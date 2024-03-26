bpawesome

My previous rating on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) was a buy as I was very positive the business traction in research and development [R&D] would continue to set it apart from competitors. I had a target price range of ~$9.78 to $23 in my previous post, suggesting a range of -27% downside to $71% upside. Post my update, IONQ went on to see its share price rise all the way up to a high of $21.60, which is almost near the high end of my range within just 3 months. Now that the share price has fallen back to ~$9, I am revising my rating from buy to hold as I became doubtful of IONQ's ability to continue its pace of technological advancement as all the co-founders have left the business.

IonQ reported 4Q23 revenue of $6.11 million, which is 60% y/y growth but flat sequentially (note that this is the first time revenue has been flat sequentially) and is 5% above consensus. Non-GAAP gross margin saw -9.2% vs. $22.5% in 3Q23, but adj EBITDA was -$20 million vs. consensus expectation for -$23 million. On a bookings basis, it was positive to know that FY23 bookings came in higher than guided, $65.1 million vs. the range of $60-$63 million. For FY24, management is guiding revenue of $37 to $41 million, implying 77% growth at the mid-point; bookings of $70 to $90 million, implying 23% growth at the mid-point; and adjusted EBITDA of -$110.5 million (vs. -$77.7 million in 2023).

Based on my view of the business, the range of outcomes has gotten a lot wider, and the upside vs. downside ratio is no longer attractive. In this model, the bull case is that IONQ continues to hit on its target by F26, reaching $522 million, and when that happens, I expect it to trade near where AMD is trading today (AMD trades at 10x today). I use AMD because it operates in a similar industry of "tech advancement." However, in the bear case, IONQ is no longer able to deliver what it was expected to, and it becomes a very challenged business. In this bear case, I used the consensus FY26 estimate as a yardstick and assumed that IONQ would trade at a valuation of 1x. This 1x is just a rough estimate, which I got from observing how an emerging electric vehicle [EV] player like Rivian Automotive (RIVN) valuation fell to 1x when people started to doubt if it could deliver.

Unlike when I wrote about IONQ previously, the current IONQ has multiple negative points that are counteracting against the positive aspects of the business, making it hard to go long or short the stock at the current price. Hence, I have recommended a neutral rating for now. Below is my view of the business as of today.

On the positive side of things, what we are sure of is that the business is still very fast-growing, as management guided for ~78% growth in FY24, and bookings guidance signals additional system sales in 2024, with the expectation of greater hardware bookings relative to compute services. Remember that in FY23, ~82% of total bookings were systems, so the comment on "greater hardware bookings" seems to suggest a higher percentage in FY24. Also, given management consistency with surpassing guidance, I view this as an indication that there is growing demand for IONQ's system sales, and this supports my positive view of IONQ that it would continue to see growth given its innovative usage of trapped ions.

Thanks, Quinn. Excellent questions. And we did not have any hardware-related bookings in Q4. However, you can tell from two things that we are absolutely expecting to see that in '24. Number one, it's just a high bookings number, which comes from the fact that our systems sell at a very high price but very much worth it. And the other thing is that you can see from the range, like $70 million to $90 million is a wide range, and that's representative of the fact that our bookings are high. And so you could easily see a swing when something flips from one quarter to the other. We are not yet guiding to the difference between hardware and software and services, but you should expect that our hardware would outperform in terms of the bookings weight compared to the other categories. Source: 4Q23 earnings

On the point of innovation solutions, IONQ continues to show very positive traction in its R&D pipeline as well, maintaining its consistent delivery of technological advancements. On the one hand, IONQ accomplished #AQ35 a full year early; on the other, they achieved the new milestone of entangling photons with ions, a crucial step in scaling future quantum systems; and on the third, they demonstrated their photonic integrated circuit [PIC] in a controlled laboratory environment, which I saw as a major step forward that could lead to improved qubit control, performance, and smaller system designs. The above positive aspects of the business are really encouraging; however, the negative developments have, in my opinion, overwhelmed these accomplishments.

Firstly, it is the departure of its second co-founder after the departure of co-founder Chris Monroe in October 2023. The problem with a stock like IONQ is that it is effective to bet on the management team to execute and deliver what is in the R&D pipeline, especially in this case where we are talking about a new form of technology. When these key personnel leave the company, it often raises investor questions over the company's future technological progress, and in times of doubt, investors sell off the stock, as can be seen in October last year. Back in October, the departure of Chris did not sound off a major alarm in me because there are 2 co-founders, and as such, IONQ could still "live on" to deliver the end product with the remaining co-founder, Jungsang Kim. Note that the stock rallied after the October decline, which I believe reflects the market's optimism. However, the current situation is very different; both key personnel are now out of the company, as Kim is going to return to Duke University as a professor. While IONQ will continue to own any intellectual property that stems from the Co-Founders' work at Duke, it has put a major dent in my confidence in IONQ's ability to deliver. The market has clearly reflected this uncertainty as the stock fell back to $9.

Although IONQ did announce two appointments to its board, I don't think they are sufficient to appease the market's doubts about IONQ's ability to advance in its technological progress.

Robert Cardillo, a former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, is, I think, a positive addition given that it will help better bridge the relationship between the U.S. government and IONQ. Bill Scannell, President of Global Sales and Customer Operations at Dell Technologies, who I expect will help in strengthening the IONQ go-to-market strategy

The other negative point is that profitability remains years away, and this is despite revenue growing at a very rapid rate. If we look at the non-GAAP gross margin performance in 4Q23, it was very disappointing as it was a major stepdown from the 22.5% saw in 3Q23 and 40.7% saw in 4Q22, and I believe this sends a very negative narrative about the timeline to reach profitability. Also, Adj EBITDA was also guided for major deceleration, -$110.5 million in FY24 vs. -$77.7 million in FY23, despite revenue expected to grow 77% in FY24. The implication of a delayed profitability timeline is a lower valuation multiple given the timing of cash flow.

Overall, I think the negative developments are pretty concerning, especially the point about whether IONQ can continue to deliver at the same pace of technological advancement. They could, but this is an open question today that IONQ needs to show and convince the market. Until then, I am neutral on the stock.

I am recommending a neutral rating for IONQ as the negative developments have certainly outweighed the positive aspects of the business. While the business maintains strong revenue growth and R&D progress, the departure of both co-founders was a really negative development that raises concerns about future technological advancements, impacting mine (and I believe the market's) confidence in the business outlook. Additionally, the timing to reach profitability seems to have gotten farther, which I think impacts valuation.