SOXL: More New Highs In 2024

The bull market of late-2023/early-2024 continues to confound bears, who believe lack of breadth, interest rates, the economic situation, or any number of other factors will drive an imminent decline in stock prices. That just hasn’t happened, and while I’ve been bullish US equities, I’ll admit we’ve run further than I thought we would without a meaningful correction. However, secular bull markets take no prisoners and 2024 has shown that time and time again.

I said on January 3rd that semiconductors would be a primary beneficiary of the continuation of the bull market, and noted that the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXL) would be one way to take advantage of such a move in a capital-efficient, if volatile, way. Since then, SOXL is up 70%+, right at seven times the advance the S&P 500 has seen. These are the kinds of returns investors dream about in a three-month span, but what does the outlook show for SOXL today? The spoiler is that I’m maintaining my buy rating on the ETF as I think we’re going to see even higher prices.

Why so bullish?

It’s easy to say that something that’s gone up 70% in three months has to pull back. However, as we’ve seen, that simply isn’t the case. I believe the bull market of 2024 has further to run, but of course, we should see selling episodes in the interim. If you’re worried about stocks being overbought, you can wait for a pullback. As we’ve seen this year, however, you could be waiting a long time, and have to buy on the pullback at much higher prices than if you’d just gotten in. That’s a risk each person must weigh individually.

Perhaps nowhere has this been more evident than the semis, with the headline-grabbing names like NVIDIA, Broadcom, AMD, and others flying on a seemingly daily basis. Valuations are undoubtedly higher, but so are growth rates.

Seeking Alpha

The top holdings here for SOXL (other than index swaps) are the three I just mentioned. Since SOXL is a leveraged product, it isn’t as simple as seeing which stocks are in the top holdings because it has to create leverage with swaps and other products that are not simply buying individual stocks. Still, this holdings list gives us an idea of the stocks holders of SOXL need to do well for the ETF to perform.

Earnings growth rates for the top three are pretty impressive: NVIDIA is set to add 91% this year and 21% next year, Broadcom is set to add 12% this year and 22% next year, and AMD is slated to add 38% this year and 50% next year. Are these stocks expensive based on traditional valuation metrics? Yes. Are they world-class growers? Absolutely yes. If you want to own the best stocks in the market, you have to “overpay” sometimes and I believe that is exactly where we find the semis right now.

Let’s now take a look at the technical picture, which I believe adds to the bull case right now.

The correction we needed

First with the daily chart, we see a very clear uptrend channel that is formed with the rising 50-day SMA, as well as the channel line I’ve drawn in at the local tops.

StockCharts

We had an overshoot, which I’ve circled, that very quickly failed and reversed. That led to quick and significant selling seeing the ETF go from ~$56 to ~$38 in a matter of a couple of weeks, but it’s the pullback we needed to reset momentum. We can see that’s been done if we look at the PPO in the middle panel, and it’s once again turning higher as we begin a new rally stage.

We can also see in the bottom panel that SOXL has outperformed the S&P 500 by 151% since the October bottom, an example which shows why it’s so critically important to be in the right sectors at the right time. That kind of outperformance cannot continue indefinitely, but I think it is far from done.

If we turn our attention the weekly chart, I want to ground us in the risk profile of SOXL, as it’s not an ATM that just prints profits all the time by any means.

StockCharts

We can see the period from the end of 2021 to the bottom in October of 2022 saw SOXL get completely obliterated, losing a staggering 91% in that period. It underperformed the S&P 500 by 87% as well, so this is not one you buy and forget about; it’s a trading vehicle to use when conditions are right.

On the more bullish side of this chart, we can see the 20-week EMA is well ahead of the 50-week SMA, and both are sharply sloping higher. I see nothing but bullish behavior here, and it’s adding to my bullishness in this space for the foreseeable future.

If we take a glance at seasonality, we can see that we may get another test of the 50-day SMA (or something close to it) before the next big rally stage. Of course, nothing is guaranteed but seasonality is a powerful leading indicator, in my view.

Seeking Alpha

April is actually a very weak month for semis – better than only September – but just have a look at May’s performance. The period of May to August generally sees big bullish action in semis and I don’t have any reason to think this year is different. This seasonality pattern makes me think we may get some consolidation action in SOXL in the near-term before we get the next big rally leg. But again, this is a secondary indicator, and price is the ultimate tell.

Finally, one of the things I called out in January was the incredibly inverse relationship between interest rates and semiconductor stocks. At the time, the pair had a nearly perfectly inverse correlation, but as we can see, that is no longer the case.

StockCharts

This is a daily chart of the 10-year Treasury and in the bottom panel, I’ve got the 50-day correlation between SOXL and the 10-year. We can see it actually turned positive a few weeks ago and has remained as such. This means the two are now trading in the same direction over time, but the correlation is admittedly fairly weak.

However, this chart looks like the 10-year wants to break out to highs over the critical ~4.35% area, as we have a clear ascending triangle. Will it occur? We’ll have to wait and see, but given the correlation here has completely changed, I don’t think this factor is nearly as important as I did in January. And it’s happening at just the right time given rates, as I said, look like they want to go higher from here.

While the semis are in no way a free money glitch, they’ve been truly outstanding, and I think there’s more where that came from later this year. April is weak seasonally, and the market in general could do with some weakness to work off what has been an epic bull run. But as we get into the summer months, I see SOXL making yet more new highs, and I’m maintaining my buy rating.