Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How Does Global 'Friend-Shoring' Affect Chinese Manufacturers?

Mar. 26, 2024 2:00 AM ETFXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHIU, CHIR, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, EWW, FLMX, MEXX, VNM, VNAM, SUPL, SUPP, SHPP, SEA
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.58K Followers

Summary

  • Geopolitical tensions in recent years have prompted companies to reconfigure their supply chains, with US firms increasingly moving production outside of China.
  • Yet even as countries such as Mexico and Vietnam become more prominent in global manufacturing, Chinese companies remain deeply involved.
  • Deglobalization is changing the way companies in diverse industries manufacture products.

Global business of Container Cargo freight train for Business logistics concept, Air cargo trucking, Rail transportation and maritime shipping, Online goods orders worldwide

thitivong

Geopolitical tensions in recent years have prompted companies to reconfigure their supply chains, with US firms increasingly moving production outside of China.

Yet even as countries such as Mexico and Vietnam become more prominent in global manufacturing, Chinese companies

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.58K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PGJ--
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
EWH--
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
GXC--
SPDR® S&P China ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News