Tracking Chris Hohn's TCI Fund Management 13F Portfolio - Q4 2023 Update

Mar. 26, 2024 2:19 AM ETMSFT, MCO, GOOG, CNI, CP, SPGI, TMO, FERG, GE, V, CNR:CA, CP:CA, GOOG:CA, GOOGL, MSFT:CA, TMO:CA, VISA:CA
Summary

  • TCI Fund Management's 13F portfolio value increased from $27.56B to $35.97B this quarter.
  • The top three holdings in the portfolio are General Electric, Canadian National Railway, and Moody's.
  • TCI Fund Management established a new stake in Microsoft Corporation, while also increasing their stakes in Moody's Corp and Alphabet Inc.

Financial District of London and the Tower Bridge

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to TCI Fund Management's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/14/2024. Please visit our

This article was written by

Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

