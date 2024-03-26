Mario Tama

[Note: This piece will focus exclusively on standalone Chevron as it currently operates, meaning there will be no discussion of any implications the proposed acquisition of Hess Corp. (HES) might have on a Pro-Forma entity nor will I include any potential contributions from Hess' assets in my financial and production forecasts. All company projections are from Chevron's 2023 Investor Day, latest 10-K and Q4 24 earnings release.]

Company Overview

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is the second largest of the global Oil & Gas Supermajors behind US-peer Exxon Mobil (XOM) and ahead of European firms TotalEnergies (TTE), Shell (SHEL) and BP (BP) with a strong footprint across 6 continents. As an integrated major, Chevron's operations span the entire energy value chain from exploration and production of hydrocarbon resources (E&P / Upstream) to refining and marketing of fuels and petrochemicals (Downstream). In FY23 the company earned $21.4B in net profits of which ~82% were contributed by its Upstream business, giving it a significantly higher E&P exposure than prime rival Exxon (~60%) and European peers (~65%) and therefore naturally higher leverage against oil price developments.

Upstream - Chevron's E&P business operates via 2 segments, covering both US-domestic and international operations. In the US, Chevron has a strong legacy of deepwater exploration in the Gulf of Mexico ("GoM"), contributing ~200Kboe of daily production in 2023. Following growing efficiencies in shale extraction and fracking, the company has also significantly expanded its footprint in US unconventionals recently, acquiring Noble Energy for $13B in 2020 and PDC Energy for $7.6B in 2023.

Internationally, Chevron maintains surface exploration and production operations in Canada and Kazakhstan's Tengiz Oil field via its 50% interest in TengizChevroil ("TCO") as well as deepwater E&P across the Eastern Mediterranean and West African coast. Chevron further has a significant footprint in South East Asia and Australia where the company owns a stake in the Gorgon LNG development alongside XOM and SHEL. Using the expertise gained in US unconventionals, the company has also recently expanded its operations in Argentina's rising Vaca Muerta ("VM") formation which is estimated to be the largest deposit of shale oil and gas outside of North America.

Downstream - Despite making up a smaller part of the portfolio as opposed to Exxon, Chevron does have a sizeable downstream operation with a global refining capacity of 1.8Mboed and an average FY23 utilization of ~90%. As of YE23 the company owned and operated 5 refineries across the US (of which 2 located on the Gulf Coast) for a total of 1Mboed capacity. Chevron further had interest in 3 refineries located in Asia through its JVs of GS Caltex (South Korea, 50%), Singapore Refining Company (Singapore, 50%) and its 60% stake in Map Ta Phut, Thailand, together adding ~0.8Mboed in equity capacity.

In petrochemicals, the company notably owns a 50% stake in Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem: together with PSX) which is a leading producer of olefins and aromatics with ownership or JVs in 30 manufacturing facilities around the world. Additional downstream operations include marketing of fuels to retail customers through a Chevron/Texaco branded network of 8.3k domestic and 5.6k international gas stations as well as interest and ownership in several pipeline systems, including a 15% stake in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in Kazakhstan.

2023 Production & Reserves

Chevron's achieved 2023 net production averaged ~3.1Mboed, up 4% versus the previous year on significant growth in the Permian (+10%) and first-time contributions from the PDC Energy acquisition (+112Kboed). Production split was 48% crude oil (~1.5Mboed), 11% NGLs (333Kboed) and 41% natural gas (7.7Mcfd), giving it substantially lower oil/liquids shares versus Exxon which averaged 56% oil and 66% liquids during 2023.

Of total FY23 production, roughly half came from Chevron's American operations with the Permian alone contributing 25% of hydrocarbons and further 9% and 6% added by the DJ basin and the company's GoM deepwater assets. Internationally, Australia (Gorgon LNG, 90% gas) and Kazakhstan (TCO) contributed most of the volumes with shares of 16% and 13% respectively with smaller projects in Asia (including ~100Kboed of offshore production in Israel) and Africa making up the rest. Around 1% of production further came from Europe where Chevron continues to hold interest in UK North Sea offshore rigs.

FY23 Production Split in Kboed (Company Filings)

As of YE23, the company held total proved reserves of ~11.1Bboe of which 43% were comprised of oil, 11% of NGLs and 46% of natural gas for a total liquids share of 54%. Of total reserves, roughly 38% or ~4.2Bboe are held in the US with the next largest reserves in Australia (15%) and Kazakhstan (13%). Around 1Bboe of proved reserves (~9%) are located in other countries in the Americas including Canada's synthetic oils, Argentina's VM shale and offshore Suriname with the remainder spread across East Asia and West Africa.

