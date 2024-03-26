Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FFLC: A Solid ETF For Low Risk Tolerance Investors

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • US stock market reaching new highs due to tech stocks bull-run.
  • Bullish market conditions likely to continue with tech and growth stocks leading the uptrend.
  • Fidelity® Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF offers potential for high risk-adjusted returns with downside protection.

Business Risk and Strategy: Hand stopping the wooden block domino effect of a business crisis or risk protection concept, prevention, and development to stability

ipuwadol

As the US stock market has been achieving new highs month over month due to robust tech bull-run, investors with modest to moderate risk tolerance investors, who generally hesitate to chase high-beta investments and rely on low-beta value and dividend-focused

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.28K Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FFLC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FFLC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFLC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News