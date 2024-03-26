Just_Super

Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ:PANW) soft guidance on the Q2 FY2024 earnings call, along with a sudden shift in strategy, point towards potential issues. While the share price initially reacted negatively to this news, investors were quick to adopt the narrative that current weakness is limited to a specific Federal government contract and that the shift in strategy is a positive.

While I believe that current weakness is relatively isolated, the risks associated with Palo Alto's acquisition strategy are being underestimated. Palo Alto has had enormous success in recent years but much of this could be based on distribution rather than product strength. Expectation of a sharp growth slowdown and a move to offer financial incentives to attract customers suggest weakness. This is supported by disparaging cybersecurity peer commentary that appears to be directed at Palo Alto.

I previously suggested that Palo Alto was fully valued, and that growth would likely gravitate towards the mid-teens. This has largely proven to be the case, with the stock fairly flat over the past four months. I have also previously pointed out reasons to doubt the strength of Palo Alto's products, highlighting that much of the company's success is based on distribution.

Market Conditions

Palo Alto has suggested that the demand environment has been consistent in recent quarters and is strengthening at the margins, driven by an evolving threat landscape and SEC reporting requirements. Palo Alto has suggested that customers are questioning the effectiveness of security spend though, as they are spending more and yet still being breached.

Palo Alto has also suggested that some legacy vendors and startups are resorting to uneconomic pricing in order to win customers. This is interesting as most other cybersecurity vendors haven't highlighted the same competitive pressures. Companies like Zscaler (ZS) and CrowdStrike (CRWD) have hinted at Palo Alto resorting to tactics like bundling in order to cover for the weaknesses of some of its products though.

Palo Alto intends to defend itself by encouraging customers to standardize on its platform through financial incentives. This has been characterized as avoiding a price war by encouraging platformization. There will likely be a competitive response from some vendors though, which risks creating more pricing pressure. Zscaler and CrowdStrike don't appear to be fazed by this at all, with both companies appear confident that their products provide a high ROI, despite being priced at a premium.

Palo Alto acquired 19 companies over the past 5 years to build out a comprehensive portfolio of next-gen security solutions. While this has been extremely successful, there are long-term risks. Companies like CrowdStrike and Zscaler have suggested that this approach creates a bundle rather than a platform, increasing costs without creating value for customers. While I don't believe this situation should be overblown, Palo Alto's competitive positioning has likely been overestimated.

Customers understand the difference between product pricing and the total lifetime cost of operating inferior technology. Given the Falcon platform's ROI and TCO savings, we believe we will continue to see favorable pricing dynamics. - CrowdStrike CEO multi-platform hardware vendors evangelize their stitched together patchwork of point products masquerading as thinly veiled piecemeal platforms. And what organizations inevitably realize is that, vendor lock-in leads to deployment difficulties, sky-rocketing costs, and subpar cybersecurity. - CrowdStrike CEO ELA and bundling addiction become the only way to coax customers into purchasing non-integrated point products. If the organization trapped in these fragmented pseudo platforms riddled with bolt-on point products that are the ones suffering from fatigue. - CrowdStrike CEO Cyber is so mission critical that customers will invest in the industry-leading solutions rather than rely on cheaper or less effective products that are included as part of their ELAs. They want best-of-breed platforms with the best functionality that integrate with other platforms, thus eliminating dozens of point products. - Zscaler CEO For so long, disjointed platforms and legacy vendors have played whack-a-mole with point solutions, trying to cover security gaps just to see new ones emerge. We believe this is a failed approach. It drains resources and gives a false sense of protection. The frequency and intensity of modern-day attacks make it abundantly clear that legacy solutions, siloed products and disjointed platforms are failing. - SentinelOne CEO a bigger vendor does not always mean better security. Disjointed platforms get breached, which is why they must rely on offering deep discounts or bundled licensing agreements to compensate for the technological shortcomings. - SentinelOne CEO

Palo Alto Business Updates

Palo Alto believed it was well positioned for several large Federal government projects, but these deals did not close during the quarter. This situation reportedly started late in Q1, worsened in Q2 and is expected to continue in Q3 and Q4. These deals have relatively short average contract duration, creating a significant impact on revenue.

While Palo Alto has pinned most of its current issues on Federal customers, it has also pivoted strategy to try and accelerate consolidation. I don't find this move logical though, and along with Palo Alto's commentary on competition, and comments by peers, I believe it suggests that Palo Alto has a broader problem.

Palo Alto plans on using incentives to encourage customers to standardize on its platform, including legacy trade-ins and no-cost introductory offers. This is important as Palo Alto has suggested the lifetime value of a customer using two of its solutions is 5x that of a customer using only one. This figure rises to 40x for a customer using all three solutions. This is because platform adoption increases spend and tends to decrease churn.