YE23 Proved Reserves in Bboe (Company Filings)

Similar to current production, Chevron's reserves are significantly more gas-weighted than Exxon's with Exxon holding approximately 57% of its reserves in crude and 66% in liquids respectively.

Compared to Exxon, Chevron also has a significantly lower reserve depth with a total hydrocarbon production coverage (R/P) of 9.9 versus 12.6 years. Broken down by hydrocarbon type, Chevron further reveals a specific weakness in oil depth with current crude reserves of ~4.8Bboe only able to cover production for ~9 years versus ~13 years for Exxon.

Company Filings

[Note: Chevron's planned acquisition of Hess and specifically its deepwater GoM and Guyana assets does address this point. However, as mentioned any acquisition impacts will not be discussed in this note and accounting for current proved reserves irrespective of the total estimated Guyana resource, Pro-Forma oil coverage as of FY23 combined production would only be around 0.2 years higher.]

Four High-Quality Key Assets expected to be Focal Point for future Production Expansion

Permian Basin

As of 2023, Chevron holds ~2.2MM net acres in the Permian basin, split across the Midland and the Delaware basins in both Texas and New Mexico. Average 2023 production levels were 783Kboed, up ~11% from 2022, supported by both organic growth and contributions from the PDC Energy acquisition which added approximately 25k net acres. Despite being present in the basin for most of its history, Chevron until recently only had minor local operations, greatly increasing its footprint through the 2020 acquisition of Noble Energy.

Since 2019 total Permian production has grown by almost 75% from around 450Kboed to currently 783Kboed at a CAGR of ~15% with the majority of volumes coming from the Delaware basin. Forecasting roughly flat production in the Midland, the Delaware and especially its Texan part will be the key growth driver in Chevron's Permian operations for the years to come with total output from its Texas-based Delaware rigs projected to climb almost 25% by 2025.

Permian Production Split (Chevron IR)

This focus on the Delaware and especially its Texan part is underscored by significant efficiency and performance gains made during 2023 with cumulative 10-month production of new 2-mile wells ~20% above 2022 levels.

Permian Well Performance (Chevron IR)

Being well on track to reach its 2025 target of 1Mboe daily production, Chevron further projects to grow total Permian volumes to ~1.25Mboed by 2027 through further capital expenditures of $5B in FY24. Based on the strength of the company's execution in the basin, I estimate total production of ~1.4Mboed by 2028, implying a CAGR of ~12% from 2023. Through this expansion I also estimate the production share contributed by the Permian to rise from currently 25% to ~33% by 2028, underscoring the basin's strategic importance for Chevron.

Permian Production Outlook (Chevron IR)

TCO/Kazakhstan

Chevron has a long history of producing oil and gas in Kazakhstan, first gaining approval to invest $10B to develop and operate the Tengiz and Korolev oil fields for 40 years in 1993 as part of American-Kazakh bilateral negotiations. Originally established as JV solely between Chevron and Kazakh KazMunayGas, TengizChevroil later saw further investments from Exxon Mobil (25%) and Russian Lukoil (5%), bringing the Kazakh stake down to 20% and leaving Chevron with an operating 50% interest.

TCO Asset Locations (Chevron IR)

During 2023 TCO has produced on average 406Kboed of hydrocarbons (CVX equity share), split into 281Kboed of crude oil (69%) and 125Kboed of NGL and natural gas (31%) giving it a significantly higher liquids share than Chevron's overall portfolio. Estimated to hold a total hydrocarbon resource of up to 26Bboe (o/w around a third recoverable), as of YE23 Chevron's TCO stake had overall proved reserves of ~1.3Bboe.

Already making up ~12% of Chevron's total reserves across all types of hydrocarbons, TCO's importance to the wider company becomes especially visible considering it accounts for ~21% of crude oil reserves with an oil share of 77%, significantly above group share at 43%. Considering only crude, TCO also has ~10 years of coverage on current production, giving Chevron some much needed depth and durability in its oil portfolio. Overall, I estimate TCO adding as much as four percentage points to Chevron's total oil share as of reserves from 39% on an ex-TCO basis to a consolidated 43%.

Company Filings

Besides being one of the premier sources of high-quality, non-shale crude oil in the Chevron's upstream portfolio, TCO further significantly undercuts the wider group in lifting costs. As of 2023, Chevron estimates per barrel production costs at TCO's Tengiz and Korolev fields at ~$4.47 compared to ~$11.19 for its US deepwater and shale operations and ~$10.2 across all assets excluding TCO.

