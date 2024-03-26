Bank Of America Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been on a fantastic run in recent months. Since hitting a low of $25.5 in October 2023, it has gained 47%, outperforming the S&P 500 in the same period. Bank of America got hit by two separate headwinds in 2023: the Spring banking crisis and the Autumn treasury yield panic. In the Spring Crisis, Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic both collapsed when their depositors fled and the banks didn’t have enough liquid assets to pay them back. When SVB and First Republic were collapsing, the banking sector as a whole was selling off–big banks and regionals alike. Even after news came out that the big banks were gaining deposits from the failing regionals, the former kept selling off with the latter–albeit to a lesser degree.

Bank of America itself gained $15 billion in deposits thanks to the regional bank failure, but after it came out that the company had over $100 billion in unrealized treasury losses, its stock tanked. Unrealized losses were major contributors to the failures of SVB and First Republic. The banks would have been able to pay off their depositors had their treasuries held their value, but the rate hikes the Fed was undertaking at the time caused those treasuries to decline in value. As a result, the banks could not pay off all of their depositors, the FDIC had to step in, and ultimately, the banks failed.

Bank of America’s unrealized losses created a situation in which the stock became a very good buy during the Spring banking crisis and the subsequent Fall panic over rising treasury yields. Because unrealized treasury losses contributed so much to SVB and First Republic’s failures, it looked at a glance like Bank of America was in a similar boat.

During the banking crisis, I read the articles claiming that Bank of America’s unrealized treasury losses were a major risk factor for the company. For about two seconds, I was concerned. After that passed, I looked at the bank’s balance sheet and saw that its high-quality liquid assets comprised about 50% of total deposits, even after making the adjustment for unrealized losses. The same ratio for JPMorgan was lower. Seeing the “unrealized losses” panic as overblown, I bought more shares.

I’m glad that I did. Not only did I get the opportunity to lower my cost basis on Bank of America, but I also got the same opportunity during the Fall treasury yield panic, when the same concerns resurfaced. Around October of 2023, treasury yields rose, meaning that the same assets’ prices fell. It was around this time that BAC stock hit its lows for the year, about $25.5. I was buying the stock heavily at this time. Sure enough, it recovered.

Flash forward to today. Bank of America trades for $37.01, just $1 away from a 52-week high. Its 2024 EPS estimate is $3.15, implying modest growth from 2023’s level. Meanwhile, credit card delinquencies remain below pre-pandemic levels. To top it all off, the Federal Reserve is signaling that rate cuts are coming in 2024–cuts are not always good for banks but they will help with BAC’s lingering unrealized losses.

Basically, everything looks good with Bank of America as a business today. The problem is that a lot of this good news is now baked into the stock price. At today’s prices, BAC trades at 12 times earnings, 3.15 times sales, and 1.11 times book value. These multiples might “sound” low, but they are actually somewhat high by banking industry standards. Banks have a lot of leverage and aren’t always the fastest-growing companies on earth, for this reason, their multiples tend to be lower than those of the broad market indices. In the meantime, while BAC’s 2024 earnings are expected to grow, the actual rate of growth expected is only 1.6%. For this reason, the company arguably looks somewhat expensive today. Although Bank of America’s 12 P/E ratio is not ridiculous, the same ratio for the S&P banking index is just 9.85. Therefore, BAC stock is more richly valued than its sector.

Certainly, it’s worth paying a premium for Bank of America’s track record. The company survived the Great Depression, the 1990s savings and loans crisis, the 2008/2009 financial crisis, and the 2023 crisis. This track record is a testimony to the bank’s superior risk management practices. At the same time, there are other assets out there that offer better yields (whether earnings or dividend yields) than BAC does while enjoying similar prospects. Some of them are actually securities issued by BAC itself!

When I last covered Bank of America, I rated the stock a ‘buy’ on the grounds that it had just put out mixed earnings but was very cheap. I’m maintaining my rating on that stock. When I last rated the bank’s preferred shares, I also rated them ‘buy’ because of the likelihood of coming rate cuts and other factors. In this article, I will explain why I have increased my rating on those preferreds to ‘strong buy.’

