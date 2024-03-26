The EV Start-Up Graveyard And The Walking Dead

vyasphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Three years ago, in May 2021, I published an overview of the EV investment landscape (New Electric Vehicle Investment Roadmap) highlighting the exceptional and most likely unrealistic valuations and revenue forecasts of more than 15 EV start-ups that recently had gone public, mainly through SPACs. These companies had no assets besides the cash they raised, little unique technology, and no manufacturing capability. Yet they were valued at billions of dollars. At the time, many of these went public through SPACs and were permitted to publish unfounded projections to justify these lofty valuations.

At that time, the EV market's battleground was seen as a three-way battle between these exciting startups against the most likely too-slow Legacy auto companies, with the clear leader Tesla ready to battle them all. The press, news shows, and stock analysts favored the new EV start-ups. Over the last three years, the battle of these start-ups has been lost. Most are bankrupt (Dead) or on life support (The Walking Dead). They are no longer active threats in the EV market. The EV battle has changed. The legacy automakers will battle it out with themselves, just as they do now with internal combustion vehicles, and also battle Tesla.

This has also vastly changed the EV investment roadmap. In this article, I define a new EV investment roadmap that eliminates most pure-play EV start-up investment opportunities. It shifts the EV investment focus to Legacy auto companies and Tesla.

Why did all these highly touted and presumably well-financed companies with such high hopes fail? There are several reasons, most of which should have been anticipated at the time:

SPACs turned out to be more of a gimmick to make money for those who created them than a realistic valuation of the businesses they "took public." These start-up EVs had a daunting task ahead that was vastly underestimated. They had to design vehicles, develop battery technology, build manufacturing facilities, do extensive testing and get approvals, and create distribution and sales channels. Doing all of this proved to be too much for them. They started well-funded, and to beat all the other start-ups to market, they moved fast and spent a lot of money—too fast. It took much longer, and they all ran out of money. Perhaps they anticipated that additional funds would be easy to raise, but it wasn't, as capital markets shut down to them. They hyped this potential success with totally unrealistic revenue forecasts. Making unrealistic forecasts is one thing but believing them yourself can be fatal. Finally, most lacked the leadership and governance needed to anticipate and avoid these problems.

It was an expensive and hard-earned lesson for many speculative investors in these companies. Over the last three years, investors have lost over $175 billion in the 19 EV start-up companies I discussed.

The enthusiasm for these start-ups at the time left the Legacy automakers behind, with many skeptics saying that the newcomers would put them out of business. Now, the Legacy automakers and Tesla control the EV market.

Let's briefly review what happened with these EV start-ups and discuss if any ongoing investment opportunities exist (answer: Maybe one). We will briefly examine the Chinese EV competitors, although investing in them now requires more understanding of Chinese politics than EV technology. Then, we will review the Legacy automakers' advantages and why they are now good EV investment opportunities. And, of course, we can't leave Tesla out of this discussion.

I categorize these EV start-ups into three categories, as I did in my previous article three years ago, because of some differences: consumer retail, commercial delivery, and medium & long-haul trucks.

Consumer Retail EV Companies

The first set of EV start-ups we will consider are those that tried to sell passenger EVs to individuals. They needed to develop advanced EV technology, design consumer vehicles, build manufacturing capabilities, and create retail sales capabilities. They competed against Legacy automakers like GM and Ford, which had manufacturing experience and proven sales channels. They also competed with Tesla, which had proven EV technology and a retail distribution channel.

Fisker Inc. (FSR)

5/19/21 Valuation: $4.6 billion Current Valuation: $71 million

Fisker went public using a SPAC (Spartan Energy). The original combination in October 2020 was valued at $2.9 billion with a cash investment of approximately $1 billion. The stock then traded at a market cap of $4.6 billion. Fisker aggressively projected $3.3 billion in revenue in 2023 but only had approximately $272 million. At the end of 2023, it had approximately $325 million in cash, lost $100 million in operating income in Q4/2023, and had a negative cash flow of about $300 million in Q3/2023.

Fisker recently halted production for six weeks, aggressively trying to avoid bankruptcy by securing funds to keep its business running (Fisker halts production as it goes on overdrive trying to secure funds).

Fisker issued a "Going Concern" warning last month and received $150 million in interim funding at reportedly onerous terms while negotiating with a "large automaker" for additional funding. (As Fisker Fails, EV Startups Need to Learn From China).

