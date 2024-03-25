The Bull Plateau Swayed By The Market Conundrum Amid Fed's Rate Cuts

Douglas Rissing

The Fed's Rate Cuts and the New Monetary Policy

The March data of the S&P 500 Index has been somewhat grossly influenced by the decision of the Federal Reserve [Fed] on Wednesday (Mar 20). While the benchmark Fed funds rate stood pat, as expected, investors reacted to be emboldened, following 3 rate cuts in the Fed's updated dot-plot, and the favorable remark of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell at his press conference.

The extended policy tools of the Fed, adding the long-term (i.e., one decade or so) POMOs (Permanent Open Market Operations) in addition to the traditional very short-term (i.e., overnight) OMOs (Open Market Operations).

The POMOs are a new policy tool after the GFC (Global Financial Crisis): Purchases or sales of securities on an outright basis that add or drain reserves and change the size or the composition of the System Open Market Account (SOMA) portfolio.

investors expect that interest rates will be lower soon, and in turn the current market reflects it. If the Fed deems that it is proper to respond to investors and the market, the Fed may have a leeway to cut rates several times in 2024 and beyond, but the current optimal restrictive stance is intact:

The effect of rate cuts in the OMOs can be offset by some restrictive measures from OMOs, such as Overnight Reserve Repurchase Agreement Facility and/or from POMOs, by accelerating the reduction of the SOMA portfolio.

We expect two benefits from the Fed operations:

1) Small-cap companies surely will be relieved from their financial stress due in part to falling interest rates, albeit the restrictive level remains the same.

2) If a U-turn of disinflation materializes in the future, nonetheless, the Fed is ready to curtail the revived inflation pressure.

Table 1 Mar (1 - 22), 2024: M & T 2/29/2024 DATE S&P 500 %CH.1 P/m %CH.2 %CH.3 02/29/24 5,096.57 * P * * 03/01/24 5,137.08 0.79% P 0.79% * 03/04/24 5,130.95 -0.12% m 0.67% * 03/05/24 5,078.65 -1.02% m -0.35% * 03/06/24 5,104.76 0.51% P 0.16% * 03/07/24 5,157.36 1.03% P 1.19% * 03/08/24 5,123.69 -0.65% m 0.53% * 03/11/24 5,117.94 -0.11% m 0.42% * 03/12/24 5,175.27 1.12% P 1.54% * 03/13/24 5,165.31 -0.19% m 1.35% * 03/14/24 5,150.46 -0.29% m 1.06% * 03/15/24 5,117.09 -0.65% m 0.40% * 03/18/24 5,149.42 0.63% P 1.04% 0.63% 03/19/24 5,178.51 0.56% P 1.61% 1.20% 03/20/24 5,224.62 0.89% P 2.51% 2.10% 03/21/24 5,241.53 0.32% P 2.84% 2.48% 03/22/24 5,234.18 -0.14% m 2.70% 2.29% NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus/minus 4. %CH.1: The Percent Change from previous day. 5. %CH.2: The Percent Change from Feb 29 5. %CH.3: The Percent Change from Mar 8. 7. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

The Economy Has Been Resilient

Table 1 is well-designed to see what was going on 1) daily by %CH.1 (in 3rd column), 2) monthly by %CH.2 (in 5th column), and weekly by %CH.3 (in 6th column).

The S&P 500 Index, representing the U.S. (and the global) economy, advanced positively in 8 days, and negatively also in 8 days out of 16 days or 3 weeks and 1 day, according to %CH.1.

We had 8 patterns in Feb. and on Mar. 22: 4 "PP" patterns and 4 "mm" patterns, as (1) "PP" on Feb.1 and 2, (2) "mm" on Feb.12 and 13, (3) "PP" on Feb.14 and 15, (4) "mm" Feb.16 and 20, (5) "PP" on Feb. 29 and Mar. 1, (6) "mm" on Mar. 4 and 5, (7) "PP" on Mar. 6 and 7, and (8) "mm" on Mar. 8 and 11.

After that, in the past week (Mar. 18 - Mar. 22), we had 4"P" consecutively, and 1 "m' on Friday (Mar. 22), so in Mar. we had 8 days for both the plus and minus columns evenly.

On Mar. 5 [T] the market was in a sharp consolidation, and ratcheted downward significantly. On Mar. 6 [W] the market recovered somewhat from the consolidation, by ratcheting upward, but not fully. On Mar. 7 [Th] the market over-recovered from the consolidation, by ratcheting upward again.

