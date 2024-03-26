Why We Stay Risk-On In The Short Term

Peach_iStock

Last week was a big week for central banks, and the key events worked out in favor of risk assets and we are dialing up risk-taking.

1) U.S. Federal Reserve

I’ll start from the Fed. They stopped [at] three cuts for this year in their dot plot, even as they revised up growth and inflation forecasts. And that very much green-lit risk assets and reinforced our view that the current positive sentiment, while the bar is pretty high to disrupt that. We continue to like U.S. equities and lean into AI as a theme.

2) Bank of Japan

Now, moving to the Bank of Japan, it’s really quite an example of how to do something big in the most boring way. They hiked rates for the first time in seventeen years and markets liked it. They, in fact, alleviated some of our concerns around [a] policy mishap because: number one, they really framed out a normalization path rather than a policy tightening path; and number two, they didn’t really drop yield curve control despite what they said. They also said that in case of [a] rapid rise in long-term rates they would make swift adjustments, so they merely just relaxed the yield curve control, which is quite positive for risk sentiment.

And this on top of positive earnings momentum, we’re looking at 12% earnings growth for this year as opposed to consensus of 6-8%. But we bring all of this together while further upgrading Japanese equities now three times in a row. We’ve been upgrading it to the biggest single country overweight, and from a whole portfolio perspective, we are using already underweight in Japanese government bonds, we bring that to even more underweight to fund this upgrade of Japanese equities.

Now, [the] Bank of Japan will be still accommodative and still buy Japanese government bonds, but from a total return perspective, they really compare less favorably to other asset classes in this environment.

We stay risk-on. We continue to like the U.S. and Japanese equities. We think that there is still more room to go. But we are paying very close attention to inflation and earnings for any turn in momentum. But for now, we ride on.

Central bank activity last week gave markets the thumbs up to stay upbeat. That keeps us pro-risk in our six- to 12-month tactical views as Q2 starts. We see stock markets looking through recent sticky U.S. inflation and dwindling expectations of Fed rate cuts. Why? Inflation is volatile but falling, Fed rate cuts are on the way and corporate earnings are strong. We stay overweight U.S. stocks but prepare to pivot if resurgent inflation spoils sentiment. We up our overweight on Japanese stocks.

Broadening optimism

S&P 500 Forward Earnings Expectations, 2019-2024 (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from LSEG Datastream, March 2024)

Forward-looking estimates may not come to pass. Index returns do not account for fees. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Notes: The chart shows 12-month forward earnings expectations for the overall S&P 500 index and S&P 500 information technology stocks.

As Q2 kicks off, we still see a more supportive near-term backdrop for risk-taking. U.S. inflation has eased from its pandemic highs and growth has held up. And expectations for S&P 500 earnings growth for 2024 have been revised up to about 11%, LSEG data show. Earnings expectations are even higher for tech companies that markets see leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). (See the orange line in the chart.) Earnings expectations for the broader market are also on the mend (green line), with sectors except commodities and healthcare seeing earnings recover. Plus, the Federal Reserve reaffirmed its intention to make three quarter-point rate cuts this year, while lifting its growth and inflation forecasts. After the recent Fed signals, we believe the bar is high for market pricing of immaculate disinflation - inflation falling near the Fed’s 2% target, while growth holds up - to be challenged.

Against that backdrop, we remain tactically overweight U.S. stocks. We think upbeat risk appetite can broaden out beyond tech as more sectors adopt AI, and as market confidence is buoyed by recent Fed messaging and broadly falling inflation. We still prefer the AI theme even as valuations soar for some tech names. Stock valuations are supported by improving earnings, with the tech sector expected to account for half of this year’s S&P 500 earnings, Bloomberg data show. That has led to a fall in price-to-earnings ratios - share price divided by earnings per share - for some companies, unlike in the dot-com bubble when they soared. To compare the periods, BlackRock’s systematic equities team analyzed 400 metrics related to valuations and other features and found that the number flashing red now is 50% lower than when the dot-com bubble burst in 2000.

Potential disruptions to our view

What would change our risk-on stance? First, risk appetite being challenged as markets shift focus from cooling inflation to inflation on a rollercoaster back up in 2025. We think it will settle closer to 3% as high wage growth keeps services inflation sticky. Persistent inflation pressures from mega forces, or big structural shifts we see driving returns, also call for a higher neutral rate - the interest rate that neither stokes nor limits economic activity - than in the past. We think the Fed’s nudged-up long-run policy forecasts are starting to reflect our view of rates staying higher for longer than pre-pandemic. Markets are not eyeing that outlook for now. Second, stocks could grow more sensitive to macro news as profit margin pressures mount.

As Q2 kicks off, Japanese equities become our highest-conviction tactical view as solid corporate earnings and shareholder-friendly reforms keep playing out. We add to our overweight because we think the Bank of Japan policy stance is supportive of local markets. The BOJ made clear that ending negative rates is about normalizing policy, not anxiety over inflation, and it pledged to limit spikes in long-term yields. We think the BOJ will act cautiously and not sabotage the return of mild inflation. We also up euro area inflation-liked bonds to neutral as market expectations for persistent inflation have eased.

Our bottom line

We see a supportive risk-taking environment for now, as inflation keeps falling and after the Fed reinforced upbeat sentiment. We stay overweight U.S. stocks and the AI theme. We go further overweight Japanese stocks.

Market backdrop

U.S. stocks climbed to all-time highs last week and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped after the Fed stuck to its plans to cut policy rates three times this year even after lifting both its growth and inflation forecasts for this year. We think markets are underappreciating another change: the Fed nudging up its long-run policy rate. Japan’s Nikkei stock index hit all-time highs after the BOJ ended negative rates and lifted its yield cap. Yields on Japanese 10-year government bonds dipped slightly.

This week, we focus on U.S. PCE data, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. We think U.S. inflation can fall further toward 2% this year due to falling goods prices. Yet, we see inflation on a rollercoaster back up in 2025, with inflation eventually settling closer to 3%. The Fed appears to be slowly adjusting to this view given its higher projections for policy rates two years out.