How Suez And Panama Canal Diversions Impact Shipping

donvictorio

Overview

Earth's vast oceans offer a multitude of route options for maritime trade. However, in some instances, the most efficient route from origin to destination involves the navigation of a specific body of water which can be prone to a variety of issues, potentially hindering efficient navigation.

These potential chokepoints are highlighted below.

Maritime Chokepoints (VesselsValue)

Chokepoints can come into play for a variety of reasons.

Some may recall in March 2021, the Suez Canal was blocked for six days by the Ever Given, a container ship that had run aground and ended up wedged across the waterway with its bow and stern stuck on opposite canal banks, blocking all traffic until it could be freed.

Recently, ongoing drought has impacted the Panama Canal's ability to maintain normal traffic flow forcing some rerouting around that artery since November of 2023.

Panama Canal Transits by Week & Shipping Segment (Data Clarksons Shipping Intel - Chart by Value Investor's Edge)

Since December of 2023, we are witnessing an uptick in Middle Eastern geopolitical turmoil which has jeopardized peaceful navigation of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, both of which are an inescapable link to the Suez Canal.

Suez Canal Transits by Week & Shipping Segment (Data Clarksons Shipping Intel - Chart by Value Investor's Edge)

As the Panama Canal has started curbing traffic, some grain, energy, and containerized shipments had diverted to the Suez Canal, which is the next best route to link the US East Coast to Asia (among other key routes as well).

Now, this route through the Suez Canal and ultimately (unavoidably) the Red Sea has also witnessed reduced traffic and consequent rerouting due to recent attacks on vessels. Therefore, for the first time in history, both major arteries have been simultaneously impacted.

This leaves rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope, at the southern tip of Africa, as the next best alternative.

There are several shipping segments that utilize both the Panama and Suez Canal to varying degrees, with the consequent rerouting impacting each segment differently. This report will provide a concise summary of impacts for each segment which include LPG, LNG, dry bulk, crude tankers, product tankers, and containerships.

Key Concept

In an effort to describe the impact of Suez and Panama Canal rerouting, many published reports have simply pointed to cursory metrics like vessel numbers utilizing the canals or cargo volumes passing through. However, these metrics fail to capture the true impact of the disruption as it relates to shipping markets.

Like any market, maritime trade is composed of supply and demand, the balance of which determines price. In this case, supply is represented by the capacity of vessels on the water. Demand is a product of both cargo volume and distance sailed, which is known as cargo mile demand. Price is represented by spot and time charter rates for these vessels, which translates into operating revenue for owners.

(Brief note on cargo mile demand - The term cargo mile demand is used as a catch all term. For bulk and tankers, that cargo quantity is measured in metric tons abbreviated as MT. For gas, it's cubic meters, CBM. For containers, its twenty-foot equivalent units, TEU. Therefore, for bulkers we measure cargo mile demand in nautical miles x metric tons.)

Obviously, the metric being impacted by this rerouting would be distance sailed, pointing to increases in cargo mile demand. This demand side shift moves prices (charter rates) higher.

Therefore, the origin and destination of cargoes relying on the Panama or Suez canal, and the consequent rerouting distance, would provide an answer as to how much a particular shipping segment is impacted.

The example below illustrates the impact for a key shipping route connecting Asia to Europe which would typically use the Suez Canal but instead is forced around the Cape of Good Hope.

Suez Rerouting Around Cape of Good Hope (Reuters)

Here we see an approximate 40% increase in distance and journey time due to this rerouting.

If a cargo was to originate in India and sail to Italy, this rerouting impact would lead to a greater percentage increase, since the original distance was shorter.

Conversely, this would also lead to smaller percentage increases for routes that were originally longer than our example above. This particular situation is relevant to gas carriers, which is where we will start out examination to drive home this key concept.

LPG

The Liquid Petroleum Gas shipping segments are composed of a relatively concentrated group of players, with Asia and Europe being key demand epicenters while the US and Middle East are primary producers.

For the LPG shipping segment, the origin to destination trade route which utilizes the Suez and Panama Canals at a far greater rate than any other is US to Asia.

However, the US to Asia already represents a very long haul, even when both canals are in service.

Therefore, the shift to sailing around the Cape of Good Hope for the LPG segment produces limited distance increases.

