual cost savings. In FY23, BJRI exceeded its annual targets by saving an extra $10 million in cost by finding new suppliers for a couple of its sauces and making some changes on the Janitorial side. Management is confident in exceeding its $25 million annual cost-saving target in FY24 as well. This should continue to support margin growth. Further, according to management, the remodeled and new restaurant openings have margins in the upper teens, so as the company moves forward with improving and scaling its footprint, margins should grow in the coming years.

I also expect efficiency and productivity gains to support margins. In the Q4 2023 earning call, management commented that employee retention rate has improved and is above pre-pandemic levels which has reduced the cost of hiring and training new employees. Moreover, the company is also eliminating the complexities in its menu by reducing menu items. This should result in less time to prepare meals and improve the productivity of the staff. The company is also investing in technology to further improve team member productivity through deploying tools like server hospitality dashboards, digital operation checklists, and AI-based sales forecasting. These tools should help in team members’ day-to-day activity and also eliminate waste and efficiently manage staffing with better sales forecasting. Lastly, moderating labor and food cost inflation should also help margin growth moving forward. Hence, I am optimistic about the company’s margin growth prospects ahead.

BJRI Stock Valuation

BJ’s Restaurant is currently trading at 27.47x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $1.24.

While the company’s valuation may look pricey based on the current year census EPS estimate, one needs to note that it is on relatively depressed EPS. The company’s current margins are much lower than the low double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin it enjoyed during pre-pandemic days. As the company improves its margins and management implements share buybacks, the company’s EPS is expected to see good growth in the coming years. In addition, some activist investors have already started buying the stock and engaging with management on cost reduction initiatives and buyback plans which is likely to accelerate margin recovery and EPS growth.

If we assume the company can reach ~11% adjusted EBITDA margins that it enjoyed in FY19, a year before the pandemic, using the current year’s consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 bn, we get adjusted EBITDA of ~149.6mn. The company’s current market cap is $795.88 mn, cash as of the last quarter end is $29.1 mn and its long-term debt is $68 mn. So we get an EV of $834.78 mn. This implies EV/EBITDA on normalized margins is 5.58x (=834.78/149.6), which is attractive. So, I believe there can be good upside as the company continues to execute its margin expansion plans.

BJ's Restaurants Risks

While I am optimistic about the company’s near-term as well as long-term growth prospects, certain risks should also be taken into account.