rzelich

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is one of only five publicly traded U.S. self-storage REITs offering rather unique packages for long-term investors, who also prefer having exposure to relatively attractive and growing dividends.

Self-storage as an asset class has historically outperformed the broader REIT market by a considerable margin, where the relevant REIT players have been able to capitalize on the largely non-institutionalized market (i.e., small concentration of assets in the hands of institutional investors).

Yet, the past year has been an exception, where the sector finally underperformed the index.

While the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) has increased by ~12%, PSA and its closest peers (with meaningful balance sheets) have delivered total returns close to 0% territory.

In my opinion, this creates an interesting opportunity to consider allocating some capital toward self-storage players.

Moreover, looking at PSA fundamentals and taking into account the prevailing macro-level environment, the thesis of going long PSA seems very enticing.

Here is why.

Thesis for going long PSA

Apart from the aforementioned relative underperformance that warrants an interesting entry point in PSA, there are three distinct reasons why it is worth considering opening an exposure to this REIT.

#1 Scale

Currently, PSA carries the largest market cap level in the self-storage sector, which for this specific REIT sub-sector provides a strong advantage to deliver solid results going forward.

Self-storage as an asset class requires heavier involvement from the operations team than, for example, in the office or shopping center areas. Oftentimes it is the embedded processes and the overall operational excellence that enables better value creation from the acquired or developed self-storage capacities.

In PSA's case, we can see how the size and scale have come in handy by leading to the highest NOI margin levels in the whole sector.

The margin can be improved from two components: revenues and costs.

When it comes to the revenues, a notable driver behind the attractive top-line levels has been PSA's geographical exposure to Southern California, which exhibits sustained tailwinds, where there are strong demand dynamics with limited new supply.

However, where PSA has really taken some decent effort (benefiting from the scale) is the cost side. As it has more than 3360 properties, which generate circa $3.4 billion in an annual NOI, there are ample retained cash flows available from which to make investments in centralized solutions.

For example, one of them is what is reflected below - the industry's first end-to-end digital ecosystem platform.

Similarly, PSA has developed its own customer sourcing channels, digital e-rental agreement solution, and comprehensive app and made all of the properties accessible via digital solutions.

Part of the retained cash flows have been (and are still in the pipeline) directed towards utility cost-saving measures through the installation of solar power and LED light alternatives.

All of this helps keep the NOI margin high relative to some of the smaller self-storage players such as Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) that have smaller operations and balance sheets from which to extract economies of scale. In the operation-heavy sector like self-storage this plays a critical role.

#2 Solid growth prospects

When it comes to the growth prospects, PSA is well-positioned with two major aspects stimulating the FFO CAGR.

The first is more generic but at the same time critical. As I briefly mentioned before in the article, self-storage offers ample opportunities for institutional investors like PSA to consolidate the fragmented ownership by acquiring units from various smaller size owners.

On top of this, there are even more secular tailwinds supporting the self-storage asset class: e.g., urbanization, growing e-commerce of small enterprises, and frequent relocations.

As a result of this, the overall asset class is set to grow at a quicker pace than the markets in which other REITs operate.

Now, if we look at how PSA has capitalized on these dynamics, we can clearly notice that M&A plays a major role. This is also logical given the highly fragmented space, where the only way to consolidate it is by devising aggressive M&A strategy.

For example, during the last year, PSA acquired a $2.2 billion Simply Self Storage portfolio with ca. 90,000 customer base spread across ~ 130 properties. From this, PSA managed to increase the size of its high-growth, externally acquired pool of properties to 705, accounting roughly for 30% of the overall portfolio.

These data points really serve as a testament to PSA's focus on growing its presence via acquisitions, which is the right strategy to assume given the above mentioned market situation.

It is also promising to see that also in 2024 PSA expects to deliver incremental acquisition and development activity of $500 million and $450 million, respectively, thereby continuing to expand its presence in the U.S.

