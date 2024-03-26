Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why We Stay Risk-On In The Short Term

BlackRock
Summary

  • We see falling inflation, nearing interest rate cuts and solid corporate earnings supporting cheery risk sentiment. We tweak our tactical views and stay pro-risk.
  • U.S. stocks hit record highs last week and 10-year yields fell as the Fed stuck with planned rate cuts. Japanese stocks gained on a cautious BOJ policy pivot.
  • U.S. PCE takes center stage this week. We see goods deflation pulling down overall U.S. inflation for now before inflation resurges in 2025.

Transcript

Last week was a big week for central banks, and the key events worked out in favor of risk assets and we are dialing up risk-taking.

1) U.S. Federal Reserve

I’ll start from the Fed. They stopped [at] three cuts

BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

