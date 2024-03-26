Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy American Tower's Recent Dip As The Management Delivers Sustainable Growth & Income (Rating Upgrade)

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.98K Followers

Summary

  • AMT offers an improved margin of safety after the recent pullback, as the market digests the lowered quarterly dividend payouts on a QoQ basis.
  • However, we believe that the moderated AFFO payout ratio is prudent during an elevated interest rate environment, since it allows the management to deleverage its balance sheet.
  • In addition, AMT has offered a promising FY2024 guidance, further demonstrating its ability to consistently generate profitable growth while sustaining its shareholder returns.
  • Thanks to the immense synergy from its existing telecom business along with the ramping up of its Data Center capabilities, we believe that the stock is currently reasonably valued.
  • As a result of the (prospective) dual-pronged returns through capital appreciation and dividend incomes, we are re-rating the AMT stock as a Buy here.

Arrow formed by two merging red and blue lines crossed 3D

djmilic

We previously discussed American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in December 2023, discussing how the stock had rallied tremendously after the October 2023 bottom, as the October 2023 CPI implied a cooling inflation and an unlikely rate hike ahead.

Combined with

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.98K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News