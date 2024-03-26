Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Technical Measures And Valuations - Does Any Of It Matter?

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Technical measures and valuations all suggest the market is expensive, overbought, and exuberant.
  • However, none of it seems to matter as investors pile into equities to chase risk assets higher.
  • A recent BofA report shows that the increase in risk appetite has been the largest since March 2021.

Digitally enhanced shot of a graph showing the ups and downs shares on the stock market

shapecharge

Technical measures and valuations all suggest the market is expensive, overbought, and exuberant. However, none of it seems to matter as investors pile into equities to chase risk assets higher. A recent BofA report shows that the increase in risk appetite has been

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.82K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News