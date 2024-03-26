Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How Lower Rates And Central Bank Demand Are Fueling The Gold Rally

Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.06K Followers

Summary

  • Gold has surged to fresh all-time highs above $2,200 an ounce, adding around 10% to its value since mid-February.
  • The Federal Reserve's signal of potential rate cuts has increased the attractiveness of non-interest-bearing gold.
  • Central bank demand for gold, particularly from China, has been a powerful driver of the rally, offsetting selling pressure from gold-backed ETFs.

Business gold candlestick investment stock exchange wealth financial concept on 3d golden trade market background of growth finance chart success commercial graph diagram or savings trading value.

Lemon_tm

Gold staged a blinding comeback last week, surging to fresh all-time highs above $2,200 an ounce. The rally, which has added around 10% to gold’s value since mid-February, caught many market watchers off-guard. But for those of us who’ve stuck with the yellow metal through

This article was written by

Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.06K Followers
Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CFRHF, LVMHF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
SESG
--
IGT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News