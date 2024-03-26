aeduard

It's been a tough two-year stretch for gold developers, and while i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX) management team took advantage of the favorable market environment in 2020 to sell its last company (Premier Gold), and outperformed the sector significantly in its first two years as a spin-out under i-80 Gold (2021, 2022), 2023 was a tough year for the share price - and 2024 hasn't started out any better. However, while several other developers have seen their share prices sink because of a lack of access to capital, a lack of news flow, and not being any closer to production given the difficult environment, i-80 Gold has made multiple new discoveries, has been one of the few companies with access to capital to continue advancing its projects, and it has put one of its mines into production already, with a significant increase in gold production expected by Q4 of this year.

Unfortunately, the extremely negative sentiment sector-wide and share dilution related to the Paycore Minerals deal have weighed on the stock, with IAUX testing its all-time lows, even with the gold price at all-time highs. And while it is understandably discouraging for investors, this is not a case of deteriorating fundamentals that have led to a downgrade in the story. In fact, the story has only gotten better, and is 18 months closer to realizing its goal of becoming a 400,000 ounce gold producer than it was at its all-time highs in Q4 2022 above US$3.00 per share. It's also worth noting that while i-80 has lagged producers, its share-price performance hasn't been that different than many developers, and it's actually outperformed most developers since inception (Q2 2021). So, given that the story continues to improve (growing resource, potential for a deal with a JV partner at its flagship asset, higher gold price), I see this as a case of the baby being thrown out with the bathwater.

In this update we'll dig into the Q4 results, recent developments, and why this disconnect in the share price looks like a buying opportunity.

Q4 & FY2023 Results

i-80 Gold released its Q4 and FY2023 results earlier this month and had a solid year and quarter overall. For starters, the company saw higher production from its Granite Creek Mine (~130,000 tons mined last year) while continuing to recover ounces from residual leaching, resulting in gold sales of ~3,400 ounces in Q4 at an average realized price of $1,996/oz, and the sale of ~61,200 tons of mineralized material of which ~29,500 tons was sulfide material for Q4 revenue of $25.8 million. This was a significant increase from the ~$11.6 million in revenue in Q4 2022 and helped the company to report mine operating income of ~$2.35 million in the period (Q4 2022: mine operating loss of ~$3.46 million).

As for the full-year results, revenue increased to $54.9 million (FY2022: $37.0 million) with the significant increase in the sale of mineralized material at Granite Creek, the new oxide sale agreement in place, with i-80 reporting total gold sales of ~14,600 ounces and the sale of ~84,000 tons of mineralized material.

Regarding progress on drilling/developing its assets, the company completed over 3,900 meters of underground development at Granite Creek and installed a deeper well to improve its dewatering capabilities for when it accesses the higher-grade South Pacific Zone. Meanwhile, the exploration ramp at Cove was advanced over 800 meters, and i-80 drilled over 60,000 meters across its portfolio, a relatively modest amount of drilling considering the number of discoveries it's made across its portfolio. However, given the unfavorable financing environment and the potential to use proceeds from a joint-venture for drilling in the future vs. having to lean on equity raises at depressed levels, I think the reduced budget last year made sense to avoid any further share dilution.

Finally, it's important to note that while we saw elevated share dilution separate from its financings last year besides higher cash burn which weighed on the share price (~39 million shares issued), this was related to the Paycore acquisition and milestone payments for Ruby Hill, with these milestone payments to Waterton since complete.

As for its cash position, i-80 finished the year with ~$16 million in cash but has since bolstered its balance sheet with a new ~$18 million financing completed last month. This will bridge the gap until now and the planned joint-venture agreement which was announced four months ago and is expected to be announced in the next seven weeks based on the 4-month due diligence period plus a 60-day extension (meaning a decision is to be made by May 5th).

So, with the potential for a significant cash injection for i-80 Gold if we see the joint-venture partner sign a deal, confidence from the market that the company has a more permanent financing solution and a further vote of confidence in the potential of this project depending on the partner's market cap, I expect this to result in a 180-degree turn in sentiment for the stock and help to put a floor under the stock.

Recent Drilling Results

Moving over to recent developments, i-80 Gold has had considerable success drilling across all its assets and, as I pointed out in a previous update, it has made multiple new discoveries (gold and base metals) and is set up for significant resource growth given that its current ~15 million ounce resource base does not include the following deposits:

South Pacific Zone (Granite Creek)

Blackjack (Ruby Hill)

East Hilltop (Ruby Hill)

Upper Hilltop (Ruby Hill)

Lower Hilltop (Ruby Hill)

FAD (Ruby Hill).

