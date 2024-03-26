peterschreiber.media

Introduction

In my previous article, I had a buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). At the time, my arguments focused on the future potential of the CASGEVY program, which heavily relied on the success of the commercial validation of CASGEVY. The cost of CASGEVY is $2.2 million making it out of reach for most of the population, which has caused concerns regarding the patient demand for CASGEVY. However, in the past few months, Crispr Therapeutics and its CASGEVY launch partner, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) have released more concrete information regarding the progress of the CASGEVY program. To date, the commercial launch and the future potential of CASGEVY are becoming more promising as regulatory approvals are increasing, insurers are actively discussing CASGEVY coverage, and gentler conditioning to reach a wider audience is starting. Therefore, due to the continued progress and supporting concrete evidence, I am continuing my buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics.

Regulatory Approvals and Potential Government Support

CASGEVY's regulatory approval, as of the publication date of my previous article, or January 18th, stood in the UK and US. Today, CASGEVY is approved in the European Union, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain with a Canadian and Swiss regulatory decision pending. In about two months, the total available market for CASGEVY has shown a significant increase.

This is crucial. From the surface level, an increasing regulatory approval could signify the legitimacy of the CASGEVY program as numerous government bodies have reviewed and approved the treatment. Further, the increase in the total addressable market could be noted as a tailwind for Crispr Therapeutics.

Beyond these obvious reasons, the increasing regulatory approval signifies an increase in public funds that will support the treatment of sickle cell disease through CASGEVY.

In one form or another, every country is interested in keeping its citizens healthy regardless of one's income. In the case of the United States, the country has Medicaid to achieve this goal. "Medicaid provides health coverage to millions of Americans, including eligible low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities." As such, although the magnitude of the support may differ, I believe it is highly likely for government agencies to provide coverage for CASGEVY in approved countries.

In the case of the United States, federal programs are already starting to seek sickle cell disease treatment opportunities for low-income citizens using CASGEVY. According to Stateline, federal programs are already seeking methods to make CASGEVY, or "life-changing treatments, available to patients with low incomes" through an outcome-based pricing agreement for the treatment. This thesis is further supported by the fact that these publicly funded one-time treatments could have "the potential to reduce health care spending over time by addressing the underlying cause of the disease" instead of supporting the patient throughout his or her lifetime living with the disease.

Public agencies in all countries, not just the United States, will be interested in supporting its citizens who do not have the means to pay $2.2 million for CASGEVY. Not only will the public programs directly benefit the health of its citizens, a primary job of the country, but they could have a positive financial impact as the taxpayers no longer have to support these patients throughout his or her lifetime living with such a disease, which could be expensive.

Therefore, I believe the increasing regulatory approval for CASGEVY coming from more and more countries holds significant value. Not only is the addressable market increasing, but the potential for public funds, that is likely not as sensitive to the price tag relative to individuals, supporting the treatment could increase creating a meaningful tailwind for Crispr Therapeutics.

Insurance Landscaping is Taking Shape

As discussed above, I believe a landscape revolving around regulatory approval and potential indirect government support is starting to shape, which could provide a significant tailwind for CRISPR Therapeutics. Beyond the potential governmental support, private insurers are also starting to take an interest in covering CASGEVY expanding the tailwind.

Synergy, an organization consisting of a multitude of Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers, representing about 100 million lives said that the company will start to cover CASGEVY. The exact details of the deal were not disclosed. However, beyond Synergy, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, a company responsible for launching CASGEVY, said "We're very close with several other commercial payers in the U.S" beyond Medicaid and Synergy who have nearly completed identifying reimbursement pathways.

The initial concern, as discussed in my previous article, was that Crispr Therapeutics requires commercial validation following the FDA approval of CASGEVY. This concern was raised as a result of the drug being priced at $2.2 million, which is out of budget for the vast majority of the population, and another point of concern was a question regarding whether insurers would cover such an expensive treatment. Today, I believe most of these concerns have dissipated as the CASGEVY program is starting to take shape. Over the past few months, it has been clear that federal programs support CASGEVY in the interest of its people along with a private insurer who has agreed to cover CASGEVY. As such, the initial question regarding demand and commercial validation, in my opinion, is less relevant today. Now, the question should revolve around how many and how fast can Vertex Pharmaceuticals treat patients.

Expansion of Treatment Centers

(Crispr Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals have a revenue-sharing agreement on CASGEVY where Vertex takes 60% and Crispr takes 40% as a result of Vertex's investment in Crispr Therapeutics during the development phase of CASGEVY)

During the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference, Vertex Pharmaceuticals provided a meaningful update on the progress the company has made in expanding the treatment centers capable of treating patients using CASGEVY. The company's previously announced target number of treatment centers was 50 in the United States and 25 in Europe. During the conference, the company said that 12 in the United States, 3 in Europe, and 1 in Saudi Arabia are ready with more centers to come online progressively. The centers to support future demand are coming online, and as it was previously announced by both Crispr Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, there are estimated to be about 35,000 patients with extreme sickle cell disease symptoms who could potentially receive CASGEVY.

Overall, in anticipation of patient demand supported by efforts of public and private insurers, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is building out a network of treatment facilities that are quickly coming online.

Risk

Although concrete signs of a successful commercial launch of CASGEVY are starting to arise, Crispr Therapeutics should still be considered as a risky investment as the company is still in its pre-revenue stage. Any meaningful risks or delays to the CASGEVY program could significantly hinder Crispr Therapeutics' future potential impacting the company's stock.

The company is currently trading at about $5.75 billion market capitalization with net losses and no ongoing stream of revenue. Thus, it is hard to fairly value the company using traditional financial metrics resulting in a valuation based on the company's progress towards future operating profit estimations. While the progress of the CASGEVY program is smooth, investors may see value in Crispr Therapeutics; however, if, for any reason including unexpected delays, this is not the case, the company's stock price could see a significant fluctuation.

Summary

The CASGEVY program is showing starting to show concrete signs of progressing potentially creating a tailwind for Crispr Therapeutics. The program is receiving numerous regulatory approvals from multiple different countries opening a door of opportunities. It is in the best interest of a nation to keep its citizens healthy, and because CASGEVY is a one-time solution to a lifelong disease, Sickle Cell Disease and B-Thalassemia, multiple different countries may be interested in providing insurance for its citizens to receive CASGEVY as it is the case in the United States. Further, signs of private insurers stepping up to provide coverage are starting to arise signaling a positive start to the commercial launch of CASGEVY. Therefore, I am maintaining my buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics.