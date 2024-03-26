Canadian Lithium Overview And Why Stria Lithium Might Be An Undervalued Investment Option

Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

1. Review of the state of lithium in Canada

1.1 Lithium potential in Canada

In Figure 1, the critical mineral opportunities in the different regions of Canada are presented. Note that lithium is located only in two provinces of the country: Québec and Alberta. This proves to be a condensed picture of Canada's actual lithium potential, as will be seen later. Furthermore, no discussion is given regarding any byproducts that could be present in those deposits. Based on a cursory examination of official information, at least three more jurisdictions besides Québec and Alberta are seen to have lithium projects: Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan (See Figure 2). When we examine the ongoing Canadian initiatives that are being developed, this will become clearer.

Canada’s lithium potential is seen in Tables 1 and 2, where, globally, Canada appears in eighth position (together with DRC) in lithium resources and sixth place in lithium reserves.

There is no doubt that the potential of lithium in Canada is great. However, it all indicates that we will still have to wait for a few years for its complete takeoff. In Table 3, where the world lithium production in 2023 is shown, it ranks, together with Zimbabwe, in the sixth position. This reflects an important improvement over the previous year when it only produced 520 metric tons of contained lithium. Note that, the only production of lithium registered in 2022 was as a by-product of tantalum at the Tanco Mine in Manitoba. This operation was discontinued in 2023 followed by the restart of operations of the Sayona Lithium Project in Québec. In what follows, we describe the major advances in policy and regulatory framework as well as the role that the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) enacted by the US played (and could play) in the years to come in accelerating the pace of lithium mining, refining, and industrialization in Canada.

1.2 Policy and regulatory framework

In 2022, the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy was launched. Its main objectives include: 1) Supporting economic growth, competitiveness, and job creation; 2) promoting climate action and environmental protection; 3) advancing reconciliation with indigenous peoples; 4) fostering diverse and inclusive workforces and communities; and 5) enhancing global security and partnerships with allies.

Critical minerals are defined as those minerals having few or no substitutes, being strategic and somewhat limited commodities, or increasingly concentrated in terms of extractions and, even more, in terms of processing location. Out of the 31 critical minerals that have been identified by the government of Canada, six have been prioritized “for their distinct potential to spur Canadian economic growth and their necessity as inputs for priority supply chains.” They are lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, cooper, and rare earth elements. The sense of priority here means that these minerals constitute a fundamental window of opportunity to boost manufacturing growth in the country, a reason for which they should receive federal investment first.

In Annex B of the Strategy, an explanation is provided of the domestic value chains of those prioritized critical minerals with significant potential for growth. There, the document explains the difference between the concepts of value chain and supply chain. On the one hand, value chain refers to the collection of activities that enhance a company's competitive advantage by adding value (such as through product or process innovation) at every stage of production and delivery of a high-quality product to a customer. On the other hand, supply chain refers to the organizations and logistics involved in getting the product to market. Here a sensation is left that in this discussion a commercialization/marketing/distribution segment is missing to the extent that it is likely to add in many cases the most value to the product.

The Strategy also discusses a close link between vertical integration and the notion of value chain. Many companies would be forced to prioritize vertical integration more due to geopolitical risks, environmental, social, and governance issues, and cost concerns, resulting in a large portion of the value chain situated near to their raw material operations. In a previous article, I have suggested that mass production and the state and trends of technological development would also exert influence on the levels or degrees of vertical integration.

There are five segments in the critical minerals value chain: 1) Upstream – Exploration, where tax credit incentives are included to support this activity; 2) Upstream – Extraction, where public-private alliances in financing new projects, building the necessary infrastructure for priority deposits, advances in innovation to improve efficiency and environmental performance, strengthening indigenous engagement, and streamlining regulatory and permitting processes are enhanced ; 3) Midstream – Processing, Refining and Metallurgy, where capacity building to produce refined lithium and other value-added products needed for clean technologies are prioritized; 4) Downstream – Component Manufacturing and Clean, Digital, and Advanced Technology Production, where the government will make significant investments in attracting cell, battery, and EV manufacturing which in turn will help encourage upstream activities such as new mines or processing facilities; and 5) Material Recovery and Recycling, where the possibility of relieving some pressure on primary supply through the use of more cost-effective and environmentally friendly ways is highlighted.

According to the Canadian government, lithium and related compounds (lithium carbonate – Li 2 CO 3 , lithium oxide – Li 2 O, lithium hydroxide – LiOH) facilitate clean energy and transportation by enabling rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles. Furthermore, the major global usage of lithium, accounting for 87% of total demand, is in the fabrication of rechargeable batteries for electronics, electric vehicles, and grid storage. In this context, due to its importance in the switch to renewable energy, lithium has been designated as a critical mineral.

In an interesting recent contribution, a new definition of a critical mineral is put forward which represents an improvement over the Strategy’s concept. It comprises of two things: Elevated supply risk, meaning a material highly required but difficult to get, and economic importance, that is a mineral of crucial industrial or strategic value. Although the first component of the new definition was already in the Strategy, the second adds a different perspective, particularly for countries not only with some domestic production of critical minerals but also with some potential domestic demand for them. To a large extent, this view is consistent with my definition of strategic minerals, namely "those resources that a country possesses in abundance relative to the rest of the world that for economic or other reasons are or could be highly required by other countries.”

In addition, in Canada's critical minerals list, very few minerals are stated to be primary outputs from ongoing operations; they are mostly the main commodities with minimal supply risk. However, the role of byproducts is crucial. Lithium is considered to be one of those primary products. Many lithium deposits are found in pegmatite ores. Four other critical minerals are typically linked to pegmatites: Niobium, tantalum, cesium, and rubidium. The first two are more commonly associated with lithium than the third and fourth. But they all can add value to lithium production.

Regarding the mining laws and regulatory framework in Canada, like in many federal states, mining projects may be impacted by certain federally regulated areas, such as indigenous people’s rights, trade and commerce, railroads, nuclear energy, and environmental issues. Nonetheless, the majority of the areas that will have an impact on a mining project fall under the purview of the provincial governments. There is no special regulatory framework applied to lithium in Canada, other than the recent extension of the concept of mineral resources to lithium from brines despite these typically being found in bedded, sedimentary deposits.

