10 Coiled Spring Blue-Chip Bargain Buys

Mar. 29, 2024 7:00 AM ETVFLO, AMZN, HDB, GPN, BAX, CMCSA, HUM, TFC, BTI, BEPC, REXR, BEPC:CA2 Comments
Summary

  • The market is near record highs and NVDA is up 11 straight weeks. Yet, blue-chip coiled spring bargains are still bountiful.
  • VFLO is the best deep value strategy ETF I've found. A great combo of deep value, quality, and growth. It's beating the S&P, value, and even the Nasdaq since inception.
  • Combining ETFs with individual stocks is a great way to potentially achieve superior returns and yield than ETFs can achieve.
  • These 10 deep value coiled spring blue-chip bargains have significant fundamentally justified return potential in the next year.
  • They yield 3.4%, have BBB+ average credit ratings, are growing 12% to 13%, and are 42% historically undervalued. Their average 12-month fundamentally justified return potential is 79%.
Closeup of bank vault door

peshkov

Annual rebalancing time is a joyous opportunity to examine one's portfolio, potentially prune weeds, and water the flowers.

Vanguard research shows that annual rebalancing is optimal. Annual rebalancing can boost long-term yearly returns by 0.6% over

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, NVDA, VFLO, BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

