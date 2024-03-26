Diamond Dogs/iStock via Getty Images

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) is a well-positioned REIT with strong demand growth possibilities, thanks to shifting demographics and a regulatory moat limiting new demand; as a specialized REIT, it has been valuated unfairly by the market and stands as a BUY opportunity due to its efficient use of capital.

A Niche Healthcare Business In A Growing Industry

OHI is a REIT specializing in healthcare. Their primary business is providing high-quality skilled nursing facilities. This is the middle road in the health industry, between hospitals and independent living. As a niche market, it offers a less permanent housing solution than nursing homes. Instead of focusing on patient rehabilitation, Medicare covers up to 100 days of stay in such facilities if the patient meets specific requirements.

OHI is currently the biggest REIT focused on SNFs and might have a regulatory moat in place. SNFs, being part of the healthcare industry, are subject to strict regulatory standards for the building and operating of new facilities. This acts as a moat limiting the entry of new competitors but has the obvious downside of restricting the capacity to create new facilities.

Nonetheless, newcomers to the field will face more challenging obstacles, as OHI has acquired valuable experience navigating regulatory waters since its founding in 1992.

This market is poised to grow along with the elderly population growth as SNFs are one of the most prominent destinations for patient discharge.

Its Place In The Industry

Despite being the largest SNF-specialized REIT, OHI only has 5% of the market share in SNFs, which provides ample opportunity for future expansion into existing operations.

The industry is expected to grow in the U.S., with an estimated 47% increase in senior citizens by 2050. Demographic change trends are a safer investment than industries that depend on specific customer tastes.

OHI has solid diversification. Its portfolio spans 42 states and also includes properties in the UK. This is a big plus for the company, as the solid geographical diversification also protects it from adverse regulatory changes at the state level that might disproportionately hurt a company that operates in a few states.

Banking On Uncle Sam

OHI is significantly dependent on Uncle Sam, with 84% (the numbers add up to 101%, but it probably means some overlap in the type of payor) of payors coming from Medicare and Medicaid. This means changes in regulatory policies for federal insurance will have massive effects on the company.

Depending on one type of payor always gives them substantial leverage on your company, but with the U.S. government, this actually goes beyond this; positive or negative changes in both federal insurance programs will literally make or break this company.

Most REITs are exposed to changes in U.S. politics through interest rates and laws regulating landlords, but the impact cannot be understated for OHI. This company literally depends on the way Medicare and Medicaid will be handled in the following years. There is no way around it, and it's something any investor should be aware of.

Making Money Never Gets Old

On the money generation front, OHI is actually quite well-rated compared to its peers. Their FFO/Total Revenue, a profitability metric calculated as Adjusted Funds From Operations / (Total Rental Revenue + Total Operating Revenue), shows a company's capacity to convert its "grosser" revenue into "more net" adjusted funds from operations.

This metric can be used to show how efficient a company is in producing net money after most expenses.

OHI is a high performer compared to the rest of the sector, with a 73.45% advantage.

While the AFFO payout ratio as a comparison between how much money the company produces from AFFO and how much it must pay in dividends is relatively lackluster compared to the rest of the sector, this metric is much easier to sway than building up the necessary conditions such as high-quality infrastructure, good business relationships with suppliers and clients, responsible expenditures, know-how and carving out a niche that is necessary to have a higher performance in converting a more considerable percentage of gross revenue into AFFO.

To put it simply, improving the grading in the AFFO payout ratio is easier than improving the AFFO/Total Revenue, so having the more challenging part done first, OHI only needs to increase its gross revenue to improve the payout ratio. Once it does, it will make much more efficient use of this new revenue than the competition.

With its 11.10 P/ FFO, the pricing of the FFO of OHI is cheaper than most of the sector, ranging from 9.29% to 20.07%, and it is better priced than its competitors.

Debt And Why It Matters

Their debt is currently rated as BBB- by Fitch. Debt ratings are crucial as REITs are particularly CAPEX intensive with longer-term profit horizons. They need access to debt to finance their investments, and having a good debt rating is one of the most important signs.

If debt ratings go down, the whole operation might be in jeopardy, particularly since OHI does not yet have a fully covered dividend. The debt rating and debt structure should be examined more closely than other REITs with a fully covered dividend and higher debt ratings.

