Introduction

Asset and wealth management companies in Italy belong to one of my favorite sectors of the country's economy, which I am bullish on.

After having dealt with the leading asset managers in the country, Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) and Poste Italiane (OTCPK:PITAF), I want to expand my research to another - perhaps lesser-known - player in the industry: Azimut Holding.

Azimut Holding: An Overview Of The Company

Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHF) is the largest independent Italian asset manager, with 22% of the company owned by around 2,000 employees (mainly financial advisors, who hold 78% of these shares, and managers) and 75% of free float on Euronext Milan under the ticker AZM.IM. The remaining 3% is reported as treasury shares. In Italy, Azimut has around 241k clients, 59% of which have invested more than €500k. Unlike other competitors, Azimut's target is deeply focused on high-net-worth individuals.

At the end of 2023, Azimut's AuM topped €90 billion, thanks to net inflows of €6.9 billion. Though Italy-based, Azimut has expanded internationally and now has over €42 billion under management, 44% of which is in the U.S., 19% in Australia, 13% in Brazil, and 7% in Turkey. Since 2018, Azimut has grown its overall AuM (Italy and International) at 12% CAGR, but outside of Italy its AUM has actually grown at 20% CAGR. This shows a company focused on international expansion.

Azimut IR presentation

However, if we dig a bit deeper, we see that this growth was not organic. We have to distinguish between assets under custody (AuC) and assets under management (AuM). Fundamentally speaking, AuC is an asset that Azimut manages as a result of M&As; AuM is an asset Azimut has been entrusted with from its customers. The idea here is simple, AuC are less sticky because they had been previously given to a different manager that Azimut acquired.

We see that, just in one year, AuC increased 15% against a 10% AuM increase.

Azimut IR presentation

We also see the net inflows graph, showing how, most of the time, the larger part of net inflows comes from AuC.

In particular, net custody inflows in 2023 were €1.7 billion in the Americas and another €700 million in APAC.

Having said and seen all of these things, we have an idea of Azimut's business and its ongoing expansion strategy.

Azimut's Financials

Let's take a look at Azimut's results. The company invoiced €1.3 billion in total revenues last year (+2% YoY), leading to a 7% growth in operating profit, which came in at €587 million (45% operating margin). Net profit was €458 million (35% net income margin). This makes Azimut an incredibly profitable business. What investors may like (and clients will like less) is that Azimut has been able to improve its revenue structure up to the point that 97% of its revenues come from recurring fees while only 3% is linked to performance. Ten years ago, the mix was 80% recurring and 20% performance. This shift has taken place in 2022, with a new fee structure.

Azimut FY 2023 results presentation

A major outcome of this new pricing strategy is that Azimut's EBIT margin has stabilized around 45% thanks to the recurring EBIT margin that has jumped up over 10 percentage points from 32% to 43%. Surely, Azimut's profitability has benefited from this.

Azimut FY 2023 results presentation

Azimut's balance sheet shows a net financial position of €352 million, resulting from €497 million in total debt and €889 million in cash and cash equivalents. This was after Azimut spent €182 million on M&As, €234 million on dividends, and €126 million on taxes. It is hard to argue about Azimut's strong balance sheet after these numbers. On top of this, Azimut has committed to the €500 million bond repayment in December 2024. In case Azimut pays it without refinancing it (which is likely given its balance sheet and the high-rate environment), we would have a no-debt company which would make it even less risky than it is now in terms of financial strength.

Regarding free cash flow, Azimut is close to the perfect business, which can convert all its operating cash into free cash. This is because Azimut has almost no capex, which amounts to around 10 million per year compared to over €530 in operating cash.

As a result of this financial structure and situation, Azimut has become a rather reliable dividend payer among Italian blue chips. Quite interestingly, Azimut wants its investors to be aware of how - given its revenue structure - its EPS is almost completely generated by recurring and growing income. This is key for dividend investors because Azimut has a dividend policy that seeks to pay out a dividend amount of 50% to 70% of the recurring net profit. This is why its Board should approve a €1.40 dividend to be paid in May, made up of €1.00 in cash and the remainder in treasury shares. At Azimut's current price on the Milan stock exchange (€25) we have a nice 5.6% dividend yield (the Italian withholding tax is 26%).

