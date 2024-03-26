puhhha/iStock via Getty Images

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is a leading global provider of innovative medical aesthetic technologies, specializing in minimally-invasive procedures. Renowned for its cutting-edge radio-frequency-based platforms such as BodyTite, Evoke, and Morpheus8, InMode revolutionizes cosmetic treatments by offering advanced solutions that deliver exceptional results with minimal downtime for patients.

Thesis

InMode Ltd. is an amazingly profitable, well-run leader in the body contouring devices market, one of the fastest growing segments within the broader medical aesthetics industry. While the industry has been suffering from higher interest rates and lower consumer demand in the most recent quarters, InMode is able to leverage its strong balance sheet to continue investing in both R&D and commercial operations to gain market share. This positions the company for a strong recovery once the economic environment improves.

Although it would arguably make sense for InMode to use excess cash to buy back shares at the currently depressed stock price, the fact that management is holding massive liquidity in T-bills earning 5% interest is not a reason not to buy this stock. With a fair value of $31, and a fair value range of $25 to $38, the upside potential significantly outweighs downside risks.

There are only two major watch-outs in my opinion: one is the further evolution of the on-going conflicts in Israel, which could directly impact the company’s manufacturing and R&D operations in case of an escalation. The other is a potential acquisition recently called out by management, in case InMode ends up overpaying. I consider both these risks as low probability, but potentially high impact, which is why I rate INMD a buy with a position size matching your personal risk tolerance.

Medical aesthetics market and growth outlook

The global body contouring devices market, which is the segment of the broader medical aesthetics market which InMode Ltd. is predominantly playing in, represented about $1.18 billion in 2021 and $1.35 billion in 2022, whereby non-invasive and minimally invasive devices represent 77% of the market value according to Grand View Research. With a revenue of $358 million in 2021 and $454 million in 2022 predominantly coming from its face & body contouring solutions, InMode Ltd is one of the big players in this segment.

However, it is important to note that when analyzing the competitive landscape within the overall medical aesthetics market, body contouring devices compete against conventional medical products such as Botox, hyaluronic acid, and collagen injections, as well as aesthetic procedures such as face lifts, liposuction, sclerotherapy, and others. According to Markets And Markets, the total medical aesthetics market was worth $13.3 billion in 2022. This implies that body contouring represents about 10% of the overall market.

The following chart visualizes the medical aesthetics market ecosystem, whereby the green boxes highlight the InMode’s primary technologies, products, and procedures. The core technologies hinge around injectables, laser-based devices, and radio-frequency [RF] based devices, the latter being where InMode has a leading position. The main product categories encompass toxins, implants, cosmetic products, and medical devices, while procedures can be sub-divided into surgical and non-surgical. InMode’s main focus lies on medical devices for non-surgical skin tightening and fat reduction, also referred to as body contouring devices.

InMode’s Focus within the Global Medical Aesthetics Market Ecosystem (Markets & Markets, modified by Stock Research Platform)

The body contouring devices segment is expected to outgrow other medical aesthetic products over the coming 5 years, according to data from various research reports. Indeed, while Markets And Markets expects a 12% 2022-2029 CAGR for the overall medical aesthetic market, Grand View Research and Mordor Intelligence both project body contouring to be worth about $3.35 billion by 2029, implying a 14% CAGR off the $1.35 billion sales in 2022.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market Growth (Markets & Markets, Grand View Research & Mordor Intelligence, compilation by Stock Research Platform)

Before discussing secular industry tailwinds, let’s first address the elephant in the room: after growing 14% to $1.35 billion in 2022, Mordor Intelligence expects body contouring to stay around $1.4 billion in 2024. This means that after a flattish 2023, the body contouring market is expected to continue stagnating for another 12 months or so at least. Furthermore, in order to still reach the $3.35 billion by 2029, the annual growth rate would have to accelerate to 19% from 2024-29. This feels ambitious.

Global Body Contouring Market Projections (SkyQuest & Mordor Intelligence, graph by Stock Research Platform)

During the latest earnings call, InMode CEO Moshe Mizrahy called out the difficult macroeconomic conditions as the reason for slowing industry growth. The higher cost of capital, paired with a slower growth in patient demand for expensive aesthetics procedures, have tempered doctors’ appetite to invest in new medical equipment. This makes sense given the average price tag of body sculpting equipment often ranges between $30,000 and $60,000, typically requiring financing. Also, the cost of these procedures is generally higher than the cost of injectables, leading to a "trade-down" in times of economic slowdown.

