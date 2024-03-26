Suriya Phosri/iStock via Getty Images

At the outset of 2024 I concluded that shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) were muddling through after the 3M Food Safety deal closed in 2022. That merger caused a massive overhang on shares of Neogen, already long before it closed, as valuations were high from the get-go, but more so as the merged business showed a disappointing performance.

Lack of organic growth, but pressure on earnings and leverage all weigh on the shares, as the outlook remains uncertain, with appeal only evident if execution returns, which was a big if. To date, it can not be argued that execution has returned, but as leverage concerns slowly move to the background, the potential is there, if and once execution returns.

Keeping Food Safe

The mission of Neogen is to keep food supply safe, to enhance human and animal well-being. The company champions sustainable practices which affect land, water and the world at large, with every decision impacting food security along the way.

The company largely focuses on two areas. The larger food safety solutions provide services such as rapid quantification of detected organisms, sanitation verification tools and pathogen tests. Animal safety solutions include solutions for animal protein, performance and companion animal segments. About 95% of sales generated from these services include so-called consumables, the cost of which is insignificant to the potential costs of inadequate testing.

Founded in 1982, the company has steadily grown, and during the 2010s Neogen was a real steady value creator which essentially doubled sales between 2014 and 2020, having grown to a near half a billion sales base, which posted operating margins in the teens. This performance was awarded lofty valuations by investors, as in fact, Neogen has long traded at demanding valuations.

With the business valued at $4 billion in the $40s in 2021, the company announced its intention to merge with 3Ms Food Safety business in a huge $5.3 billion deal, in a transaction which was set to add quite some leverage to Neogen as the remaining entity.

The Acquisition Goes South

A $40 stock in the fall of 2021 fell to just $10 a year later, pushing shares down to levels last seen in the early 2010s, as the deal with 3M's Food Safety business closed in September 2022, as investors recognized that the pro forma picture was not too pretty.

In July 2023, the company posted fiscal year 2023 results, a year in which revenues grew from $527 million in 2022 to $822 million, with the 3M deal contributing for about nine months to the results. The company reported a GAAP loss of $23 million, yet adjusted earnings were reported at $106 million, equal to $0.56 per share.

A $205 million EBITDA number fell why short of the pro forma EBITDA number of $300 million communicated at the announcement date. With net debt reported at $655 million, leverage ratios were elevated at just over 3 times.

For 2024, the company guided for sales to rise to $970 million, with EBITDA seen at a midpoint of $245 million. While this marks a big improvement from the 2023 results, it comes as the deal contributes for an entire year. Even as the outlook was quite solid, a $130 million capital spending guidance felt a bit high, driven by expenditures needed to integrate both businesses.

About Fiscal 2024

In October, Neogen posted a 73% increase in first quarter sales to $229 million, but this is of course amidst a full contribution from the 3M Food Safety business, with net debt stable at $661 million.

The company reiterated the full year guidance, even as the numbers fell a bit soft (if you annualise these compared to the full year guidance). Trading at 5 times sales (with the business valued at $5.0 billion at $20 per share) valuations were demanding with adjusted earnings seen around $0.70 per share.

While I believed that the leverage concerns were a thing of the past in January (at least to an important degree) it was the lack of convincing organic performance which prevented me from getting involved.

Just thereafter, Neogen posted second quarter results. Revenues were essentially flat at nearly $230 million, with Food Safety now responsible for about 70% of sales. That was even about the good news, as adjusted EBITDA margins were down nearly four points to 24%, with quarterly EBITDA of $55 million coming in a touch light. Amidst the softer performance, the company cut the midpoint of the full year sales guidance by twenty-five million to $945 million, with EBITDA seen at a midpoint of $235 million (which was down ten million from the initial guidance).

Net debt of $657 million worked down to a 2.8 times leverage ratio, as the performance is not immediately causing massive leverage concerns, but moreover impacts the earnings power of the business. Second quarter adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share, allowed for earnings so far this year at $0.22 per share, as some of the adjustments made are quite aggressive.

The Latest Shortfall

The latest setback in the results is attributed to a range of items, including macro setbacks, shipping delays, distributor de-stocking, and decline in the genomics business.

Since the start of the year, shares are down five dollars to $15 and change, reducing the valuation by just over a billion in the process. Right here, the company commands a $3.2 billion equity valuation, and near $3.9 billion enterprise valuation.

Even as the full year guidance has been cut in a modest fashion, the guidance implies that the second half of the year is stronger, which is comforting as it provides room for retained earnings power, need to fund net capital spending requirements and address leverage.

The long term concerns remain and while the positioning of the firm is good, the company simply continues to lag in terms of execution. That is badly needed, not just from a leverage perspective, but really from an earnings perspective as adjusted earnings trend around half a dollar per share here, while some adjustments are quite aggressive as well.

Even now, the company trades at just over 30 times adjusted earnings, as the current valuation lags the value of each of the individual business which merged to create the new Neogen.

This shows that potential is there if margins can improve and the company can deliver on the promises of the original deal. After all, a $300 million EBITDA number could easily add some $70 million in EBITDA here, equal to $0.30 per share on a pre-tax basis, and that is even without accounting for organic growth, or synergies. That is the promise, but the shortfall in terms of execution makes it really hard to get upbeat and have conviction here, although valuations are quite reasonable if the company can turn the business.

Amidst all this, I am still taking a wait-and-see approach, not being in a rush to get involved here.