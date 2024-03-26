Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gildan Activewear Will Likely Offer Better Prices In The Future

Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
1.02K Followers

Summary

  • Gildan Activewear is the leading US t-shirt manufacturer and an integrated manufacturer (raw cotton to end-product) of t-shirts, hoodies, underwear, and socks.
  • The company dominates its market via cost leadership, undercutting competitors by 30% while posting 15% operating margins.
  • Since the mid-2010s, GIL has been growing slowly and returning capital to shareholders.
  • Recently, the Board, the company's ex-CEO and founder, and its shareholders have been fighting over succession and a potential takeover.
  • I believe speculating about a takeover price is high, and that the current stock price already discounts most positive developments in Gildan's operating future.

Maqueta de camiseta blanca en blanco plana, por delante y por detrás, aislada

AlexandrBognat/iStock via Getty Images

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is the leading US t-shirt manufacturer and an integrated manufacturer (raw cotton to end-product) of t-shirts, hoodies, underwear, and socks.

The company has carved itself an enviable position as a cost leader in

This article was written by

Quipus Capital profile picture
Quipus Capital
1.02K Followers
Long-only investment, evaluating companies from an operational, buy-and-hold perspective.Quipus Capital does not focus on market-driven dynamics and future price action. Instead, our articles focus on operational aspects, understanding the long-term earnings power of companies, the competitive dynamics of the industries where they participate, and buying companies that we would like to hold independently of how the price moves in the future. Most QC calls will be holds, and that is by design. Only a very small fraction of companies should be a buy at any point in time. However, hold articles provide important information for future investors and a healthy dose of skepticism to a relatively bullish-biased market.Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GIL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GIL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GIL
--
GIL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News