While the timing and speed of growth re-acceleration in the body contouring market will heavily depend on interest rates and the overall state of the economy, it is important to highlight that despite current headwinds, the market is not (yet) declining. Given that aesthetic procedures are premium, highly discretionary consumer expenses, this underlines the strength of the underlying secular growth drivers.

There is no doubt that the combination of a growing emphasis on personal appearance and wellness paired with a continuous increase in disposable income will continue to be directional tailwinds for the aesthetics industry.

The World Health Organization states that global rates of adult obesity have more than doubled since 1990, while adolescent obesity has quadrupled. In 2022, the number of overweight adults reached 2.5 billion, a whopping 43% of the world’s 18+ years old population. 890 million are classified as obese (16%). This trend explains why GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Zepbound from Eli Lilly (LLY) and Wegovy from Novo Nordisk (NVO) have become absolute money printing machines for these drug makers, as the total addressable market is huge.

Why could this trend matter for companies like InMode? Well, a recent survey by Needham reports that 62% of GLP-1 users are more inclined to undergo aesthetic procedures. This result is not surprising, as rapid weight loss often comes with sagging skin, which rarely goes away fully on its own, particularly in people over 40 years of age. According to J.P. Morgan Research, the GLP-1 category will exceed $100 billion by 2030, with up to 30 million U.S. users (or 9% of the U.S. population). That’s potentially 18+ million more people undergoing aesthetics procedures by the end of the decade. And guess what? InMode is particularly well positioned to address this condition with its body contouring solution BodyTite as well as its unique radio-frequency skin-tightening system Morpheus8.

InMode: a well-positioned leader in body contouring

InMode is a leader in the about $1.4 billion body contouring devices segment, while also expanding its offering into the medical aesthetics (skin rejuvenation, hair removal/reduction, tissue remodeling), women’s health and ophthalmology (eye lid and dry eye treatments). Unfortunately, the company does not provide a revenue breakdown by these market segments, but it does offer some insights as to its revenue split, as shown here.

InMode 2023 Revenue Breakdown (Stock Research Platform (based on data from 20-F filing))

Let me share my key takeaways. First, while InMode makes most of its money from the sale of its devices, the revenue share from consumables is growing faster as the overall pool of installed equipment grows. While devices will remain core, consumables have been and will continue to be an additional source of growth going forward, as their share of total sales is expected to expand.

Meanwhile, 83% of total sales, or just over $400 million, relate to minimally-invasive product platforms. These include, amongst others, InMode’s two major body contouring platforms BodyTite and Morpheus8. BodyTite was launched back in 2010, and comes with various handpieces for body, face, and neck contouring, while Morpheus8 was launched more recently in 2021 for body and face fractional RF treatment. But this category also comprises of Optimas and EmbraceRF, two platforms targeting skin rejuvenation, facial wrinkles, pigmentation, and hair removal, as well as Votiva and EmpowerRF for women’s health.

Just 8% of total revenue is assigned to non-invasive platforms Contoura (RF body contouring and skin tightening), Triton (laser hair removal) and the newly launched (2023) Envision platform for dry eye treatment. The remaining 9% come from hand-free platforms, with EvolveX launched in 2021 for body contouring and skin tightening, as well as Evoke (2021) and the next generation platform Define (2023) both focusing on skin rejuvenation.

This extensive portfolio and the continuous flow of innovation have positioned InMode as a (if not "the") leader in body contouring. Since the company offers body contouring solutions across each of the product categories it is reporting revenue for, I was not able to determine the exact amount of revenue attributable to this segment (vs. other medical aesthetics, women’s health, and ophthalmology). However, I would estimate the share of total revenue from InMode’s body contouring platforms to be north of 75% of total revenues. This would represent at least $370 million sales in 2023, or a market share of 26%.

