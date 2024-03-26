AlexandrBognat/iStock via Getty Images

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is the leading US t-shirt manufacturer and an integrated manufacturer (raw cotton to end-product) of t-shirts, hoodies, underwear, and socks.

The company has carved itself an enviable position as a cost leader in the top market, selling to known brands and the printables market. A true quality company in terms of manufacturing efficiency and good capital allocation, generating outstanding capital returns for decades.

The stock has fallen from grace in recent years as it becomes more challenging for the company to grow outside the US T-shirt market, and changes in taxation could dent bottom-line profitability. Now, a potential proxy challenge around the CEO transition and buyout offers from private capital complicate the future even more.

Considering the valuation from two perspectives, an acquisition by a private player or as a public company, I believe the stock already discounts most positive developments in the future and is not an opportunity. However, the stock will probably be volatile, hopefully providing better opportunities.

Manufacturing leader

To give an idea of Gildan's manufacturing might and market share dominance, the company claimed on its 2022 Investor Day that it consumes close to 45% of all US domestic cotton demand. This is close to 5% of all US cotton production or close to 1% of all global output.

T-shirt specialization: The majority of Gildan's sales come from manufacturing t-shirts. This, in turn, is divided between branded production for other companies (think Nike) and unbranded production for the printables market. However, the company no longer discloses the details of the numbers. It also has a smaller underwear and hosiery (socks) segment.

Vertical cost leadership: Gildan is integrated from raw cotton to finished product, including yarning, fabric, dyeing, cutting, and sewing. This allows the company to be an absolute cost leader. You can check this on almost any printables wholesaler website, where Gildan's prices are 30% lower than the next competitor, even though the company can sustain 30% gross margins.

Dominant market share: The company does not disclose market share figures, but we can approach it. T-shirts make up the majority of its activewear segment sales, and Gildan generated $2.6 billion in activewear sales in FY23. 90% of Gildan's sales are in the US. At the same time, the US t-shirt market generated $5.1 billion in revenue in 2023, but this is retail prices, of which the cost of the apparel piece is only a fraction (maybe below 50%). This gives the idea that this is a dominated market.

Capacity-led growth: The model for a cost leader is simple: build better and larger factories, make manufacturing more efficient, gain scale, and sell more. This strategy has worked for Gildan, compounding operating income at an 11% CAGR since the early 2000s while posting 15% average operating margins and 15% average ROCE. This is more impressive, considering the company sells an undifferentiated commoditized product.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Low taxes (so far): By locating its center of operations in Barbados (all of its administrative and sales functions and cost accounting that transfers profits to Barbados), the company has been able to pay less than 5% of its income in taxes for decades. This will change in the future with recent OECD legislation.

Data by YCharts

Fantastic returns to shareholders: Despite investing heavily in CAPEX to maintain its manufacturing power, the company has also returned enormous amounts to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Growth challenges

Before the pandemic, Gildna's growth had been pretty muted, and it is unclear how much of the recent growth was caused by volume increases and how much by generally things being more expensive in the US. On its Investor Day 2022, the company commented that the open-ended t-shirt market would only grow by low-single digits.

Data by YCharts

New avenues: The company hopes that expanding to other lines and geographies will help keep growth at higher levels (closer to high-single or low double digits).

The first avenue is higher-end t-shirts, sometimes called fashion segment or ring-spun t-shirts. The name comes from its use in higher-end markets and the manufacturing process of cotton yarn (ring-spun instead of open-end). This market is growing faster (mid-single digits) and is less penetrated. The second avenue is through fleece products - finally, international expansion, with ex-US sales today comprising less than 10% of total sales.

Challenges and previous failures: I believe the higher-end t-shirt market is the easiest for the company, as it shares a significant portion of the value chain with the current leading product.

However, I see challenges with the fleece because Gildan does not control the raw input (synthetic fiber instead of cotton) or the fabric production.

Finally, on the international front, the company already sells in 60 countries. Still, it seems to face competitive challenges in these markets because it has been unable to grow this segment's weight on revenues so far. By opening a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bangladesh, the company is expecting to gain more competitiveness in European and Asian markets.

Gildan has already tried expanding its lines, such as branded products in the early 2010s and underwear and socks. These have not resulted in the desired growth, and the company ended up consolidating, impairing, or restructuring these product lines between 2016 and 2020.