The March market marches towards another strong finish for March now, after the overwhelming victory in the February War. The S&P 500 has increased 5.16% in Feb. and has added 2.70% more in Mar. since Jan. 31, and 2.27% in the past week alone, as of Mar. 22 [F], as registered in %CH.2 and %CH.3.

According to the reading %CH.2, the S&P 500 clinched a flesh all-time record in 3 days in a row: 1) On Mar.19 [T] at $5,178.51, 2) Mar. 20 [W] at $5,224.62, and 3) On Mar. 21 [Th] at $5,241.53. Although the S&P 500 pulled back to $5,238.18 (- 0.14%) on Friday (Mar. 22), it maintained above the $5,200 level.

The Conference Board's December Leading Economic Index (LEI) is an important source to expect to be better of the economy this year. It snapped a streak of more than 20 monthly declines and after rising 0.1% in February.

The New York Fed Staff Nowcast estimated for Q2 2024 as 2.2%, and Atlanta Fed GNPNOW was 2.1% for Q1 2024. The GDP is expected to grow around 2%.

Hence, a soft landing is expected to be possible this year.

Sluggish Disinflation Process

When we hear the commentary of the Fed Chair about the 2% target, we feel that the way to get the target seems to be very difficult.

The 2% target is not written in stone, but Ben Bernanke, the former Fed Chair adopted it, which started by the Bank of New Zealand, and several central banks already followed it.

The February CPI and PPI revealed to be somewhat stronger than expected, and stickiness in some sectors. That's why the Fed watches the incoming data closely.

Even everything being equal, the asymmetrical growth formula, 100*(A-B)/B, mechanically rises faster while falling slowly. Because in advance B is less than A while on retreat B is greater than A.

A Trading Performance from Mar. 1 to Mar. 22

Table 2 summarized the capital gains (realized) for 16 days (Mar. 1 through Mar 22). Five prints were more than $100: 1) $250 on Mar. 21 [Th], 2) $242 on Mar. 20 [W], $170 on Mar.13 [W], $114 on Mar. 4 [M], and $110.30 on Mar. 18 [M].

Table 2. Trading Gains, Mar (1 -22) , 2024 S&P 500 Index Trading Gains DATE S&P 500 %CH CS TD TOTAL 02/29/24 5,096.57 -1.61% * * 03/01/24 5,137.08 0.79% $33.08 $26.10 $59.18 03/04/24 5,130.95 -0.12% $59.43 $54.68 $114.11 03/05/24 5,078.65 -1.02% $38.47 $22.28 $60.75 03/06/24 5,104.76 0.51% $6.58 $22.24 $28.82 03/07/24 5,157.36 1.03% $19.92 $62.13 $82.05 03/08/24 5,123.69 -0.65% $0.00 $61.05 $61.05 03/11/24 5,117.94 -0.11% $51.67 $37.33 $89.00 03/12/24 5,175.27 1.12% $3.88 $56.51 $60.39 03/13/24 5,165.31 -0.19% $98.05 $72.32 $170.37 03/14/24 5,150.46 -0.29% $21.69 $0.00 $21.69 03/15/24 5,117.09 -0.65% $0.00 $18.56 $18.56 03/18/24 5,149.42 0.63% $15.02 $95.28 $110.30 03/19/24 5,178.51 0.56% $6.99 $9.54 $16.53 03/20/24 5,224.62 0.89% $0.00 $241.96 $241.96 03/21/24 5,241.53 0.32% $19.12 $231.32 $250.44 03/22/24 5,234.18 -0.14% $8.15 $11.80 $19.95 Average $23.88 $63.94 $87.82 NOTE 1. CS; Charles Schwab, TD: TD Ameritrade 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 3. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

The Trade Diary of 8 days (from Mar. 13 to Mar. 22)

1) Wednesday (Mar 13), for the first time in the current bull plateau, I gained $170.37, having 3 cases of multiple trading with MSTR in Charles Schwab (SCHW) (CS), and HOOD and MMM in TD Ameritrade (TD), in CS 4 turns of MSTR made a whopping gain, $98, and in TD, 3 turns of MMM and HOOD made gains, $28.68 and $25.99, respectively,

2) but Thursday (Mar 14), I gained $21.68 in the pre-market, in CS, but the market was cool down in the entire session,

