This Picture Looks Overwhelmingly Bullish

Eoneren

The major market indexes were due for a rest after their best performing week of the year, but the technology sector didn’t help matters with the European Union targeting Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) with new investigations, and China announcing restrictions on the use of Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) chips in government computers. Still, the S&P 500 gave up just 0.3% on the day, while sitting more than 13% above its 200-day moving average. Pullbacks are the glue that make an uptrend stick, as they shake out weak shareholders, but the rally over the past five months has been nearly uninterrupted.

Finviz

We will eventually have a pullback of 3-5%, and I imagine the bears will come out of hibernation again to tell us this bull market is coming to an end, as they have repeatedly over the past 18 months. It has been so long since we have had a meaningful pause that 5% will probably feel like a full blown 10% correction, but I am even more confident today than I was at the beginning of this year that any pullback or pause will be another buying opportunity. The reason being that the picture below shows an important inflection point in a closely watched economic indicator. The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index (LEI) has historically been very reliable in providing an early indication of turning points in the business cycle. The bears relied on it heavily in 2022 and 2023 to assert that a recession on the horizon, which would end the bull market.

Conference Board

I contended at the time that the LEI was giving a false signal because of the weighting it attributed to the inverted yield curve, manufacturing, and consumer sentiment. The weakness in manufacturing was offset by an extraordinarily powerful expansion in services, while consumer sentiment was unrealistically subdued relative to the strength of the labor market. So far, it looks like the LEI has been off the mark for the current cycle, but now it is starting to recover in a picture that looks overwhelmingly bullish.

The LEI rose in February for the first time in two years, resulting in a lessening of its negativity on a year-over-year basis. While still in negative territory, this positive rate of change has had equally positive stock market implications. Historically, when the LEI is rising from year-over-year negative territory, as it is now, the S&P 500 has realized its best performance. That performance lessens as the LEI moves into positive territory and eventually peaks.

Bloomberg

This makes sense, as the stock market is a discounting mechanism that typically reflects what we should eventually see develop in the real economy 3-6 months in the future. Today, the LEI serves as another tailwind for ongoing expansion and bull market.