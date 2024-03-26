Carl Court/Getty Images News

U.K. bakery chain Greggs (OTCPK:GGGSF) continues to power ahead and has substantial growth opportunities left to it.

My last piece on Greggs was my October buy note. Since then, the London-listed shares have moved up 14%.

A Recap on the Investment Case

Greggs is one of those culturally specific businesses that it helps to have seen in person to understand the appeal. That said, it is a pretty basic formula. The bakery chain enjoys economies of scale thanks to its large footprint in the U.K. It has expanded in multiple ways over the past decade or so beyond merely the store network: breakfast is now a bigger part of the offering (and it is now the U.K. market leader for to-go breakfasts), hot drinks have gained prominence and an app has likely helped the company boost sales.

Greggs' food tastes fine to me: I see it as more healthy than fast food from the likes of McDonald's (MCD), for example. Perhaps more importantly I also regard it as more filling. A steak bake sates my hunger for longer than a hamburger.

In fact, having written the above and then decided to compare the actual nutritional value (in absolute not pro rata weight terms) of a common item from both companies, Greggs does better on some things but McDonalds on others. Still, I think a lot of British consumers have less negative health connotations with Greggs than with many hot fast foods.

Greggs sausage roll McDonald's sausage and egg muffin Energy kJ 1382 1768 Energy kcal 329 423 Fat (G) 22 23 of which Saturates 12 8.3 Carbohydrate (G) 24 28 of which Sugars 0 3.2 Fibre (G) unlisted 2.2 Protein (G) 9.4 25 Salt (G) 1.6 1.8 Click to enlarge

Table compiled by author using data from company websites

Another important part of the value proposition here is convenience. Greggs has a large number of town and city centre locations. I can go in, order, pay in cash and often be out the door quickly (not obvious from the above picture, I grant).

For builders buying breakfast on the way to a construction site, for example, I think this is a significant benefit. McDonald's overly complicated instore screen-based ordering system and wait time can lead to less convenience in such situations.

So the Greggs model is basic but is proven, it works well and I think it has a long growth runway. Not only do I see ongoing growth opportunities in the U.K. but I think the model could be rolled out almost without significant change in Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium (perhaps), Poland, parts of eastern Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Business Continues to Build Momentum

This month the company released its 2023 prelim results and they were strong.



It added that like-for-like sales in company-owned shops grew 8.2% in the first nine weeks of the current year.

What was behind the growth?

Basically Greggs just keeps rolling out a proven formula. 145 net new stores mean the estate ended 2023 at 2,473 shops - and I expect that to keep growing. The company is targetting 140-160 net openings this year and says there is a "clear opportunity" for significantly more than 3,000 U.K. shops over the longer term. That in itself could add around 25% to revenues in my view.

Evening trade has been growing, with 1,200 sites open till seven o'clock or later. Greggs' historic heartland was lunch, it then grew its breakfast offering and is now extending to dinnertimes. That should allow it to use the same existing infrastructure to support more sales.

It is expanding its logistics capacity with two new sites due to come onstream this year and has installed a fourth line at its main centralised production facility.

In the absence of an unforeseen event like a lockdown hurting demand, I expect Greggs to continue growing strongly in the next several years.

Finances are Attractive

The company ended last year with net cash and cash equivalents of £195.3m. Its financing needs are to a significant extent driven by its own choices about how fast to expand and it has managed that successfully for a long time: I expect that should remain the case.

Earnings per share grew last year and the company declared a special dividend.

The pre-tax profit margin last year was 10.4%. Compare that to 33.6% at McDonalds. While Greggs has moved to a model of both company-owned and franchised shops, at its heart the business model here is a commodity food production business vertically integrated with a branded retail offering. In business model terms that is significantly less financially attractive than the sort of licensing and franchising operations common to large U.S. fast food operators like McDonald's.

Still, I like Gregg's balance sheet, profitability and proven business model. Operating cashflows were £310m but net free cash flow was only £3.7m. Dividends (and a small number of share buybacks) contributed to outflows, but the other two main drivers were capex and repaying principal on lease liabilities, both of which I see as positive for the long-term investment case.

The declaration of a special dividend to distribute excess cash to shareholders further underlined the company's current robust financial position.

Valuation Looks Fair

Using post-tax earnings, Greggs now sells on a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.

For a solid company with strong growth prospects, I think that is fair but I do not think it is cheap. I do like the long-term outlook for the business, so I maintain my "buy" rating.

