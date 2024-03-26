Dimitrios Kambouris

One of the most tortured stocks of the past few years has been Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD), and at $8.50/share, the stock is dirt cheap. The last time Discovery as a standalone equity was this cheap was during the financial crisis of 2008-2009. Warner Bros. Discovery was formed when AT&T (T) spun off WarnerMedia and merged it with Discovery in a Reverse Morris Trust. A Reverse Morris Trust (RMT) allows a company like AT&T to divest a company without having to pay gains on the transaction. Regardless of the means, the deal created one of the largest media companies on the planet with an extensive content library.

That extensive library managed to generate a whopping $6.1B in free cash flow in 2023 with an almost unheard 30% free cash flow yield. I am cautiously bullish on the stock because I like their strategy, and I think the stock is undervalued. It has a lot to prove and a long way to go to rebuild its brand, but $6.1B in free cash flow and a debt pile that was quickly brought under control give the company a lot of breathing room.

Premier Content Leader

Warner Bros. Discovery is a premier global media and entertainment company that provides audiences with a differentiated portfolio of content, brands and franchises across television, film, streaming, and gaming. Some of their iconic brands and franchises include Warner Bros. Motion Picture and Television Group, DC, HBO, CNN, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TNT Sports, TBS, TLC, OWN, Harry Potter, Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat (games) and The Lord of the Rings. Why on earth, would such an enviable company be selling for the low-low price of $8.50 per share or a market cap of just $21B? In a word, television; or to use an industry term - linear television (aka broadcast television).

Linear television is what we old-timers grew up on. You showed up at a specific time and the program "aired" during that time and we sucked it all in - programs, advertising, whatever the network sent our way. Linear television is in terminal decline or to be more precise, cable and satellite paid-TV is in terminal decline and all the content and ad revenue that WBD generates on those platforms through its television networks is also in terminal decline.

Digital streaming in all its forms and the ungodly prices that Comcast (and other cable and satellite companies) try to ram down our throats, year after year, is simply killing that business. It's a slow, painful death by a thousand cuts and ironically, WBD and Paramount who own NBC and other networks have formed their own platforms to compete directly with those businesses. Unfortunately, when you unpack how WBD makes money, half the revenue and 90% of the adjusted EBITDA is generated by their Networks segment, and that division rests on the cash cow of cable and satellite paid-TV.

Advertisement - the Canary in the Coal Mine

Advertising revenue declined from $13B in 2019 to $8.7B in 2023 due to a drop in pay-TV advertisement. The system is perverse because the consumer must pay a premium to have the content delivered (via cable, fiber or satellite) and they must endure commercials. Netflix, the #1 streaming service (based on the number of subscribers), is essentially ad-free, although they have created a cheaper ad-tier that hasn't generated much ad revenue. YouTube, the #2 streaming service keeps their ads relatively light with further means of restricting ads through paid subscription. Online ad blockers can also restrict YouTube ads - something YouTube doesn't prevent. Both companies are sensitive to the damage too much ad viewing has on content experience, and so they've worked to limit it.

WBD Advertising Decline (Author with data from WBD, AT&T and Discovery annual reports)

WBD's advertising segment will get a bit of reprieve with the summer Olympics in Paris and election year spending, but make no mistake about it, their advertising segment is in terminal decline - declining an average of 6.6% per year. As the chart shows, this isn't a "soft" advertising market, and it can't be blamed on the 2023 WGA or the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Global advertising revenue is rising dramatically, so when WBD complains that the advertising market is "soft," what they really mean is that the linear television advertising market is in structural decline.

The problem with this declining advertising is that it will have a knock-on effect. If content providers and distributors of that content can't generate enough profits, WBD and Paramount will see effects in other key areas of the business. It's a vicious circle because as the ad revenue declines, the quality of the content also declines, and you are left with content like Ridiculousness broadcasting night and day on MTV. In turn, viewers flee the high cost and low value content, and Google, Netflix and other platforms are only too happy to fill the content void.

DTC Strategy

These are serious headwinds and it's not clear how WBD will make it through this, but they have a strategy. Their primary strategy is simply to grow their Direct to Consumer (DTC) steaming business (aka Max and Discovery+), but not to the extent of losing money. They've raised prices and will no doubt raise the ARPU (average revenue per user) over time. Its overall average revenue per user was low at $7.84 in the fourth quarter of 2023, and there should be room to increase prices in some international markets. That's well below the $11.59 ARPU that Netflix (NFLX) charged in Q4 2023.