I classify Fisker as part of The Walking Dead rather than a viable investment opportunity.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

5/19/21 Valuation: $4.6 billion, Current Valuation: Declared bankruptcy In June 2023

Lordstown Motors originally licensed technology from Workhorse in return for royalties and a 10% ownership, but neither company has done well. Lordstown was named after the famous GM Lordstown manufacturing plant, which it acquired in November 2019 in an unusual transaction. GM announced it was closing the plant and was under tremendous pressure. So, GM "sold" the plant to Lordstown for an estimated $20 million that it loaned to the acquiring company. Later, GM redefined the transaction as part of a $75 million investment, designating $50 million as an in-kind exchange for the plant. GM subsequently disposed of its ownership in Lordstown in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

Lordstown went public through the SPAC DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. in 2020. It never produced any material revenue. Lordstown Motors was reorganized as a new company trying to collect monetary damages from Foxconn, claiming it did not make the required $170 million investment. Lordstown is dead and buried in the EV graveyard.

Lucid Group (LCID)

7/26/21 Valuation: $24 billion, Current Valuation: $6.4 billion

Lucid Motors agreed to become a publicly traded company in 2021 through a merger with the SPAC Churchill Capital IV Corp. This was the largest SPAC EV deal. The combined company had a transaction equity value of $11.75 billion (for $10/share). At the same time, it closed a PIPE investment priced at $15 a share, giving it an implied pro forma equity value of $24 billion.

Lucid has one primary investor. The Sovereign Wealth Fund (Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia) owns almost 60% of the company. Lucid recorded revenues in 2023 of $595 million and an operating loss of $3.1 billion, with $3.9 billion in cash/ST investments at the end of the year. This gives it a runway under these conditions of a little more than a year to reduce/eliminate operating losses or raise additional capital. Most likely, it has a better chance of raising the necessary capital because of the ownership of the Sovereign Wealth Fund. I avoid investments controlled by one entity because the valuation is likely inaccurate. While it is not yet with The Walking Dead, I wouldn't say I like it as an investment.

Canoo (GOEV)

5/19/21 Valuation: $3.7 billion, Current Valuation: $158 million

Canoo went public using a SPAC (Hennessy Capital Acquisition) and traded as GOEV. The original SPAC transaction provided approximately $600 million, with a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.4 billion.

Canoo projected revenue of more than $300 million in 2022 and $2 billion in 2025. It had a little more than $450,000 in revenue in its latest reported quarter but has a negative cash flow that exceeds its cash balance. For a more in-depth analysis, see Canoo: There Is A Glimpse Of Hope But Hold.

Although I initially had high hopes for Canoo because of its innovative platform strategy, I consider it among the Walking Dead and a very speculative investment opportunity with little upside.

Faraday Future (FFIE)

5/19/21 Valuation: $4.3 billion, Current Valuation: $350 million

In January 2021, Faraday Future announced that it would go public through a reverse merger with the special purpose acquisition company Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC). The combined company will be valued at $3.4 billion. Faraday Future planned to contract manufacturing operations in China through its partnership with Geely.

Faraday Future made wild revenue projections of $504 million in 2022, $10.5 billion in 2024, and $21.5 billion in 2025. However, it has no revenue, had a $500 million loss in 2022, needs updated financials, and has little or no cash. It lost the stock symbol FF and is now traded as FFIE, so be careful not to confuse it with FF-Future Fuel Corporation.

It is in the Walking Dead and soon to be in the EV graveyard.

Polestar (PSNY)

1/24/22 Valuation: $27 billion, Current Valuation: $3.4 billion

Polestar was a joint venture between Sweden’s Volvo Cars and the Chinese auto company Geely. In June 2022, it went public with its merger with the SPAC Gores Guggenheim, but subsequently ran out of money.

In February, Polestar raised $950M in financing from a consortium of 12 banks. Volvo also sold off its majority stake to other shareholders, primarily Geely Sweden, leaving Geely primarily responsible for funding Polestar. Earlier this month, Hertz reportedly canceled plans to buy tens of thousands of EVs from Polestar. (Polestar gets jump-start from $950M funding).

Unlike some of the others, Polestar has been shipping EVs and has material revenue ($2.5 billion in 2022) but also lost $913 million that year. Its stock is thinly traded, with almost 90% of its shares owned by Geely and insiders. Geely can continue to support its capital needs to some extent, but it offers little opportunity to other investors. It's not in The Walking Dead (yet), but I don't consider it investable because the high risk and the thin stock trading could mean its valuation is unrealistic.