As part of the Strategy, and in an attempt to provide regulatory certainty (in the critical minerals sector as a whole) in the pursuit of competitiveness, the government of Canada has decided to take the following actions:

Establishing the Critical Minerals Centre of Excellence (CMCE) to help project developers navigate federal funding programs and regulatory procedures. Agreeing to harmonize Canada's federal, provincial, and territory approaches to mining regulatory and permitting processes through the Regional Energy and Resource Table. The working group comprising Natural Resources Canada, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, and other federal partners is tasked with reviewing Canada's regulatory framework to find ways to advance clean growth projects, such as critical minerals mines, in a timely and predictable manner, all the while preserving the rights of indigenous peoples, the environment, and Canadians' interests. Investigating potential regulatory harmonization with its counterparts in the United States.

Additionally, for major projects, it is committed to streamlining procedures procuring to reduce duplication and augment efficiency and certainty in the regulatory process. It also looks for co-management of regulatory regimes in projects with distinct regulatory regimes. A special consideration is given as well to participation and leadership of indigenous peoples making sure they are well informed and that their rights and titles are respected.

Furthermore, the CMCE is an institutional innovation aimed at providing help to partners and stakeholders to cope with the regulatory challenges while facilitating regional involvement and linkages within the sector and communicating industry information and resources to further enhance project development.

Finally, in a recent article two notable and two minor regulatory and policy updates are mentioned. First, by the Regulations Amending the Passenger Automobile and Light Truck Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations (the Regulations), which set annual zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales targets for new vehicles, published on December 19, 2023, by 2026, 20% of all new cars sold in Canada would have to be zero-emission vehicles, according to the regulations. Up until 2035, when all new car sales must be ZEVs, this rate will progressively rise. A compliance credit system is part of the Regulations, which will encourage and require producers to adhere to the recently set sales objectives. The Regulations also allow for credit acquisition through infrastructure improvements related to fast charging. Second, the Regulation to Amend the Regulation Respecting the Application of the Act to Increase the Number of Zero-Emission Motor Vehicles in Québec to Reduce Greenhouse Gas and Other Pollutant Emissions (A-33.02, r. 1) went into effect on October 5, 2023. It raised the credit requirements for vehicle manufacturers to be able to reach 100% ZEVs sales in 2035 and aims to achieve 2 million EVs in Québec by 2030, instead of the previous target of 1.6 million. Third, major fuel importers into Canada are obligated under the Clean Fuel Regulations of Canada to lower the carbon intensity of the fuels they bring in. Companies will have to comply with ever-tougher yearly reduction criteria, culminating in 2030. By retiring the necessary number of compliance units in line with a decrease in CO 2 emissions, fuel providers will be obligated to satisfy the reduction objectives outlined in this rule, which will create a market for compliance units akin to carbon credits. Installing charging stations will benefit fuel providers since it will allow them to earn compliance units that they can then resell to other suppliers to assist them reach their goals and make a little profit. Fourth, the Québec government plans to implement legislation in 2024 to require the construction of infrastructure for charging stations in new multi-unit residential structures of five units or more, under Québec's Electric Vehicle Charging Strategy (2023-2030).

1.3 The Role of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

As a comprehensive piece of legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), passed as a law by President Biden in August 2022, aims to achieve multiple objectives at the same time. However, at the center of this legal package is a general framework for US climate and industrial policy by offering financial incentives for the production and acquisition of domestic energy sources that emit little or no greenhouse gases (GHG), or "clean energy," as well as for the promotion of the use of clean energy. A key to reducing GHG emissions is electric vehicles (EVs).

Hence, among other things, the IRA has introduced a tax credit mechanism whereby for an EV to be eligible for this incentive after 31 December 2026, 80% of the market value of the critical minerals in its battery must be extracted or processed in the United States or any of the 20 countries with whom the US has a free-trade agreement. A recent investigation published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature assesses the feasibility of this important target in the United States concluding that it may be achievable for fully electric vehicles with nickel-cobalt-aluminum cathode batteries but not for those with nickel-cobalt-manganese and lithium iron phosphate cathode batteries.

Given its proximity to the US market, this would put Canada in an expectable position as the main supplier of critical minerals for it. However, Canada is interested in taking many steps further in the development of the lithium/battery/EV value chain as one of the 20 countries with whom the US has a free-trade agreement to benefit from the IRA while contributing to the US to meet its IRA targets.

In this connection, during this research, I wondered whether Canada is ready to assume this fundamental challenge. The Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Lithium-ion Battery Supply Chain Ranking for 2023 helped me answer that question. It situates Canada in the first place in the world to accomplish this task (See Figure 3 below). The report ranks 30 leading countries’ Li-.ion battery supply chain performance based on 45 metrics across 5 key themes: 1) Availability and supply of key raw materials; 2) manufacturing of battery cells and components; 3) Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) approach; 4) infrastructure, innovation, and industry; and 5) local demand for EVs and energy storage.

Canada is seen to have overtaken China as the “leader in forming the battery supply chains of the future.” It is argued that the significant integration of the country with the US automotive industry contributed to the accomplishment of the “friendshoring” ambitions of the IRA. So did Canada’s policy pledge at the provincial and federal levels. Be aware though that this does not mean that China is no longer the strongest established lithium battery supply chain, but rather points to the relevance of sustainability along the different stages of the lithium-ion battery value chain where to address ESG concerns and improve its supply chain in the long term, Canada will have to be more aggressive.

In what follows, I attempt to show the impact of the IRA on the development of the Canadian Li-ion battery supply chain following the approval of this landmark US legal instrument. The methodology I use here is based on the review of 40 news articles published on Electric Autonomy from 23 September 2022 to 11 January 2024. I aimed to identify the concrete old and new projects that were either consolidated or developed and approved, because of the IRA.

But before I proceed to summarize the results of that investigation, let me mention that to match the IRA, on 29 March 2023, Canada’s government approved its 2023 Budget pouring over $55B into clean energy and clean tech, focusing on electricity, infrastructure, critical minerals, batteries and EV manufacturing. In particular, the Investment Tax Credit for Clean Technology Manufacturing provides “a refundable tax credit equal to 30% of the cost of investments in new machinery and equipment used to manufacture or process key clean technologies, and extract, process, or recycle key critical minerals.” This is the financial context in which Canada operated throughout last year in closing deals with different companies interested in developing its Li-ion battery supply chain.

