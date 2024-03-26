JulPo

Financials

LSPD 3Q24 Results)

Lightspeed (NYSE:LSPD)(TSX:LSPD:CA) has 3 revenue segments:

Subscription revenue (35% of revenue): Merchants will pay a fixed monthly/annual recurring fee to Lightspeed for using its POS system Transaction-based revenue (60% of revenue): Primarily stems from payment processing fees earned through facilitating card transactions for merchants. Hardware sales (5% of revenue): Non-recurring revenue generated from selling the POS system

As of 3Q24, subscription revenue increased by 8.6% YoY to $80.9 million, reflecting Lightspeed's ongoing efforts to drive adoption for its POS and payment solution. While this growth is indicative of positive momentum, it is relatively modest compared to industry peers, including Toast (TOST) growing at 54% YoY, PAR (PAR) at 25.7% YoY, and Shift4 (FOUR) at 30% YoY.

On the other hand, transaction-based revenues, which are primarily payment processing fees, grew 35.5% YoY to $406 million in the same quarter. This is a segment that the management is focused on, and it is growing at a rate faster than subscription revenue.

To understand why, the 4Q23 earnings call highlighted Lightspeed's strategic shift towards bolstering payment revenue, particularly emphasized by the mandate for all new eligible customers to integrate payments with their subscription service as of May 1, 2023. This concerted effort aims to significantly enhance unit economics for new customers moving forward. Additionally, the account management teams, traditionally focused on software upselling, will now exclusively prioritize promoting Lightspeed Payments. This strategic pivot underscores Lightspeed's commitment to driving revenue growth through its payment solution, leveraging its higher unit economics.

Toast 4Q23 Results

Drawing from the successful playbook of peers such as Toast, in which Toast’s FinTech solution revenue, consisting primarily of payment processing revenue, makes up a massive 82.5% of its total revenues.

Payment processing fee is a steady stream of recurring income for Lightspeed in today’s cashless economy. The more merchants that Lightspeed onboard, the more transactions are processed through its platform, and the higher the revenue generated. This recurring revenue model ensures consistent cash inflows and provides a stable foundation for sustained growth and profitability.

LSPD 3Q24 Earnings Slide

Since pivoting its strategy to growing the adoption of its payment solution, Lightspeed has reported higher ARPU. Specifically, ARPU increased 28% YoY to $447 from $348 a year ago. Additionally, this was also partially contributed by the focus on onboarding higher GTV clients.

However, despite experiencing growth in its transaction-based revenues, the company do face challenges, as highlighted in the 3Q24 earnings call due to the longer sales cycle:

“We continue to see ongoing progress in North America and rolled out our efforts in Europe and APAC in Q3. As expected, converting customers to payments in Europe and APAC will likely take longer than in North America. We are one of the first players to unify software with payments in Europe, particularly in continental Europe, and so there is more effort involved in educating our customer base. We remain a very strong business in Europe and APAC and face less competition in those markets.”

LSPD 3Q24 Press Release

In terms of profitability, as of the nine months ended 2023, operating losses improved by 64% YoY to $161 million from $267 million in 3Q23, which I have excluded the non-recurring impairment goodwill of $748 million. Operating margin is now at -23.8%, compared to -48.9% last year, a massive improvement.

Assuming the likelihood that Lightspeed sustains its current S&M expenses at 26% of revenue, and coupled with its lengthy sales cycle – implying it may take time for transaction-based revenue to ramp up, I do anticipate that Lightspeed will take a prolonged time to reach GAAP profitability, likely after FY25. Comparing Lightspeed to Toast, which aims for GAAP profitability by the 2H25 with an operating margin of -7.5% in FY23, suggesting Toast will take roughly 1.5 years to attain profitability.

Ample Cash To Sustain Its Growth

Considering the potential delay in Lightspeed's journey towards achieving GAAP profitability, it becomes imperative to evaluate the robustness of its balance sheet. As of 3Q24, Lightspeed has a substantial cash position of $749 million, with no debt.

The presence of a healthy balance sheet not only serves as a buffer against operational uncertainties but also provides the company with greater flexibility and resilience in navigating challenges and pursuing growth opportunities, particularly in the area of growing its payment revenue. Not to mention, this also reduces its dependency on external financing, mitigating the risks associated with debt servicing obligations and interest rate fluctuations.

In terms of its cash flow operation, Lightspeed reported $69 million of cash outflow, and with its $749 million of cash, they have 12 quarters of cash runway.

Valuation

Author’s Relative Valuation

When comparing Lightspeed's valuation to its peers based on EV/Sales, it's evident that Lightspeed is valued lower against the likes of Toast, and FOUR. This is unsurprising given that it has the lowest operating margin among its peers. This may signal to the market that Lightspeed has yet to prove its capacity to stimulate sales growth, especially concerning its transaction-based revenue, raising uncertainty about its path to GAAP profitability. Hence, it's crucial for investors to closely monitor the sustainability of its transaction-based revenue growth and assess the company's ability to show operating leverage given its current sales effort.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightspeed's strategic shift towards bolstering payment revenue underscores its commitment to driving growth and enhancing unit economics. While experiencing growth in transaction-based revenues, the company faces challenges, particularly in regions with longer sales cycles such as Europe and APAC. Despite this, Lightspeed's improved operating losses and substantial cash reserves provide a solid foundation for sustained growth.

However, the company's lower valuation relative to peers suggests that investors may have reservations about its ability to stimulate sales growth and achieve GAAP profitability, especially given its lowest operating margin among peers. Thus, it's imperative for investors to closely monitor the sustainability of its transaction-based revenue growth and its ability to demonstrate operating leverage.

At the moment, I will rate Lightspeed stock as a hold.