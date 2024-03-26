Gabriel Trujillo/iStock via Getty Images

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is one of the major producers of recreational vehicles (RVs) in North America. The company manufactures towable RVs, motorhomes, premium boats and aluminum pontoons through multiple wholly-owned subsidiaries and the flagship Winnebago brand. Born in 1958 under the name Modernistic Industries, the company has since then become a reference for quality and innovation among those who enjoy life outdoors. As a consequence, the company has kept growing sales, EPS and free cash flow (FCF) at outstanding CAGR levels (15.83%, 18.62% and 43.27% respectively) in the last ten years. And in the last five, WGO’s total shareholder returns -assuming dividends were reinvested- have outsized those of the S&P 500 (SPY), the Russell 3000 (IWV) Recreational Vehicles and Boats Subsector, and of a peer group consisting of THOR Industries, Inc. (THO), Polaris Inc. (PII), and Brunswick Corporation (BC):

WGO Shareholder Return vs Peers (WGO FY 2023 10-K filing)

However, its sensitivity to market cycles causes WGO to fall out of favor in down times. Since its all-time highs of March 2021, the shares of WGO have given 18% of ground. And although this behavior is to some extent expected, I believe the current share price indicates that the market is not fully considering the company’s potential. In this article, I would like to discuss how some of the company’s competitive strengths might help it perform even better moving forward.

Navigating the current scenario

In the last three years we suffered from high levels of inflation, followed by high interest rates that still remain. This has caused a decreased consumer spending and a pullback in the number of RV shipments for two years in a row since the all-time highs of FY 2021:

RV Shipments (1980-2023) ( https://www.rvia.org/historical-rv-data)

WGO’s results have therefore been affected, seeing a decrease YoY at mostly all levels. Especially last fiscal year with shipments at -41.8% overall, revenues at -29.6% and net income at -44.73%, just to mention a few. But is there any indication that WGO can weather down cycles and come out stronger?

The RV industry counts with some tailwinds, related to its trends and consumer behavior that are worth mentioning. According to WGO’s latest survey, 19% of respondents indicated they would use an RV for their summer vacation transportation in 2023, an increase of 6 points from 2022. Certainly, the COVID-19 pandemic induced a shift in consumer preferences towards safer, self-contained travel options. On top of that, the high inflation scenario that followed the pandemic has reinforced the consumers’ preference for RV vacationing, due to being more economic than the traditional flight-&-hotel plans. According to a 2023 study published by the RV Industry Association, the average cost savings can be up to 60%, depending on factors like the RV type used and the number of travelers. And overall, recent estimates expect the RV market size in North America to grow at a 7.99% CAGR from 2024, reaching $29.11 Bn in 2029.

WGO seems to be well positioned to capitalize on those tailwinds coming out of the down cycle. In the last ten fiscal years WGO has grown its operating margins and moved from being last within its peers group to being second. Thor Industries is the largest player in the RV industry and it dominates with the lowest operating margins in the group. If WGO continues improving in this aspect it will substantially help oversize the company’s earnings in the long run:

Data by YCharts

The recent Q2 FY 2024 results have shown that WGO’s total RV market share slightly declined to 11.4% but the management aspires to reach 13% by “mid-cycle”, expected in around 3 years. Historically, WGO’s RV market share has been growing at a fast rate as Barletta’s market share has in the aluminum pontoon industry:

WGO Market Share History (Q2 FY 2024 Presentation)

But WGO has other competitive strengths that should also propel the company’s business once the current macro adversities begin to ease:

Innovation and product differentiation. If there is a characteristic WGO is recognized for is its strive for innovation. Those lucky enough to visit ‘America’s largest RV show’ in Hershey, Philadelphia on September 13 or the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show on October 30, could have gazed at the new floorplans and innovative features introduced last fiscal year, adding up to a total of 165 RV models that were new or improved and two new marine models. On the release note of January 3, 2024 WGO introduced 5 new models and in the Q2 FY 2024 earnings call, Michael Happe, CEO, confirmed that by Q4 the first units of Grand Design motorhomes will hit the road.