In addition, the company has increased the mineralized footprint at Ruby Deeps (high-grade gold deposit at Ruby Hill) and made two new sulfide discoveries that it's been too busy to follow up on (Tyche, 428 Zone), with the Tyche drill hit being a top-15 drill intercept in Nevada over the past five years with 17.5 meters at 45.4 grams per ton of gold. And before moving onto Cove, which i-80 expects to be its highest-grade future spoke for its Hub & Spoke model, there are a few important points worth making from an exploration upside standpoint.

Ruby Hill Drilling Success - Company Presentation, Author's Annotations (1-4)

1. The most southern hit at its new East Hilltop discovery was a massive hit of 114.3 meters at 9.5% zinc, 0.30% copper and ~0.3 grams per ton of silver, suggesting that East Hilltop could have a meaningful resource base at attractive grades.

2. A recent hole drilled south of East Hilltop was 1.5 meters at 19.5% zinc, 10.3% lead, 1.2% copper, 34 ounces per ton of silver and 0.70 grams per ton of gold, well above the average grade of East Hilltop and pointing to resource growth potential south of East Hilltop to potentially add further tons to the polymetallic potential here.

2. The southern most hole at Blackjack hit an impressive 30.4 meters at 19.4% zinc and ~0.6 grams per ton of silver, above Blackjack's average grade and there remains a 300 meter gap between East Hilltop and Blackjack that is yet to be tested.

3. FAD's eastern most hole hit an incredible intercept of 25.4 meters at ~14.7% lead/zinc, 3.9 grams per ton of gold and ~6 ounces per ton of silver and FAD's western most hole yielded an intercept of 14.6 meters at 9.0 grams per ton of gold, ~3 ounces per ton of siler, and 13.2% lead/zinc, suggesting that grades remain very attractive at both ends of the deposit with it still open to the southeast and northeast.

4. Ruby Deeps' most southern hole hit an impressive 24.9 meters at 8.0 grams per ton of gold and 50.7 meters at 6.9 grams per ton of gold, above resource grades in the 2021 TR and pointing to the potential to grow this resource base at higher grades. In addition, the 428 Zone to the east of Ruby Deeps hit 10.7 meters at 12.3 grams per ton of gold, suggesting further upside at grades that are nearly 2x that of Ruby Deeps current resource.

5. The South Pacific Zone (Granite Creek) is yielding results well above the average grade of the Granite Creek resource and remains to the north on trend with the massive Turquoise Ridge Complex (20+ million ounces of high-grade resources), with previously drilled Homestake holes hitting 1.2 meters at 15.7 grams per ton of gold and 6.1 meters at 7.0 grams per ton of gold up to 400 meters north of i-80's drilling to date. In addition, the grades and widths appear to be improving at depth (like what we saw with Barrick's Turquoise Ridge Underground Mine), with three of i-80's deeper intercepts hitting 5.6 meters at 25.6 grams per ton of gold, 6.6 meters at 15.7 grams per ton of gold, and 19.7 meters at 15.5 grams per ton of gold. Just as important, two hits closer to surface that will be mined earlier hit very solid intercepts of 21.9 meters at 31.1 grams per ton of gold and 7.6 meters at 36.6 grams per ton of gold, well above my base case grade assumption of 10.0 grams per ton of gold at Granite Creek.

Cove Drill Results - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Moving over to Cove which had drill results most recently, this is an asset with a history of producing ~2.6 million ounces of gold and ~100 million ounces of silver under previous operators and is i-80's most impressive asset currently on the gold side with industry-leading grades of 10.9 grams per ton of gold. In fact, if Cove were in production today, it would be a similar grade to Alamos Gold's (AGI) flagship Island Gold Mine. And while Cove was already an asset to be impressed with from the Premier Gold days, the results coming out of this asset have also been world class relative to other deposits/mines in Tier-1 jurisdictions, with highlight intercepts of 400-500 gram-meters that include:

38.8 meters at 10.6 grams per ton of gold

32.7 meters at 14.9 grams per ton of gold

36.1 meters at 12.9 grams per ton of gold

20.1 meters at 25.4 grams per ton of gold.

