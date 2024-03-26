Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Copa Holdings: Risks And Upside Present, But Valuation Completely Misaligned

Mar. 26, 2024 10:17 AM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) Stock
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.09K Followers

Summary

  • Copa’s revenue growth has been underwhelming (+3%), as has its margin development, with considerable volatility as Copa has navigated industry disruption and growth in LatAm.
  • Irrespective of this, we believe Copa is now well-placed. Its growth trajectory is healthy due to a solid pipeline of volume growth, while industry demand is expected to be strong.
  • Copa’s margins are market-leading, with analysts expecting it to maintain this. We see this as the biggest risk, albeit there is limited evidence to suggest a collapse.
  • Copa’s near-term performance will continue to soften due to macroeconomic conditions but should maintain growth. We see this as an inevitable normalization.
  • The company’s valuation is completely depressed, irrespective of risks and the slowdown expected, implying an upside in our view.

HP-1533CMP - Boeing 737-8V3 - Copa Airlines airplane

flavijus/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction and thesis

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is a "Latin American provider of airline passenger and cargo services". "The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Panama City", and operates under the brands Copa Airlines

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.09K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CPA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CPA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News