Given the launches of Morpheus8 and EvolveX in 2021, it is also probable that body contouring has been growing at least at the same pace as InMode’s total revenue. As the body contouring market is expected to remain essentially flat in the $1.35-$1.4 billion range from 2022 to 2024, InMode’s 8% growth in 2023 and expected 2% growth in 2024 would imply continued market share gains. This is a positive sign for the mid- and long-term, even if investors do not like the near-term absolute dollar outcome.

This aligns with management’s comments and rationale for their anti-cyclical investment approach. CEO Moshe Mizrahy made it very clear that he will maintain or even accelerate sales and marketing investments in difficult times to gain share, while also continuously investing in R&D to stay on the leading edge of innovation (see the transcript of the latest earnings call). InMode is certainly well-positioned to afford these investments, given its industry-leading profitability profile, robust cash generation, and massive cash reserves.

InMode has a strong track record of continuously launching new platform solutions with a novel value proposition, primarily building on its proprietary radio-frequency-based technology [RF]. The company just announced that they will launch the next generation RFAL technology in late Q2, early Q3 of 2024, alongside a new generation Morpheus8. Management seemed excited about the performance upgrade this will provide to their flagship platforms BodyTite and Morpheus8. While adoption may be slower given the tight macro-environment, InMode seems to be not only investing but also delivering on cutting-edge technology platforms every other year or so. This gives me confidence that it is unlikely that their products will become obsolete.

Commercially, InMode is still in an "infant" stage, at least outside of the United States. The company currently has a sales force of 256 heads (end of 2023) and directly sells in 15 countries. These include the U.S. and Canada for North America, Australia, Japan and India for APAC, and most Western European countries incl. France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. In all other markets (82 countries), InMode leverages exclusive distributors. As InMode continues to launch new products and gain scale, the company should be able to profitably add additional sales representatives in existing countries to increase coverage, while also penetrating select new markets with its own sales force. One example InMode is specifically looking into is hiring its own sales force in is China, where it already has a fully-owned subsidiary.

Overall, I believe that InMode is well-positioned to grow, both driven by its innovation powerhouse and its significant commercial expansion opportunities.

An amazingly profitable and well-run business

Let’s start by taking a look at InMode’s impressive P&L. In addition to the strong revenue growth all the way until the second half of 2023, the company recorded gross margins consistently within the 83% to 85% range since 2021, while operating margins averaged 40% in FY23. While some may point to the 400bps reduction in operating margin vs. the 44% in FY22 as a red flag, the step-down is both intentional and reversible. It is driven by accelerated investments in sales & marketing, including footprint expansion, which drove market share gains in 2023 even though the market as a whole tanked in the 2nd half of the year.

InMode Quarterly P&L (Stock Research Platform)

If InMode is able to take advantage of the macro-slowdown by leveraging its strong financial position to over-invest relative to competition and steal market share, this could be very well invested money. Indeed, InMode would come out of the dip with an even bigger piece of the pie under its belt, which will not only boost its revenue growth once the market recovers, but also increase operating margins driven by leverage. And in case (some of) these investments are not delivering the expected return, I am sure InMode will be quick to right-size its expenses going forward. Either way, I do not see a risk that this becomes a race to the bottom for margins.

Another highlight I would point out from InMode’s P&L is the extremely low effective tax rate of roundabout 10%, which goes back to the very low rate the company managed to negotiate with the Israeli government. Although InMode obviously pays some taxes in the jurisdiction it directly sells and operates in (notably the U.S.), transfer pricing is effectively used to record the bulk of the profits in Israel, where the tax rate is very low.

Let’s move to cash conversion next. Over time, operating cashflows have been directionally in line or even higher than net income, which means that InMode’s business model is very effectively converting earnings to cash. Due to InMode’s "asset light" business model, capital expenditures are extremely low, leading to eye-popping free cash flow margins in the high 30%s.

InMode Quarterly Free Cash Flows (Stock Research Platform)

In fact, InMode’s business model requires almost no fixed assets at all (they were holding $14 million on the balance sheet at the end of 2023, mostly PPE which I presume are related to R&D operations). Offices are leased, and (almost) all manufacturing is outsourced to three strategic contract manufacturers (CMOs). This set-up has enabled InMode to consistently deliver outstanding returns both on assets and equity, as shown in the table below.

