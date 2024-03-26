jaturonoofer

Introduction

I continue to explore dividend stocks and want to share my recent research with subscribers regarding a monthly income stock, Realty Income (NYSE:O). The close to 6% forward dividend yield paid out monthly is the main reason why I decided to analyze this opportunity. The company has a prudent balance sheet and it makes O financially flexible to ensure consistent revenue expansion and stable free cash flows. There are a few more strategic signs of strength including business diversification and the management's disciplined approach to profitability. My two-pronged valuation analysis suggests that O is not overvalued and that is the reason why I consider the stock a "Strong Buy" at these levels.

Fundamental analysis

The business description from Realty's recent 10-K report looks solid: "Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index for having increased its dividend every year for over 25 consecutive years". O is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focusing on commercial properties and held interest in more than 13 thousand properties across the United States and Europe at the end of fiscal 2023. To me as an investor, the forward annualized dividend yield of slightly below 6% paid out monthly is the key reason why I am interested in analyzing O. Therefore, my fundamental analysis will focus on the dividend safety and its growth potential.

I want to start the analysis with some retrospectives. As mentioned above, O has paid out and increased dividends for quarter century. Now I want to understand the pace of dividend increases because it is crucial to me as someone who is seeking a dividend growth play. Looking at the growth history we can see that dividend increases on different timeframes vary in a narrow range between 3% and 4%. This consistency on different timeframes gives greater predictability and expecting a long-term 3% dividend CAGR is fairly conservative.

SA

Now I am proceeding with assessing the safety of dividend growth. Company's debt has investment grade A3 rating from Moody's, which highlights O as a reliable borrower. Having robust credit rating is crucial for any REIT because the ability to expand business and improve profitability significantly depends on the ability to raise finance on favorable terms. Investments are substantial in real estate and payback cycles are long, which makes the ability to raise debt finance vital.

Yahoo Finance

The company's net debt is substantial and growing consistently, but so is the assets side, particularly investment properties - the key cash generating units for a REIT. Worth mentioning as well that the D/E ratio is near historical lows, meaning O has the potential to increase leverage to riskier (but still prudent) levels to boost revenue growth. This is a big strategic advantage for O which will likely ensure safety of free cash flows and dividend payouts.

Data by YCharts

The ability to sustain a healthy financial position depends on Realty's ability to keep stable profitability and cash flows. The company currently has solid profitability and I want to look at how well the business is positioned to protect its profitability. I think that Realty's latest presentation for investors provides lots of useful insights but the company's strategic strengths are summarized in one of the first slides.

Realty's presentation for investors

Let me explain why I think Realty possesses formidable strategic strengths. I have already mentioned a strong dividend history, so I am ignoring this quadrant. The real estate business is vulnerable to numerous factors outside the management's control, and to me, the best way to mitigate risks in real estate is diversification. In the slide above, we can see that O is massively diversified across geographies, property quantity, tenants, and industries they represent. Generating 40% of rent from investment-grade clients is also an indication of the management's responsible approach since the risk of impaired receivables is lower when a company works with large clients.

The management's multi-stage rigorous approach to selecting properties for acquisition takes into account more than 20 criteria, including strategic, tactical, and operational levels. I appreciate such a comprehensive approach to selecting new properties. This responsible approach to business expansion is another factor that adds to my confidence regarding the sustainability of the company's profits.

Realty's presentation for investors

Valuation analysis

O is lagging behind the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2024 with a -9% year-to-date change. At a current $52 per share, O is closer to the lower end of the last 52-week range. For value stocks like O, I prefer to look at valuation ratios first. Ratios considering the Funds From Operations ("FFO/AFFO") metrics are either in line with peers or slightly lower. This indicates that the valuation is reasonable and these multiples can be used to figure out the target price.

SA

To figure out 12-month target price I use FY 2025 FFO estimate ($4.35) and factor it by the 12.5 multiple, in line with the above information. This gives me a $54.4 target price, meaning around 5% upside potential.

To cross-check my target price figured out with multiples analysis I have to implement one more approach. The dividend discount model ("DDM") is a sound choice to value a dividend stock like O. As usual, I take a WACC recommended by Finbox, which is 8.3% at the midpoint of the suggested range. For "year zero" dividend I check the dividend payout history and take the FY 2023 dividend, $3.06 per share. As I figured out in my fundamental analysis, expecting a 3% dividend growth over the long term is fair. Putting all the assumptions together into the DDM formula gives me fair value of O at slightly below $58, which is a more optimistic target price compared to ratios analysis.

Calculated by the author

I trust both approaches and therefore identify my target price as a range between $54.4 and $57.7. To me, it is crucial that the stock is not overvalued, and that is the reason why I can conclude that O is attractively valued at current levels.

Mitigating factors

Realty Income's share price grew by just 32% over the last decade, which means a below 3% annualized growth. This is slightly above long-term inflation levels, meaning that investors are unlikely to enjoy substantial capital gains over the long term. Realty income is a pure dividend play and the opportunity is unlikely to be a good option for growth investors. The stock currently trades around 32% cheaper than pre-pandemic highs, meaning that sentiment around the stock is cautious. This might also limit Realty's ability to appreciate in share price in the near future as the momentum is weak.

SA

Since any REIT's business model significantly depends on debt financing, the profitability and overall health of these businesses are vulnerable to shifts in monetary policy cycles. Tight monetary policy means elevated interest expenses and less flexibility to raise debt finance on favorable terms. Companies are currently operating in a tight monetary policy and there is little uncertainty about the timing and extent of the policy ease in 2024-2025. This substantial level of uncertainty also pressures the valuation and might last longer.

Conclusion

Realty Income is highly likely to continue keeping shareholders satisfied with consistent dividend payouts and a long-term 3% CAGR, which seems quite predictable to me. The healthy balance sheet and consistent execution from the management increased my confidence in O's dividend safety. O is a "Strong Buy" for dividend investors, but I recommend that investors not expect massive share price rallies here.