Azimut IR 2024 presentation

On the day the dividend was announced, Azimut's shares dropped in two days from €27.50 to €24.00. Why? Because the cash component of the dividend actually decreased YoY from €1.30 to €1.00. When asked about this, Azimut's CEO Gabriele Blei answered in this way:

The cash component is €1 per share, and this is what investors will receive during May. This translates into a cash component of 71% as of or assuming that the price of the shares of the 6th of March remains unchanged. The share component of $0.40 is what we have decided to provide to our investors as an additional component because we still think that shares have a significant value. [...] If we imagine this company in a year or several years, this share component will be valued a lot more than what it is valued today. We are long-term shareholders. We're happy with receiving shares and holding them. And I think that in 2024, we have completed the cycle of the dividend policy and by the end of this year, we have to repay the €500 million bond, and therefore, this has been taken into account when formulating a dividend policy, bearing in mind the several projects that are involving us both in terms of human capital as well as financial resources.

In other words, Azimut had to put into action its dividend policy taking into account two factors: dividend growth and debt repayment. To preserve some of its cash for the extinction of its LT debt at yearend, Azimut decided to reduce the cash component of the dividend, substituting it with treasury shares. For those who believe Azimut is severely undervalued, the opportunity may be alluring. But for income-oriented investors, the deal is not that welcomed.

Valuation

As we have seen, Azimut sports interesting profitability metrics and has many factors indicating it can be a cash-flow-generating machine. This is why Azimut is part of my watchlist. Moreover, though it pays its dividend only once a year, I am positive about Azimut's ability to increase it steadily over time and thus become an interesting long-term income play. However, though the stock has come down in price after the dividend announcement, I still think it is not particularly cheap right now.

From what I have shown, Azimut's growth strategy is mainly linked to international expansion through M&As. Azimut's core market - Italy - though rich in liquidity parked in savings accounts, has not grown much. In fact, YoY, Azimut's revenue in Italy decreased by €10 million to €910 million, while EBIT in Italy did increase by €15 million to 443 million and so did net profit, which came in at €334 million (vs. €295 in 2022). Azimut has increased its profitability in its domestic market, but this is mainly linked to the shift in the fee structure. Organic top-line growth for an asset manager is important because it shows the ability of its network of financial advisors to gain new customers or make existing customers invest more money. In particular, Azimut proud itself of having consistently beaten Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo's wealth management branch - by several percentage points, sporting a 20% weighted average return for its clients since Q1 2020 versus 16.2% of the industry (by the way, SPY has returned 102% since then and this can make us think whether Warren Buffett's advice to invest in an ETF on the index is good or not;). So, with this track record, Azimut should advertise its results with greater emphasis in the domestic market, which is quite sensible nowadays due to inflation eroding quickly the value of the piles of cash Italians have in their deposits.

With TTM EPS of €2.80 and EPS growth which I project to be around 4% to 5%, I see the stock currently trading around a TTM PE of 8.9 and a 2024 fwd PE of 8.5. I consider Azimut's right multiple a 9 because of the structure of its growth. Were it more organic, I could assign to its earnings a low double-digit multiple. But given the growing weight of AuC against AuM, I see some potential weakness in its earnings going forward, especially in the case of a bear market which usually undermines some of the trust clients have in their asset managers.

At the moment, I don't think a multiple above a 9 is deserved. In fact, we could compare Azimut to Amundi (OTCPK:AMDUF), a much larger European investment manager with AuM over €2,000 billion with similar profitability metrics to Azimut. Currently, Amundi trades at a 10.3 TTM PE. My EPS estimate for 2024 is €6.39 (I expect a 2024 net income of €1.3 billion divided by 203.4 million shares outstanding). This gives us a fwd PE of 9.9, which makes Amundi perhaps a better opportunity right now. True, Azimut is much smaller and could grow faster. But I think it is wise to give Azimut some time and test whether its retention rate of acquired customers is high or not before upgrading the earnings multiple.

This is why I see Azimut's fair value around €25 a share, which is very close to the current price. Therefore, while I think Azimut is surely an interesting company to keep an eye on, I rate it as a hold because I don't see it trading at a particularly attractive valuation.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azimut Holding stands out as a robust player in the Italian asset and wealth management sector. It surely deserves to be closely monitored. Moreover, the company's ability to pivot towards a revenue structure hinging on recurring fees has consolidated its profitability, boasting an operating margin of 45% and a net income margin of 35%. Despite this year the cash component of its dividend is decreasing, Azimut remains a compelling dividend stock, with a well-thought policy that anchors the dividend to stable and growing recurring net profits. While the company's valuation doesn't show a screaming buy opportunity, Azimut's consistent profitability, healthy balance sheet, and reliable and overall growing dividend payouts lead me to point the stock out as noteworthy for investors seeking long-term income. As explained, I currently rate it as a hold, but do plan on initiating my position in case of sudden drops.

