OwenPrice

Introduction

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is an real estate investment trust that owns industrial properties tied to logistics and transportation. While this is an attractive asset class to be in, particularly given its long-term lease agreements and the burgeoning demand fueled by e-commerce and global supply chains, the REIT remains quite risky for investors given its over-levered balance sheet. In this article, I'll unpack the latest results of the company, provide my outlook, and my thoughts on the company's financials and valuation.

Company Overview

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 411 industrial and logistics properties (some of which are owned through JVs) across 38 different states. With a total of 60 million square feet of rentable space and occupancy close to 99%, the company has a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.1 years across the portfolio and is diversified with 303 different tenants.

Overall, Industrial Logistics benefits from tailwinds in industrial real estate. For one thing, industrial real estate has inherent advantages that makes it different from commercial and residential.

For example, the tenant profile of industrial real estate tends to have leases for the long-term. Unlike residential real estate where you have a tenant leaving every five years or so or in pockets of commercial which suffer in economic downturns, industrial real estate services warehouses and logistics companies which tend to stick around for long periods of time. Once a tenant is locked in, it's unlikely they'll move to a new warehouse to save a few bucks, as that would mean an expensive and often arduous process of migrating assets.

Secondly, the industrial real estate sector benefits from major tailwinds. With the rise of e-commerce, this means less reliance on physical store locations and more demand for warehouses and logistics sites to house and store merchandise and other goods that need to be transported. In terms of dollar value shipped via e-commerce, total good sold in the United States have been increasing at a 15% CAGR over the last decade. In addition, with the globalization of supply chains, this has meant that efficient cross-border movement has required an increasing number of logistics and storage facilities. Even within the U.S. and trade within states, this has led to more demand due to the rise of last-mile delivery systems.

Investor Presentation

Finally, with stable income through long-term leases and reliance to economic fluctuations in the economy, industrial real estate has become more desirable. Particularly when the economic situation is poor and consumer spending becomes a bit weak, industrial real estate has proven itself to be less sensitive given the constant need to have storage and logistics space as an essential requirement for most businesses to operate.

While Industrial Logistics Properties has a presence across most of the United States, a substantial portion of revenues (28%), comes from Hawaii. With 226 properties located near Oahu's prime central business district, the company is pretty concentrated in this region. Compared to other regions in the United States, Hawaii has a significantly higher rate of natural disasters its exposed to so this is a risk to watch.

Geographic Profile (Investor Presentation)

That said, Hawaii is unique for industrial real estate as the scarcity of land value drives rents higher and increases the value of the underlying real estate, thereby steadily increasing the value of the company's portfolio. Industrial vacancy rates in Oahu are close to 1%, which bodes well for industrial REITs like Industrial Logistics Properties. Often, the REITs leases typically include fixed rent increases or regular rent resets that bring them up to fair market value so cash flows do have the potential to rise even under its long-term leases.

When looking at the tenant profile of Industrial Logistics Properties, the company is well-diversified except for a major reliance on FedEx (FDX) which accounts for almost 30% of the company's rental revenues. FedEx, like many of the companies on its list, is an investment grade tenant that's likely not going anywhere any time soon so the tenant concentration isn't something to worry about. Most of the company's tenants are logistics based companies like Amazon (AMZN) and UPS (UPS) so there is some concentration to transportation and shipping which accounts for 38% of rental revenues.

Investor Presentation

Recent Results and Financials

In Industrial Logistics Properties Q4 and full year results announced on February 20, the REIT reported rental income of $437.3 million, which was 12.7% higher than last year. Some of this growth was due to new properties so it's more helpful to look at the figures on a comparable properties basis. On a comparable properties basis, rental income was 4.3% higher than in 2022 and same-property NOI increased by 3.3% for the full year. Overall, this was largely in line with expectations as same-property NOI generally increases with the rate of inflation, given the escalators and other resets that help Industrial Logistics Properties charge a fair market rent for its properties.

Company Filings

In observing the disparity between rental income and NOI, the company was met with slightly higher taxes this year as well as higher operating expenses, which was why rental income didn't increase as much as NOI.

