Albemarle Is Losing Money, Lithium Market Turnaround Is Near (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 26, 2024 8:02 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB) StockSQM2 Comments
Summary

  • Albemarle is a favorite within the lithium mining industry for risk-averse investors due to its low political and geopolitical risk profile, as well as its well-established operations.
  • Weak financial results throughout the lithium mining industry signal that current lithium prices are not sustainable, meaning a turnaround is in the cards, although the timing is uncertain.
  • Given the uncertainty of the timing of a lithium market turnaround, Albemarle is a good choice, because it is well-established and it carries less external risk, making it ideal for riding out market turbulence.

Just_Super

Investment thesis: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), arguably one of the best-established companies in the lithium mining space is losing money on its lithium mining operations. This potentially means that we are close to a turnaround in the lithium market, since at

My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