Reported Unit Production Costs across Assets [Eliminates Production Consumed in Operations] (Company Filings)

With Chevron knowing of the asset's high strategic importance, TCO launched its third major expansion project with the dual-focus Future Growth Project - Wellhead Pressure Management Project" ("FGP/WPMP" or "FGP"). Announced in 2019, FGP aims to further improve maximum recoverable resources and add ~260Kboed of production (+40%) through reinjection of sour gas while WPMP will maintain base production levels by lowering flow pressure at the wellhead.

FGP/WPMP Project Overview (Chevron IR)

Originally scheduled to be completed within 3 years by mid-2022, Chevron has continuously faced delays due to the project's remote location and broader supply chain issues. As of the company's most recent communication, WPMP is estimated to be completed by H1 2024 while FGP start-up has been further pushed back to H1 2024 after initially being delayed to end of 2024 last September.

Following the set of delays, the project has also seen a massive overrun in estimated costs. Budgeted at $37B in 2019, in October 2023 Chevron expected costs at $47B before raising its estimates by a further $1.5B on March 14 as reported by Bloomberg for a total of ~30% higher development cost. At 50% interest this implies a Chevron equity stake of $24.3B.

Despite the risk for further cost overruns and the already enormous development cost at $148k/boe of additional production, I view TCO and the FGP as a crucial part of Chevron's equity story given its potential to mitigate weaknesses in oil reserve depth and balance out gas-heavier shale with liquids-rich conventional production.

Gulf of Mexico

Chevron and its predecessors have been active in deepwater E&P in the Gulf of Mexico for more than 85 years with the company being one of the largest producers and leaseholders alongside Shell and BP. Key operated fields include Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Blind Faith while Chevron also holds non-operating interests in the Mad Dog (BP), Tubular Bells (HES), Caesar/Tonga (OXY) and Perdido (SHEL) fields.

Chevron GoM Operations (Chevron IR)

Given the high cash margins of barrels produced in those fields (~92% liquids) and their advantaged geographic location just off the coast of Texas' and Louisiana's petrochemical industry, management continues to place a high emphasis on maintaining and expanding local production.

GoM Pipeline (Chevron IR)

As of 2024, Chevron has 4 ongoing major developments with planned start-ups through 2025 of which it had operating stakes in 3 after achieving first oil at the BP-operated Mad Dog 2 project in 2023. Of those developments 3 are aimed at expanding production through new developments while St. Malo stage 4 seeks to maintain existing volumes by adding two new production wells, three injector wells and topsides water injection equipment at the field.

Across the year Chevron was further awarded 73 new exploration blocks and submitted winning bids on 28 exploration blocks, providing significant runway for growth beyond 2025. In their capital budget for 2024 management expects ~25% of US upstream capex to be spent in the Gulf, highlighting the region's crucial importance in balancing out shale with conventional and liquids-rich production.

With significant net production adds from Anchor, Whale and Ballymore I expect strong growth while the St. Malo project should support base production stability. Assuming stable St. Malo volumes and a base decline of 2% p.a. for the remaining existing fields as well as excluding any assumptions on future projects, I see a base decline of 7% to 183Kboed by 2028. With 109 and 167Kboed coming online by 2024 and 2025 however, I estimate a total production expansion to more than 350Kboed by 2028. With a ~78% total growth over the period I see offshore GoM production making up ~9% of total volumes by 2028, reflecting the broader industry's return towards deepwater as further visible in Guyana's Stabroek Block and Brazil's Pre-Salt fields.

Company Filings, WSR Estimates

Other Shale & Tight (OS&T)

Next to the Permian Chevron also has significant positions in other US and international unconventional basins including Colorado's Denver-Julesburg ("DJ") basin, the Haynesville shale, Canada's Kaybob Duvernay and the highly prolific Vaca Muerte ("VM") formation in Argentina. Overall operated and non-operated rig count across all basins is expected to grow from currently 8 to 11 by 2025, supported by a 25% growth in annual wells put on production.

OS&T Outlook (Chevron IR)

A specific focus of the company is the DJ basin, where it acquired major acreage and production through its acquisition of PDC Energy in 2023, adding 275k in net acres and ~1Bboe of proved hydrocarbon reserves to make Chevron the largest local player with 605k net acres as of YE23. Total production in the basin averaged around 266Kboe daily during 2023 with liquids making up ~62% of volumes. Once accounting for full annual production from ex-PDC assets over the span of 2024, Chevron expects total DJ output of ~400Kboed making it the second largest contributor to the company's domestic hydrocarbon production behind the Permian and ahead of the GoM.

DJ Basin Acreage (Chevron IR)

In Argentina's VM shale Chevron's operations include 110k net acres in the 100% owned El Trapial concession (also includes non-VM conventional) as well as a 50% non-operating stake in 73k net acres in the Loma Campana and Narambuena developments. In 2023 Chevron announced a further $500MM in investment into the basin which has emerged as a highly prolific play, expected to hold the largest reserves of shale Oil & Gas outside of the US with Rystad estimating a potential to produce up 1Mboed by 2030.