...and its most recent hole of 14.9 meters at 32.9 grams per ton of gold. As the chart above shows, the bulk of intercepts are well above the 10.9 gram per ton resource grade and even factoring in dilution, it is looking like this could be a 12.0 gram per ton of gold asset or better. In fact, the average intercept drilled to date at Cove (including two intercepts placed at zero values when labeled as NSI) is 7.9 meters at ~15.6 grams per ton of gold. And while drilled grades obviously don't translate directly to future mined grades, the results are exceeding my expectations.

It's also worth noting that the Helen Zone is the higher-grade of the two zones (Gap, Helen), it will be mined first if Cove is green-lighted for production and the average intercept here is ~7 meters at ~19 grams per ton of gold, dwarfing its current resource grade of ~11 grams per ton of gold for ~733,000 ounces. So, with ounces to be accessed earlier set to potentially come in at some of the best grades of any mine globally, I think this asset alone justifies i-80 Gold's ~$400 million market cap today, and Granite Creek Underground + Cove combined are looking like they have the potential for a combined 3.5+ million ounce resource at 11.5 grams per ton of gold in the #1 ranked mining jurisdiction. Importantly, these high-grade deposits are entirely separate from the high-grade Granite Creek Open Pit, which is one of the highest-grade open-pit projects in the United States, and, of course, Ruby Hill, which has become its flagship asset.

Ongoing Developments

For those unfamiliar, i-80 Gold announced in early November a non-binding term sheet for a potential joint-venture agreement at its flagship Ruby Hill Project where the company has made multiple new discoveries (428 Zone, Tyche Zone, East Hilltop, Lower Hilltop, Upper Hilltop) to reduce its financing needs and ideally bring in a partner to help develop this asset while it maintains a majority operating interest. This is the right move for the company given that it's been a difficult environment to raise capital for developers and the polymetallic side of this story is an upgrade from the initial strategy of three high-grade gold mines feeding a central autoclave. And while this is a relatively low capex opportunity given that it has an existing CIL plant on site that could potentially be converted to a flotation plant, giving up some of its future production in a joint-venture deal to reduce its financing needs looks like a smart plan for two reasons:

1. It's better to have 60-70% of an asset that's able to move into construction (and ultimately production) in an accelerated manner and generate mine site free cash flow than have 100% of an asset that is collecting dust and can't be brought into production in a timely fashion and/or requires significant leverage to bring into production which ultimately creates increased risk for shareholders

2. An operator that has experience with base metals would be a nice asset to have given that i-80's primary focus is gold and it never hurts to have a second set of eyes and strong financial backing in the form of a larger operator when developing a new asset.

As for joint-venture discussions, they appear to be progressing well, with the company appearing quite confident that they will secure a partner in Q2 of this year. The below quotes are taken from a November interview with i-80 Gold's CEO Ewan Downie, and the excerpts following that are from the conference call:

"It still has to close, we still have several months of doing definitive documents on a deal of this scale because not only are we expecting to be moving base metals concentrates but the gold mineralization from here we expect will be processed at Lone Tree longer-term. So there's a number of agreements going into a partnership here."

- i-80 Gold CEO, Ewan Downie (emphasis added).

"That partnership agreements are actively being advanced and we expect that partnership to be announced during the second quarter of this year."

- i-80 Gold Q4 2023 Conference Call (emphasis added).

"In 2022 we discovered the Hilltop zones, which are very much polymetallic and because of these base metals discoveries, we had significant inbound interest in looking at what we're doing and 'would you consider a partner'. Developing three projects at once, we thought it was prudent to consider a partner to help fund that project and the success that we were having facilitated our ability to consider multiple different opportunities of partnership. We chose one that mainly because we remain the operator of the project and it's a well-known partner whose got a great track record of supporting the companies that they work with."

- Recent Interview, i-80 Gold CEO, Ewan Downie.

Plus, it's important to note that given that the polymetallic opportunity is additive to the initial goal of becoming a 250,000 ounce gold producer, i-80's company-wide future gold-equivalent ounce production [GEO] would not suffer by bringing in a partner, and would actually be higher. This is because I see the potential for i-80 to produce 250,000 to 270,000 ounces per annum from its gold assets (three mines feeding a central autoclave plus existing agreement for 750 tons per day of roaster capacity for double-refractory ore at Cove), and the potential for a production profile of ~100,000 GEOs to ~240,000 GEOs depending on grades, recoveries/payability and throughput rates for the polymetallic opportunity. Hence, assuming a 60/40 JV, this would give i-80 Gold a ~400,000 GEO production profile at the high end of my estimates for the base metal potential (~300,000 GEOs at the low end), well above the company's initial goal at inceptions of 250,000 ounces of company-wide gold production.

