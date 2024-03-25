If The Fed Plans To Cut Rates, Then Why Is The Dollar Firm?

Nuthawut Somsuk

Something does not compute with the dollar. It is showing bottoming action, delivering another “golden cross” – a situation where the 50-day moving average crosses the 200-day moving average from below, a longer-term signal of a change in trend – which, in this case, is up (all red arrows below indicate such events).

The reverse, the dreaded “death cross,” is when the 50-day moving average crosses the 200-day moving average from above, which indicates a change of trend down (in the blue arrow cases, below).

A stronger dollar has preceded, or coincided, with sell-offs in the stock market and other risk assets, as the dollar is generally viewed as a safe-haven trade.

In the last golden cross in the dollar (in the third week of September 2023), the selling in the stock market lasted for another five weeks, until the end of October.

In the golden cross in August 2021, the top in the stock market did not come until January 2022, but the selling lasted quite a bit longer, all the way to October 2022.

I don’t think we will have a bear market of the 2022 variety, but I am saying that as far as the dollar is concerned, some type of correction is likely, according to recent history.

Complicating matters further, at the time when Robert Rubin was Treasury Secretary (January 1995 to July 1999), we had a major surge in the dollar and a major surge in stock prices at the same time, so a strong dollar has not always been the harbinger of bad news for stocks, even though that has surely been the case in recent history.

On the other hand, this could just be a case of euro weakness. The euro is the biggest component of the U.S. dollar index at 57.6%, due to multiple currencies that were folded into the common currency.

One reason why the euro can retreat further is the Ukrainian war, which is not going well for the Ukrainians due to the delay of key aid and a shortage of ammunition and soldiers, as they fight a stronger adversary.

There is no evidence that Ukraine had anything to do with the terrorist events near Moscow last week. ISIS-K in Afghanistan has taken responsibility for the act, but that doesn’t mean the Russians won’t use it to press harder on the battlefield, which may be what they intended to do, as spring offensives are usual.

Any big gains by Russia in Ukraine are bearish for the euro, as investors extrapolate the long-term costs of the war, and when, or how, it ends.

France has been very aggressive in suggesting the sending of NATO troops into Ukraine – a view not shared by most French allies. I certainly hope France won’t do that, as it increases chances of the conflict spilling out of Ukraine exponentially, which would be euro-bearish.

Last, but not least, the Chinese yuan is not part of the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), but it certainly affects the greenback in a major way.

The yuan is a managed currency. It does not float freely. It moved last week, because the Chinese central bank let it depreciate more than has recently been the norm.

Big moves in the yuan have historically been disruptive to global financial markets, as the currency can be used to give a jolt to the Chinese economy, which certainly is in need of a jolt.

It is not knowable if the Chinese have decided to use the yuan as an economic stimulant, although shortly after the Chinese stock market crashed in the summer of 2015, they did devalue the yuan more than usual, and there was quite the swing in the U.S. stock market in August 2015.

The yuan closed last week at 7.2746 to the dollar ($0.1375). It hasn’t traded as low as 7.38 ($0.1355) since December 2007, when the broad trend of yuan appreciation started under the then policy of the PBOC.

If the Chinese want to rock the global economy for whatever objective – one of which, surely, is to help their own slowing economy – what they need to do is let the yuan drift lower more quickly (more yuan per dollar is a weaker yuan).

They have used the yuan before to help their economy out of a slump and they may do so again, even as a last resort, as it tends to be disruptive to global financial markets.