If the debt rating goes down, I would consider it an early warning sign to leave any positions in OHI, particularly if the FFO per share does not improve. If both go down, the best option is to exit OHI until it achieves a better financial position. As the FFO does not cover the dividend per share, OHI depends on external financing for its investments, putting more pressure on its debt.

I rate this as something to really watch for and the present situation as a risk for the company.

On the positive side, it has access to 1.43 billion in a revolving credit facility. During 2023 Q4, it also sold properties, giving cash and debt repayments for 324 million, with a 10 million gain. This, combined with the available credit facility, should give OHI a strong financial base for growth in 2024 and beyond.

The Effects Of COVID-19

The COVID pandemic hit hard in retirement homes, raising the mortality rate for the elderly compared to that of those living in private homes. OHI was affected by it, with a 13% drop in occupancy. We can assume this lower occupancy resulted from the combined effect of mortality and families taking their elderly relatives out of retirement homes as a precaution.

OHI also had to face higher costs during COVID, ranging from higher costs in safety measures to staffing shortages in registered nurses and other medical personnel.

Thus, the company had to face a very challenging environment. Their residents were among the highest-risk sectors of the population while suffering from increased costs and a labor shortage.

These factors have been alleviated with the help of some relief from both the state and federal governments, and costs per patient have gone down since 2020, yet they remain at a high level because of staffing costs.

The mispricing is even worse if we look back 5 years. The price has actually dropped 7.58%, while FFO has grown 80.71%.

Any company that has grown in its capacity to produce value and, at the same time, declined in price is at a crossroads of possible asymmetric capital appreciation if it beats market expectations in the following years. Of course, it is up to the company to deliver higher-than-expected returns.

The market expectations don't seem too optimistic, with most Wall Street analysts rating it as a HOLD.

Good Old Dividends

OHI has not increased its dividend per share since the end of the pandemic, while its FFO per share has gone down. I believe this is probably one of the biggest reasons behind the current pricing of OHI stocks.

The dividend is not fully covered as the FFO per share 2.297 falls short of 0.383 to reach the 2.68 in dividends paid per share.

OHI has not increased its dividend in three years. In a market where income investing seems ever more popular, a stock that does not raise its dividend will soon be seen as failing to do its primary job.

This also explains the relatively high 8.65% dividend yield, which did not create the pull to push the price up. Investors may be worried about the lack of dividend increases and how safe the dividend payment is.

Competition In An Old Men's Country

Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a name that comes to mind when considering medical REITs that provide senior care. With over 44.012 billion in assets and a market cap of 52.38 Billion, it is a massive REIT. Still, its primary focus is on senior housing vs. the more specialized skilled nursing facilities of OHI (of which the company is the biggest REIT focused on such facilities).

There is another critical business difference: OHI has Medicare and Medicaid as its primary source of funding for its skilled nurses' operations. On one side, the U.S. government has a security to its capacity of paying second to no one.

On the other hand, OHI might be exposed to changes in regulation that could adversely affect them if the government decides to implement more strict controls in the facilities that are receiving taxpayers' money or if budget cuts decrease the money flowing into them.

The worst-case scenario could be a combination of both.

As senior citizens are more likely to vote than younger generations, the U.S. government may also increase funding for SNFs, which would greatly benefit OHI.

As an example of the model housing operations for WELL, their goal is to build and maintain senior housing. These are not on the same level as SNFs, it's inevitable for some overlap in demand, yet their main focus is on longer-term housing for WELL and shorter-term rehabilitation and medical attention for OHI.

The 80+ population growth is increasing faster than the new supply of senior housing is created. This is a positive for OHI as Welltower focuses on senior premier housing and OHI in skilled nursing facilities. The demand for both will increase in the coming years, so both companies can continue to carve out their market niches in a growing market without coming to blows.

Conclusion

OHI is a solid company with a regulatory moat around supply and a strong trend for demand growth. The company has been unfairly valuated because of its lack of dividend growth in recent years, yet it is a REIT that is more efficient on average than its sector peers.

Considering the economics of this REIT and its good long-term possibilities, I rate it as a Buy. Yet, I would like a more significant margin of safety and improved financials before rating it higher.