FILL: A Global Energy Play That Looks More And More Appealing

shulz

After a stellar 2022, Energy has taken a backseat to Tech momentum. That may be about to change as oil price rises and geopolitical risks get more of a spotlight. The valuations globally across the energy space are still very attractive, so it's worth looking at funds that get exposure beyond the US as well. One fund that does this nicely is the iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL). This is an exchange-traded fund that provides investment exposure to global companies primarily engaged in energy exploration and production. It targets the MSCI ACWI Select Energy Producers Investable Market Index and aims to track its performance results. Featuring companies involved in oil, gas, and coal production, it offers a diversified approach to investing in energy producers.

FILL's portfolio is a blend of international energy powerhouses, including key players in Europe, the US, and emerging markets. It does not restrict itself to US-based energy producers, unlike many leading energy ETFs, which often overlook significant contributors to the global energy market.

Major Holdings

The fund's primary holdings include several global energy majors. As of the end of 2023, the top five holdings in FILL were:

Exxon Mobil (XOM): A multinational oil and gas corporation headquartered in the United States, Exxon Mobil is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies globally. It constitutes the largest share of FILL's portfolio. Chevron (CVX): Another American multinational energy corporation, Chevron, is one of the world's largest oil companies. It takes the second spot in FILL's holdings. Shell plc (SHEL): A British-Dutch multinational oil and gas company, Shell is one of the oil and gas "supermajors" and the third-largest company globally according to 2020 revenues. TotalEnergies SE (TTE): A French multinational integrated oil and gas company and one of the seven "supermajor" oil companies globally. ConocoPhillips (COP): An American multinational energy corporation engaged in the exploration and production (E&P) sector of the oil and gas industry.

These five companies represent a significant portion of FILL's portfolio, providing broad exposure to the global energy sector. Exxon and Chevron combined make up 25% of the portfolio. Not a surprise, but worth keeping in mind as far as risk.

Sector Composition

The fund's sector composition is skewed towards integrated oil and gas companies and oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies. These two sectors form the majority of FILL's holdings, providing concentrated exposure to the global energy sector.

ishares.com

Comparison with Peer Funds

Compared to other prominent energy sector funds like the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), and Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY), FILL offers broader diversity in terms of the number of holdings and geographic exposure. That global exposure has been a headwind for the fund, as it underperformed all three of these US-centric funds. That's okay, though, as I suspect investment dollars will broaden out to go past US borders.

stockcharts.com

The Theme FILL Tracks: Pros and Cons

The primary theme that FILL tracks is the performance of global energy producers. This theme is inherently tied to the performance of the energy sector, particularly oil and gas prices.

Pros

Diverse Exposure: FILL provides investors with broad exposure to global energy producers, encompassing both developed and emerging markets. This diversity can help buffer against region-specific risks. Potential for High Returns: Energy companies can offer substantial returns, particularly during periods of high oil and gas prices. As such, FILL has the potential for strong growth.

Cons

Volatility: The energy sector is known for its volatility, primarily due to fluctuations in oil and gas prices. This volatility can lead to significant price swings in FILL. Regulatory and Environmental Risks: Energy companies, particularly oil and gas producers, face significant regulatory and environmental risks. These risks could impact the performance of companies within FILL's portfolio.

Investment Considerations

Investing in FILL comes with its own set of considerations. It is crucial to remember that the fund's performance is closely tied to oil and gas prices. An upward trend in oil prices generally benefits FILL, while a downward trend could negatively impact the ETF.

Furthermore, the fund's heavy reliance on oil and gas majors means that strategic shifts within these companies could substantially affect FILL's performance. Overall I like this fund. I think the energy sector is due for some momentum after not performing well for over a year, and I prefer a more global allocation at this point in the cycle.