Granted, the total target amount of fresh deal volume in 2024 is smaller than compared to the 2023 transaction activity. This is because the sellers are still in a "wait and see" position, holding the assets to themselves until the interest rate start to finally drop or at least until the interest rate environment becomes more clear. Yet, the considering the outlined M&A pipeline for 2024 and the record amount of redevelopment, we can still expect tangible growth over the foreseeable future.

Let's also not forget that a notable chunk of incremental FFO generation (on a same-store basis) stems from the operational excellence, which, as mentioned above, goes hand in hand with the scale and ability to exploit size efficiencies.

From Joe Russell - President and Chief Executive Officer - commentary in the recent earnings call, we can clearly see this that the Management puts a heavy emphasis on organic growth opportunities:

The full Public Storage team is focused on exercising our competitive advantages, which include advancing our digital and operating model transformation, expanding complementary businesses and creating partnerships across the broader industry, growing the portfolio through acquisitions, development, redevelopment and third-party management, and funding innovation and growth today and into the future with the industry's best balance sheet.

#3 Fortress balance sheet

The final major reason why, in my view, PSA is an excellent choice for long-term investors seeking to benefit from stable price appreciation in conjunction with meaningful and growing dividend in place is the balance sheet.

First, PSA is the only one among self-storage peers that has an upper investment grade balance sheet. For example, its current debt ratio stands at 16.4%, which is a bit less than 2x below the sector average.

Even after factoring in the preferred shares, the Net Debt + Preferred Equity to EBITDA lands at 3.9x, which is materially below PSA's mid target range of 4.5x.

Moreover, the underlying borrowings are structured in a rather favorable manner, where most of the maturities are back-end loaded far in the future. This is a real advantage if the interest rates are locked in at below market level financing rates.

Here, in PSA's case we can see that taking place, where almost all of the borrowings that start to mature in 2026 and beyond are assumed at fixed interest rates, which are considerably below the prevailing cost of financing levels.

Having a fortress balance sheet with spare debt capacity is a huge advantage not only from the risk mitigation perspective but also from the sustainable growth angle. This allows PSA to execute the growth agenda without impairing its financial profile or causing the cost of capital to dramatically increase.

Risks

Now, while the underlying fundamentals are robust and the long-term tailwinds are there, we have to appreciate the probability of facing further downside volatility in PSA's share price.

All in all, the fact that PSA has underperformed the broader REIT market sends a signal of some relative weakness in PSA. The main issue is that PSA, just like most self-storage REITs, has faced significant pressure from surging input costs, where the top line has not managed to increase enough to offset the headwinds on the cost side. As a result of this, the same store NOI and FFO results have in most cases stayed flat or increased but at a fraction of what the market expects.

Furthermore, a notable risk lies in the interest rate path, where if the Fed suddenly decides to keep the interest rates unchanged and assume a higher for longer stance, PSA's growth prospects would suffer. In the higher interest rate environments, the M&A market is per definition not that attractive and active as in the case of truly accommodative SOFR environment (e.g., zero percent interest rates). For PSA that has to rely on external growth to deliver on its equity story, such a scenario might keep the share price flat for longer.

However, both of these risks embody relatively minor probability levels as, first, PSA has the best-in-class operational platform to drive efficiencies, thus safeguarding the margins (2023 FFO growth of ~6% is proof of that), and, second, it is highly likely that the Fed will cut at least two or three times this year that should stimulate the M&A market accordingly.

The bottom line

Given all of the above - the fundamentals and sector dynamics - PSA is a buy.

The decision of setting a buy here is easier if we also contextualize PSA's valuations with those of the peers who have weaker balance sheets, smaller scales, and lower NOI margins.

Currently, PSA trades at a P/FFO of 16x, which is just below the sector average, even though considering the inherent advantages of PSA, we should see a presence of some form of premium over the peers. The P/FFO of 16x is also ~25% below the 3-year average, which against the backdrop of finally normalizing interest rates and promising growth prospects further indicates a compelling entry point.

For me, PSA is a buy.