Out of the initial 40 news articles considered, 25 were finally selected for relevance and pertinence. They cover 31 events that took place in five provinces during the period of study: Québec (15), Ontario (11), Manitoba (1), Alberta (1), and British Columbia (3). Except for the last province, this is consistent with the information provided above regarding the lithium potential in Canada. Now, out of the 31 events, only 11 were related to mining and processing of chemicals and the rest (20) had to do with battery manufacturing. In addition, 26 were localized in Québec and Ontario, the remaining 5 being distributed among Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia (See the Annex, Parts I-XIV).

Interestingly enough, the news articles on mining and processing of chemicals mainly consisted of prospects and announcements made by the companies operating in the different provinces, whereas those on battery manufacturing included actual deals involving in many cases the participation of federal and provincial governments and companies with funding and/or tax incentives. This denotes the enormous importance given by provincial and federal governments to the development of the lithium-ion battery supply chain in Canada to a great extent incentivized by the IRA, leaving the mining and processing almost entirely to private companies.

To complete the analysis, the 31 events on mining and processing of chemicals and battery manufacturing are further broken down into old and new developments, where the former refer to events related to projects initiated before September 2022, that is before IRA was enacted, and the latter are concerned with projects developed after that date. The results of this exercise can be summarized as follows.

Mining and Processing:

Only 4 provinces (Québec, Ontario, Manitoba, and Alberta) show news events on these stages of the lithium supply chain. Québec and Ontario had 9 news events, of which 7 took place in Québec and only 2 in Ontario. In both, Québec and Ontario, all their news events were new. Manitoba and Alberta complete this breakdown with 1 news event each, one of which was new (Manitoba’s Critical Mineral Strategy) and the other, old (SIF finances E3’s demonstration plant). Of the 7 events in Québec, 4 were on mining (NAL’s offtakes with Tesla and LG, Ford’s offtake in Nemaska, James Bay’s permits, Arbor’s progress), and 3, on processing (Nemaska’s LiOH plant, Li-metal process, Dumont’s nickel project), whereas in the case of Ontario, 1 event was on mining (No mining operation in the province, only exploration), and the other was on processing (Frontier’s decision on LiOH plant). Note also that of the 3 events on processing in Québec, 2 of them were on lithium and 1 was on nickel. Québec was seen to be the only province in Canada where there is already a lithium mine in operation, which also implies that it will likely be the province where the first chemical processing plant will be built.

Battery Manufacturing:

The number of provinces included is reduced to 3: Québec, Ontario, and British Columbia. Ontario leads with 9 events followed by Québec with 8 events. In the case of Ontario, of those 9 events, 5 are old (Stellantis-LG (NextStar) partnership expects financial support for $5B battery factory, Magna’s investment in battery enclosures, NextStar JV gets government support, GM confirms production of its Ultium battery by Q2 2024, Umicore’s cathode factory deal) and 4 are new developments (VW’s $20B battery factory, Flex-N-Gate- StoreDot partnership for fast charging moves forward, Bobaek’s project to make battery insulation panels and cell sheets, SK’s casing facility), whereas in the case of Québec, of those 8 events, 1 is old (Blue Solutions’ battery factory news) and 7 are new developments (Nano One’s acquisition of LFP cathode plant, Ford’s partnership with South Korean firms to build a cathode plant, GM & Posco’s partnership to build Ultium cathode plant, Volta’s cooper foil, Northvolt’s gigafactory, SK ie’s separator plant, Honda’s interest in multibillion EV/battery plant). British Columbia appears in third place with 2 new developments (Nano One strikes a deal with Sumitomo to produce LFP cathodes, E-One Moli Energy gets funding for battery factory), and 1 old (Nano One-Umicore partnership for next-gen cathode product). Although Ontario seems to be better positioned than Québec in terms of having captured major OEMs (Stellantis, VW, and GM), one well-known battery maker (LG) and two respectable battery component makers (Umicore, and Magna), Québec appears to win in terms of projects with battery technology and diversification of supply chain including players such as Ford, and Honda (OEMs); Blue Solutions, Northvolt (battery makers); GM-Posco, Nano One, Volta Energy Solutions, and SK (battery components). As argued by a previously cited contribution, Québec is also a leader in the deployment of charging infrastructure, home to 39% of all public charging stations for light vehicles that have been installed in Canada, and is the only province to date to have adopted a charging -specific strategy. In addition, with the Québec government officially designating Bécancour, Shawinigan and Trois-Rivieres as the Vallée de la Transition Énergétique innovative zone in May 2023, Québec is now better equipped than ever to make the most of its strategic advances as a leader of the electrified future. Lastly, the Québec government stated that it will be putting more than 1,229 electric buses into public transportation. This project is the largest bus project in North America, with a cost of more than CA$2 billion, of which the federal government will pay CA$780 million. Nova Bus will produce the electric fleet in Québec. Québec also ranks better than Ontario when it comes to new developments which implies that it reacted more positively than Ontario to the IRA.

2. Description of the main ongoing lithium projects in Canada

In Table 4, I synthesize information on market capitalization, ownership interest, area, location, mineral resources, and minerals reserves of the main ongoing lithium projects in Canada. Before I proceed to describe each one of them, let me explain how the table was elaborated and describe some of the most important findings that can be extracted from it.

First, the list of projects only includes those with at least maiden mineral resource estimates. In this connection, 6 companies were excluded because they were found to lack this information. These companies are: Brunswick Exploration Inc., Azimut Exploration Inc., Imagine Lithium Inc., Lithium One Metals Inc., Power Metals Corp., and Arbor Metals Corp.

Second, the different projects were broken down into three groups. Those with mineral resource and reserve estimates from standard feasibility studies; those with mineral resource estimates only from standard technical reports; and those with contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) estimates only from standard technical reports. Standard means here that the documents were elaborated following the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101 or the JORC Code. Both Frontier Lithium and Rock Tech Metals have mineral reserve estimates, but they come from pre-feasibility studies. Hence, they were not included in Table 4. Note also that while the first two types of projects are hard-rock lithium projects, the third consists of brine lithium projects.