VinFast (VFS)

8/15/23 Valuation: $23 billion, Current Valuation: $11.6 billion

VinFast is a new company to my list. It is a Vietnamese company intending to build EVs in the U.S. Just recently, in August 2023, it became public through a merger with the SPAC Black Spade Acquisition, giving it an approximately $23 billion valuation.

It is a complex company to understand, but for an opinion on it, see VinFast: Financial Situation Gets Scarier.

Commercial Delivery EV Companies

EV truck companies differ based on the type of truck they are developing. The technology and markets are very different, so I separate them into two categories. The first category includes commercial delivery vehicles.

Companies making EV delivery vehicles have some advantages. First, delivery vehicles typically travel less than 250 miles daily so that they can be conveniently recharged overnight. Secondly, they are typically sold in large quantities to fleets. This means that building a retail sales infrastructure is optional. It only requires a small sales force. In addition, maintenance can also be provided at the fleet's operational center, so fewer service centers are required.

The disadvantage in this market is that a relatively small number of customers buy in large volumes, so if the EV manufacturer can't get enough large customers, they may not be able to stay in business.

This commercial market is expected to be significant for EVs. Legacy automakers such as Ford, Daimler, and GM have announced plans to enter the segment. GM has its BrightDrop ecosystem for commercial customers, including the electric delivery van, the EV600.

Workhorse Group (WKHS)

5/19/21 Valuation: $1.9 billion, Current Valuation: $77 million

Workhorse went public in 2010, trading on the OTC market under the AMPD symbol. AMP acquired the Workhorse brand and the Workhorse custom chassis assembly plant in Union City.

Workhorse hoped to win the United States Postal Service contract for thousands of EV delivery trucks, which would have leveraged its success, but it lost that contract.

In 2023, Workhorse had revenue of only $13 million, an operating loss of $104 million, and $25 million of cash. In March, it raised $139 million from a financial investor to continue operations with a significantly reduced workforce. At one time, its stock price rose to $40.61 per share, but it now trades at $0.22.

Although Workhorse was one company I favored, it is currently on life support and is soon expected to join The Walking Dead.

Electric Last Mile (OTC:ELMSQ)

5/19/21 Valuation $1.5 billion, Current Valuation: Bankrupt

The company claimed it had 30,000 preorders for its delivery van, representing more than $1 billion in sales. ELM projected $122 million in revenue in 2021, rapidly increasing to $3 billion in 2025.

It filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on 6/12/22 and is in the EV graveyard.

GreenPower Motor Company (GP)

5/19/21 Valuation: $600 million, Current Valuation: $50 million

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is a relatively small Canadian battery-electric bus manufacturer with multiple models of high- and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, and shuttles.

It had $49 million in revenue in 2023, with an operating loss of $14 million and $4 million in cash. With such a low market value, it is too small to be considered an investment opportunity, and soon it may join the Walking Dead.

Arrival (ARVLF)

5/19/21 Valuation: $15 billion, Current Valuation: Bankrupt

Arrival was founded in 2015 in London to manufacture various commercial electric vehicles. It had approximately 1,200 employees across 11 cities in 8 countries. In November 2020, Arrival and the SPAC CIIG entered into a business combination agreement with an implied valuation of $5.39 billion.

Arrival ambitiously projected $14.1 billion in revenue in 2024. However, it never had any revenue.

On February 2, 2024, it entered bankruptcy and is now in the EV graveyard.

5/19/21 Valuation: $4.3 billion, Current Valuation: Bankrupt

Proterra went public through the SPAC ArcLight with a pro forma valuation of $1.6 billion. Upon completing the transaction, Proterra received $825 million. Proterra projected $2.5 billion in revenue in 2025. It achieved $309 million in revenue in 2022 but at a loss of $220 million, with only $113 million in cash at the end of that year and couldn't continue to operate.

It completed a Chapter 11 sale of assets on 11/14/23 and is in the EV graveyard.

Rivian (RIVN)

11/10/21 Valuation: $66.5 billion to $86 billion, Current Valuation: $11 billion

Rivian has a unique and favorable relationship with Amazon that other EV start-ups don't have. Amazon is an investor and a customer. Amazon wants to convert much of its large delivery fleet to electric and favors Rivian because of its ownership position and ability to influence the design of its delivery vehicles. This sales volume to Amazon could support Rivian sufficiently through the transition to profitability.