WBD also plans to roll out Max globally. HBO Max (the predecessor to Max) and Discovery+ have a limited global presence, and now that they've built some content scale in Max, they can increase their subscriber base by doing what Netflix did years ago, which is to roll it out to over 190 countries globally. They have also packed it with better content like CNN Max, Discovery+ and sports, and they plan to infuse it with new content like a Harry Potter series (scheduled to arrive in 2026) which will draw in new subscribers. In that sense, Warner Bros. Discovery has borrowed a move from Disney's playbook on Star Wars by creating various spinoffs and delving deeper into the world of Harry Potter. This is a valuable franchise that is ripe with content possibilities that could draw in fans. The company is doing well with Harry Potter video games, showing that interest in the franchise is still very high.

Beyond Max, they have allowed 2nd run material to stream on competing platforms like Hulu, Prime and Netflix on a non-exclusive basis, meaning the content will still be accessible on Max. The content is just good enough for competing platforms to pay substantial fees, but really isn't moving the needle on Max - shows like Dwayne Johnson's Ballers, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, Pacific, Westworld and others that were brilliant years ago, but aren't cutting mustard today. They don't plan to sell the content outright, rather they will rent it for several months before returning it to their library. These other platforms are simply hungry wolves for good content, so WBD feeds them content and collects free cash flow.

There has also been joint service announcements, sharing content across platforms (even competing ones like ESPN+). A partnership announced in February 2024 will develop a new sports offering across the 3 major platforms of Walt Disney's ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery. It will launch in the fall of 2024 and give users access to major sports franchises like the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, Wimbledon, US Open, College sports and others. Sports can be a huge driver of subscription increases. These content sharing deals will help build scale, generate direct revenue and draw in consumers. Expect more partnership deals as these legacy companies experiment with content optimization. WBD, like others in the space, have also added a lower-tiered ad service to draw in the budget conscious consumer and generate additional revenue.

These DTC strategies are already working to some degree. WBD has managed to turn around the division and generate a small profit in 2023, generating roughly $100M in EBITDA. This is a massive turnaround from the $2B loss it suffered in 2022. Most streaming platforms like Paramount+, Disney+ and Peacock are bleeding cash. Their goal of generating $1B in EBITDA by 2025 seems a bit too optimistic, but I do expect this division to materially grow in terms of subscribers and EBITDA in the coming years. It feels like they are just getting started.

Free Cash Flow, the Medicine for a Distressed Business

Their 2nd overarching strategy is generating tons of free cash flow (FCF) and using it to pay down debt aggressively. They have embarked on a $5B synergy program that will be completed in 2024 by cutting or selling any business that is redundant or not pulling its weight in profits. They have already implemented $4B of it by the end of 2023. They are also choosing to exercise capital discipline by cutting expensive options like CNN+ which was cut from the roster shortly after the companies merged. This strategy is working exceptionally well as WBD generated a whopping $6.1B in free cash flow in 2023 with a massive 30% free cash flow yield.

Following the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, the company was left with a hefty net debt load of $50.4B. At the end of 2023, net debt (long-term debt plus current liabilities minus current assets) stood at $43B (with $43.9B of senior notes at par value). The debt has an average fixed rate of 4.6% and based on the amount of free cash flow they are generating at $5B+, the near-term debt is under control:

WBD Long-term debt repayment schedule (WBD 2023 annual report)

Warner Bros Discovery debt to EBITDA ratio is currently below 4 times at year-end 2023. It's estimated to drop to sub 3 times over time. For senior debt a company's debt capacity is typically three times EBITDA so that's a key metric for them. Having the ability to pay for near-term debt when it comes due is also critical for WBD because interest rates have risen substantially, and if near-term debt is allowed to renew, it would be financed at much higher rates. For example, during the year ended December 31, 2023, the company issued $1.5 billion of 6.412% fixed rate senior notes due March 2026. They brought their debt under control in 18 months post-merger which shows you the strength of the underlying business.

Other WBD Segments

Free cash flow can solve a lot of problems, but they can't outrun a core business in terminal decline. They will need to reinvest in the business and put some of the free cash flow to work, and that means finding and developing new content as epically successful as Game of Thrones, something that will force us to pony up for that content. Max will need to gain some serious scale. It needs to double its subscriber base, grow content and raise prices further if it has a prayer of replacing the robust cash flow of linear television.

Warner Bros. Discovery Studios accounts for about 30% of revenue, most of which comes from content. Content revenue primarily consists of licensing films to movie theaters and licensing content for initial TV broadcast or streaming. Content revenue can also come from television syndication like Big Bang Theory as well as on-demand rentals. The segment also includes video games and studio and theme park attractions. These ancillary areas are strong and growing. Games generate a high profit margin and their gaming franchises like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, DC and Mortal Kombat are valued at $1 billion each according to David Zaslav on their 3rd quarter earnings call. Their growing theme parks and attractions are also a Disney-like attraction. Much of the roadmap strategy has already been laid by competing companies.

Better content creation and monetization around its DC Comic franchise (specifically Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman and the spinoffs like Joker) is another growth opportunity. They've managed to create several franchise movies, however, Marvel Comics, owned by Disney (DIS), has run circles around DC. Turning around DC is still very much a work in progress with James Gunn having already started filming the new "Superman Legacy," scheduled to hit theaters in July 2025. Hopefully this means a heroic reboot of that franchise.

Valuation

Despite the headwinds to advertising and content revenues and the secular decline of paid-TV, Warner Bros. Discovery has managed to maintain profitability through cost cutting and synergies from the merger. Their adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain flat through 2025.

WBD pro forma adjusted EBITDA (Author with data from WBD annual reports)

Warner Bros. Discovery trades at an astonishing enterprise value of 6.2 times the 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $10.2 billion. Looking out to 2025, the stock trades at 6.1 times the EBITDA consensus of $10.4 billion (with 25 analysts reporting). However, that valuation ignores debt repayment. If we assume a conservative debt paydown of $4B per year, we arrive at the following chart:

WBD EV/EBITDA ratio (Author with data from WBD annual reports and consensus earnings)

One of the biggest opportunities for Warner Bros. Discovery is to just pay down its debt and delever. The company generates ample free cash flow, and it can cut its debt by half in the next five years. The stock could re-rate on just the execution of paying down debt.

Walt Disney Company recently announced it will pay at least $8.61B for Comcast's 33% share of Hulu, which puts a value of $27.5B for a company that isn't profitable and has half the subs of WBD's entire DTC business. If we use that spend to rate the value of WBD DTC business, it makes that segment worth $55B compared to their entire enterprise value of $63.6B. That's just the price of the platforms, not the value of the content. This just shows you how distorted WBD stock price has become.

Risks

Its broad exposure to broadcast television which is in secular decline remains the biggest risk to Warner Bros. Discovery. Cord cutting has been a trend for a while and pay TV industry revenue began to decline starting in 2018.

US Traditional Pay TV Households 2022-2027 (Insider Intelligence)

With 25 popular linear channels, the company has a strong position when negotiating multi-year carriage deals with cable and satellite companies, but much of that bargaining power is being slowly whittled away from subscriber losses. Over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Hulu and other online services like Max, Paramount+, Netflix and Prime are encouraging this trend and stealing market share. With the growing loss of the subscriber base in pay-TV's ecosystem, advertisers are shifting more of their spending to other areas such as social media, streaming, search and other digital media. Expect traditional TV advertising, content and distribution to remain in secular decline.

Conclusion

Despite the headwinds, sometimes the market does perverse things. It prices an asset rather than values it. In this case, we have a stock that has maintained its profitability (through merger and cost cutting), and yet the stock trades at 6x EV to EBITDA suggesting terminal decline of its profits. At the end of the day, Warner Bros. Discovery is primarily a content company, regardless of how that content is consumed. And on that front, it controls one of the best and deepest content libraries out there, with world-class franchises. It has opportunities to better utilize and monetize that content in the future.

Trading at 6 times 2023 EBITDA and a 30% free cash flow yield, Warner Bros. Discovery is just too cheap given the value of its content library. Yes, there could be some bumps along the way from the weakening pay-TV market, the ongoing integration and the shift in the way content is consumed, but the value of that content engine remains.