Just_Super

Investment thesis: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), arguably one of the best-established companies in the lithium mining space is losing money on its lithium mining operations. This potentially means that we are close to a turnaround in the lithium market, since at this point we may see supply growth destruction if current market conditions persist. This is therefore a good time to either get in on the lithium mining rebound or to improve one's average entry point price on lithium stocks. Albemarle in particular comes with the added benefit of lower political & geopolitical risk associated, unlike SQM (SQM) for instance, which is being forced into a partnership with the Chilean government. Of the four lithium stocks I have in my portfolio, Albemarle is by far the safest, most well-established miner, so I recently added more shares.

Albemarle's profits suffered last year due to the lithium price downturn, but it still managed to achieve higher revenues.

Albemarle achieved revenue growth in 2023 despite the sinking price of lithium.

Albemarle

As the chart above shows, despite the price of lithium crashing in 2023, Albemarle managed to increase its revenues, compared with the previous year. In the last quarter, however, revenues did suffer a 10% decline compared with the same quarter from a year earlier.

Trading Economics

Looking at this lithium price chart, one would think that an even more significant decline in revenues should have been expected. In the fourth quarter of 2022, lithium prices were peaking, while in the fourth quarter of 2023, the price of lithium seemingly bottomed at a price that was less than a fifth of the peak price.

We should keep in mind that Albemarle is not a pure lithium miner, which is an aspect of the company that I see as a bit of a safety cushion, for what I see as otherwise being a very volatile market.

Albemarle

As the chart shows, $2.6 billion of Albemarle's revenues for 2023 came from its non-lithium segments, like specialty chemical & refining solutions. It is not a growth segment within Albemarle as the 2024 forecast suggests. Still, it is a steady source of revenues & income, which helps to anchor its financial performance in the face of a volatile lithium market.

Albemarle's Q4 results suggest that the lithium market price is now in unsustainable territory.

Albemarle's global lithium market outlook envisions a tripling in demand by the end of the decade.

Albemarle

The market does not seem to share in Albemarle's optimism, which is why we saw a dramatic decline in lithium pricing last year. Albemarle's net loss of $618 million for the fourth quarter, compared with its profit of $1.13 billion in Q4 of 2022, when lithium prices were at their peak, suggests in my view that an early market signal now tells lithium producers to cut back on capital spending, even as global lithium demand continues to grow, even if it does not grow at the pace that Albemarle is forecasting. Albemarle is cutting capital spending already, which is likely to occur industry-wide.

Albemarle

Other notable financial performance metrics.

Some brief financial performance metrics of note include a steady number of shares outstanding, meaning that no stock dilution took place last year, despite the challenging lithium price environment. Interest on debt declined slightly from $123 million in 2022, to $116 million in 2023. Total debt was $4.2 billion at the end of the year. Interest on debt amounts to about 1.2% of revenues, which is a healthy situation. I tend to worry when interest on debt surpasses 5% of total revenues. Overall, Albemarle's financial house seems to be in good order.

Oil scarcity is likely to become a bigger driver of EV demand than climate fears.

As of right now, there are roughly 40 million EVs on the world's roads, with 14 million units sold just last year. A rough back-of-the-envelope calculation, assuming each ICE-powered car consumes roughly 15 barrels of oil per year suggests that the rise of EVs helped to reduce global oil demand by about 1.7 mb/d. As I pointed out in a recent article I wrote last month, between constrained oil supply growth, and continued demand growth, we may be close to an oil price spike situation. If it were not for the reduction in oil demand growth thanks to rising global EV sales, we may have reached the point of oil supply shortfalls already.

Because most of the arguments in favor of EV adoption always center around environmental implications, the market may lose sight of the fact that the global economy cannot hope to continue expanding, including the associated expansion of public & freight transport, without adopting additional power sources for our transport needs, aside from liquid fuels. If EV sales continue at the pace we saw in 2023, the world economy might be able to reduce oil demand growth in the next decade by roughly 3-4 mb/d, which in my view would go a long way in preventing severe oil price spike events, which would be followed by severe demand destruction events.

Because oil scarcity issues are not baked into the equation and only environmental concerns are credited to the continued rise in global EV sales, I feel that future EV sales worldwide are currently somewhat underestimated. With that, lithium demand growth is underestimated as well. Albemarle is currently cutting capital spending in response to low lithium prices. Others are most likely following suit as lithium prices are currently not high enough for even well-established producers like Albemarle to achieve positive earnings. While there is no telling how much lower lithium prices might still plunge from current levels, at some point lithium prices will have to rise above current levels to sustain supply growth to keep up with demand growth.