Rivian went public on Nov. 10, 2021, through a highly-anticipated initial public offering, valuing the company at $66.5 billion. The offering raised nearly $12 billion. The stock closed on its first day at $100.73 per share, giving the company an approximately $86 billion valuation. (Rivian IPO: What Happened and Why it Matters)

Rivian had revenue of $4.4 billion in 2023 but lost an extraordinary $5.7 billion. However, it still had almost $10 billion in cash at the end of the year, giving it almost a two-year runway to break even. Although risky, Rivian is a potential investment opportunity, primarily due to its partnership with Amazon, a significant customer and stockholder.

Medium and Long-Haul Trucking EV Companies

Companies developing medium- and long-haul EV trucks face a more difficult challenge with battery range. These trucks haul much more weight than commercial delivery vehicles, and because they are designed for long distances, they can only stop some 200-300 miles for recharging.

For this reason, many of these companies use unique hybrid technologies for their trucks. The EV trucks in this category are primarily heavy-duty but include some medium-duty and specialty vehicles. A couple of the companies' focus on retrofitting trucks to be electric.

Nikola (NKLA)

5/19/21 Valuation: $5.9 billion, then $30 billion, Current Valuation: $860 million

Nikola has been a controversial company. Founded in 2015, it originally had two different strategies. Its primary strategy was to lease fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) Class-8 heavy trucks and provide the refueling infrastructure to corporate customers. Its second strategy was to develop the Badger EV truck using GM technology.

Nikola originally merged with a SPAC to go public at an enterprise value of approximately $3.3 billion. On June 6th, 2020, its market cap jumped to more than $30 billion, then later it dropped because of problems with its initially planned deal with GM. Nikola was also accused of misrepresentation, and its executive chairman and founder stepped down.

At the time of the SPAC merger, it projected an unrealistic forecast of more than $3 billion in revenue by 2024, with a net income of $145 million. In 2023, it had $35.8 million in revenue, an operating loss of $621 million, and cash on hand of $466 million.

I consider Nikola to be among the Walking Dead and not investable.

Hyliion (HYLN)

5/19/21 Valuation: $2.2 billion, Current Valuation: $285 million

Hyliion, founded in 2015 in Austin, went public in October 2020 through the SPAC Tortoise Acquisition Corp. In March 2019, automotive parts manufacturer Dana Inc. invested in Hyliion. Together, they manufactured Class 8 EVs for Dana's customers, including Volvo, Navistar, and Peterbilt.

Hyliion projected $2 billion in revenue in 2024 but had virtually no revenue in 2023 and lost $125 million with $163 million of cash available. I consider it among the Walking Dead and not investable, but some believe there is a little hope: Hyliion: Upgrading On Vastly Reduced Cash Burn And Share Buyback Announcement.

XL Fleet (SPRU)

5/19/21 Valuation: $1.8 billion, Current Valuation: Out of Business

XL Fleet is a 10-year-old company that went public through the SPAC Pivotal. XL provided fleet electrification modifications for ICE trucks across various vehicle classes.

XL Fleet went out of business, and on September 9, 2022, it used its remaining cash to acquire Spruce Power.

The SEC subsequently charged XL Fleet with misleading investors. Here is the formal charge from the SEC, which would probably be applicable to some of the other SPAC EV companies if they were still in business:

Washington D.C., Sept. 28, 2023 — The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Denver-based Spruce Power Holding Corporation, the successor to XL Fleet Corp., for misleading investors about revenue projections that topped $1 billion within three years of going public. XL Fleet, which provided hybrid electric vehicle systems for commercial fleet vehicles, went public through a 2020 merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). According to the SEC’s order, XL Fleet publicly claimed to have a more than $220 million 12-month sales pipeline, which purportedly backed its near-term revenue projections of up to $75 million and longer-term projections of up to $1.4 billion. The order finds that the company’s projections, which were featured in public filings ahead of the SPAC merger, were misleading because the sales pipeline consisted almost entirely of speculative opportunities, including sales to potential customers with whom XL Fleet had little or no contact; customers to whom XL Fleet could not legally sell its products; and stale sales opportunities that had not been updated within the company’s systems. The order also finds that XL Fleet claimed to have applied a historical conversion rate to its sales pipeline as part of its revenue projections, when, in reality, the conversion rate did not support the company’s projections.