* These numbers are calculated multiplying mineral resources/reserves by Li 2 O grades, and two factors of conversion: 0.4646 to convert Li 2 O to Li and 5.32 to convert Li to Li 2 CO 3 .

Third, the market capitalization numbers were obtained from Finance.Yahoo.com, in US dollars, and when necessary, converted into this currency using the Forbes Advisor Converter.

Fourth, the data on market capitalization refers to only 14 public companies (Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM), Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL), Sayona Mining Ltd. (OTCQB:SYAXF), Critical Elements Lithium Corp. (OTCQX:CRECF)(CRE:CA), Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCQX:PMETF)(PMET:CA), Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCQX:LITOF), Winsome Resources Ltd. (OTCQB:WRSLF), Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCQX:RCKTF), Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCQX:AVLNF), Green Technology Metals Ltd. (OTCPK:GTMLF), Cygnus Metals Ltd. (OTCPK:CYGGF), Stria Lithium Inc. (OTCQB:SRCAF)(SRA:CA), E3 Lithium (OTCQX:EEMMF)(ETL:CA), and LithiumBank Resources Corp. (OTCQX:LBNKF)), even though two more companies (Investissement Québec, and SCR Sibelco NV) are involved in the development of the different projects (identified by our selection criterion), for which no market capitalization information could be obtained.

Fifth, for JVs, the area numbers as well as the mineral resource and reserve estimates were recalculated following the different ownership interest percentages to individualize the participation of the distinct companies. Based on all this information, we ended up with 14 companies and 18 projects.

Sixth, some of the key findings that can be extracted from Table 4 are: i) The market capitalization ranges from US$5,201M to US$3M. ii) Out of the 18 projects, 7 are JVs and 11 are standalone projects. iii) The total area in the first type of projects was 30,236 ha, 186,174 ha in the second type of projects, and 1,910,069 ha in the third type of projects. iv) Of the 18 projects, 12 are located in Québec, 4 in Ontario, and 2 in both Alberta and Saskatchewan. v) The total resources amounted to 42.779Mt of contained LCE which can be translated into 8.04Mt Li content. This number would exceed by more than 5Mt the resource estimate for Canada by the USGS (See Table 1 above). However, excluding the contained LCE data corresponding to the two projects in Alberta and Saskatchewan we would end up with 3.71Mt Li content which is only 0.71Mt above the 3Mt Li content estimated by the USGS. This would also imply that the mineral resource estimates of E3 Lithium and LithiumBank would not have been yet homologated by the USGS. Interestingly enough, if the total resources number is confirmed through the ongoing feasibility studies by the different projects, Canada would become the sixth country with the most lithium resources on earth after surpassing Germany and China. vi) The total reserves for the first group of projects reached 4.928Mt of contained LCE which translated into 0.926Mt Li content. This number can be compared to the USGS figure of 0.930Mt Li content for Canada (See Table 2 above). Similarly, if we assume that approximately 45% of those total resources will be converted into reserves after the feasibility studies (this number being derived from Table 4), we would end up with 3.618Mt Li content, which would put Canada in third place in reserves in the world, after displacing the US, China, and Argentina, only behind Chile, and Australia. Note also that the 5 most advanced projects (i.e. with reserves from standard feasibility studies) are all located in Québec.

2.1 James Bay Lithium Project – Arcadium – Allkem

Developed initially by Galaxy Resources, it was part of the portfolio of projects of Allkem before its merger with Livent and Arcadium. With an area of 2,164 ha, it now stands as one of Canada’s largest hard-rock lithium projects as measured by its mineral resources estimate which, according to the recent Definitive Feasibility Study Update, has increased from 40.30Mt in 2021 to 110.2Mt in 2023 with weighted average concentration of 1.29 Li 2 O and contained LCE of 3.527Mt, while its new mineral reserves estimate reached 37.30Mt with weighted average concentration of 1.27 Li 2 O and contained LCE of 1.171Mt. These figures situate this project as the second largest one in terms of resources (as measured by contained LCE) and in second position in reserves. The project plans to produce an annual average of 311,000t concentrates with an average concentration of 5.6% Li 2 O (40Kpy LCE) for an estimated mine life of 19 years. As of December 28, 2023, project approvals were all in place; the only thing left to do was finish engineering and procurement, which were 84% and 90% complete, respectively, before construction could begin.

2.2 Nemaska Lithium Project: Arcadium (Livent)-Investissement Québec (Nemaska JV)

This is a joint venture (JV) between Investissement Québec-Nemaska and Livent, now part of Arcadium, following their recent merger. In it, Arcadium has 50% interest. With a total area of 1,632.24 ha, its mineral resources amount to 55.7Mt with an average concentration of 1.29% Li 2 O and contained LCE of 1.929Mt, whereas its mineral reserves are estimated to be 36.6Mt with an average concentration of 1.3% Li 2 O and contained LCE of 1.180Mt. These numbers position this project as the sixth largest in terms of resources and the biggest in the country in terms of reserves. The Nemaska Lithium Project is aiming at producing 215,000tpy of 6.25% Li 2 O concentrate (30Kty LCE) for an estimated mine life of 33 years. The latest news we have from this project is the 11-year contract signed with Ford Motors in May 2023 to supply an undisclosed quantity of spodumene concentrate prior to the inauguration of the Bécancour lithium hydroxide facility in 2025 and a maximum of 13Ktpa of said chemical compound beginning in 2026 (See Annex – Part III).

2.3 Sayona Québec Project: Piedmont – Sayona Mining JV

The North American Lithium (NAL) mine has been inactive since 2019 when its previous owners filed for bankruptcy. In 2021, Piedmont and Sayona Mining joined forces to restart operations through a JV called Sayona Québec where the former acquired a 25% interest and the latter ended up with 75%. According to the Piedmont-Sayona deal, the JV includes not only the NAL project but also the mining sites Authier and Tansim, all of them located in the Abitibi region where Sayona Mining has plans to develop a

lithium hub. Until February 21, 2024, Piedmont also held 12% equity interest which decided to divest to maintain “a prudent balance sheet while simultaneously minimizing dilution of Piedmont’s shareholders.” Another important feature of the JV between Piedmont and Sayana Mining is that the former is entitled to commercialize 50% of the product over the life of the project. With a total area of 1,353 ha, its mineral resources amount to 74.99Mt with an average concentration of 1.08 Li 2 O and contained LCE of 2.188Mt, whereas its reserves are estimated to be 33Mt with an average concentration of 1.04% Li 2 O and contained LCE of 0.851Mt. It is the third largest hard-rock lithium project in mineral resources and the fourth one in reserves in Canada. The NAL project, which successfully restarted operations in 2023 and in December achieved a record monthly production of 13,954t of SC5.5%, looks for an annual production of 226Ktpy SC5.5% (30Ktpy LCE) for 20 years. It is now the largest lithium operation in North America. The latest news about this project is the offtake agreement signed by Piedmont with Tesla and LG Chem to supply up to a minimum of 325,000 t of spodumene concentrate over the next 3-4 years (See Annex, Part II above).