US To Asia Sea Routes by Distance & Time (Sea-Distance)

In this example, rerouting away from the Suez around the COGH would result in an increase of only 11.72% in distance traveled.

Even though Suez Canal crossings of LPG carriers are down by over 75%, consider that just 7.4% of seaborne LPG cargo quantity sails through the Suez.

Suez Canal Transits as Percent of Total Cargo Quantity - All VLGC (LPG) (Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge)

Panama Canal crossings have only being slightly impacted (as noted in the Panama Canal Transits chart above).

This suggests minimal impacts for the LPG segment with the latest data pointing to a 1.63% gain in cargo mile demand as a result of these shifts.

Therefore, even though the LPG segment makes up a fair amount of traffic at both chokepoints, the minimal gains from the origin to destination rerouting will have little impact on the overall market.

LNG

With US to Asia playing a key role in seaborne LNG cargoes passing through the Panama and Suez Canals, the same premise for LPG rerouting holds true for this segment as well. But there is one exception: the Middle East to Europe route which is quite short and utilizes the Suez Canal.

This Middle East to Europe rerouting would represent a major shift, as evidenced by the difference in distances sailed between the top Middle East supplier and the top European recipient of Middle East LNG, Italy.

Qatar to Italy Sea Routes by Distance & Time (Sea-Distance)

This 166% increase in distance traveled is one which the market would likely look twice at in an effort to promote economic efficiency.

Therefore, a couple factors have reduced the reliance of this Middle East to Europe route, which mitigated cargo mile demand gains from this shift.

The first is higher than average inventory levels of natural gas in Europe, which would naturally reduce prompt demand for cargoes.

The second would be the fungible nature of natural gas, which would allow Europe to take advantage of supplies not requiring an extended voyage. This dynamic has sent more Middle East natural gas to Asia while Europe continues to rely on above average levels of US imports.

While these factors have worked to slightly lessen European imports of Middle East natural gas, they have not eliminated it.

This means that even though LNG cargoes transiting the Suez are only about one percent greater than LPG, we can expect more significant cargo mile demand gains due to this Middle East to Europe short haul becoming much, much longer.

Suez Canal Transits as Percent of Total Cargo Quantity - All Large LNG Carriers (Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge)

No LNG carriers have transited the Suez Canal since January 16th, and due to the dangerous nature of their cargo, that trend is expected to continue through the duration of hostilities.

This rerouting will result in an approximate 4.10% increase in cargo mile demand if it is maintained through the year.

Dry Bulk

Now that we have explained why origin and distance matter, it's time to introduce another concept which is how different vessel classes are impacted by this rerouting.

In the LNG and LPG examples, those trades are dominated by one class of vessel, the Large LNG Carrier for LNG, and the Very Large Gas Carrier for LPG.

However, in dry bulk, there are several types of vessels which have experienced significantly different impacts from this rerouting. This class specific situation is also relevant to the crude tanker and product tanker segments which will be next.

For simplicity, dry bulk classes will be broken down into capesize, midsize, and small categories, with specific classes under the following headings:

Large vessels fall under the Capesize heading and would cover anything larger than 120k dwt. Iron ore composes the vast majority of cargoes with coal being a distant second.

Midsize refers to the Panamax, Supramax, and Ultramax classes. They transport a diverse variety of cargoes with coal and agribulk playing a key role.

Smaller vessels are represented by the Handymax and Handysize classes and refer to anything under 50k dwt. They typically transport agribulk and minor bulks.

The capesize class represents the greatest capacity for an individual vessel as well as the collective fleet, where they comprise over one-third of total dry bulk cargo capacity. More importantly, they are responsible for approximately 42% of total dry bulk cargo mile demand.

The Capesize class was once too large to transit the Suez Canal (and Panama Canal) and would have to navigate the Cape of Good Hope (or Cape Horn) to traverse between oceans, hence the name Capesize.

However, when the Suez Canal was deepened in 2009, it became possible for some capesize ships to transit the canal, but only about 5% actually traverse that waterway.

That's because the two primary trade lanes for these vessels are the Australia to China route and the Brazil to China route, both of which do not utilize either the Panama or Suez Canals.

This means that the vast majority of rerouting and consequent cargo mile demand gains have been concentrated in the midsize and smaller classes, which is reflected in the Panamax cargo mile demand forecast.