InMode Return on Assets & Equity (Stock Research Platform)

The ROA & ROE are calculated by dividing the net income of each period by the average of the total assets and equity value at the end of the previous and current period. While the returns remain amazing, the slowdown is due to the fact that InMode is not able to reinvest the massive cash it generates into similar return opportunities.

Let’s take a moment to discuss what management could do with all that excess cash, and then we will dive into the valuation.

About InMode’s capital allocation

Looking at recent articles and comments about InMode on Seeking Alpha, capital allocation has become a hot topic, and for some, it has become a reason not to invest. I disagree with the premise that only because a company does not immediately re-invest excess cash or return it to shareholders should be a reason per se not to invest in the stock. At the end of the day, the investment decision should be based on the stock price relative to its equity value and risk.

Also, I would caution those accusing management of "poor capital allocation" to remember what an exceptional business this management has built, precisely by wisely investing in R&D and commercial capabilities, while keeping an asset-light structure. The fact that the stock price is down -33% over the past 12 months can be blamed on a difficult macro-environment, a more uncertain outlook, and company specific risks related to its Israel-based operations, but not on capital mismanagement.

With that as an introduction, I want to double-click on the three points:

First, holding cash in T-bills right now is not a fundamentally "bad" investment decision.

Second, I want to discuss under what assumptions buying back stock could be a better investment decision for InMode.

Finally, I want to address the topic of M&A, since management has alluded to a potential acquisition as a way of using (some of) its excess cash.

Unlike during most of the past decade, holding cash is no longer a zero-sum game. Below chart shows the evolution of InMode’s liquidity over the past quarters. As you can see, most of it is invested, most likely in short-duration (below 12 months) treasury bills. The interest income from these investments has been consistently growing, totaling $21.6 million or 4.1% of the average invested liquidity in FY2023.

InMode’s Income from Short-term Investments (Stock Research Platform)

Although short-duration T-bills currently still yield over 5%, more in line with the yield InMode achieved in the 4th quarter of 2023, let’s assume that as rates start to come down in the 2nd half of 2024, InMode ends up earning another 4.1% on its average short-term investments this year. Let’s also assume for a moment that InMode keeps investing in its core business but does not find another place to invest excess FCF, adding another $150 million to short-term investments over the course of the year. This would result in $27.7 million of interest income in FY24, or $6 more than 2023. That alone would/will cause net income to grow almost 3% (after subtracting tax from the interest income).

Now don’t get me wrong. I am not saying this is the best investment possible. I am just saying that it is not a bad investment. Anything management considers investing in should yield a higher risk-adjusted return.

Let’s now look at whether stock buybacks would present a better investment opportunity for InMode right now. First, let me pause on a comment made by CEO Moshe Mizrahy on the Q3-2023 earnings call.

Usually we believe that buyback is something that will help in a few days and the market will forget that.

Mr. Mizrahy got a lot of heat (including on Seeking Alpha) for this comment, as it seems to be missing the point that buybacks are (ceteris paribus) permanently reducing the number of shares outstanding, thus boosting the value per share to remaining shareholders. Thus, assuming that the "excess" cash used for buybacks does not reduce the future earnings power, the share price should go up (at some point) if everything else, notably the multiple, stays the same.

That said, while his comment may not be academically complete, it is not always wrong in practice. There are many factors influencing stock price in the short-term, so doing buybacks purely in hope of helping the near-term stock price is a meaningless gamble. Of course, when buybacks are done well below intrinsic value without affecting future cash flow generation, they are an attractive tool to create shareholder value.

Below schedule shows the impact different buyback amounts ($100, $250 or $500 million) would have had on various metrics, based on the stock price of $22.24 on December 29th, 2023. For simplicity, we are assuming here all shares can be bought at this price.

Buyback impact on ROA, ROE, and EPS (Stock Research Platform)

Obviously, reducing shares outstanding by 5% ($100 million buyback) to 25% ($500 million buyback) has an immediate positive impact on ROA, ROE and EPS. That said, the net benefit to any of the above metrics needs to be reduced by the amount of interest that would have otherwise been earned (technically, the net present value of future interest payments should be considered, but for simplicity, I am removing only the lost interest in 2024).