XL Fleet is dead and buried in the EV graveyard.

Xos (XOS)

5/19/21 Valuation: $2.0 billion, Current Valuation: $68 million

Xos Trucks went public through a merger with the SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corporation at an estimated proforma value of $1.965 billion.

It claimed 6,000 unit orders in backlog in 2021. Xos forecasted an extraordinary $5.2 billion in revenue for 2025. Actual revenue for 2022 was $36 million, with a loss of $111 million. It had cash on hand of $23 million as of 9/23. Xos merged with Electrameccanica (SOLO), which designs and assembles electric vehicles; Xos gained access to Electrameccanica's $48.5M cash. (Xos gains cash for expansion on merger with ElectraMeccanica)

Despite this infusion of cash, I consider Xos to be among the Walking Dead and not investable.

Lion Electric (LEV)

5/19/21 Valuation: $3.6 billion, Current Valuation: $271 million

Lion Electric went public through the SPAC NGA. The transaction had an estimated pro forma enterprise value of $1.5 billion, increasing to $3.6 billion by 5/19/21.

Lion Electric had $29 million in revenue in 2020. It forecasted revenue to jump to $3.6 billion a few years later in 2024. Actual revenue for 2023 was $253 million, with a $77 million operating loss and $30 million cash on hand. While it may be suitable for aggressive investors at its current valuation (Lion Electric Struggles To Make EV Buses Profitable), I consider it uninvestable and will join The Walking Dead soon.

Lightning eMotors (OTCPK:ZEVY)

5/19/21 Valuation: $1 billion, Current Valuation: Bankrupt

Lightning eMotors had a deal with the SPAC GIK to go public and had an enterprise value of $650 million with an estimated valuation of $1 billion.

Lightning eMotors announced in January that it had entered into an asset purchase agreement with a receiver to sell all the firm's assets for $12.6 million. The receiver subsequently distributed the funds to the company's creditors as ordered by the Bankruptcy Court, and shareholders did not receive any distributions.

It is now in the EV graveyard as well.

Public Chinese EV Companies

China is the largest EV market opportunity, and the three EV start-ups are improving. China is already the largest EV market in the world and is growing faster than others.

The Chinese government has ambitions to become a global leader in new energy vehicles, and authorities have policies to support the auto and electric vehicle industries.

These Chinese companies are traded through American depository shares (ADS), which carry certain risks. They have financial reporting and transparency risks. Overall, I recommend investing cautiously in them. I owned all three EV start-ups but sold them a few years ago because of the risks.

BYD is now the largest EV company in the world with ambitions to expand in the U.S. All three Chinese EV start-ups are viable, but LI Auto has grown more than the others and held on to its valuation better.

5/19/21 Valuation: $88 billion, Current Valuation: $85 billion

Li Auto (LI)

5/19/21 Valuation: $37.3 billion, Current Valuation: $30.5 billion

XPeng (XPEV)

5/19/21 Valuation: $35.1 billion, Current Valuation: $8.0 billion

NIO (NIO)

5/19/21 Valuation: $48.5 billion, Current Valuation: $10 billion

Tesla (TSLA)

5/19/21 Valuation: $647 billion, Current Valuation: $544 billion

No discussion of the EV investment landscape would be complete without including Tesla, the undisputed leader in the U.S. EV market. Tesla has grown over the last three years, although its valuation has declined slightly.

Tesla is a great company with excellent EVs. I owned one for 3 1/2 years. However, as an investment opportunity, you need to wonder if it is already fully valued for future prospects, trading at a 55X forward non-GAAP P/E ratio. It also faces several new challenges:

Its biggest competitor on the horizon is itself -- the emerging used Tesla market. People may buy 2 million Teslas, but 750,000 of them could be used Teslas. While other auto companies have had this challenge forever, Tesla hasn't until now.

The Legacy auto companies are introducing dozens of new EV models. This will create a lot of competition since people have differing preferences, and Tesla only has a limited number of models.

Tesla must invest in new and upgraded models to encourage customers to trade in for new EV versions.

Legacy auto companies have many dealerships that sell their EVs. While many people are comfortable buying a Tesla online, many more still want the assurance of buying one from their local dealer. This will be even more true as the market grows away from early innovators.

Tesla's valuation is the biggest hurdle in considering it as an investment, even though many analysts still consider it a good investment. I have a hard time believing it is worth more than 10X GM (GM) and Ford (F), both of which are valued at approximately $50 billion.

