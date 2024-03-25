Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Bull Plateau Swayed By The Market Conundrum Amid Fed's Rate Cuts

O. Young Kwon profile picture
O. Young Kwon
785 Followers

Summary

  • The Fed's rate cuts and new monetary policy have influenced the S&P 500 Index and investor sentiment.
  • The Fed's extended policy tools include long-term POMOs in addition to short-term OMOs.
  • The market reflects expectations of lower interest rates, but the Fed may still maintain a restrictive stance.

Government Bailout

Douglas Rissing

The Fed's Rate Cuts and the New Monetary Policy

The March data of the S&P 500 Index has been somewhat grossly influenced by the decision of the Federal Reserve [Fed] on Wednesday (Mar 20). While the benchmark Fed funds rate stood pat, as

This article was written by

O. Young Kwon profile picture
O. Young Kwon
785 Followers
O. Young Kwon, a NYU Ph.D. in Economics (1980) taught Macroeconomics (CUNY, Staten Island) and Statistics (Rutgers, Newark) during 1979 to1981. He worked in the security industry for ten years as a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). In the first half of 1980s, he, as a full-time Research Associate, researched at the Center for International Business Cycle Research (CIBCR) (with Geoffery H. Moore) on business cycles, growth cycles, international indicators, composite indexes, and forecast of business conditions and inflation.Prior to his academic career, he was an Economist/Bank Supervisor at the Bank of Korea [BOK] (which is the Fed's counterpart) for ten years (1963 - 73). In 1971, he visited the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, sent by the Bank of Korea: He studied the long-run central banking in the computerized environment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News