The EV Start-Up Graveyard And The Walking Dead

Mar. 26, 2024 1:43 AM ETBYDDY, FSR, GOEV, GP, GPV:CA, HYLN, LCID, LEV, LEV:CA, LI, NIO, NKLA, PSNY, RIVN, TSLA, WKHS, XOS, XPEV, F, GM1 Comment
Summary

  • Many EV start-ups that were once valued at billions of dollars are now bankrupt (EV graveyard) or on the verge of bankruptcy (The Walking Dead).
  • The failure of these companies can be attributed to unrealistic valuations, inability to bring EVs to market, poor financial management, and unrealistic revenue forecasts.
  • More than $175 billion was lost by investors in the 19 EV start-ups profiled.
  • The EV investing landscape has changed dramatically in the last three years.
  • Legacy automakers, along with Tesla, now control the EV market, leaving the start-ups behind.

Blank gravestone with other graves in the background

vyasphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Three years ago, in May 2021, I published an overview of the EV investment landscape (New Electric Vehicle Investment Roadmap) highlighting the exceptional and most likely unrealistic valuations and revenue forecasts of more than

This article was written by

Author of Autonomous Vehicles: Opportunities, Strategies, and Disruptions. Michael E. McGrath is a proven expert on the strategies of technology-based companies. He has researched autonomous vehicles for the last 3 years, leading to the original publication of this book, as well as the recently expanded and updated second edition. He is a founder of PRTM, the leading management consulting firm to technology companies, former CEO of i2Technologies and experienced board member, serving on four public company boards, as well as several venture capital-funded companies.  In addition to Autonomous Vehicles, he is the author of Product Strategy for High-Technology Companies, which has been used by many technology-based companies to guide their strategies.