Moving down the statements over to FFO, we can see that FFO tells us a different picture related to the company. For one thing, FFO of $0.47 was essentially half of what it was in 2022 despite very similar NOI on a year to year basis. Why was this the case? Industrial Logistics Properties consistently buys and sells various properties so we can see about $81 million of acquisition and related financings costs last year plus various impairment charges that make the FFO figures look wonky year to year.

Company Filings

As for the REIT's balance sheet, Industrial Logistics Properties is highly levered with a ton of debt. At year end, the REIT had total debt of $4.3 billion which put the net debt coverage ratio at 12.3x for the year compared to 13.1x last year. Before you run for the hills, most of the company's debt is fixed rate debt and bears interest at a rate of 5.47%, marginally higher by 4 basis points compared to last year. The only major item of note is a floating rate note at $1.4 billion which matures this month, but there is an extension option available to the company.

Indebtedness (Company Filings)

You'll notice above that many of the line items on the company's debt table are attributable to an entity called 'Mountain JV'. These are essentially a portfolio of 91 properties that Industrial Logistics Properties has a 61% ownership interest where Mountain Industrial REIT LLC owns the other 39% (these 91 properties are included in the earlier total of 411 properties).

With that extension I noted earlier, Industrial Logistics Properties will need to pay an interest rate cap as part of its extension of the loan, which should cost the REIT $25 million (amortized over 4 quarters), as per management's guidance on the earnings call. With $112 million of cash on hand (not including restricted cash through the JV), I believe the REIT should have no trouble meeting this. This should extend the note to 2027 so while there isn't an imminent risk, Industrial Logistics Properties is still highly overleveraged. There's still a $1.2 billion loan coming due in October later this year, so there likely will be another interest rate cap to make again soon.

Valuation

Shares of ILPT have gotten crushed in the last few years, down 85% from the highs in late 2021. Since then, the company has added substantially more debt as they've acquired more properties. It seems to me that the share price is telling us the market is lacking confidence in its ability to pay its debt back or at least pricing in this risk to a fair degree.

Data by YCharts

When we look at the company's FFO attributable to common shareholders (after accounting for the JV non-controlling interests), we get a figure of $0.48. So at the current price, the REIT is trading for about 8.5x P/FFO. That's not particularly expensive for a REIT, particularly among the group average for Industrial REITs that currently trade for about 15.8x (source: S&P Global Market Intelligence). Does Industrial Logistics Properties deserve the peer group multiple? In my view, I think there's quite a few risks with the company's debt. While interest rates are most assuredly going to be lower than what they are a year or two from now according to the yield curve, it can be quite difficult to know for certain how interest rates will evolve over the coming years. Therefore, the uncertainty surrounding future interest rates adds another layer of complexity to assessing the risk profile of the REIT and its ability to sustain its current valuation relative to its peers.

Another issue for me is that this isn't an investment to own for safety in one's portfolio. While real estate and REITs in general are usually a safe asset class given their stable cash flows, the added complexity of the debt makes this a levered play with potential for both large gains and heavy losses. In my view, with the dividend cut from $0.33 a quarter to just a cent, I think the management has signaled that it no longer has excess cash flows to distribute to investors and must pay down debt.

At the same time however, management also reiterated that they do not want to sell current properties to do so. This is a mistake in my opinion because it opens up unnecessary risk to shareholders. The real estate market in Hawaii hasn't been weak and property values are actually up on a year over year basis. Selling to de-lever would make a lot of sense in my view and then the company could reinstitute their dividend policy.

Takeaway

With management unwilling to sell assets and de-lever the balance sheet to pay off debt, I think investors should stay away for now. While this might be an idea I revisit if the stock gets cheap enough (closer to 4.0x P/FFO if we got to the lows of May and October last year), we aren't there yet. At this valuation, the concentration in one geographic region and a highly leveraged balance sheet has elevated the risk profile of the company such that doesn't make it a right fit in my portfolio. For these reasons, I rate shares as a 'hold' today.