Obviously, there are no guarantees regarding the joint-venture discussions, even if I am very confident that it will close. This confidence stems from the fact that there's a dearth of high-grade and low capex polymetallic projects in Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions, never mind the fact that there's a porphyry kicker at Ruby Hill which would certainly be a game-changer for i-80 Gold and a sweetener for any potential partner. In my view, this makes Ruby Hill stand out relative to other projects, never mind the fact that this could be fast-tracked into production within two years, assuming the receipt of a positive economic study vs. other projects like La Colorada Skarn (PAAS) that may have scale but are up to a decade away from production from multi-billion dollar capex bills.

"We think that the Ruby Hill Property has the textbook geological system for finding a major porphyry deposit. Ruby Hill has all the ingredients. We have the disseminated gold mineralization as you see at Mineral Point, the distal carbonate replacement deposit [CRD] mineralization like we're seeing at Hilltop and FAD, and the distal zinc-lead rich skarns that we have at Blackjack. So the big question is that we have all the ingredients for one of these massive systems; where is the porphyry?"

- 2022 Interview, i-80 Gold CEO, Ewan Downie.

Ruby Hill Project - i-80 Gold Presentation Hilltop Mineralization - Company Website

Before moving on, it's important to point out that this is not your average polymetallic opportunity or mining district. In fact, the Eureka District where i-80 Gold added ~1,500 hectares of land with its Paycore acquisition is unique in the sense that it was one of the world's highest-grade carbonate replacement deposit districts which began production in the 1860s and was the United States' first important silver-lead district. This included the historic Ruby Hill Mine, which saw past mined grades upwards of 40 grams per ton gold-equivalent, placing its grades above that of Fosterville.

And while there's no guarantee that i-80 Gold delineates another 1 ounce per ton gold resource, the company has a 4-kilometer corridor ("Hilltop Corridor") left to test that was missed by the old-timers because of being under alluvial cover, and it's seen an incredible hit rate for its polymetallic deposits to date, with high-grade zinc, lead, silver, gold and traces of copper/molybdenum in several zones that are currently being delineated. In addition, there's no shortage of high-grade gold, with its newly discovered 428 and Tyche zones carrying gold grades of 12-45 grams per ton of gold over thick intercepts.

As stated by Lambert Molinelli & Co. in his work discussing the Eureka District:

"The main cause of the unexampled prosperity of the mining interests of Eureka is to be found in the character of the ores. They are self-fluxing. They carry from 15 to 60 percent of lead and sufficient iron and silica to obviate the necessity of importing foreign material for smelting purposes. Eureka is the only known mining district possessing this important advantage. Notwithstanding this large production, it is generally thought that these mines have yet to see their best days, all the other more promising properties in the district having as yet hardly entered upon the great success that probably awaits them in the near future." "One of the most encouraging features is that these rich bodies have been found at the lowest depth penetrated on the lode, having been reached at a distance of one thousand feet below the surface, and its proportions in that direction are as yet only a matter of conjecture. This provides that the mineral deposits in the district are not, as formerly argued, merely surface bodies, liable to give out as explorations were carried on, but that the great belt on Ruby Hill and its contents are permanent, and will be found in greater proportions as further depth is attained".

- Eureka And Its Resources - A Complete History of Eureka Country, Nevada - Lambert Molinelli & Co.

The Bigger Picture

As for the bigger picture, I expect 2024 to be a transformational year for i-80 with multiple catalysts as we see maiden resources declared on multiple deposits, the receipt of permits for constructing a decline at Ruby Hill, an increase in its drill program in H2 as the company is likely to increase its drill program if it receives a cash injection from the joint-venture, and overall a much more de-risked story Finally, production should increase meaningfully in H2 at Granite Creek as it brings the new high-grade South Pacific Zone online later this year. In a recent interview, i-80 Gold's CEO shared the following about the South Pacific Zone and near-term production:

"We're within three or four months of accessing that zone (South Pacific). With the addition of South Pacific, we would expect our production to go up significantly from that 30,000 ounces to probably in 2025 to over 100,000 ounces. In 2025, we would also likely look to bring on some mining and test mining at Ruby Hill."

- Recent Interview, i-80 Gold CEO, Ewan Downie.