2.4 Moblan Lithium Project: Sayona Mining – Investissement Québec JV

Sayona Mining has another JV with Investissement Québec with an interest of 60% for the development of the mining site called Moblan (See Sayona Mining’s latest Technical Report). Investissement Québec acquired the interest in this project from Soquem Inc. last December. With an area of 433 ha, the mineral resources in this project reach 70.87Mt with an average concentration of 1.15 Li 2 O and contained LCE of 2.006Mt, whereas its mineral reserves amount to 34.54Mt with an average concentration of 1.36 Li 2 O and contained LCE of 1.161. Due to the higher concentration of its ores, the Moblan project now has 40% more mineral reserves than the NAL project in terms of contained LCE. It has estimated to produce 300Ktpa spodumene concentrates 6% (40Ktpa LCE) for 21 years. These numbers rank the Moblan project as # 5 in resources and as # 3 in reserves in Canada.

2.5 Rose Li-Ta Project: Critical Elements Lithium Corp.

This project started drilling in 2009 and acquired 100% interest in 2010. With an area of 24,654 ha, it has mineral resources of 32.93Mt with an average concentration of 0.92% Li 2 O and contained LCE of 0.748Mt and mineral reserves of 26.30Mt with an average concentration of 0.87% Li 2 O and contained LCE of 0.566Mt. In Table 4, information on average concentration of Ta 2 O 5 as well as contained Ta 2 O 5 is also included. In addition to lithium and tantalum, other elements including beryllium, cesium, gallium, and rubidium were also studied. According to its Feasibility Study, it aims at producing around 266,000tpa SC 5.5-6% (35Ktp LCE) for a mine life of 17 years. The latest news about this company is that it will start operations in 2026. It is Canada’s eighth largest hard-rock lithium project in resources and fifth in reserves.

2.6 Patriot Battery Metals Lithium Project

The discovery of lithium in this project can be traced back to 2016. The company’s exploration began in 2017 when a short reconnaissance program was completed and continued until 2019 when a total of 680 rock samples were collected to find new occurrences of gold, copper-gold and silver, and lithium-tantalum. In 2021, a specific lithium pegmatite exploration was performed demonstrating the multi-commodity potential of the site. The most important finding in 2022 was a spodumene pegmatite cluster. Finally, a geophysical survey in 2023 permitted the definition of the local pegmatite trend in the property.

According to its latest technical report, the project has an area of 21,357 ha and a mineral resource estimate of 109.24Mt at an average concentration of 1.42% Li 2 O and contained LCE of 3.834Mt, making it the project with the most mineral resources (as measured in terms of contained LCE) in Canada. In addition, the study includes a concentration of 160 ppm of Ta 2 O 5 .

2.7 Frontier Lithium Project

This project has a long history of development which can be traced back at least to the 1970s when spodumene was identified for the first time. Frontier owns 100%. The project comprises of two mining properties, Pak and Spark. Following its latest technical report, it has a total area of 27,120.6 ha with a mineral resource estimate of 58.56Mt at an average concentration of 1.50% Li 2 O and contained LCE of 2.178Mt. These figures place Frontier in a number 3 position in resources. Besides lithium, significant concentrations of other minerals such as Ta 2 O 5 (95 ppm - average), Nb 2 O 5 (81 ppm - average), Cs 2 O (0.03% - average), Rb 2 O (0.26% - average), and SnO 2 (68 ppm - average) have been found in the process of exploration that require further scrutiny in the feasibility study. Although in its pre-feasibility study, Frontier includes numbers for mineral reserves, they are not taken into account in this article because we believe they are not sufficiently reliable. Hence, in the absence of this information, it is not possible in this case to talk about projected annual production or mine life.

2.8 Winsome Resources Lithium Project

It is an Australian project focused on lithium exploration and development of four mining areas in the Province of Québec - Adina, Cancet, Sirmac-Clappier and Tilly, all of them 100% owned by Winsome Resources. Recently, a new property has been added – Jackpot, located north of Adina. With their superior quality lithium ores and their strategic proximity to well-established supply chains and infrastructure, the first two mining zones are the most developed. Besides this portfolio of projects in Québec, Winsome owns 100% of the offtake rights for lithium, cesium and tantalum from Power Metals Corp. With an area of 7,274 ha, it has 58.5Mt of inferred mineral resources at an average concentration of 1.12% Li 2 O and contained LCE of 1.619Mt (See its latest ASX Announcement). This information corresponds to its mining area Adina only. No mineral reserves have been quantified. According to the most current ASX Release, metallurgical test work indicates that the heavy liquid separation (HLS) process can provide 6% Li 2 O spodumene concentrate with a recovery rate ranging from 66% to 82%.

2.9 Rock Tech Lithium Project

The history of development of this project started in 1955, continued in the late 80s, and consolidated in 2009. Rock Tech Lithium has 100% interest. With an area of 5,686 ha, its mineral resources amount to 14.82Mt with an average concentration of 0.94% Li 2 O and contained LCE of 0.335Mt, whereas its mineral reserve estimate was found to be 7.33Mt with an average concentration of 0.82% Li 2 O and contained LCE of 0.149Mt. In accordance with its most recent technical report (not a feasibility study), it plans to produce at a rate of 1.0Mtpy for a mine life of 9 years. But a careful scrutiny of this number questions this possibility reducing it to a maximum of 130Ktpa SC 5.5-6%. This casts doubts about the accuracy of its mineral reserves a reason for which it had to be removed from the first group of projects.

