Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kohl's Offers 3 Good Income Opportunities

Mar. 26, 2024 12:34 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS) Stock
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.35K Followers

Summary

  • Kohl's has shown improvements in its earnings, with operating income growing and expense growth remaining flat.
  • The company has reduced its long-term debt and seen an increase in shareholder equity.
  • KSS's cash flow has significantly improved, allowing it to cover its dividend and pay down debt.

Kohl"s Reports Large Quarterly Loss After 7 Percent Decline In Holiday Sales

Scott Olson

Department store chain Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) has seen its share of challenges in the retail sector. I have followed the company for a while and last summer, I wrote about how I was avoiding both the shares

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.35K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KSS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KSS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KSS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KSS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News