Panamax Cargo Mile Demand by Quarter (Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge)

Notice that Q4 of 2023 posted impressive gains with Q1 of 2024 showing uncharacteristic strength during what is typically a seasonal low point for this specific segment.

Panama Canal rerouting has played a key role here more than any other shipping segment, making drought restrictions an important issue to monitor.

In a November 2023 VIE exclusive report, Panama Canal Congestion & Dry Bulk, it was noted that Containerships typically have priority in crossing the canal due to their contracts. Of the remaining segments (product/crude tankers, bulk, LNG, and LPG) forced to compete for the remaining spots, bulk carriers were projected to have least success in securing prompt transits.

This was for several reasons (which were explained in more detail in that report): Dry bulk has low to average charter rate costs (allowing them to adjust routes with less overall cost), relatively low overall cargo dollar totals (cargo volume x price of commodity factors into credit financing costs for the cargo), and cargoes with minimal time sensitivity.

Rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope for midsize and smaller vessels will likely only add about 1.4% to overall cargo mile demand totals which are largely the domain of the Capesize class. However, those gains being confined solely to the midsize and smaller vessels actually represents significant altering of the supply demand balance for those specific classes.

Crude Tankers

Here we will introduce yet another key concept as to how this rerouting is impacting various segments in different ways, which has to do with economies of scale.

There are several sizes of crude tankers but three classes stand out as being relevant to the market due to their numbers and routes served. They are Very Large Crude Carriers, or VLCCs, which can carry 2m bbl of crude oil, Suezmax vessels which are the largest able to traverse the Suez Canal fully laden and carry 1m bbl of crude oil, and Aframax vessels which carry 750k bbl of crude oil and are equivalent in size to LR2 product tankers.

With very few crude tankers crossing the Panama Canal, all eyes here are on the Suez.

Suezmaxes are the largest vessel size which can transit the Suez Canal fully laden. Crossing this waterway typically composes approximately 16% of total cargo quantity transported by this class.

Suez Canal Transits as Percent of Total Cargo Quantity - Suezmax Crude Tankers (Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge)

VLCCs can transit the Suez Canal partially laden, with a pipeline connection on each end of the canal to facilitate the unloading and loading of the cargo for Suez transit, however, they still only represent less than a half-percent of total crude cargo totals through the waterway.

Therefore, some might assume that the Suezmax class will see the greatest percentage of cargo quantity redirected if access to the Suez Canal is curtailed. This isn't exactly the case.

Consider that VLCCs represent the greatest advantage in economies of scale. Therefore, if crude cargoes are not able to traverse the Suez Canal, the incentive of chartering a Suezmax declines and charterers may look to make these long haul voyages more cost efficient by utilizing larger vessels when applicable - suggesting there could be a positive impact to the VLCC market after all.

While VLCCs may benefit from charterers looking to improve economies of scale, the Suezmax class could bear the brunt of that switch to VLCCs. With VLCCs able to carry 2m bbl of crude oil, any major collective shift from the Suezmax class to VLCCs could significantly reduce Suezmax cargo loadings as well as those assumed cargo mile demand gains for that specific class.

Crude tankers already post a significant amount of cargo miles every year due to the long-standing disconnected nature of where the oil is obtained and where it is refined. Therefore, the approximate 30% decline in Suez crossings and consequent rerouting will only represent about 1.80% in cargo mile demand gains over the course of 2024, with more of this occurring in the VLCC class than might initially be thought.

This is one of a few reasons why our 2024 Crude Tanker Outlook opined about a "return of VLCCs" which have under-performed their counterparts in recent years.

Product Tankers

Crude tankers and product tankers serve two distinct segments in maritime trade. The transport of dirty crude oil takes place solely on crude tankers, while clean products from refineries (gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, naphtha, etc.) are carried on product tankers which have specially coated internal storage tanks.

Product tankers are broken down by Medium Range and Long Range designations with further classifications being LR2 (the largest and equivalent in size to an Aframax crude tanker), LR1 (Panamax equivalent), MR2 and MR1 (which are similar to Handymax and Handysize vessels).

Due to European bans on Russian products stemming from the invasion of Ukraine, the LR2 class has been in focus as refined products from Russia's western shores have been rerouted from destination Europe to much further locations, thereby increasing cargo mile demand.

