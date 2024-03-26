Dragon Claws

Intro & Thesis

In early February, I wrote an article about SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) stock in which I made the case for buying this stock based on its favorable valuation and growth opportunities. Unfortunately, my thesis has aged badly in a short period:

After a closer examination of the reasons for this development, I tend to believe this ugly price action wasn't just a common market overreaction or panic selling. I must admit that I was wrong in my previous thesis because I underestimated the extent of the threat looming over the company. The dip shouldn't be bought just yet in my opinion - that's why I'm downgrading the stock to "Hold" today, continuing to hold a deeply unprofitable position in the model portfolio until better times.

Why Do I Think So?

What has changed in less than a month that could cause such a rapid decline in SURG against the backdrop of a very strong broad market? Well, several things happened almost at once.

The company presented its FY2023 report on March 12 [10-K filing] and missed massively on both revenue and earnings consensus estimates:

Regarding key financials, SurgePays' revenues amounted to $137.1 million for the full year 2023, an increase of 13% compared to FY2022. However, the Q4 revenue amounted to $32.3 million, a YoY decrease of 11% (mainly because the company ceased taking new customers for the mobile broadband subsidy program - ACP). From other key figures: Gross profit for the full year rose to $35.6 million, an impressive 165% increase on the previous year, while gross profit in Q4 was $7.4 million, increasing by 11% YoY. Net profit for the year as a whole amounted to $20.6 million and $3.0 million in Q4.

In general, we can say that the company managed to grow a lot last year, but its growth stopped, began to stagnate and ran a very high risk of collapse - all because of the following paragraph from the quarterly press release:

The ACP stopped accepting new applications for enrollment in February and is expected to run out of funding in April 2024. The company hopes that this essential program, which assists more than 20 million households, will be funded by Congress; however, at this time, we cannot predict any outcome. If the ACP is funded, we plan to expand our ACP customer base and use this base to expand our other business segments. If the ACP is not funded, we will look to increase revenue growth in our planned non-subsidized MVNO business and Comprehensive Platform Services through organic sales, key hires, and, as opportunities arise, complimentary acquisitions that are synergistic and accretive to our business model. Source: SURG's press release, emphasis added by the author

That was the main reason for the price drop we saw last few days - the management's commentary regarding uncertainty of whether ACP will be able to receive funding again. Such an unexpected statement from SURG's top executives caught the market off guard to such an extent that the SA news team allocated half of the headline space to highlight it:

In fact, let's look at the situation from the point of view of banal logic: What should the CEO have said instead? In my opinion, the company is not in a position to influence the regulators' decision in any way, so it's perfectly normal to raise doubts in an SEC filing in this way - that sounds fair.

Potential investors can only independently try to assess the chances of this program being passed and funded again.

Although the bill has numerous cosponsors (215 as of today), it still has to be put to the vote in plenary, which requires action from the Speaker, who appears reluctant to do so.

Despite its critical role in bridging the digital divide, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has yet to bring a bill for ACP extension to the floor, putting millions at risk of losing affordable internet access. Source: The Seattle Medium [February, 2024], emphasis added

There is a small window of opportunity in April for this to happen - about 2 weeks from today. If the bill isn't passed, there could be complications, such as the need to reenroll everyone, which previously took over a year. Some suggest the possibility of a discharge petition, although it happens rarely and is unlikely to become the base-case scenario. That's why the likelihood of the ACP getting funding in time is melting before our eyes by the day, and SURG continues to test its local lows without a single clue as to when this depressed price action might finally end.

TrendSpider Software, SURG, author's notes

If you believe GovTrack.us' calculation method, there's a 19% chance this bill getting past committee and a 7% chance of being enacted - meaning investors most likely may not get good news in mid-April (as many still hope).

The actions of management also pose a risk - the CEO recently sold 2.5 million shares, reducing his stake from 32% to 28%. Also, we're probably facing a further dilution of shares ahead. According to DEF 14A Definitive Proxy Statements [March 12, 2024], the CEO was originally scheduled to receive 500,000 shares on March 1, 2024, but will now receive smaller amounts at various times: 83,334 shares on July 1, 2024, and the same amount each subsequent month through December 1, 2024. Then, on June 1, 2025, the CEO will receive another 500,000 shares and the same amount on June 1 of subsequent years through 2028. So in a few years he will regain his former size of ownership, and even more, and apparently the minority shareholders will pay for it.

Then why don't I downgrade to "Sell"?

Mainly because SURG prices in many of the risks mentioned above. According to Seeking Alpha Premium, the stock is trading at 4.55 times next year's GAAP price-to-earnings ratio, which implies a 27.54% year-over-year decline in earnings per share. In other words, the market is taking a sober view of SURG's growth prospects - or rather, the uncertainty of those prospects. For this reason, the valuation appears exceptionally favorable today.

Assuming the ACP funding is delayed, the company plans to leverage its buying power through Linkup Mobile to offer more affordable mobile services, particularly through convenience stores. With Clearline Mobile, customer-facing tablets will be used at checkout counters to promote products and generate revenue through transactional profits. As the CEO explained during the earnings call, existing stores are also being actively approached to use Clearline POS systems free of charge in order to increase revenue.

It's hard to say where these efforts will lead, because today almost all of the company’s business depends on ACP. But even if we imagine SURG's EPS dropping to $0.5 instead of the $1 estimated today, the implied P/E ratio will be ~9x, which still makes SURG relatively cheap, in my view.

The Verdict

In the context of recent events that have led to such disastrous results for shareholders, I felt compelled to react and update my thesis just one month after it was published. It was wrong of me to underestimate the existing risks. The stock looks quite cheap today, but it can get even cheaper - let's not forget that. As soon as the ACP program is approved and funded again - I think that will happen one day - the stock should theoretically respond with strong growth. The only question is when investors should expect the approval. I don't know the answer to that question, but the likelihood of it coming soon is very low. Therefore, despite the attractive valuation multiples, I do not recommend to double down here on SURG.