2.10 Sibelco - Avalon Advanced Materials JV

In February 2016, the company Avalon Rare Metals Inc. changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. Its flagship project, Separation Rapids Lithium Project, spans an approximate 4,414 hectares area in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario, and is composed of nineteen mineral claims and one mining license. Toronto, Canada serves as the home base for Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. On June 15, 2023, Avalon announced the signing of a binding agreement to create a joint venture with SCR-Sibelco NV, with interest participations of 40% and 60%, respectively. Avalon's primary goal of developing a mid-stream lithium-hydroxide processing facility in Ontario is anticipated to be expedited by this joint venture. Its mineral resources have been estimated to be 12.89Mt with an average concentration of 1.35% Li 2 O and contained LCE of 0.431Mt (See the News Release dated August 10, 2023). On October 19, 2023, Avalon entered into an expanded partnership agreement with Metso Corporation to advance the construction of a lithium hydroxide facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

2.11 Green Technology Metals Lithium Project

Founded in 2021, Green Technology Metals is an exploration and development company to discover, develop and acquire resource projects to source the metals demanded by global electrification – mainly driven by energy storage through batteries and electric vehicles. It went public on the ASX on January 4, 2022. With an area of 55,815 ha, its mineral resources are estimated to be 24.8Mt at an average concentration of 1.13% Li 2 O and contained LCE of 0.694Mt (See the Preliminary Economic Assessment - PEA dated December 7, 2023). Although no mineral reserves have been estimated in this case, an annual production of 207Kt of SC 5.5% is anticipated for 15 years of mine life, which need to be seen with caution. Following its latest announcements, the company is now focused on the optimization of its PEA and completion of its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).

2.12 Pontax Central Lithium Project: Cygnus Metals – Stria Lithium JV

The Pontax Central Lithium Project is a joint venture between Cygnus Metal (Australia) and Stria Lithium (Canada) that was established in July 2022. Under the terms of the agreement, Cygnus has been given the opportunity to purchase up to 70% of Stria's Pontax Lithium Property through a two-stage option with total cash payments of $6 million and commitments to pay $10 million for exploration. In exchange for the option, Cygnus will give Stria a cash payment of $1 million within ten business days of Stria receiving all necessary corporate and regulatory clearances to finalize the deal. Under the terms of the first option, Cygnus will have to spend $4 million over the course of 18 months on property exploration in order to get a 51% interest. After making these payments, Cygnus will need to provide Stria $2 million in cash to finish this option. In order to get an additional 19% stake under the terms of the second option, Cygnus will need to spend an additional $6 million on exploration over the course of 30 months after the first option is exercised. This will be contingent upon the first option being exercised. The JV contemplates an area of 3,613 ha with mineral resources of 10.10Mt at an average concentration of 1.04 Li 2 O and contained LCE of 0.260Mt (See its August 2023 ASX announcement). In addition, the maiden resource estimate includes an average concentration of 74.79 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . In its latest corporate presentation, Cygnus argues that the almost identical mineralogy between Pontax and James Bay indicates a likely similar source.

2.13 Cygnus Metals Lithium Projects: Auclair + Sakami

Following the establishment of its JV with Stria Lithium, Cygnus Metals proceeded to acquire additional mining properties in the Québec Province. At present, it is developing two new main projects: Auclair and Sakami. The Auclair Project has 40,500 ha of mining area with lithium-bearing deposits at an average concentration of 1.7% Li 2 O based on channel sample results. It is located only 60km from the Nemaska Project. The Sakami Project has 11,800 ha of mining area with lithium resources. With an immense potential for discovery, initial exploration started in October 2023. It is located 44Km west of Patriot Battery Metal’s Corvette deposit and adjacent to Winsome Resources‘ Cancet Project. The Cygnus lithium projects rank second in mining area, after Green Technology Metals, in Canada.

2.14 Stria Lithium Project: Pontax II and Jeremiah

Previously called Stria Capital, it changed its name to Stria Lithium on April 29, 2014. On May 02, 2023, Stria Lithium acquired two additional mineral properties close to its Pontax Project in the James Bay Territory of Québec. These properties, which now form the basis of the Pontax II Project, total 5,535 ha, are situated to the west of the Patriot Battery Metals, and south of Brunswick Exploration. They are also in the proximity of the Némiscau-LaGrande boundary zone in a geological environment similar to the Allkem James Bay Lithium Project (See the Press Release). On June 27, 2023, Stria entered a definitive option agreement to acquire 100% ownership of mineral properties adjacent to its Pontax II Project (See the Press Release). This region is known as the Canadian “Lithium Triangle.” All these properties are accessible by the major paved highway connecting the James Bay region to Québec industrial and urban areas to the south. They are also near the industrial powerline and commercial accommodation. Results of preliminary studies in the Pontax II Project indicate interesting concentrations of Ta 2 O 5 , possibly superior to those in Pontax Central Project, which stand at 74.79 ppm (See the Press Release). Lastly, on February 5, 2024, the company announced that it had successfully optioned 12 titles totalling 683 ha in the lithium rich Abitibi region where it would have acquired 100% ownership of the property. This is the Jeremiah Lithium Project. Based on a genuine lithium-cesium-tantalum bearing pegmatite, discovered in the center of the property, it plans to follow up on the results of a grab sample which returned 0.54% Li 2 O. In effect, as early as this March, it expects to start systematic exploration work after completion of negotiations with landowner and issuance of permits (See the Press Release).

2.15 E3 Lithium Project

As mentioned in its website, “E3 Lithium is a lithium (brine) resource and technology company aiming to power the growing electrical revolution. Based in Alberta, E3 Lithium’s combined resources, including the Clearwater project are being developed on the backbone of the mature and sophisticated oil and gas industry that will allow the Company to accelerate its development.” With an area of 906,348 ha, and measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources of 16.9MT LCE at an average concentration of 74.5 mg/L Li (See its latest corporate presentation), it is one of the most advanced petrolithium projects in the world. As suggested in a recent article, “petrolithium describes the coexistence of lithium in certain oilfield reservoirs or the operation of extracting lithium from brine solutions present in oilfields, not the separation of lithium from oil or other hydrocarbons.” Even though E3 Lithium has not yet published a Feasibility Study, which is due this year, it expects to produce around 20Ktpy lithium hydroxide monohydrate by 2026 with a potential to produce up to 150Ktpy of the compound by 2030. The latest news about this company is that it has decided to outsource the direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology it will use, albeit the name of the technology supplier has not yet been revealed.

