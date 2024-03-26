ProfessionalStudioImages/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past several months, I have found myself becoming a bit more cautious when it comes to what opportunities are out there. Changing economic conditions are creating some uncertainty. While I am generally bullish, I also believe that many companies on the market are becoming a bit pricey. When you combine this with a business that is experiencing mixed financial results, with cash flows currently pointing to worse results year over year moving forward, and a business that looks to be more or less fairly valued compared to similar firms, a more cautious stance than a typical ‘buy’ rating is probably appropriate.

Such is the case when it involves MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM), a supplier of metalworking, maintenance, repair, and operations, products and services throughout North America. Back in April of 2023, I found the company to be rather interesting. In that article, which was a follow up article to another bullish one wherein I predicted that the stock would outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future, I made the case that further upside for shareholders was likely. Since then, the stock has risen rather nicely. But between that price appreciation, mixed financial performance, and my own decision to be more cautious, I have decided that a downgrade to a ‘hold’ now makes sense. This is not to say that my mindset is stuck this way forever. In fact, in the coming days, on March 28th, before the market opens, management is expected to announce financial results for the second quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. If analysts are wrong and financial performance comes in better than expected, I could very well become bullish again.

Time to take a step back

Since I last wrote about MSC Industrial Direct back in April of last year, shares have seen rather respectable upside of 12.3%. Unfortunately, that has fallen short of the 26.5% rise seen by the S&P over the same window of time. But even with this disappointing performance, since I first rated the company a ‘buy’ in January of 2022, shares have seen upside of 32.3% compared to the 17.7% increase seen by the S&P 500. If one were to base my sentiment off of how the company ended the 2023 fiscal year, they would likely say that I am still bullish about the firm. And that's because, frankly, management did do quite well in 2023.

Take revenue as an example. Revenue for that year came in at $4.01 billion. That represents an increase of 8.6% over the $3.69 billion generated just one year earlier. This increase was in spite of the fact that six fewer sales days resulted in missed revenue estimated to be $92.6 million. The increase in sales was driven by three factors. First, pricing actions and changes in product mix positively boosted revenue by $160.5 million. Higher organic volume, driven by strong demand for the company's offerings, pushed up revenue by another $136 million. And lastly, acquisitions added $113.5 million in revenue for the business.

On the bottom line, the picture also improved year over year. Net income of $343.2 million narrowly beat out the $339.8 million reported one year earlier. Operating cash flow skyrocketed from $246.2 million to $699.6 million. But if you adjust for changes in working capital, you get a more modest increase from $457.8 million to $475.5 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company managed to grow from $544.8 million to $567.1 million.

The picture has changed slightly coming into the 2024 fiscal year. Revenue actually fell a bit, dipping from $957.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $954 million the same time this year. This move lower came in spite of a $15.5 million benefit associated with higher prices and changes in product mix. It also is in spite of $7.8 million worth of benefit associated with acquisitions, and $2.6 million of foreign currency fluctuations that helped the business. This was all more than offset by a $29.7 million hit associated with reduced sales volume.

With the drop in revenue came a decline in profits as well. Net income fell from $81.3 million to $69.4 million. Lower sales volumes impacted margins as would be expected in an asset intensive industry. The company also suffered from higher payroll and payroll related expenses, in large part because of head count growth aimed at supporting strategic growth investments, as well as annual merit-based benefits. Other profitability metrics largely followed suit. The one exception to this was operating cash flow, which grew from $76 million to $81.2 million. But once we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a decline from $112.5 million to $100.1 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company fell from $136.7 million to $122.3 million.

When it comes to the 2022 fiscal year in its entirety, management does expect a turnaround of sorts when it comes to average daily sales, or what it calls ADS. While they did say it might be flat, they put a high end on the range of growth amounting to 5%. At the midpoint, that would imply revenue growth of 2.5%. Based on guidance provided by management, it looks as though net income will be around $347.3 million. Then using annualized estimates for the other profitability metrics, we end up with adjusted operating cash flow of around $455.9 million and EBITDA of approximately $482.3 million.

Using these figures, valuing the company becomes fairly simple. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced using historical results for 2022 and 2023, as well as estimates for 2024. Then, using the 2023 results since we are still very early into 2024, compared the enterprise to five similar firms as shown in the table below. On both a price to earnings basis and a price to operating cash flow basis, I found that three of the five companies ended up being cheaper than MSC Industrial Direct. This number increases to four of the five when using the EV to EBITDA approach.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA MSC Industrial Direct 16.2 11.7 10.7 Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) 20.7 18.3 14.3 Boise Cascade Company (BCC) 12.5 8.8 6.8 Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) 15.3 7.8 9.3 WESCO International (WCC) 12.5 17.9 8.6 BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) 24.3 3.8 6.5 Click to enlarge

As you can see, this year looks to be mediocre at best. Earnings might be a bit higher year over year, but the other two profitability metrics are seeming to point lower. Shares are actually more expensive than when I last wrote about the business late last year. And the stock looks to be fairly valued compared to similar firms. All of this points to a decent company that's not really worth substantial consideration of a value investor. However, the picture could change when management reports financial results for the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. That is expected to occur before the market opens on March 28th.

According to analysts, revenue should come in at around $950.3 million. If this comes to fruition, it would represent a decline of 1.2% compared to the $961.6 million generated the same time one year earlier. Earnings per share, meanwhile, are expected to come in at around $1.15. That would be a drop from the $1.41 per share reported for the second quarter of 2023. It would also mean that net profits decline from $79.1 million to somewhere around $65.2 million. Estimates were not provided by analysts when it came to other profitability metrics. In the table above, I provided what these historical results were for easy context. Investors should absolutely be paying attention to these numbers when they do come out.

It is worth noting that, even though the company is looking at profitability that's not terribly different from what it was last year, the firm does still seem intent on buying back stock. During the first quarter of the year, the company repurchased $132 million worth of shares. That's fairly substantial for a business with a market capitalization of $5.55 billion. That also dwarfs the $18.5 million reported for the same time one year earlier. In fact, it even exceeds the $95.8 million that the company bought back for all of 2023 in its entirety. This is all on top of the $47.2 million in cash dividends the company paid out during the first quarter, which was up from the $44.2 million reported for the same time one year earlier.

Takeaway

Based on the dividends and share repurchases, MSC Industrial Direct’s management team seems optimistic about the company and its future. Having said that, I would say that further upside from here is unlikely, especially if current guidance persists. Revenue might increase this year, though analysts don't seem to think that is terribly likely. Add in uncertainty regarding the bottom line and how much upside the stock has already experienced since I first started writing about it in 2022, and I would say that the time for a downgrade is appropriate. Of course, if data comes in much stronger than expected when management reports results on March 28th, my mindset could change. But absent a rather meaningful earnings beat, I would say the probability of that is quite small.