EPOL: A Matter Of The PLN

Mar. 26, 2024 8:45 AM ETiShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL)
Summary

  • Wage growth in Poland means inflation will be higher for longer, meaning rates will be higher for longer. But inflation has still come down nicely so far.
  • This is good for the PLN, and it's good for financials for now, before cost of deposits rises.
  • Expense ratios are a little high, but PEs are very solid at 7.6x, and another year of income growth seems all but guaranteed.
  • Polish duration gaps are going to be more favourable as well for when Polish rates start declining, probably after the rest of the developed world.
Old Town in Krakow, Poland

Antagain

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) is substantially exposed to Polish financials. There were some idiosyncratic legal issues going on with Polish financials that we won't rehash in this article as they were detailed in our previous coverage

