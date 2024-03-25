Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 25, 2024
BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 25, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amita Tomkoria - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Jonah Peretti - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Matt Omer - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to BuzzFeed, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode.

I would now like to hand the call over to SVP, Investor Relations, Amita Tomkoria. Please, go ahead.

Amita Tomkoria

Thank you. Hi, everyone, welcome to BuzzFeed, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Amita Tomkoria, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. And joining me today are CEO, Jonah Peretti; and CFO, Matt Omer.

Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today's press release, our 2023 annual report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC and our 2023 quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

During this call, we present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The use of non-GAAP financial measures allows us to measure the operational strength and performance of our business, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business.

We believe adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are relevant and useful information for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar

