Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) when I wrote about it the last time, as I was very concerned about NAPA's near-term performance given the poor consumer demand background and a lack of positive catalysts. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a sell rating. My view is that management guidance is too optimistic, as they seem to expect the 2H24 macro environment to recover, which I am less optimistic about given the stick inflation data, hot labor market, and severe housing undersupply situation, which makes me think that there is little reason for the Feds to cut rates at the moment. Given the optimism embedded in NAPA’s guide and its underlying distributor outlook, I would think that even a delay in rate cuts would lead to downward revisions in their expectations.

Review

I still do not see the end of the tunnel for NAPA based on its 2Q24 performance. The business reported a revenue decline of 0.4%, which was below management’s guidance for low-single-digit percentage [LSD] growth. Notably, the weak sales performance was across all channels, indicating continued broad-based weakness as Wholesale to Distributors [WTD] remained flat, Wholesalers to CA Direct-to-Retail were down 2.6%, and DTC (direct to customers) was down 4.3%. The bear narrative continues to NAPA as management guidance suggests that demand weakness has continued into 3Q24, implying that FY24 is pretty much going to be a weak year. Specifically, management lowered its FY24 sales by 5% to $403 million and EBITDA by 3% to $148 million (both at the midpoint), given weaker consumer, retailer, and wholesaler sentiment. Please be reminded that this guide was revised on March 8, 2024, and 3Q24 ends in just 7 weeks. With macro data continuing to suggest that inflation remains sticky, I am doubtful that NAPA could show any positive surprise here.

In fact, I think there is room for further downside surprises as the updated guidance assumes the luxury wine category to continue at a roughly flat to 1% growth rate over the remainder of FY24. If inflation continues to be sticky and the Fed does not cut rates, I think the strength of consumer demand will continue to stay pressured. Aside from the potential hit in the luxury wine segment, I believe the bigger cause of a disappointing FY24 would likely come from inventory adjustments at the wholesaler and retailer level, as I expect these distributors to gradually turn more conservative, leading to tighter inventory management, which means lesser sell-in for NAPA. While management is expecting a recovery in 2H24 vs. 1H24, I am not a fan of this optimism, as it is really anyone’s guess if the Fed would really cut rates or hold rates as they are. Be reminded that the expectation for rate cuts has dropped over the past few months as macro data surfaces. If macro data continues to show strong inflation data, it is very likely that wholesalers and retailers (now taking a positive view on 2H24 improvement) will adjust their demand expectations, hence further adjusting their inventory downwards.

Our wholesalers have told us that they expected that to improve in the second half of 2023, and it didn't. So, then when you got into the second half and through our second quarter, they weren't seeing improvement in terms of retailer behavior, so they then started taking a more conservative view themselves and manage inventory down. The industry growth rate for luxury wine over the past 12 weeks has been flat to 1%, which we expect to continue. And that is what we assume in our updated guidance for fiscal 2024. 2Q24 call

I also have a negative view of management’s comment that they are not seeing evidence of a trade-down between price tiers. While the bullish investors will say that this shows that consumer demand is still healthy, I am taking the bearish view that it just means more room for demand (for NAPA products, where they generally compete in the $20 and above price tier) if inflation remains sticky and consumers decide to further cut back on discretionary expenses. Moreover, management does not have plans to start a strong promotional campaign strategy despite the weak volume outlook. Hence, if macro conditions were to worsen, there appear to be no catalysts or strategies that could cushion the downside.

And we're also very mindful not to start, for lack of a better word, buying market share through increased promotions, because that's a hard model to sustain. So, we're on track with our strategy. 2Q24 call

The next bullish point that the bulls will point to is that NAPA managed to expand margin despite the weak growth in 4Q23. Indeed, gross margins did expand by 283 bps, enabling it to beat the consensus estimate of 53.7%, which, to be fair, is a very positive thing as this is the first time in 8 quarters that NAPA beat gross margin expectations. However, if we dig deeper, this margin performance does not appear to be structural; it was actually driven by optimization of trade spend due to lower volumes in the quarter, and this is going to revert back to historical levels (as per the 2Q24 earnings call), which means pressure from gross margin.

Moving down the P&L, second quarter gross profit was $58.3 million, a gross margin of 56.6%, up approximately 330 basis points year-over-year as we optimize our trade spend in line with the lower depletion volumes in the quarter. We continue to expect second-half trade spend to return to historical levels and align with our growth expectations. As a result, we expect the fiscal 2024 third and fourth quarter gross margin to be below the high point achieved in the second quarter. 2Q24 call

Valuation

Author's work

With my pessimistic view about the macroeconomy, where inflation continues to stay sticky and unemployment is still low relative to the past 3 decades, I believe NAPA growth will come in at the low end of the management FY24 guide, with revenue declining by 2% as consumers trade down from luxury to lower-priced tier wines. In this scenario, I expect the net margin to fall back to FY22 levels, as lower volume means lower fixed cost coverage. The normalization of trade spending will also put pressure on margins. As such, my take is that valuation will continue to trend, following the previous month's trend. I am expecting NAPA forward earnings multiple to fall back to its previous low of 12x, and this gives a downside of 17%.

Risk

The upside risk to my sell rating is that the economy could recover a lot faster than I expected (i.e., inflation falls, labor inflation cools, and the housing undersupply situation gets fixed for whatever reasons). This will ignite strength in the consumer demand environment, where consumers will become more confident in spending, given that the outlook for the economy is positive. NAPA will surely benefit from this, leading to topline growth and margin expansion, which is most likely to cause an upgrade in valuation multiple.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a downgrade to sell. Recent results and revised guidance point towards a disappointing FY24 with declining sales and earnings. Importantly, I believe management is probably too optimistic about a 2H24 recovery given the recent economic data. My expectation is that further inflationary pressures and conservative inventory management by distributors would lead to additional downward revisions. The fact that management noted there will be no promotional strategies to counter the volume demand also indicates no catalyst to cushion any potential downsides.