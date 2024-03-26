djmilic

We previously discussed American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in December 2023, discussing how the stock had rallied tremendously after the October 2023 bottom, as the October 2023 CPI implied a cooling inflation and an unlikely rate hike ahead.

Combined with the expanding profit margins and growing tailwinds from the 5G/ Generative AI transition, we were unsurprised by the immense optimism embedded in the REIT's stock valuations.

However, with most of its near-term upside potential already pulled forward, we had preferred to err on the side of caution while downgrading the stock to a Hold then.

In this article, we shall discuss why we are upgrading AMT to a Buy, with the recent pullback offering interested investors with an improved margin of safety, as the market digests the lowered quarterly dividend payouts on a QoQ basis.

Thanks to the management's promising FY2024 guidance, improving monetization across telecom/ data center businesses, and focus on deleveraging, we believe that the stock offers an attractive risk/ reward ratio for those looking to unlock both capital appreciation and dividend incomes.

The AMT Investment Thesis Is More Tempting Here After The Recent Pullback

For now, AMT has reported a mixed FQ4'23 earnings call on February 27, 2024, with total revenues of $2.78B (-1% QoQ/ +4.6% YoY) and AFFO per share of $2.29 (-11.2% QoQ/ +2.1% YoY).

Otherwise, FY2023 brought forth relatively decent numbers at $11.14B (+4% YoY) and $9.87 (+1.1% YoY), respectively, especially given the growth in its Free Cash Flow generation to $2.89B (+61.3% YoY).

We believe that much of the top-line tailwinds are attributed to the resilient performance reported in AMT's communications portfolio despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, since the segment comprises 93% of its overall revenues in FY2023 (inline YoY).

Despite the recent hype surrounding the additional compute workloads during the generative AI boom, readers must also note that 5G colocation upgrades remain the bigger tailwind for now, along with its CPI-linked rental escalators.

On the one hand, it is apparent that the elevated interest rate environment has impacted AMT's bottom-lines, due to the REIT's highly leveraged business model, as observed in the growing annualized FQ4'23 interest expenses of $1.4B (+15.7% YoY/ +71.9% from FY2019 levels).

Therefore, despite the relatively stable adj EBITDA margins of 63.6% in FY2023 (+1.6 points YoY/ +1 from FY2019 levels of 62.6%), it is understandable why the REIT's FY2023 AFFO margins have been impacted at 41.3% (-0.8 points YoY/ -5.1 from FY2019 levels of 46.4%).

While the Fed has signaled three rate cuts in 2024, it remains to be seen when the REIT's interest headwinds may fully lift, since 11% of its long-term debts are exposed to variable rates.

On the other hand, AMT has offered a relatively promising FY2024 revenue guidance of $11.14B (inline YoY) and AFFO per share guidance of $10.33 (+4.6% YoY).

This further demonstrates the management's ability to consistently generate profitable growth despite the uncertain macroeconomic outlook, as it projects ~5% YoY in tenant billing growth in FY2024, further aided by the management's AI optimized operations through reduced SG&A expenses.

Readers must also note that AMT's balance sheet remains relatively healthy, with a reasonable debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.18x in FY2023, down from 5.25x in FY2022.

This is compared to its telecom REIT peer, Crown Castle (CCI) at 5.2x, Data Center REIT peer, Equinix (EQIX) at 4.44x, and the specialty REIT averages of 5.55x.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

At the same time, the management's promising FY2024 guidance has contributed to the consensus raised forward estimates, with AMT expected to generate an accelerated bottom line expansion at a CAGR of +5.2% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +3.4%, while building upon its historical top/ bottom line growth at +9.8%/ +7.8% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

AMT Valuations

As a result of these developments, we believe that AMT is attractive at FWD Price/ AFFO valuations of 18.68x, compared to the 21.45x reported in our previous December 2023 article, its 1Y mean of 19.27x, and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 21.12x.

This is especially since AMT is expected to continue generating robust growth, thanks the immense synergy from its existing telecom business along with the ramping up of its Data Center capabilities, with the latter to be top/ bottom line accretive over the next few years as the REIT fulfills its growing backlog.

Perhaps this is why AMT has been awarded the premium valuations, compared to its pure-play telecom REIT peer, CCI at FWD Price/ AFFO valuations of 14.76x, though discounted from its pure-play data center REIT peer, EQIX at 22.90x.

With AMT placed firmly in the middle, we believe that it is currently reasonably valued after the recent pullback, offering interested investors with an improved margin of safety.

So, Is AMT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AMT 5Y Stock Price

For now, AMT has failed to sustain its recent FQ4'23 gains, while quickly pulling back to retest its previous support levels of $190s.

Based on its FY2023 AFFO per share of $9.87 and its FWD Price/ AFFO valuations of 18.68x, the stock appears to be trading near to our fair value estimates of $184.30, with a minimal premium of +4.6% at current levels.

Based on the FY2026 AFFO per share estimates of $11.50, there is also a more than decent upside potential of +11.4% to our long-term price target of $214.80.

Despite the QoQ reduction by -4.7% in its quarterly dividend payouts from $1.70 in FQ4'23 to $1.62 in FQ1'24, with the only other time occurring in 2012 from $0.35 in FQ4'11 to $0.21 in F1'12, we believe that AMT still offers a relatively decent forward dividend yield of 3.35%, compared to its 4Y average of 2.34%.

The payout reduction also improves its FWD AFFO Payout Ratio to 62.87%, compared to its TTM ratio of 65.35% and the sector median of 74.24%, effectively conserving more capital for its new growth opportunities.

This is on top of the management's strategic choice to focus on deleveraging its balance sheet to a net leverage target of between 3x to 5x, eventually contributing to its bottom line improvements.

As a result of the (prospective) dual pronged returns through capital appreciation and dividend incomes, we are re-rating the AMT stock as a Buy here, especially made attractive by the recent pull back.