2.16 LithiumBank Project

Although initial exploration can be traced back to the mid-1990s, more systematic work on this project started in 2021. With an area of 1,003,722 ha, and indicated and inferred mineral resources of 6.129Mt LCE at a weighted average of 68.23 mg/L Li (See its updated PEA), it constitutes the world’s largest petrolithium project. Be aware though that the mineral resource estimate corresponds only to one of the two mining areas in Alberta (Boardwalk) and does not contemplate a mineral resource estimate for the mining area in Saskatchewan. Based on this partial information, it is expected to produce 34,005 t/year for an estimated project life of 20 years.

3. Comparative analysis of Stria Lithium Inc. vis-à-vis other similar projects at different stages of development in Canada

In this section, I take things to another level. But before I do that, let me explain why I would have chosen Stria Lithium Inc. as a case study for this analysis. In a nutshell, given all the hype around the development of the EV/lithium value chain in Canada in recent years, I was particularly impressed by the low market capitalization of this company. Despite some important milestones achieved over the last two years or so, it has remained in the bottom of the list of lithium companies in this regard. So, I thought it would be interesting to find out if this company's market capitalization on the Canadian stock market is undervalued.

In a recent article, I discussed at length several factors affecting the stock prices of the so-called Four Big Lithium Companies having concluded that two types of factors drive the stock prices of these companies. One refers to the price of lithium chemicals and ores that these corporations produce and sell which is the most obvious one. Here a clear positive relationship is expected. That is, as the prices of chemicals and ores of lithium go up, the price of the stocks also increases and vice versa. The other pertains to non-price related variables such as Company Performance, Market Sentiment, Macroeconomic Conditions, and Regulatory Environment. In this case, the effects are likely to be not only variable but temporary. In addition, I have suggested two new permanent variables: the stock prices of Tesla, in the case of SQM and Albemarle, and those of BYD, in the case of Tianqi and Ganfeng (See my recent posts on X.com(1), and X.com(2)).

Unfortunately, this logic only applies to consolidated mining companies, firms that have a product to sell on the market. That is not the case with the bulk of lithium exploration ventures that exist today in Canada which at this point can only offer investors a promise to come online.

What then motivates investors to invest in such companies?

As a first approximation, I can think of three things: Geology, technology and business plan. For reasons of time, in this contribution, I will focus on the first only.

Initially, I considered geology, focusing on mineral resource quality. However, "quality" encompasses more than just lithium grade or concentration. The quantity of resources, measured according to industry standards, is equally important. Stria Lithium's estimated mineral resources, if compliant with these standards, could be a strong indicator of their value. Additionally, the mining property area might be relevant, potentially influencing resource quantity and investor interest.

However, we need a measure of the geological potential (or better still, the efficiency of mineral exploration) of the different lithium projects under development in Canada. In a piece published almost seven years ago, not only did I suggest such an indicator but also applied it to the analysis of several ongoing lithium projects in Argentina back then. It combines mineral resources (as measured, following standard procedures, by contained LCE in tons) and area, that is Mineral resources or reserves/hectare.

In the Seeking Alpha article, I found that two particular projects scored the highest. First, Energi obtained the overall highest score despite its relatively low lithium concentration. Second, Lithium Americas appeared in the second position, although given its relatively high lithium concentration, I suggested it was the best lithium option for investors in Argentina at the time.

In retrospect, the measure proved to be quite effective. Lithium Americas (denominated Lithium Americas Argentina Corp. – LAAC, since October 03, 2023) came online last year, as the third lithium operation in Argentina, whereas Energi, now known as the Centenario-Ratones Project, carried out by the consortium formed by Eramet from France and Tsingshan from China, is today the most advanced lithium project in Argentina and expected to be in operation in the second half of this year.

In Table 5, I present the calculated indicator of geological potential for each of the 18 ongoing lithium projects in Canada. To find out whether the market capitalization of Stria Lithium Inc. is undervalued, I proceeded as follows.

ASX and SEDAR

Sources: Table 4.

JV = Joint Venture. SA = Standalone.

First, I calculated the correlation coefficient between mineral resources per hectare (our indicator of geological potential) and market capitalization for the second group of lithium projects in Table 6. The result of this exercise was 0.57, meaning that a strong relationship exists between those two variables. I will call this the base case.

Second, I found out whether the calculated correlation coefficient was statistically significant. Here I performed a two-tailed t-statistic test of significance resulting in a p-value of less than 10%. This confirmed the existence of a relatively robust association between the above-mentioned variables. See this reference for details of the procedure utilized.

Third, I saw if any of the lithium projects with higher market capitalization than Stria Lithium Inc. had indicators of geological potential below that of Stria Lithium Inc. In this case, I found that two projects met this criterion: Rock Tech Lithium Inc. and Green Technology Metals Inc. Therefore, this showed that at least in these two cases, Stria Lithium Inc. is undervalued because although this company has a higher geological potential than the other two projects, its market capitalization was found to be considerably smaller.

Fourth, three additional exercises were performed to further validate this result. One was to incorporate the two brine lithium projects of Group # 3 (E3 Lithium Ltd. Project and LithiumBank Resources Corp. Project) into the analysis, another was to include the last project of Group # 1 (Critical Elements Lithium Corp. Project), and the last was to add the three projects. In the two first cases (with correlation coefficients of 0.57, and 0.56, respectively), the outcome was essentially the same as in the base case, whereas in the third (with correlation coefficient of 0.56) the two-tailed statistic test of significance resulted in a p-value of less than 5%, which allowed me to verify my working hypothesis for those three added projects as well. This left us with the interesting conclusion that the market capitalization of Stria Lithium Inc. would be undervalued with respect to a total of 5 out of 18 lithium projects in Canada.

It was not possible to extend the reasoning to the rest of the projects because of the significantly distinct nature of the five most advanced lithium projects (James Bay, Nemaska, Piedmont-Sayona Mining, Sayona Mining-Investissement with indicators of geological potential on average between 25 and 82 times greater than those of the other two groups of projects (See again Table 5), which remains a subject of further research.

