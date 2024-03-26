Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Industrial Logistics: Quality Assets But Overlevered With An Elevated Risk Profile

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
276 Followers

Summary

  • Industrial Logistics Properties Trust owns industrial properties tied to logistics and transportation, benefiting from the rise of e-commerce and global supply chains.
  • ILPT has a highly leveraged balance sheet with a significant amount of debt, which poses risks for investors.
  • The company's stock price has declined significantly, but it is still not cheap enough to warrant investment due to the concentration in one geographic region and the high level of leverage.

Outside of a big industrial warehouse unit with blue doors

OwenPrice

Introduction

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) is an real estate investment trust that owns industrial properties tied to logistics and transportation. While this is an attractive asset class to be in, particularly given its long-term lease agreements and the

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
276 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ILPT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ILPT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ILPT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News