This gives us a net EPS improvement ranging from $0.08 to $0.52, depending on the buyback amount. Applying the P/E ratio of about 10x per year end 2023, this means that the stock price could technically increase by $0.80 ($100 million buyback) to $5.20 ($500 million buyback), pushing the $22.24 stock price up by 4% to 23%. If this happens (it may not!), it could give a nice pop for a quick gain.

However, whether it makes sense from a long-term shareholder perspective depends on two things:

First, INMD’s intrinsic value should be (significantly) above $22.24

Second, the assumption that future cashflows are not negatively impacted by the buyback (except for interest income) must hold

As we will see in the valuation below, I personally believe that the first condition is met, as even my low-end fair value for the stock sits at just under $25. Regarding the second condition, being consistent with the assumptions of said valuation model, it is also fair to assume that InMode will be able to consistently fund the growth of its core business without having to tap into its excess cash.

This means that a buyback at current price levels would most likely create positive shareholder value relative to T-bills.

Management called out a potential acquisition as a reason for wanting to hold on to cash right now. This brings us to the third and final topic I want to cover relative to capital allocation: could M&A be a good reason to sit on cash?

I will take a purely financial view on this, and not touch on what type of acquisition may make strategic sense or not. I want to address two key questions:

First, what return does an acquisition have to generate for the investment to make sense relative to an equivalent stock buyback?

Second, to what extent would a debt vs. cash financing be preferable?

In case you are interested, this introduction to share buyback valuation derives a formula to determine the return required on an acquisition to make it more worthwhile than using the same cash for a buyback. For sake of time, I will go straight to the results. Results are based on InMode’s current market cap, an assumed equity value equal to the low-case fair value of my valuation model (see valuation section), and a discount rate of 10.5%.

In conclusion, depending on the magnitude of the investment, the required present value of future cashflow from this investment has to be between 1.3x and 1.4x the acquisition cost. To get a feeling of what this means, let’s assume you buy a business you believe can grow FCF by 10% for the next 10 years, after which FCF are perpetually flat. In this case, you could pay roughly 13-14x the current FCF to "break even" relative to a share buyback.

Minimum Return on Investment for M&A vs. Buyback (Stock Research Platform)

Since I am no industry expert, it is hard for me to tell how many suitable targets may satisfy both strategic considerations and the aforementioned financial hurdle. While I am sure the list of candidates will be short, it does not feel like "mission impossible". In essence, InMode would need to find a target that presents a similar FCF growth profile and valuation as it does itself (INMD trades at 10x its TTM FCF).

That said, even if InMode found a suitable target, why use the cash and not take on a loan for a few $100 million? This would allow the company to use excess cash to buy back shares below their intrinsic value, while reducing its weighted average cost of capital [WACC] at the same time. Even if InMode did aggressively buy back $500 million of stock and take the same amount of debt, it would not have to worry about leverage. It would still have $240 million cash left, bringing net debt down to $260 million. That is barely 1.3x InMode’s EBITDA, which may stagnate but not collapse near-term, and will keep growing mid-term.

In other words, other than general risk aversion, I do not see good rationale why InMode is holding on to its cash instead of buying back its own stock, at least to some extent. But as I mentioned initially, this is not per se a reason not to buy the stock to the extent it is undervalued.

InMode’s fair value

As always, I am using a simplified valuation model with three scenarios. The only difference between the scenarios is the assumed FCF growth, which is split between the assumed growth for the first 10 years and perpetual growth thereafter. In all cases, I am applying an expected return of 10.5% as discount rate. Since InMode has no debt, this is my assumed cost of equity assuming a risk-free rate of 5%, a market return of 7.5%, and a beta of 2.2.

To determine a plausible FCF growth range for the next 10 years, I am looking at 3 main variables: market growth, market share and FCF margin.

As always, I like to be reasonably conservative in my assumptions. Although external market projections see the potential for mid- to high-teens annual growth in the body contouring market, I will anchor on an 8% CAGR for the next 10 years as my base case. Given InMode’s strong financial position, which will enable the company to effectively compete by investing both in R&D and commercial expansion, I believe that assuming a stable market share as a base case scenario is reasonable. Based on these assumptions, I project a base revenue of $1.06 billion by 2033 (8% CAGR from the $492 million in 2023).

