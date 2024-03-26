JHVEPhoto

Since I presented my 'Strong Buy' thesis for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in June 2023, the stock price has surged by over 40%. I highlighted that Generative AI could be a revolutionary enhancement across ServiceNow's existing solutions. They guide 21.5% subscription revenue growth in constant currency for FY24. I remain confident that ServiceNow can leverage AI in its platforms and generate superior growth over the next few years. I reiterate with a 'Strong Buy' rating with a one-year price target of $885 per share.

Strong Growth Year With Margin Expansion In FY23

ServiceNow finished the year with 23.5% organic revenue growth with 28% adjusted operating margin in FY23, as summarized in the table below. They maintain a strong balance sheet with $1.48 billion in debts and $8 billion in cash. They generated a record free cash flow of $2.7 billion, representing 24% year-over-year increase. Regarding the capital allocation, they repurchased $538 million of own shares for the whole year.

ServiceNow 10-Ks

I believe there are several structural factors contributing to its strong topline and profit growth:

To reduce increasing IT spending, enterprises are starting to automate their operations, including their IT operations, IT service management, customer service management, new employee onboarding process, procurement and field service management etc. ServiceNow's platform (NOW Platform) provides end-to-end digital transformation for enterprises. The system/platform can help enterprises reduce operational costs and digitalize operational workflows. Consequently, ServiceNow aligns well with enterprises' digitalization journey.

As mentioned in my initiation article, ServiceNow has expanded its core IT Service Management (ITSM) into operations management, cybersecurity, risk management, and IT asset management, among others. These new features leverage the same NOW Platform, and its salesforce can cross-sell different solutions to its enterprise customers. ServiceNow allocated 36.8% of total revenues towards R&D, with an increasing headcount in its R&D team.

Lastly, ServiceNow has been investing heavily in AI features and is striving to leverage AI across its solutions. As illustrated in the slide below, AI enhances ServiceNow's platforms across technology workflow, employee workflow, customer & identity, and creator workflows. For instance, the text-to-code powers enterprise users to generate customized workflows with simple text.

ServiceNow Investor Presentation

In short, ServiceNow's unique platform solution, powered by AI features, is at the center of enterprises' digitalization journey in my view, and its structural growth is rising in tandem with overall digitalization trends.

Recent Result And Strong Outlook

ServiceNow announced its Q4 FY23 on January 24, with 24% organic revenue growth and 34% current remaining performance obligations ((cPRO)) growth. ServiceNow has been delivering notable growth over the past few quarters, as depicted in the chart below.

ServiceNow Quarterly Results

For FY24, the company guides 21.5% subscription revenue growth with 100bps margin expansion. Considering ServiceNow is nearly a $9 billion revenue business, the guidance of 21.5% growth is remarkable, in my view.

ServiceNow Investor Presentation

I am taking into account the following factors for its FY24 growth:

Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global cloud IT service management market will grow at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2020 to 2027, primarily driven by workloads digitalization, and they anticipate the cloud IT service management will integrate cloud solutions with advanced AI platforms.

ServiceNow has been launching more and more AI related features. In Q4, it released new capabilities for its Virtual Agent, offering a conversational experience for common requests from both employees and customers. Over the earnings call, it indicated that its text-to-workflow capability has significantly increased developer's productivity, leading to 52% improvement in innovation speed. I anticipate AI features will continue to gain importance within its NOW Platform, further contributing to cost savings for enterprises.

Furthermore, ServiceNow's large logo count accelerated in Q4, with the total count of the large customers growing by 21.7% in FY22 and another 15.5% in FY23. The strong wins with large logo are expected to continue contributing significant recurring revenues to ServiceNow, as all of these services are subscription based.

ServiceNow Investor Presentation

Considering the tremendous market growth and ServiceNow's unique IT service platform powered by AI, I anticipate ServiceNow will continue its 20%+ growth momentum in the near future.

Valuation Revision

Over the past five years, ServiceNow has delivered an average of 29.1% organic revenue growth. With the company now reaching $9 billion in total revenue, it's likely that its revenue growth rate will start to moderate in the next ten years as they have to compare against a much higher base. As discussed, I anticipate the company will achieve 23% revenue growth in FY24, followed by maintaining above 20% growth for several years. Considering the growth trajectory of the ITSM market, I don't think my assumptions are aggressive.

ServiceNow has been making significant investments in its R&D to expand its core platform and AI features. Its R&D as a percentage of total revenue was 36.8% in FY23, and I forecast the ratio will gradually drop to 31.8% by FY33 as its business scales. Additionally, its gross margin is likely to expand in the future, as its subscription revenue maintains a high growth momentum. For a SaaS company, achieving 90%+ gross margin is quite normal. Consequently, in the model, I calculate the total operating expenses will grow by around 19% year-over-year, and its operating margin is expected to reach 33.5% by FY33.

ServiceNow DCF - Author's Calculation

The bridge between free cash flow to equity ((FCFE) and net income can be found in the table below:

ServiceNow DCF - Author's Calculation

The cost of equity is calculated to be 15.8% with the following assumptions:

-Risk free rate: 4.24%. U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield

-Beta: 1.65. ServiceNow is a high beta stock. Source: SA 24-month

-Equity risk premium: 7%

After discounting all the future FCFE at a discount rate of 15.8%, the one-year stock price target is calculated to be $885 per share.

Key Risks

For ServiceNow, the customer retention rate is crucial to its future success. As disclosed in a conference, more than 85% of its net new annual contract value is now coming from existing customers. As discussed previously, ServiceNow has been actively expanding functionalities under its platform. Notably, ServiceNow has been delivering a renewal rate of above 98% over the past few years. I encourage investors to keep an eye on its renewal rate/retention rate.

In addition, as shown in the slide below, ServiceNow has been increasing headcounts across departments. I have to say they are one of the few companies continuing to hire in the current economic environment. It demonstrates its strong confidence with its near-term growth; however, on the other hand, it is also possible that its management is over-confident and the growing headcounts could add more cost pressure down the road.

ServiceNow Investor Presentation

To My Readers:

ServiceNow has been a growth stock in my portfolio for six years already, and I am impressed by its outstanding platform solutions, and I believe its solutions will remain highly relevant in the new era of digitalization. I anticipate the company will maintain a 20%+ revenue growth over the next few years. I reiterate with a 'Strong Buy' rating with a one-year price target of $885 per share.