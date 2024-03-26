Lucky7trader/iStock via Getty Images

REITs can be a great place to boost one’s cash flow, especially when they are discounted by the market. Such appears to be the environment now, particularly in the once high-flying self-storage segment, as a number of names are trading below their historical valuations.

This brings me to National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA), which may not be the biggest name in the space, but is among the fastest growing over its history. I last covered NSA back in October last year, highlighting its substantial discount to peers despite a slowdown in operating metrics (which peers have experienced as well).

That appears to have been a prescient call, as the stock has given investors a 21.6% total return since then, surpassing the 19.7% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In fact, NSA has traded as high as $42.49 in January before coming back down to $37.48 at present, and NSA remains down by 4% over the past 12 months, as shown below.

In this article, I provide key updates including NSA’s most recent operating fundamentals and discuss why I continue to find it appealing for income and long-term growth, so let’s get started!

Why NSA?

National Storage Affiliates is the smallest of now ‘Big 4’ self-storage REITs, after some industry consolidation in which Life Storage was acquired by Extra Space Storage (EXR). NSA has an ownership interest in 1,050 self-storage properties across 42 U.S. States and Puerto Rico.

NSA pursues a strategy of owning and acquiring properties in secondary markets, which are less competitive and in Sunbelt states (from the Southeastern states to Texas and Arizona) that have seen above-average population growth. The Sunbelt holds 65% of NSA’s property count and according to Evercore, NSA’s markets are positioned to grow at a faster rate compared to peers EXR, Public Storage (PSA), and CubeSmart (CUBE) between now and 2028.

NSA also pursues a differentiated approach from its peers in its leverage of participating regional operators, or what it calls ‘PROs’. This is effectively a way for local players to tap a part of their property equity while retaining part ownership and control.

In return, NSA receives cash flow from its equity stake and benefits from local market expertise. It also gives NSA a captive pipeline for potential property acquisitions down the road. As shown below, NSA’s strategy has paid off well for the company over the past 5 years, as it’s achieved the second highest same store Revenue and NOI growth at 7.1% and 8.8% annualized compared to peers.

Those who follow the self-storage industry may know that NSA and its peers saw a slowdown in 2023 after a couple of years of well-above average growth in the 2020-2022 timeframe, when customers were clearing out space inside their homes and utilized self-storage at higher rate. This is reflected by NSA’s occupancy trending down by 410 basis points YoY to 86% at the end of 2023. It’s worth noting, however, that it doesn’t sit too far off from NSA’s pre-pandemic occupancy of 88%.

The slowdown is also reflected by NSA’s 1.6% decline in SSNOI during the fourth quarter, driven by a negligible increase in SS Revenue that was more than offset by a 4.8% increase in SS Operating Expenses. This compares unfavorably to the 3.4% YoY SSNOI growth from the second quarter when I last visited the stock, signaling a reduced tenant demand while cost inflation continues to creep up. For the full year 2023, NSA still managed to eke out 1.6% SSNOI growth, due to gains made earlier in the year.

NSA is reasonably levered from a balance sheet standpoint, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.1x, sitting slightly above the 6.0x level generally considered to be safe for REITs by ratings agencies. It’s worth noting, however, that the slightly elevated leverage ratio is driven by EBITDA being muted in the current demand environment, as NSA’s debt-to-total enterprise value stands at a safe 37%. Moreover, NSA has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule with minimal maturities this year, as shown below.

Looking ahead, I see potential that NSA is hitting bottom in terms of SSNOI performance with potential for a rebound, as management is taking steps to optimizing the portfolio. This includes 71 property dispositions worth $540 million that started in Q4 and ended in February of this year. These properties were smaller than portfolio average with lower margins and growth prospects and less geographical concentration.

Also, while NSA may be constrained to grow its property profile from a balance sheet standpoint in the near-term, it has other options to unlock capital through joint ventures. This includes revenue-enhancing capabilities on existing properties as well as a new JV with $1 billion of buying power, as noted during the last conference call:

We contributed 56 assets totaling almost $350 million to a newly formed joint venture in February with one of our existing JV partners. We chose these properties because they had revenue-enhancing opportunities that we felt were best unlocked off balance sheet in a joint venture structure. We've retained a 25% interest in this JV and the right of first offer on the assets. These are assets and markets that we will want to own long-term, so we maintain the flexibility to bring these assets back on balance sheet in the future. We also formed a new joint venture with an existing partner. JV has $400 million of total capital commitments with a maximum allowed leverage of up to 60%, which implies up to $1 billion of buying power. This JV provides additional growth capital to take advantage of acquisition opportunities that we think will start to materialize in 2024 and into 2025.

Risks to NSA include potential for a higher-for-longer interest rate environment, should the Fed hold off on its latest call for 3 rate cuts this year, as this would pose refinancing risk in 2025 by increasing interest expense. Moreover, continued cost inflation with little to no SS Revenue growth could continue to pressure NSA’s bottom-line NOI.

Things I would look for in the coming quarters include potential for occupancy to trend toward what I see as a more normal rate in the high 80s, which could be achieved through portfolio recycling. In addition, I would also look for external growth capabilities through NSA’s joint ventures. Moreover, my ‘Buy’ thesis would be predicated upon signs of SS NOI stabilizing in the remaining quarters of this year.

Importantly for income investors, NSA currently yields 6% and while FFO/share has come under pressure as of late, the dividend remains covered by an 89.8% payout ratio. While I wouldn’t expect any meaningful dividend growth this year, NSA’s track record of high dividend growth could resume should interest rates come down and its demand trends normalize after shaking out over the past 12 months.

While NSA is no longer the bargain that it was when it traded at a P/FFO of 11.9 the last time I visited the stock, I still find it to be reasonably attractive at the current price of $37.48 with a forward P/FFO of 14.9, sitting well below its normal P/FFO of 19.7. The forward P/FFO bakes in the assumption of 6.5% FFO/share decline this year, and analysts estimate a resumption to FFO/share growth with 2-5% annual growth rates between 2025-2027.

While it’s hard to predict growth rates that far out with plenty of uncertainties especially as it relates to interest rates along the way, I see potential for NSA to meet or exceed those expectations, considering its multiple levers for growth (including JVs and PROs), the attractiveness of its markets, and the fragmented nature of the self-storage markets.

As such, I believe a long-term P/FFO target in the 15-18x range remains viable for the stock. Lastly, NSA continues to trade at a meaningful discount compared to the 16.5x P/FFO of PSA, 17.5x of EXR, and 16.5x of CUBE.

Investor Takeaway

NSA remains a good long-term value proposition for investors seeking exposure to the self-storage market. Its portfolio of quality properties in attractive markets, coupled with its disciplined capital allocation strategy and potential for growth through joint ventures, make it an attractive investment opportunity.

While short-term headwinds such as normalization of demand and higher interest rates may continue to impact NSA's performance, I believe that the company is well-positioned to navigate through them and emerge as a stronger player after all is said and done. As such, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on NSA considering its valuation and potential for a turnaround in the remainder of the year and beyond.