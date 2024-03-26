ferrantraite

Currently there are Buy Signals on the daily and weekly charts and investors are riding the bull. The market (NYSEARCA:SPY) will go down for many reasons and some we know, while others have yet to be revealed to us, but nevertheless will move the market. As technicians we follow the signals as they occur and we can see the current, positive signals below. As fundamentalists, we would like to know the factors that seem to be driving the market, while admitting it is impossible to know all the factors moving the market. That is why we rely on charts and watch the signals to tell us where price is going. Right now those signals are bullish.

Our previous article on the SPY concluded that the short term Sell signal on the daily chart might threaten the blue line Buy Signal on the weekly chart. That did not happen and instead the daily chart reverted back to a Buy Signal. This is why we are changing our short term view to a Buy Signal. By October we expect these Buy Signals to turn to Sell Signals because of the inverted yield curve and the slowing economy prompting the Fed to lower interest rates. Naturally we will wait for these signals to happen because we never anticipate signals based on expected economic changes.

Next we want to look at the signals of the “magnificent seven” stocks to see how these mega caps are tilting the SPY. On the daily charts of all seven stocks, we see all of them in a short term selling cycle or starting a selling cycle. In other words the SPY, at least for the short term, has lost this tail wind to take the Index higher. Our weekly SPY chart, which is a longer term view, still has its long standing Buy Signal. Our short term, daily chart has a Buy signal, but is swinging between Buy and Sell.

Of the seven stocks, three have our proprietary SID Sell Signals and they are Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA) and Alphabet (GOOGL), so we don’t expect these stocks to come back anytime soon and help the SPY move higher. The other four stocks of the seven have our SID Buy Signal and we expect them to bounce back as portfolio managers come back in to buy them on weakness. Meta Platforms (META), Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT) are already in our 2024MP Model Portfolio. We expect to add Amazon (AMZN) as soon as we get our “buy on weakness” signal.

The Fed “speak” is dovish and still is targeting a drop in interest rates in 2024. We never fight the Fed, but keep in mind that when they drop rates it will be a result of weakness in the economy, hints of deflation, and signs of a recession caused by the inverted yield curve. Likewise, we never fight the Buy Signals we currently have on both the daily and weekly charts. We will wait for both of these signals to switch to Sell before we turn bearish. We expect that to happen sometime during the worst 6 months in the market starting in May and definitely by October.

Right now earnings reports are in the doldrums as the market waits for the good news to start rolling in come April. The good earnings reports should bring any short term selling cycle to a quick end. However, with only four of the magnificent seven performing, the SPY may not soar as much as the recent past. That weakness will amplify the weakness of the worst 6 months of the year, starting in May.

Finally, you don’t have to be a technician to see how over stretched this market is. Unfortunately, we don’t know what will trigger the pullback. It could simply be that PEs are just too high and fundamental valuation kicks back in to bring the market lower. That is what always happens when markets become extremely overvalued. It could be the drop in AAPL and TSLA, two cult stocks that may be losing their cult status.

There is no question that Artificial Intelligence is the wave of the future and will take the Technology Sector (XLK) higher. However, can a bull market continue with only a couple of AI sectors like XLK and XLC thriving? The wars are helping the defense industries and the economy, but the high interest rates are holding credit, loans to consumers and industry in check. Commercial real estate is facing a recession. High interest rates eventually stop the consumer from buying cars and houses.. That is when the Fed will drop rates to help the consumer. No sign that the Fed is willing to do that in the short term.

Here is a little used chart called Point & Figure, that dramatically shows how overextended this market is. Just look at the rising column of “Xs” from $400 to $525 on the SPY without a pullback. You can see how unusual this is.

SPY is over-extended and overdue for a pullback, especially a minor one. (StockCharts.com)

Here is our daily chart showing our current, vertical blue line, Buy Signal. Notice how quickly it is flipping back and forth between blue Buy and red Sell signals:

Daily SPY chart with blue, vertical line, Buy Signal (StockCharts.com)

Here is our weekly chart and you can see how reliable this blue line Buy Signal is, unlike the unsteady, daily chart signal. That is why investors like to use the weekly chart. They like, longer term, reliable signals, that keep them bullish. However, notice how over-extended each signal is on this chart. They are close to a peak and ready to turn down. We don’t have to guess when this will happen. The signals will tell us. Just as the Buy Signal told us, so will the Sell Signal when it occurs.

SPY long standing, blue line Buy Signal on the weekly chart. (StockCharts..com)

Just as margin speculation was a signal for the 1929 crash, we think speculation in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) serves the same purpose. We don’t expect a 1929 crash, just a pullback. Current Bitcoin speculation is targeting $100,000. Trillions of dollars are tied up in this speculative craze. Remember the last drop in Bitcoin? We think this is the latest blowoff top in the making:

Bitcoin chart showing resistance to go higher. (StockCharts.com)

Conclusion

As Bitcoin shows, this is a risk-on market, with high speculation. The other charts show Buy Signals for the SPY. However, the signals are overbought for a long time and closer to a pullback in the market then the start of a new, bullish leg up. The market is overvalued and closer to a top than to a bottom. It is closer to a short term pullback. We expect that during the worst six months of the market starting in May. Short term, let’s enjoy the bull move with the help of April earnings until we get the Sell Signals on the chart. We think those Sell Signals will appear when the Fed drops rates by October. However, instead of guessing, we will wait for the signals to tell us.