3) Friday (Mar 15) I gained $18.56, in TD, so, Thursday TD was shut down as $0.00 while Friday CS had $0.00,

4) Monday (Mar 18) I gained $110.30, and SMCI repeated 3 times, in TD,

5) Tuesday (Mar 19) the gain was only $16.53, splitting $6.99 (CS) and $9.54 (TD), PD was failed for repeat gains,

6) Wednesday (Mar 20) a whopping $241.96 (which was a record in 3 years so far) gained, but there was not only no repeat gain but also CS got $0.00, and in TD, 7 trades were the typical day trades, and a POW (Prisoner of War), MU, alone gained $140.90.

7) Thursday (Mar 21) another whopping $250.44 (which is a record, so far) was gained: LU and LAC made 2 times and 3 times of repeat trading, respectively, and all other trades were day trades,

8) Yesterday (Mar. 22, F), the gain was $19.95, consisting of $8.15 (CS) and $11.80 (TD).

As a result, I had on Mar. 18 [M] 3 repeat trades, and on Mar. 21 [Th] 2 repeat trades, which were only 5 repeat trades.

Why was the established repeating pattern of instant trading (in a few seconds or sessions) on the bull plateau distorted in the last 2 weeks or so?

Institutional and very-rich investors, Ai-engineering trade machines, and majority individual investors have not experienced trading with cash cows on the stable bull plateau gave some kind of severe wobbling actions in the market, depending on any changes in their expected rate cuts of the Fed.

One vital and extreme irregularity was three zero ($0.00) dollars on Mar. 14 in TD, and on Mar.15 and 20 in CS, as shown in Table 2. We have not seen any zero-dollar entries in the past, and we never had three zero-dollar logs within five sessions, in particular.

It doesn't sound like an acceptable judgement by major market participants, but in my opinion, it is true. I will continue to ponder for better answers to the above question

In March, I made $88 per day (average) for 16 days (Mar. 1 - Mar. 22), as shown in Table 2, and the annualized gain was $22K (= $85 x 5 days x 50 weeks), which was somewhat disappointed, because my target was $50K annually or $200 a day.

The Determination of Life Cycles of The Bull Plateau

The Pulse of the Plateau is the main decision maker which has been checking in 1) The SDI (Sector Diffusion Index), 2) The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index), and 3) The Uptrend, and Other Indicators, as the Top-To-Bottom approach traces.

The fundamental number is the percent rate, ranging from zero (0)% to 100%:

1) The optimum number is 55%, expecting the Plateau will continue to run for least 3 years, ranging from 50% to 60%,

2) The acceptable range is either 40% - 49% (lower) or 61% - 70% (higher), and

3) the-changing-life-cycles range is either less than 40% (too few) or higher than 70% (too many), shortening life cycles.

Pulse Check #1 by The SDI (Sector Diffusion Index)

Table 3. The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion Mar-24 XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 03/01/24 P m P P m P P P m P P 8 73% 03/04/24 P P m m P m P P P P m 7 64% 03/05/24 m m m P P P m P m m m 3 27% 03/06/24 P P P m P P P P P P P 10 91% 03/07/24 m P P P m P P P P P P 9 82% 03/08/24 P P m m P P m m m m m 4 36% 03/11/24 m P m m P P m P m P m 5 45% 03/12/24 m m P P P m P P P m P 7 64% 03/13/24 m P P m P P P P m P m 7 64% 03/14/24 m m m m m P m P P m m 3 27% 03/15/24 m P m m m P m m m P m 3 27% 03/18/24 m m P P P m m m P m m 4 36% 03/19/24 m P P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 03/20/24 P P P P P m P P P P m 9 82% 03/21/24 P m P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 03/22/24 m P P m m m m m P m m 3 27% AVERAGE 58% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The First Checker, The SDI logged 58% which is upbeat optimal.