The company visibly puts a lot of effort into creating new models every year in order to suit not only the varied needs and tastes of its customers but also their budget. Some of the latest models were especially designed to provide the community with more affordable models while retaining the quality and performance that distinguish WGO’s products. In the words of Michael Happe at the 2023 Q4 earnings call:

We are incredibly proud of the portfolio of premium businesses and the family of products we have in the market today and innovation remains a core pillar of our strategy as we continue to invest in new products, including Grand Design's new Serenova, an upscale, modern single-axle travel trailer designed for towing by SUVs and available in 3 differentiated floor plans with distinct and unique attributes. Along with the new Reflection 100 affordably priced below our current Reflection fifth wheel model line while maintaining the key attributes, quality and eye appeal of the existing lineup.

Producing more affordable models should help offset the impact of adverse macroeconomic scenarios by reducing the amount of potential customers postponing their purchases. Lower price points should also increase the penetration of WGO’s products, reaching a wider community of enthusiasts moving forward. And margins should not be a concern, because according to Bryan Hughes, SVP and CFO at the Q1 FY 2024 earnings call:

I think your question really gets to, does gross margin differ materially across our price points? I guess the message I would send there is no, it really doesn't.

Altogether, these two positive outcomes of adding lower-priced products to WGO’s line-up should propel the company’s earnings up once the economic cycle re-starts.

Disciplined capital allocation. One of the main enterprise priorities of Winnebago is to pursue profitable strategic expansion. This priority has been successfully executed with each of the company’s acquisitions: Grand Design RV, Chris-Craft, Newmar, Barletta and Lithionics Battery. Let’s see a couple of those as examples:

On November 8, 2016, WGO closed on the acquisition of the towable RV manufacturer Grand Design for an aggregate purchase price of $520.5 million, using cash on hand, $353 million from the credit facilities and stock consideration as reported in FY 2017 10-K filing. Grand Design added revenues of $559.7 million in Fiscal 2017, thus returning the price paid for it and probably the debt interests in the first year. The addition of Grand Design increased WGO’s towable market share from 5.2% to 7.4% in 2018, as noted in that fiscal year 10-K filing.

On August 31, 2021, the company completed the acquisition of Barletta Boat Company, LLC and Three Limes, LLC (collectively, “Barletta”) for a total of $286.3 million, including $240.1 million in cash and $25.0 million in common stock issued to the sellers. The number of marine units shipped in FY 2022 then grew to 5692 from 296 in FY 2021. Even assuming Chris-Craft had 5x sales in FY 2022, then the remaining 4212 units sold in the marine segment were Barletta pontoons. Times the marine average selling price (‘ASP’) in FY 2022 ($75,023) and Barletta would have contributed around $316 million in its first year as part of WGO, covering its acquisition price.

From a debt point of view, the company has been able to return to safe numbers in the quarters following each acquisition. Although the current tough market has caused an increase in the leverage ratio, it remained at or below the lower end of the target range between Q3 FY 2021 and Q2 FY 2024. Neither the acquisition of Barletta and Lithionics Batteries changed that. All in all, WGO’s M&A record shows the management team has outstanding M&A skills in my opinion. And it wouldn’t be unlikely to see WGO acquiring companies that are currently struggling in this harsh market environment.

WGO is also returning value to shareholders by means of share buybacks and dividends. From FY 2015 to FY 2023, dividends increased from $0.36 to $1.08 per share, an impressive 14.72% CAGR. This includes a 50% increase in each of the last two fiscal years and a 15% increase in Q1 FY 2024. Share buybacks were also accelerated in FY 2022 and FY 2023, leveraging an attractive share price. Shareholders will be greatly rewarded since this good capital allocation strategy will continue, as confirmed by WGO’s management at the Q2 FY 2024 earnings call:

WGO Capital Allocation (Q2 FY 2024 Presentation)

Pricing power. By raising their products’ prices, companies have an impactful mechanism to increase revenues and also to offset lower unit sales. However, it takes brand recognition based on product quality to increase prices without affecting sales. In the case of WGO, there are multiple reasons why the ASPs can vary from one year to the next. They have decreased mostly due to new products introduced at lower price points or an unfavorable mix (customers purchasing more of the lower-priced units than higher-priced ones).