This has resulted in Russian being the top origin for five of the six top cargo mile demand routes which traverse the Suez Canal.

Top Cargo Mile Demand Routes for Product Tankers in 2023 Before Suez Rerouting (VesselsValue)

Therefore, compared to previous years, there is much higher number of LR2 tankers crossing the Suez Canal and consequently greater quantities - now comprising a whopping 20% of global totals for that vessel class.

Suez Canal Transits as Percent of Total Cargo Quantity - LR2 Product Tankers (Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge)

Consider the LR2 represents the greatest economies of scale for transporting refined products (aside from rare LR3s and maiden voyages for Suezmax and VLCC crude vessels), suggesting that they will not experience any reverse cascading if routes are shifted to the longer haul.

The high dependence on the Suez Canal by the product tanker class with the greatest capacity, as well as the Panama canal to only a slightly lesser degree, suggests the longest hauls in this particular segment are about to get quite a bit longer, leading to expectations of 7.12% cargo mile demand gains for the entire fleet if the current level of rerouting is maintained throughout 2024.

This comes in addition to expectations of high organic demand growth in the market, both of which explain the extremely high spot/charter rates predicted months ago and being realized today in the product tanker segment.

Containerships

Containerships vary in sizes, with some 'feeder' vessels able to carry just a few hundred TEUs all the way up to Ultra Large Container Vessels, some with a capacity of 24,000+ TEUs.

Containerships typically have priority crossing the Panama Canal, due to contractual obligations, which turns our attention to the Suez.

We tend to see the largest container vessels, ULCVs, confined to Asia, Europe and MEG routes which often utilize the Suez Canal.

Ultra Large Container Vessels Positioning on December 11, 2023 (VesselsValue)

The map above shows normal ULCV traffic prior to escalating issues in the Red Sea, with the Suez Canal playing a vital role.

Like the product tanker segment, since the class impacted the most by this rerouting is the largest, there is no way to seek greater economies of scale. This means the market must endure the extended voyages, but with some exceptions.

Cargo volume expectations should be adjusted to account for demand destruction as a result of higher freight rates, shifts to air/rail transport, and fungible products (or viable substitutes - think perishable refer trade here) being obtained from what would now be relatively shorter distances utilizing different shipping routes, all of which will curtail volumes that would have potentially utilized the Suez.

In our initial containership review of the impacts of Suez Canal rerouting on January 9, 2024, upon examining costs it was proposed that a hybrid system of sea transport combined with air freight could be developed to bypass the Suez Canal for more time sensitive or expensive cargoes, which would significantly reduce cargo mile demand rerouting expectations. These hybrid efficiencies are not available to other segments like gas, crude, products, or bulk.

This ended up proving correct and had a slightly greater impact than first anticipated, which caused a revision of expected cargo mile demand gains due to this rerouting from 14% down to 11% for the full year of 2024.

While the container trade is experiencing the greatest positive impact from this disruption, it also finds itself suffering from the most unfavorable market structure of all shipping classes.

This is due to a pace of newbuild deliveries, the capacity of which is outpacing organic demand.

Number of Containerships Delivered & Expected with Orderbook (Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge)

TEU's (capacity) of Containerships Delivered & Expected with Orderbook (Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart by Value Investor's Edge)

This delivery schedule is historic both in terms of number of vessels and capacity delivered.

Therefore, as the influence of Suez Canal rerouting wanes, and/or the impact of this monumental orderbook begins to impact the market, we might anticipate the strong rate gains witnessed lately to wane, and eventually retrace.

Some have asked if this could trigger a supply chain crisis like the one experienced in 2021? Yes and no.

Yes, scheduling integrity will be impacted and it will likely have secondary impacts.

No, because it is a different type of impact. Instead of seeing ports, rail yards, and trucking overwhelmed, we will see them underwhelmed when cargoes are delayed. Schedules will be shifted, but capacity at secondary supply chain points will likely be able to handle the changes amid underwhelming (delayed) volume, and the negative feedback loop will be stymied there.

This scenario therefore implies a spot price ceiling, which will occur when the maximum impact from rerouting that results in vessel supply shortages is realized.

After that point, we will see supply additions slowly eat into those gains even if rerouting away from the Suez continues.