As the above comments suggest, i-80 Gold will see a significant increase in operating cash flow next year, with the potential to increase Granite Creek Underground's mining rates to closer to 800 tons per day with the addition of the South Pacific Zone, and in terms of the bigger picture, i-80 Gold has an industry-leading growth profile, with the potential to increase production by over 10x looking out to 2028. Plus, with three other assets (Lone Tree, Granite Creek Open Pit, Mineral Point) separate from its high-grade Gold Hub & Spoke Model and Ruby Hill Polymetallics, the company has the assets in the portfolio to grow to 550,000+ ounces longer-term if it were to bring Granite Creek Open Pit into production.

This makes i-80 Gold quite unique, with most developers today having 150,000 to 300,000 ounce per annum potential at best, but with i-80 already having the assets in its portfolio to turn into a producer with the scale of an Alamos Gold (~$5.0 billion market cap) or Lundin Gold (~$3.0 billion market cap), with producers with high-grade assets with scale typically commanding premium valuations, especially when operating in Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions.

i-80 Gold Conceptual Production Profile - Company Filings, Author's Chart

In fact, just four short years ago, Kirkland Lake Gold traded at over 22x free cash flow in 2019 at its peak prior to its Detour Gold purchase (~$10.5 billion enterprise value with ~$463 million in annual free cash flow). And this was hardly a setup with ebullient sentiment sector-wide in Q3 2019. I am not stating this to suggest that the average gold producer should trade at over 22x EV/FCF as KL was a unicorn (high-grades, high margins, best jurisdictions, new discoveries near existing infrastructure allowing for low-capex growth and easy access to new ounces). However, with i-80 Gold fitting a similar model to Kirkland Lake Gold (high-grades, best jurisdictions, new discoveries near existing infrastructure allowing for low capex growth), I think IAUX could easily trade above a $2.5 billion market cap or ~US$6.00 per share later this decade if it can grow into a 350,000 to 400,000 ounce producer, and I would expect it to be a go-to name given its Tier-1 jurisdiction profile, with only a handful of names with scale left in the sector with this distinction (Evolution, Northern Star, Hecla, Agnico).

Kirkland Lake Gold - Annual Free Cash Flow & Share Price Performance - Company Filings, Author's Chart, Netcials

Insider Buying

i-80 Gold certainly has ambitious plans to grow into the second largest gold producer in Nevada with a production profile of 400,000 GEOs, and while I'd normally be skeptical of a plan this aggressive, the company has four things going for it.

1. Its projects, if in production today, would be among the highest-grade gold mines globally, with Cove and Granite Creek at 11+ grams per ton of gold and rivaling Alamos Gold's (AGI) flagship operation Island Gold for grades, Upper Hilltop looking like could it rival the highest-grade gold mines globally (Eagle River, Kiena, Macassa) on a gold-equivalent basis, and FAD looking like it could have 10+ gram per ton gold-equivalent grades as well, with results from upper Hilltop and FAD shown below. Finally, Ruby Deeps should see a significant increase in grades and size given that i-80 Gold has increased the mineralized footprint of this deposit and consistently drilled much higher grades than what we've seen in the previous resource estimate (~1.6 million ounces at ~6.6 grams per ton of gold). This is important, because grade is king in this sector, and high-grade projects can survive through any cyclical downturns, with its ~11 gram per ton gold deposits (Granite Creek/Cove) benefiting from ~$700/ton rock values at current gold prices.

Highest Grade Gold Mines Globally (Reserve Grade) vs. i-80's M&I Resource Grade & Estimated Gold-Equivalent Grades at Upper Hilltop/FAD - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

The three best holes on a gram-meter basis at Upper Hilltop include 10.0 meters at ~78 grams per ton gold-equivalent, 28.3 meters at ~22 grams per ton gold-equivalent and 27.4 meters at ~19 grams per ton gold-equivalent.

Upper Hilltop and FAD Drilling - Company Filings, Author's Table, Company Presentation

2. i-80 Gold benefits from having brownfields past-producing sites with existing infrastructure, and a central processing facility at Lone Tree with over $1.2 billion in estimated sunk costs. This gives i-80 Gold one of the lowest-cost paths to 400,000 ounces per annum in its developer peer group and also helps from a permitting and development standpoint, with its operating mine Granite Creek already permitted and the company hoping to head underground next year at Ruby Hill.