Reaching 400Kboed this year due to PDC contributions, I estimate Chevron to be able to increase production by ~5% annually in the DJ for a total output of 486Kboed by 2028. Underscored by recently committed investments in the area, I further expect the VM shale to be able to significantly boost output by ~10% annually, bringing total Argentina production to 69Kboed by 2028 from 43Kboed last year for total OS&T volumes of 555Kboed.

Company Filings, WSR Estimates

Chevron leads peers on Distributions, offering a ~11% forward total Yield

Chevron has been a highly reliable payer of dividends with an average annual growth rate of 6.3% for the past 5 years, ahead of Exxon and European peers which largely cut their dividends during 2020's Covid-pandemic. Going back over the last 10 years, the company has grown its dividend by

Going into 2024, I estimate a total distributions of 4.2% from announced dividends and a 6.5% contribution from expected buybacks of $17.5B (midpoint of $15-20B guidance). At a total shareholder yield of 10.7%, Chevron ranks significantly ahead of XOM, TTE and SHEL with only BP offering a higher yield on the basis of a significantly lower equity valuation.

24E Total Shareholder Yield (WSR Estimates)

Total Production Growth of ~6% annually through 2028

Overall I see Chevron's four key assets growing at ~11% CAGR over the next 5 years with their share of total production rising from 54% in 2023 to 68% by 2028. With base assets including the company's LNG business, its heavy oil and oil sands operations as well as remaining global deepwater and conventional production down slightly at ~1% CAGR over the period, I see an annualized production growth of 6.1% for a total expansion from ~3.1Mboed to ~4.2Mboed.

Company Filings, WSR Estimates

Valuation

Given its status as an integrated major, I value Chevron on a Sum-of-the-Parts ("SOTP") basis with separate valuations for its Up- and Downstream businesses and adjusted for non-allocated corporate expenses.

Upstream Net Asset Value

To value Chevron's upstream operations, I employ a Net Asset Value ("NAV") model which I aim to integrate across my entire O&G coverage in the future as I believe it delivers a more accurate and appropriate valuation than multiples or a simple DCF model. A NAV model assumes current reserves are blown down to zero with no capex spending other than what the company needs to develop its current proved reserves into producing assets ($37.7B as per Chevron's FY23 10-K). This development cost is assumed to spread equally across the 5-year projection period.

Following projected production growth through 2028, oil and gas production is then assumed to decline at a fixed rate annually until reserves have been fully exhausted. With Exxon Mobil estimating decline rates in conventional reservoirs at 7% for liquids and 5% for gas and unconventional shale production declining at significantly higher rates, I put Chevron's assets at a blended decline rate of 10% for liquids and 7% for gas. The model further assumes that all production is sold.

I assume oil prices to the track EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook through 2025, after which I estimate a gradual decline towards a stable $75/bbl Brent for the long term at 90% price realization. NGL's are assumed to be priced at ~60% discount to crude. For natural gas I use a blend of US Henry Hub and international (European TTF and APAC Japan-Korea-Marker) benchmarks to capture Chevron's global gas exposure and estimate a gradual rise towards a long realized price at $7/Kcf (from ~$5.1 as of FY23).

For FY23 Chevron reported production costs excluding taxes of $4.12/boe with I estimate to decline 10% over the projection period due to technological enhancements and other efficiencies. Discounting all resulting cash flows at a fixed 10% cost of capital which is the standard notion for NAV models yields a total NAV of $268 for Chevron's Oil & Gas producing business.

Chevron NAV Model (Company Filings, WSR Estimates)

Adding undeveloped acreage, which I estimate to be worth $300/acre in the US and $150/$100 per acre in Other Americas and Rest of World assets respectively, I estimate the total value of Chevron's upstream operations at $275B. At this valuation, implied multiples would be ~$88 per FY23 flowing barrel and ~$15 per boe YE23 proved reserves.

Company Filings, WSR Estimates

Downstream and SOTP

For FY23 Chevron reported ~$6.1B in net profit from its consolidated domestic and international downstream operations. Valuing the business at a Refining & Marketing industry average 10x P/E yields $61.4B in equity value for the segment. Corporate expenses of $2.2B are valued on Chevron's current P/E of ~12x for a total negative $26.5B.

Given that a NAV model calculates the Enterprise Value and Chevron does not report segment metrics other than revenues and earnings, I adjust the upstream EV by net debt and minorities for an equity valuation of $256B. Adding Downstream and Corporate, I derive a consolidated equity value of $291B for Chevron, implying a per share value of $157 which roughly equates to its current trading.