Bank of America’s Series ‘L’ Preferred Shares

One asset that has a much higher yield than Bank of America’s common stock today is the same company’s series L preferred stock (BAC.PR.L). Those shares boast a 6% dividend yield, are perpetual, and have a conversion option that is worth exercising if the common stock goes above $60. BAC has been above $50 at points in the past, so it’s not crazy to think that the stock could hit a good conversion price in the near- to medium-term future.

There are many reasons to think that BAC’s preferred shares are of equal value to, or a better value than, the bank’s common equity. For one thing, preferred shares enjoy payment priority over common stock. When earnings go down and dividends start having to be cut, common dividends get cut before preferred dividends. So, BAC.PR.L is less risky–at least in terms of dividends–than BAC is.

Although multiples aren’t really applicable to preferred shares like BAC.PR.L–they get a fixed amount, not a claim on earnings–you can value them using a dividend discount model. The dividend discount model is the standard way to value stocks whose main source of return is dividends, such as preferred shares. It is especially valuable when the preferred shares are non-participating, as BAC.PR.L.

The way the dividend discount model works is you divide the annual cash flow by the discount rate minus the growth rate. Since there is no growth rate with BAC.PR.L, the formula reduces to cash flows divided by the discount rate. In past articles, I have done discounted cash flows using a 6% risk premium for risky stocks with expected growth. Since BAC.PR.L has no expected growth and Bank of America only needs to maintain a very low level of profitability to keep paying these dividends–which take precedence over BAC dividends–I will use a lower 1% risk premium here. Essentially BAC only needs to stay just barely above solvent to keep paying the dividends on these preferred shares.

The 10-year treasury currently yields 4.2%. Add a 1% risk premium to that, and we have a 5.2% discount rate. BAC.PR.L’s annual coupon is $75. Divide that by 5.2% and you have a $1,442 price target–19.7% upside to today’s price.

The opportunity gets even more interesting if you assume that the Fed comes through with rate cuts this year. If the treasury yield falls to 3% then our discount rate goes to 4% and the fair value goes to $1,875. That’s 56% upside on a stock that is yielding 6%! With that said, I don’t expect a 3% 10-year yield any time soon. The current 4.2% yield is more than prices in the expected rate cuts, which are 75 basis points for all of 2024. Nevertheless, BAC’s preferred shares do appear worth the investment at today’s prices.

Risks and Challenges

Although Bank of America’s preferred shares are promising, there are many risks and challenges facing those who invest in them. These include:

Interest rate hikes. Currently, the Fed is expected to cut rates in 2024. If the Fed reverses course and raises rates instead, then the value of BAC.PR.L’s dividends will decline. Such dividends are valued based on their opportunity cost, which is the treasury yield. The higher that cost, the lower the value of the dividends. So, any surprise increase in rates will likely reduce the value of BAC’s preferred shares.

Unrealized losses. Bank of America’s unrealized treasury losses were a major source of volatility in the common stock in 2023. Such losses would become a problem for the common stock again if the Fed reversed course on interest rates. Were the Fed to hike rates, then treasuries would decline in price, which would really hammer Bank of America’s common stock, and possibly affect the preferred stock to a lesser extent.

The inverted yield curve. The U.S. treasury yield curve is still inverted, albeit less steeply than at its most extreme point in 2023. This is theoretically a risk for Bank of America, at least on the profitability front. When short-term treasuries rise in price, banks face the pressure to raise short-term interest rates, which causes such rates to climb compared to the long-term rates that banks earn. As a result, inverted yield curves can hurt bank profitability.

Despite the risks and challenges above, Bank of America’s preferred shares appear to be worth the investment today. The current expectation is for rate cuts rather than rate hikes, which means that monetary policy is working in BAC.PR.L’s favor instead of against it. I’d personally be content to own BAC.PR.L today.