3. i-80 Gold benefits from being in the top-ranked jurisdiction globally (Nevada), and this could not be more important in today's geopolitical environment. In fact, Agnico Eagle also had a very aggressive business model two decades ago as it looked to expand LaRonde and bring four new gold mines online (Lapa, Goldex, Pinos Altos, Meadowbank), and one reason for its success and consistent production growth was that it focused on the safest jurisdictions, significantly de-risking its growth plans vs. other companies that have had a harder time keeping mines online or bringing them into production at all by venturing into less favorable jurisdictions.

4. The company is not re-inventing the wheel and is employing a similar strategy (Hub & Spoke Model) to Nevada Gold Mines LLC with multiple high-grade mines feeding central processing facilities. And the company has made several key additions with very relevant experience in Nevada at these sites to help bring this plan into fruition with nearly 150 years of experience, including Matt Gili (Former CTO at Barrick Gold, Former EGM at Cortez District in Nevada), Todd Esplin (Previous Autoclave Superintendent & Metallurgical Services Superintendent at Barrick's Goldstrike Mine), Andy Cole (Former GM at Barrick's Goldstrike Mine), Jon Laird (Former Mining Manager at Turquoise Ridge, Project Manager at El Nino/South Arturo/Goldstrike), and Tony Carroll, Former Process Manager/Capital Projects Manager at Barrick who previously managed large capital projects at Goldstrike and Cortez - NGM's two largest mining complexes.

i-80 Gold Insider Buying - SEDI Insider Filings

While it certainly helps to have the best grades, the best jurisdictions, multiple new discoveries near current infrastructure, modest capex requirements relative to its developer peers and a team that's done it before in addition to a CEO with a strong track record of deal-making, there's no greater vote of confidence than insider buying. And in a sector where we typically see a dearth of insider buying, this has not been the case with i-80 Gold, where we've seen consistent and significant insider buying from its President & COO Matt Gili, its Executive Vice President Matt Gollat, and its CEO Ewan Downie.

These buys are shown above, with well over 2 million shares purchased by insiders in the open market at prices ranging from C$1.78 to C$3.03 or US$1.34 to US$2.30, including multiple large blocks of 400,000 shares at C$2.62 [US$1.97], 120,000 at C$2.80 [US$2.10], 110,000 at C$2.70 [US$2.03], 100,000 at C$2.35 [US$1.77], 200,000 at C$2.80 [US$2.10].

This alignment with shareholders and significant insider buying suggests that management is confident in their ability to execute on its plans, and these purchases do not include significant buying in private placements as well, including over 340,000 shares combined purchased by insiders in the most two recent financings at higher prices than today's levels. So, while it has been a frustrating elevator ride down in the stock, this is not a case of insiders not having any skin in the game. In fact, we have seen some of the consistent and aggressive insider buying sector-wide by i-80's management, providing extra confidence that they are working tirelessly to deliver value for shareholders (given that they are significant shareholders themselves), and the last thing they want to see their own stakes diluted.

Summary

In an area of the precious metals sector (developers) that's starved for capital and where sentiment remains despondent, i-80 Gold has been punished far worse than its producer peers. In fact, the recent pullback in the stock has left it trading at a market cap of just ~$400 million, a valuation that's barely half that of early-stage developers that have yet to even put out a resource like New Found Gold (NFGC) and Snowline Gold (OTCQB:SNWGF).

This is despite the fact that I believe i-80 Gold is on knocking on the door of having a ~20 million ounce gold-equivalent resource base, has the sector's top growth profile if it can execute successfully and has made so many discoveries that it's had to prioritize those which it's able to follow up on, with it recently more focused on conserving cash and drilling the highest priority ounces that are planned to be mined first given the capital starved environment.

Today, I think the market is unfairly punishing i-80 Gold relative to other developers given that it has a much lower capex path to build a ~400,000 ounce production profile and it has multiple interested JV partners at Ruby Hill. And while I could understand the significant discount to its estimated net asset value of ~$1.49 billion (currently trading at less than 0.30x P/NAV) and underperformance if it were trying to go it alone and had its back up against the wall from a financing standpoint, I don't see this as the case here anymore with multiple interested parties, a significant increase in cash flow generation at Granite Creek later this year, and the potential for a second cash flow generator (Ruby Hill Polymetallics) in 2026.

In summary, I see this extreme disconnect in the share price vs. the gold price as creating a buying opportunity with an estimated 180%+ upside to fair value (US$3.65), and I have recently increased my position further at US$1.25.