But ASPs can also increase due to a favorable mix (customer purchasing more of the higher-priced units), new premium products or when the company raises prices as in fiscal years 2016, 2019 and 2021-2023:

WGO Unit Shipments (WGO 10-K filings)

The number of units shipped -especially motorhomes, due to being more pricey- roughly shows the cyclical nature of the RV industry. As shown in a previous graph, the number of RV shipments peaked above 500k units in FY 2017 and decreased sequentially for two years to a low of 406,070 in FY 2019. And the trend repeated in FY 2021-2023. However, even with these ups and downs, WGO’s unit shipments trend upwards in the long term. Customers have absorbed higher prices, raised at least in five of the last ten years. So it is fair to say that WGO has certain pricing power, which should also contribute to increasing sales moving forward.

Valuation

WGO’s managers were emphatic during the Q2 FY 2024 earnings call about their outlook for the next quarter and the upcoming years. For Q3, they anticipate the market softness to continue and this time, they did not provide a strategic plan through specific years ahead. Instead, they expect to achieve “mid-cycle” targets in “3-plus years” from today.

I have incorporated this sentiment and targets into a DCF analysis, assuming a 5% decrease in FCF for FY 2024, which would rebound 10% in FY 2025 and 30% in FY 2026 to achieve the guided FCF values at the midpoint, $350M. Even though WGO has grown its FCF at an impressive 43.2% in the last 10 years, it is difficult to see it happening again unless a similar track record of accretive acquisitions unfolds. But I think it is fair to assume that WGO could grow FCF at a 12% CAGR from 2026 until 2033. Including a required annual growth rate of 15% and assuming a 2% terminal growth rate, we can arrive at $104.42 as a fair value for WGO’s shares:

WGO DCF Analysis (Analyst's estimations)

This calculation suggests that WGO’s shares might be trading 33% below its fair value as of this writing. In spite of all the current headwinds, I would rate WGO a BUY since I think the company is very well positioned for a solid rebound and a continued success over the long run.

The usual suspects

WGO is up against multiple risks, as all companies are. And some of those risks are very noticeable these days. As pointed out earlier, there is an enormous uncertainty about how the current economic conditions will unfold. And the uncertainty is big enough to make WGO's management provide an outlook with a very imprecise time horizon. So there is a possibility that those targets are not met by "mid-cycle" due to persistent high interest rates and low consumer spending lasting for longer than "3-plus years". Or even worse, the long-awaited recession could finally happen.

An increasing number of vacationers have been choosing RVs over planes and hotels for multiple reasons, budget being one of them. However, fuel prices could increase due to ongoing or future geopolitical conflicts. If they do, costs might reach a point where road trips to enjoy the great outdoors will cease having an economic advantage. Inflation and supply chain issues have also taken their toll, in the form of higher motorized chassis costs just to name an example.

Conclusion

Winnebago Industries has performed very well over the years in the very cyclical RV industry, in spite of facing important risks as mentioned above. The company has grown its market share from 3.3% in FY 2016 to 11.4% in Q2 FY 2024 and it continues to make disciplined investments in the business (e.g.: advancing its electrical ecosystem, introducing new lower-priced models) that will prepare it to capitalize further when more favorable market conditions arrive.

Once the consumer spending levels return to higher levels it is very likely that WGO’s shares will cease trading with the current discount. Initiating or increasing a position before that happens might require withstanding flat or decreasing share prices in the short term, but in return the shareholders will enjoy the share price appreciation right from the bottom. Interestingly, WGO’s shares have already increased 54% in price since the lows of May 2022. But more than its short-term performance, I believe the long-term operational history of the company is better as a guide for investors.