Repricing: I believe the realization that the company would have a hard time growing going forward made investors reprice the company's stock from an average of 20x pre-pandemic to closer to 10x post-pandemic.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The company also increased its buyback strategy after 2016, which gained strength against capital expenditures. As seen in the above section, shares outstanding started falling sharply after 2016.

Data by YCharts

Governance conflict

In late 2023, the company's Board generated a self-inflicted wound by overnight removing its historic CEO and co-founder Chamandy and replacing him with a much less experienced candidate.

This generated a letter war between many different shareholder groups and the Board. The shareholders want Chamandy (the architect of Gildan's success since 1984) back, while the Board argues that he had left his office unattended, did not care about the business anymore, and barely took meetings or answered emails.

The problems compounded as outside firms offered the Board to buy the company outright. The latest rumor is that the Board seeks an offer of at least $42 per share. The shareholders that want Chamandy back think this price is too low.

Since Gildan does not have a strong shareholder (the largest owner has 7%, and the largest ten owners control 47% of the stock), the back-and-forth accusations and conflicts could become a proxy challenge. This will further remove management's attention from the task at hand of running the business.

Valuation and expectations

Takeover returns: The current stock price of $37 is close to the $42 per share rumor released just a week ago. Considering the significant risks in such a transaction (obtaining regulatory and shareholder approval), the potential 13% upside is unattractive. I am not an M&A or investment banking expert, so I cannot value the company from that perspective more than what has been released. However, I see the potential transaction, unless it is quickly approved by the shareholders and regulators, as a problem for Gildan. It will bring a lot of eyes to the company's operations, potentially raising questions about Gildan's large share in the US market and the secrets to its cost dominance.

Valuing Gildan from an operational perspective is less speculative and shows that the stock price currently discounts most future positive developments.

Tax changes: First, we should evaluate the effect of the Global Minimum Tax initiative signed by 140 countries. The idea is pretty simple: if a company is taxed at less than 15% of income in its home country, another country can tax it until it reaches that percentage. Gildan has already warned about Belgium signing this proposal into law and allowing it to tax Gildan. Canada, where Gildan has its headquarters offices, and shares were first registered, is also considering the tax.

Gildan has mentioned that Barbados is considering elevating its corporate income tax rate but offsetting it via higher tax credits for employee expenses. It is unclear how effective this offset will be.

If the tax change is approved and mandated in Belgium or Canada, Gildan expects (according to its FY23 report) that its effective rate could move to 18% from the current 5%.

Expectations: Currently, Gildan is generating $550 million in operating income. The company's operating margin is three percentage points higher than the historical margin, or $100 million more in operating income.

Considering that the company maintains these margins but gets taxed at 18% because of the global minimum tax application, it would generate about $450 million in NOPAT. Considering a current EV of about $7 billion represents an EV/NOPAT multiple of 15x (again, considering the GMT is applied).

To obtain a return of 10% on the company, and assuming that it can be sold for an EV/NOPAT of 10x in five years, the company should grow profits by 10% per year going forward. The simple table below shows those assumptions.

Expectations behind 10% return on post-tax adjustment Gildan. Terminal multiple 10x EV/NOPAT (Own)

Reality: However, this expectation is high compared to the company's historical and recent performance. Gildan has compounded operating income at a CAGR of 11% since 2005 but only 5% since 2016, when it increased its capital returns to shareholders and discontinued some failed growth initiatives. The company's EPS has grown faster, at about 9%, because it has been aggressively repurchasing stock, but this has limits, as the company needs to maintain equity capital.

As mentioned, the company has not succeeded in past growth initiatives, so it is not guaranteed to succeed in the current ones (fashion tees, fleece, and international). Further, the focus on business operations will be lower with significant management changes and shareholder conflict.

Conclusions: Don't take me wrong, I believe Gildan could very well grow at a 10% CAGR going forward. It is a fantastic company, dominating its market via super efficient and integrated manufacturing. However, the positive development is already discounted in the current stock price, so the opportunity for upside is limited.

I believe Gildan will offer more opportunities in the future as negative news like the application of higher effective taxes, proxy challenges, or problems with a takeover strategy materialize. In the meantime, I prefer to wait.