If Suez traffic partially or completely resumes, we should anticipate a quick market response to the appropriate degree due to the structural impact from shifting back to shorter voyages.

Timeline

When will this end?

In terms of the Suez Canal, there is no answer. Instead, since January, full year 2024 outlooks have been operating under the presupposition that the disruption will continue through the first-half of the year with the second-half returning to normal. (It's noteworthy that other major analysts have now adopted a similar timeline.)

But that timeline may be due for a revision, as all efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza and/or stop attacks on vessels traversing the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, which are inescapable links to the Suez Canal, have proved futile.

Therefore, we are now incorporating Suez Canal disruptions into our full year outlook.

There is some clarity emerging in the Panama Canal situation with recent weather forecasts showing a decreasing likelihood of ongoing drought conditions as the wet season nears, which officially begins in May.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting an end to El Niño conditions by April-June 2024, with a 79% probability. The shift to ENSO-neutral conditions will likely be followed by the development of La Niña weather patterns between June and August 2024, with a 55% chance.

El Niño usually causes below normal precipitation in Panama, mainly on the Pacific side of Panama. When a La Niña of considerable intensity occurs, precipitation in Panama tends to be above normal. Floods tend to accompany strong La Niña events. The intensity and duration of the deficit or excess of rain in the country is highly correlated with the intensity of the ENSO extreme event.

If Panama's wet season delivers, canal restrictions could begin slowly disappearing in June. With July typically being the wettest month, it is possible there could be a complete return of traffic by August.

War and drought are never good for humanity or the planet. However, they are fostering agreeable market conditions for dry bulk. But these conditions are temporary and a return to previous trade flows patterns will usher a market correction of the appropriate degree (since the same way rerouting provided support to the dry bulk market a return to original routes will take that support away).

Conclusion

For the first time, both the Panama Canal and Suez Canal are witnessing decreased traffic as vessels reroute away from these vital shipping arteries, due to drought or geopolitical conflict, respectively.

This rerouting has impacted each shipping segment in a unique manner.

While other published reports cite vessel numbers or amount of cargo as an indicator to how this rerouting has impacted the market, this report utilized AIS data from VesselsValue to determine trade route shifts and consequent changes in cargo mile demand, which is the correct manner to gauge any shipping segment's supply/demand balance.

For the LPG segment we learned that the primary route utilizing the Suez and Panama Canals was the US to Asia trade lane, which when diverted around the Cape of Good Hope produced only relatively minor cargo mile demand gains for a single digit percentage of the fleet. The result was minimal cargo mile demand increases of just 1.63%.

The LNG segment presented a similar dynamic with one exception, the MEG to Europe route which is quite short when utilizing the Suez but grows considerably if rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope. This resulted in moderate cargo mile demand gains of 4.10%.

The dry bulk segment showed that different vessels classes are experiencing varying impacts from this rerouting due to the cargoes they carry and the trade routes they serve. Because the Capesize class (which is the largest, posts the longest-hauls, and comprises the greatest portion of cargo mile demand) is unaffected, rerouting away from both the Panama and Suez Canals adds about 1.4% to overall cargo mile demand totals, with those gains being confined solely to the midsize and smaller classes.

Examining crude tankers shows that while the Suezmax class may witness the greatest decrease in traffic through the Suez Canal, the larger VLCC class presents greater economies of scale which could lead to cargoes being shipped on those vessels around the Cape of Good Hope. However, due to the disconnected nature of crude oil production and refinery operations, which already cause crude tankers to routinely make long-hauls, rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope will only add 1.8% to cargo mile demand.

The Russia/Ukraine war prompted a ban of Russian refined products in Europe, which has caused a large number of Russian cargoes departing from the West Coast to sail through the Suez Canal to its growing customer base in Asia. This long haul was already utilizing the largest class of product tankers, LR2s, leaving no room to improve efficiency through greater economies of scale. The rerouting away from the Suez and around the Cape of Good Hope will add 7.12% in cargo mile demand for the fleet, which should be felt most by the LR classes.

Finally, the containership segment has been most impacted by this rerouting, with expectations of 11% cargo mile demand growth as a result. However, a return to normal conditions implies a retracing of these gains and with the market structure (supply/demand balance) growing increasingly unfavorable due to an oversupply of newbuilds, any excitement surrounding this situation should be tempered appropriately.