Pulse Check #2 by The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index)

Table 4 Trifecta Data: Mar (1 - 22) DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 02/29/24 507.78 389.74 439.00 * * * * 03/01/24 512.84 391.27 445.61 P P P Tp 03/04/24 512.25 390.25 444.02 m m m Tm 03/05/24 507.18 386.19 436.01 m m m Tm 03/06/24 509.81 387.16 438.79 P P P Tp 03/07/24 514.79 388.88 445.45 P P P Tp 03/08/24 511.77 387.96 439.02 m m m Tm 03/11/24 511.31 388.45 437.38 m P m S 03/12/24 516.81 390.77 443.96 P P P TP 03/13/24 516.00 391.23 440.25 m P m S 03/14/24 514.98 390.10 439.14 m m m Tm 03/15/24 509.67 387.00 433.92 m m m Tm 03/18/24 512.86 387.73 437.48 P P P TP 03/19/24 515.77 390.97 438.57 P P P TP 03/20/24 520.48 394.99 443.77 P P P TP 03/21/24 522.19 397.72 445.87 P P P TP 03/22/24 521.28 394.50 446.38 m m P S NOTE 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. Click to enlarge

Table 5. The Summary of Trifecta In 2024 Feb (1 - 29), Mar (22), 2024 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2024 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Feb 0 0 0 4 1 9 Mar 0 1 0 1 2 8 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tms Feb 0 1 3 5 Mar 0 2 1 5 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

The Second Checker, the TDI is a bit higher at 70%, registering that Bulls vs. Bears was 17 (= 9 (Feb) + 8 (Mar)) vs. 10 (= 5 (Feb) + 5 (Mar)).

The pulse was a bit higher, but still good.

Pulse Check #3 by The Uptrend and Other Indicators

Table 6: M & T Feb, Mar (22), 2024 Feb and Mar (2), 2024 Feb Bull 13 points Mar Bull 4 points 2023 8Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps Feb 0 0 1 1 2 2 13 Mar 0 0 0 0 1 2 8 Feb Bear 7 points Mar Bear 7 points 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms Feb 0 0 0 0 2 3 7 Mar 0 0 0 1 2 0 8 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Click to enlarge

Table 7: The m/P on Friday Jan, Feb, Mar (1), 2024 Month Date Jan 5 12 19 26 * P/m P P m m * Feb 2 9 16 23 * P/m P P m P * Mar 1 8 15 22 29 P/m P m m m * The Friday Vote P vs. m was 6 vs.6 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

The third checker, the uptrend, printing that Bulls vs Bears was 21 (= 13 (Feb) + 8 (Mar) vs 15 (= 7 (Feb) + 8 (Mar)), which was 40% in favor of Bulls. The secondary criterion for the uptrend, the Friday votes were even, as shown in Table 7, Bulls vs. Bears was 6 vs 6.

Other indicators, the Treasury Yield Curve was normal, the Super Bull Market, starting in Mar. 2009 and the Great Expansion, started in Jun. 2009 are still with us, as of Mar 22 (F).

Therefore, the third checker, uptrend, and other macro indicators, read the optimal pulse.

The Market Perspective for 2024 and Beyond

The market and economy profoundly have performed since late 2023, January, February, and March (22) 2024, The February strong bullishness and the March positiveness, as of Mar. 22, is a good sage for a strong finish in the election year 2024.

The pulse of the bull plateau was checked thoroughly by the SDI (the primary checker), the TDI (the secondary checker), and the uptrend and other indicators, concluding the pulse is optimal. As a consequence, the plateau is healthy enough to run 3 years more until 2027.

Therefore, a "Bear Market" will replace the SBM in 2027, and about six months later, a "Recession" will replace the GE. As a consequence, in my prediction, we will finally get the right business cycle chronology back, by getting a "bear market" as a leading indicator comes first, and then a "recession" as a coincident indicator follows.

Concluding Remarks

My investments have two components: 1) About 70 securities in two brokerage accounts, selected as cash cows, and online savings which replaced 2 well-defined portfolios in 2020.

The group of cash cows below their cost lines are called POWs (Prisoners of War). These 2 groups in CS and TD are not Portfolios, but they serve very well to me: 1) Unrealized capital G/L's have moved higher along the advance of the market, 2) accumulating dividends from dividend-paying securities, and 3) more importantly, makes me tax saving through tax-harvests.

The pulse of the plateau was very healthy in the SDI, the TDI, and the uptrend. The 3 indicators maintained the optimal strength of the plateau at the current level or the slightly changed level within a range from 40% to 70% in the future, so extending one more year from 2027 every year.

The equity and bond markets have changed more efficiently in recent years, and the Ratchet Operations on the Bull Plateau, in particular, have renovated slowly, resulting that recently investors encounter some challenges.

As a result, investors must strive in learning the new market situations broadly and deeply.