4. Positioning of Stria Lithium Inc. as a strong lithium investment option in Canada

In Section 3, I already described the main aspects of the two lithium projects being carried out by Stria Lithium. Here I would like to underscore a few points to position this company as a strong investment in Canada.

To begin with, it is noteworthy that Stria Lithium Corp. has relatively tight float with only 25 million shares outstanding. This financial structure could be perceived as an advantageous setup for potential investors, reflecting a potentially higher value per share due to the limited supply.

Secondly, from the discussion in the previous section, it is clear that Stria’s partnership with Cygnus Metals in the Pontax Central project, in which, for the time being, it has an interest of 49%, seems to be moving forward well. In about a year from the start of the JV, Cygnus, acting as the operator of the project, already managed to obtain a maiden resource estimate that was just used to demonstrate that the company is undervalued. The JV stands out as a particularly promising endeavor. The operational prowess of Cygnus Gold combined with the leadership of David Southam (formerly of Mincor Resources), who brings a wealth of experience in bringing mines into production and securing offtake agreements, presents a compelling case for the JV’s success. Furthermore, the founders’ previous achievements with Bellevue Gold add an additional layer of credibility and potential to this venture. Lastly, a potential synergy may exist between Pontax Central and the James Bay and/or Nemaska projects. In the latter one, a lithium hydroxide is expected for 2025-26. How about joining forces with them to scale up production first at the concentrate level and then at the refining one?

Thirdly, at present, Stria continues to assess Pontax II viability. However, the company’s potential in tantalum, which could be extracted as a byproduct of lithium, seems promising. In Table 4 I have suggested that the average concentration of Ta 2 O 5 in Pontax II would likely be higher than that found in Pontax Central (75 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ). This is based on a visual observation of tantalum oxide grain counts in till samples on two maps provided by Stria (See Figures 4 and 5), one of which can be found in its latest corporate presentation. If this information is confirmed, at least through a maiden mineral resource estimate, we could be in front of a tantalum deposit with an average concentration of about 100 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , which is the minimum grade required by current tantalum operators in different parts of the world. Tantalum is one of the most valuable minerals nowadays. According to the USGS, in 2023, the average price of tantalum was $190 per kilogram of Ta 2 O 5 content. Following the previous scientific reference, Tantalum (Ta) is mainly used in electronics (which today accounts for approximately 50% of consumption) in which metal-grade Ta powder, capacitor-grade Ta powder, and Ta mill production are utilized in manufacturing sputtering targets and Ta capacitors. In addition, Ta is quite useful as an alloying element for high- temperature alloys (i.e. superalloys) utilized in aerospace engines. Likewise, Ta chemicals such as tantalum oxide, sodium tantalate, lithium tantalate, among others, constitute main inputs in optics, semiconductors and catalysts. Lastly, Ta carbides are mostly used in cutting tools. Interestingly, Ta overall consumption was shown to have grown at 4-5% between 2016 and 2021 with superalloys exhibiting the highest rate of increase (7%), followed by chemicals (5%), sputtering targets (4.5%), and capacitors (1.5%). Note that the use of Ta in carbides was seen to decline by 1%. Here it is argued that the relatively low growth in the consumption of Ta in capacitors can be attributed to saturation of the market and miniaturization of capacitors. However, this could change significantly due to two new sources of demand: 5G telecommunications technologies and electric vehicles (EVs). As recent piece shows, in cars, Ta is already utilized for infotainment, combi instrument, additional light brake lighting, rain sensor, and air quality sensor. These uses could be multiplied many times in the years to come with the advent of EVs.

Fourthly, Project Jeremiah stands out for its proximity to vital infrastructure, its location within a mining-supportive community, and the simplicity of its landholder arrangements. Importantly, the surface rights are held by private individuals and a municipality, mitigating the risk of complications often associated with indigenous land claims. This situation not only fosters a smoother path to obtaining necessary approvals but also highlights the project's alignment with the community's economic interests and its strategic position near essential utilities and transportation networks. The ease of access to highways and electricity, combined with its situation in a town with a strong mining heritage, underscores the project's low barrier to entry and its readiness for development. These factors collectively enhance Project Jeremiah's appeal as a strategically located and quickly actionable opportunity within the vibrant Québec lithium mining landscape. In a similar vein to Pontax Central, the fact that Project Jeremiah is in the vicinity of the North American Lithium project, the only lithium project in operation today, and relatively close to the Moblan Project, both of them with plans to go downstream as well, would open comparable opportunities.

The broader context in Québec, with its burgeoning lithium mining sector, plays to Stria’s strategic advantage. The government’s investment in lithium and the emerging ecosystem of smaller, quickly deployable projects align with our operational model. Stria Lithium with its strategic projects close to essential infrastructure, is well-positioned to capitalize on these regional advantages (See Figure 6).

Fifthly, a $4.7 billion memorandum of agreement, which would enable transportation for the resource extraction sectors and support efforts to enhance the standard of living and safeguard the territory, was signed by the Quebec government and James Bay Cree on February 17, 2020. Also known as “La Grande Alliance”, this three-phase deal, which is the result of consultations within the different communities of the Cree Nation and with the government of Quebec, aims at the creation of new employment opportunities, adding value to Quebec’s natural resources, and establishing Quebec as a hub for the world's mining industry, particularly for lithium. Unlike in other parts of the planet where the relations between exploration companies and indigenous communities are characterized by conflict and confrontation, in Quebec, mining firms seem to have been working with Cree communities for years in a cooperative manner. At present, the development agreement appears to have completed the feasibility study of phase 1 and the pre-feasibility studies of phases 2 and 3 and is engaged in a communication, information and validation campaign.

In conclusion, Stria’s Lithium Inc.’s ventures, particularly the JV with Cygnus Metals and Project Jeremiah, stand out as strategically aligned with both the current market dynamics and regional governmental support for lithium mining in Québec. These factors, combined with the company’s tight share, present a compelling value proposition to its stakeholders.

Last but not least, the discovery that Canada could have more lithium resources and reserves than China is of outmost importance. It provides further support to BNEF’s contention that Canada is in effect the “leader in forming the battery supply chains of the future.” In this context, the five themes included in the BNEF methodology to rank Canada in such privileged position acquire most relevance in Québec, where the most progress in all those areas has been made to date.

ANNEX