Legacy Automakers

Some people thought that the Legacy automakers would fade away. Historically, that was the case in some other industries, but this is not the case here.

They are not standing still waiting to become obsolete. Almost all Legacy automakers worldwide are developing and launching EVs including Volkswagen, Peugeot, Renault/Nissan/Mitsubishi, Hyundai/Kia.

The EV market has shifted dramatically over the last three years in favor of Legacy auto companies getting into EVs. The threat, noise, and distraction of so many EV start-ups are virtually eliminated. The EV battleground is essentially the same as the traditional auto industry, with the same companies competing with EVs sold through their dealers. The only difference is Tesla is a strong competitor.

Let's look a little more closely at GM (GM) and Ford (F) as the leaders in the U.S.

General Motors

5/19/21 Valuation: $88.8 billion, Current Valuation: $49.7 billion

GM can take advantage of the slowdown in the EV market and the elimination of start-up competition to develop its new higher-performance and lower-cost Ultium battery system. It also plans to introduce new EV models to expand its market.

GM has an optimistic perspective on its EV business (

).

We’ve got to be careful not to blindly play the volume game, and we’re carefully looking at what adoption looks like and the demand for our vehicles. And I think we bring something different than what the market has been seeing for the last couple of years because we have platform-based EVs that are purpose-built as EVs. And as a result of that, the capabilities, the performance, the comfort, all, everything that you need in that vehicle, I think, is going to be superior to many of the non-Tesla EVs that have come to market where they were essentially rushed a little bit to try to jump into that. So we feel good when you look at the LYRIQ, when you look at the Silverado, the Hummer and everything else that we have coming out. We feel good about that demand path. And we don’t need to – we don’t need to grow significantly in the market to get 200,000 to 300,000 vehicles out there this year, and we think we can do it with stable pricing. So that’s the EV pillar.

I consider GM to be an excellent investment opportunity. It is reducing the loss of its EV business and seeing potential profit. In the meantime, it has a robust and profitable business in its traditional products to offset any losses. At a forward P/E ratio of 4.8X, there is little downside risk. It should be able to return to its previous valuation or better in the next year. Many analysts have favorable price targets. For example, BofA has a 12-month price target of $75, well above the current $43 per share.

Ford

5/19/21 Valuation: $51.2 billion, Current Valuation: $51.3 billion

Ford has benefited from the slowing of the EV market growth. It can improve EV performance and reduce costs through engineering and manufacturing improvements. It still loses money on every EV it sells, but this is changing.

Ford continues to succeed in its ICE, hybrid, and commercial customer businesses as the EV market has slowed. Ford Model e business (its EVs) revenue increased 12% in 2023 despite price declines and a slowing of the EV market.

It's best to understand Ford's EV strategy with some extracts from Jim Farley's recent earnings call:

Our overall EV strategy has never been more relevant as the seismic change happens, and we want to share with you our targets. Our next Gen 2 products will be profitable in the first 12 months of their launch.

We're going to focus those large EVs on geographies and product segments where we have a dominant advantage like trucks and vans. And those products will have breakthrough efficiency compared to our Gen 1 products.

But one of the things we're taking advantage of and taking some timing delays is rationalizing the level and timing of our battery capacity to match demand and actually reassessing the vertical integration that we're relying on and betting on new chemistries and capacities.

Our overall EV business will grow this year because we have the Explorer launching in Europe.

Look at the best-selling vehicle in the United States, the F-150. We have a lightning and we have a hybrid.

I consider Ford to be an excellent EV investment opportunity. With the start-up competition eliminated and the EV market slowing a little, it can now make progress on reducing costs and introducing more EV models without as much pressure. With a forward P/E ratio of only 6.9X and a 4.5% dividend yield, it has a little downside as its EV business develops. There are several good SA articles on Ford and its EVs.

Many analysts have favorable price targets for Ford stock. For example, BofA has a 12-month price target of $21 compared to the current price of $12.90 per share.

Conclusion

The competitive EV landscape has changed dramatically over the last three years. What was then viewed as a battle of many exciting, highly-funded EV start-ups against the plodding Legacy auto companies is no longer the case. That battle is over. The Legacy auto companies had the capital, experience, manufacturing, and distribution to outlast them. Most of those EV start-ups are dead or among The Walking Dead.

The EV competitive market is now more like the traditional auto industry, with Tesla as an added competitor. This is especially good for Ford and GM.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.