As customers pursuing platformization are not expected to pay for the technology for a period of time, this will create a headwind over the next 12-18 months. Palo Alto expects a growth reacceleration after this period.

79% of the Global 200 have transacted with Palo Alto on at least two of its platforms, and 57% on all three. This suggests that Palo Alto has already had a large amount of success driving platform adoption amongst large organizations.

SASE

Palo Alto's SASE ARR growth continues to be in excess of 50%. Over 30% of SASE customers added in the second quarter were new to Palo Alto. Competition is increasing rapidly in this area though, with many companies now offering unified single-vendor SASE solutions.

Prisma Cloud

In Q2 FY2024, Palo Alto achieved its highest level of Prisma Cloud ACV growth in five quarters. Palo Alto is also seeing strong multi-module adoption, with around a quarter of its customer now using five or more modules. This is another area that competition is rapidly increasing though, with vendors building out more comprehensive solutions.

Cortex

XSIAM is driving growth of large transactions as it is an extremely expensive product. For example, the average ARR of XSIAM customers is more than 5x greater than that of Cortex customers who haven't adopted XSIAM. XSIAM bookings were over 90 million USD in the second quarter. Palo Alto has stated that part of this growth is coming from the displacement of legacy SIEM solutions.

AI

Palo Alto's recent commentary around AI has been more focused on its impact on demand than the potential to embed it in products. Customers are evaluating products that leverage LLMs, which creates risk and a potential opportunity for cybersecurity vendors. Palo Alto believes that providing AI security for users will be a 3-5 billion USD opportunity over the next 5 years. Customers are deploying AI-related workloads in the cloud, driving demand for cloud security, which Palo Alto believes will create an incremental 5-6 billion USD opportunity over the next 5 years. The increase in network traffic is also expected to drive a 5-6 billion USD opportunity over the next 5 years.

The optimistic take on Palo Alto's push to gain margin share at the expense of short-term performance, is that the company is trying to capitalize on unanticipated opportunities like this.

Financial Analysis

Palo Alto's revenue increased 19% YoY in the second quarter to 1.975 billion USD, while billings growth was 16% YoY. Product revenue growth was 11% YoY, while service revenue increased 22%. Subscription revenue growth was 26% and support revenue increased 14%.

Billing weakness related to Federal customers was somewhat offset by the shipping of non-product backlog, meaning that Palo Alto's Q2 results were actually weaker than they appeared to be on the surface.

Billings growth is only expected to be 2-4% YoY in the third quarter, while revenue is expected to increase 13-15%. NGS ARR is expected to be 3.95-4 billion USD by the end of the financial year, a 34-35% increase. The reduction in guidance was attributed to a mix of Federal customer issues and headwinds from the platformization strategy. Palo Alto is targeting 15 billion USD next-gen ARR by 2030, representing roughly a 24% CAGR between FY2024 and FY2030.

Figure 1: Palo Alto Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto)

The number of job openings mentioning Palo Alto Networks in the job requirements suggests a deterioration in demand in the second half of 2023, which may now be beginning to impact growth.

It should be noted that much of Palo Alto's growth is likely being driven by a relatively small number of customers. For example, Palo Alto had 10 deals worth in excess of 20 million USD in the second quarter and the company's 10 largest customers increased their spend by 36% in Q2. There will only be a limited number of organizations willing to spend this much money on cybersecurity, and Palo Alto will need to demonstrate an ability to drive growth outside of its already strong position within the Global 2000.

Figure 2: Job Openings Mentioning Palo Alto in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Palo Alto's gross profit margins have been strong in recent quarters, some of which is likely due to the end of pandemic related cost pressures. Palo Alto also recently signed an extension with its primary cloud provider that provides margin benefits with scale.

Given the company's decision to incentivize new customers with a range of product discounts / giveaways, gross margins could face pressure in coming quarters.

Figure 3: Palo Alto Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto)

Palo Alto's operating profit margin has also been improving on the back of operating leverage. Palo Alto is also driving G&A expenses lower through a combination of process re-engineering, automation, and AI.

Figure 4: Palo Alto Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto)

The second quarter was hit with amortization expenses related to intellectual property licenses, a covenant not to sue, and a legal contingency charge though.

Figure 5: Palo Alto Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Palo Alto)

Conclusion

Palo Alto's current valuation is beginning to look detached from the company's near-term prospects. While there may be some conservatism in management guidance, the shift in Palo Alto's strategy and commentary by cybersecurity peers suggest there are actual issues beyond the failure to close a government contract.

If Palo Alto's growth fails to rebound in the next 12-18 months, investors will have to grapple with the possibility of both lower growth and a less certain competitive position. If this occurs, Palo Alto's share price could fall significantly from current levels.