InMode 2033 Revenue Projection (Stock Research Platform)

Next, I need to make an assumption on InMode’s profitability over time. The companies FCF margin just dipped to 36% after ranging between 38% and 49% in prior years. This was largely due to the combination of continued investments in R&D and commercial, paired with a significant slowdown in revenues in H2 2023. As previously mentioned, I believe the dip in operating margins to be intentional and transitory.

However, to be conservative on the longer-term margin outlook, I will assume that the FCF margin by 2033 will be around 36% in my base scenario. Paired with the 8% revenue CAGR, this gives me an expected FCF of $331 million by 2033 (adjusted for stock based compensation). In my low and high case scenarios, I am using “extremes” both for revenue growth and FCF margin, with only 6% growth and 32% FCF margin on the low end, and 10% growth and 40% revenue margin on the high end.

InMode 2033 FCF Growth Projection (Stock Research Platform)

Plugging these assumptions into my simple valuation model and using a terminal growth of 0% to 1% (depending on the scenario), I get to a fair value range per share of $25 to $39, with a base case of $31. Note that for modeling purposes, I subtract stock-based compensation from the current FCF, implicitly assuming this amount will be used to offset the share dilution over time.

InMode Valuation Scenarios (Stock Research Platform)

In conclusion, regardless of the suboptimal capital allocation, INMD is currently grossly undervalued. The potential upside ranges from 19% on the low end to 86% on the high end of the fair value range, with a mid-point upside of 48%. However, there are a couple of major risks that are not well captured in this valuation. Let’s take a look at them before making our final call.

Key Risks

As any investment, InMode is not without risks. In my opinion, only two of them could fundamentally change my investment thesis.

The first and main risk relates to the conflict between Israel and both the Hamas (in Gaza) and Hezbollah (at the boarder to Lebanon). While both have the potential to escalate, it is particularly the conflict with Hezbollah that worries me for two reasons:

first, it is geographically much closer to where InMode’s headquarters and R&D center are (Yokne’am), but also to where InMode’s exclusive contract manufacturers Flextronics Ltd (Migdal HaEmek) and Medimor Ltd (Poria) are located;

second, a fully-fledge war in the North would increase the size and intensity of the conflict, most likely requiring the Israeli army to call on more reservists, including employees at both InMode and the above-mentioned manufacturers.

In other words, even though InMode sells products almost entirely outside of Israel and is sitting on six months or more of stock, if news were to come out that the conflict is severely escalating, this could be very harmful to the stock price (immediate impact) and potentially InMode’s business (mid- to long-term impact). I believe the risk is relatively low, but since the impact could be significant, it has to be considered when making an investment in INMD. On the flip side, if the conflicts were to get resolved, this would act as a clear tailwind to the stock price.

The second key risk relates to potentially poor M&A choices. While this is an omnipresent risk with any stock investment, the fact that the CEO called out that they are not doing buybacks but actively looking at a potential acquisition target just heightens the risk for InMode at this point in time. Personally, given how thorough and risk adverse management is, I believe that the risk of InMode not buying anything and continuing to accumulate cash is much higher than the risk of overpaying for an acquisition, but you never know.

On the flip side, if InMode ends up not finding any suitable target while they continue piling up cash, I would not be shocked if they ended up buying back stock, particularly if it remains at the currently depressed levels. This could be another strong mid-term catalyst.

Conclusion

On the Stock Research Platform, I am looking for asymmetric low risk, high reward opportunities. InMode is a well-positioned company with a very attractive valuation, considering the company’s leading position in a high-growth industry paired with its unique profitability profile and strong balance sheet. That said, the uncertainties surrounding Israel’s conflicts with both Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as a potential M&A misstep, present risks that need close monitoring.

At the current price, INMD has a potential 48% upside to its fair value of $31, and currently trades below the low end of its fair value range of $25 to $39. This is why I am giving the stock a BUY rating with an investment horizon of 1 to 3 years.

The reason I am not giving INMD a strong buy at this time relates to the aforementioned low probability but high impact risks. To address this risk, the prudent approach is to rightsize the position and wait for more clarity on where the Israel conflicts are going before building a full position. Monthly options are available. Currently, consider selling $20 strike puts expiring in April or May if you want to get in with an additional margin of safety.