Investment implications:

At the current stock price level Albemarle is a relatively safe bet, with only timing being an uncertainty.

Unless the EV market suffers a complete collapse in sales growth or even starts to shrink the lithium market will inevitably experience a turnaround and prices will start to rise again. The timing is the only uncertainty, but the outcome is about as certain as one can expect within the context of stock investing. SQM for instance is planning to grow lithium sales by 5% to 10%, while it expects 20% growth in overall global lithium demand. An 82% decline in its net income Y-O-Y is probably the main factor that has limited its lithium production growth below estimated global demand growth levels.

It should be noted that SQM needs to produce some decent profit margins to cover the cost of its rather generous dividend of just over 10% currently. Albemarle is not under as much pressure in this regard, given its dividend of just over 1.3%. Within the current lithium market price context, it is not just Albemarle but most lithium miners that are at the very least not rushing to increase production. Some of them are cutting back capital spending and will wait for the market to signal the right time to return to ramping up production.

It is important to understand what this particular point in the lithium market cycle means for investors. The point where major players in the industry are no longer able to turn a profit or an adequate profit as is the case with SQM, is the point where a price floor has been reached. It does not mean that lithium prices might not decline even further from here. It does mean that at some point lithium prices will rise above current levels.

Uncertain timing for a lithium market turnaround makes it preferable to stick with solid well-established companies as the main bet on the lithium sector.

As a somewhat conservative investor, one of the key goals I have when investing as a means to reduce risk is to remove the timeline factor as a risk. In other words, I have a preference for investment opportunities where I can afford to wait out the market. There are two main obstacles for investors to be able to wait for a favorable exit point. One factor is an unforeseen disruption in one's regular income, often combined with inadequate cash reserves to cover shortfalls in one's household budget, which forces investors to sell regardless of whether the timing is right or not. This is often a factor that one may not be able to ever completely control. A cut in income can come to anyone, at any point in time. Responsible people may have a few months' worths of expenses covered with saved cash, but sometimes it may take years for an investment thesis for any particular stock or industry to pan out.

The other factor is of course to invest in companies that have staying power. For instance, my other two lithium mining stocks aside from Albemarle and SQM, Lithium Americas (LAC), and Lithium Americas Argentina (LAAC) are in pre-production and early production ramp-up mode respectively. The odds of them making it through a prolonged lithium market slump are significantly lower. This might be the case, especially if interest rates remain elevated for the foreseeable future, making capital more expensive.

While I do not believe that any of these companies are in any imminent or even elevated intermediate danger if the lithium mining space comes under more severe pressure than expected, Albemarle is more likely to get through it than these smaller emerging companies. What this means is that investors can ride out the bad times without having to sell and take a loss, then ride the upswing, whenever it may come, while many other companies cannot afford investors with this luxury.

Conclusions.

The lithium market is currently arguably one of the most volatile major commodity markets, making for a volatile ride for lithium mining investors. This volatility makes for a great deal of risk, but also a lot of potential upside opportunity. The key is to time one's entry points and exit well. My average entry point price on this stock is just over $150/share, which is less than half of the stock's all-time high. I might consider adding more to my position if it goes below $100/share.

I last covered Albemarle in 2023, when I wrote an article pointing to the fact that it was approaching attractive valuation levels. At that point, it was trading at just over $220/share and it was down by about 1/3 from all-time highs. I started buying incrementally once it went under $200/share. I did not expect its stock price to drop as low as it did, because I thought a lithium market turnaround would have happened somewhat sooner.

A lack of confidence in the continued rise in global EV sales seems to be one of the main factors that kept lithium prices in a sharp downward spiral. There has been a recent pause and slight reversal in the downward trend in lithium prices recently, but it is not certain that it is anything but a reprieve. In my view, if the bad news about a slowing EV market continues to come in, lithium prices could see further downside from current levels, even though current prices are no longer enough to keep miners profitable and able to meet their dividend and other financial obligations. Eventually, lithium prices will have to recover to profitable levels, even if EV sales growth trends disappoint going forward.

Even if lithium demand slows dramatically, we are most likely still looking at demand growth for the rest of the decade & beyond, meaning that lithium prices will have to be high enough to support investment in the mining sector. What this means for the risk/reward considerations associated with Albemarle is that investors stand a very good chance of being able to sell this stock higher from current levels, even if they will have to wait a few years in a worst-case scenario. In a best-case scenario, Albemarle stock will probably hit new record highs at some point this decade, on the back of EV sales coming in more robust than the market currently expects. The way I see it, at current price levels, Albemarle offers a high potential reward to investors, for a relatively low-risk profile, making it a buy.