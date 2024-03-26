flavijus/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction and thesis

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is a "Latin American provider of airline passenger and cargo services". "The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Panama City", and operates under the brands Copa Airlines and Wingo. Copa Airlines primarily serves destinations in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean, while Wingo focuses on low-cost flights within Latin America and the Caribbean.

Copa is a solid business in our view. We would have preferred to see a clearer improvement in the company’s competitive and operational position through its financial results, yet much of this thesis rests more so on its current position.

The business is primed for healthy growth, has market-leading margins, and is heavily undervalued. Even if margins deteriorate by ~5% or growth unexpectedly turns slightly negative, we believe the stock is sufficiently undervalued to account for this at a 4x EBITDA valuation.

Share price

Copa’s share price performance has been disappointing, struggling to generate any value during the last decade and broadly trading flat. Investors have been unimpressed by its volatile financial performance and inability to consistently develop despite its competitive position.

Commercial analysis

Presented above are Copa's financial results.

Copa’s revenue has grown moderately during the last decade, with a CAGR of +3% since FY13, albeit with a disappointing linearity to time of 0. This reflects the volatility experienced, with 3 periods of negative growth, 3 periods of single-digit growth, and 5 periods of double-digit growth.

EBITDA has been equally volatile, ranging from 18% in FY15 to 32% in FY23 (excl. the pandemic-impacted year).

Business Model

Copa operates a hub-and-spoke business model. The airline's primary hub is located at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, strategically positioned to connect passengers between North and South America, a key USP of the business. The company maintains an extensive route network, covering over 80 destinations in more than 30 countries.

The company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, including Next-Generation and MAX variants. The airline has historically prioritized fleet renewal and expansion to enhance operational efficiency and reduce fuel consumption due to newer technologies, and provide a superior passenger experience through its on-time performances and minimal cancellations, as it competes with North and South American airlines.

Copa specializes in serving destinations within Latin America, offering flights to major cities and tourist destinations across the region. The airline has capitalized on the growing demand for air travel within Latin America (both internally through economic development and international tourism), catering to both business and leisure travelers. This said, the company has faced considerable and growing competition, restricting its ability to generate unbound growth. Whilst its position geographically in the Americas is beneficial, it likely suffers from growth in traffic through Panama for shorter haul flights as travelers prefer direct routes.

With increased competition, Copa has invested heavily in operational excellence, including efficient fleet management, streamlined processes, customer service, and effective cost control, allowing for increased customer satisfaction alongside reliability and performance. The company has been recognized for the 9th time as the most on-time airline in LatAm, with an on-time performance of 89.5% (highest in all of the Americas) and a flight competition factor in excess of 98%.

Airline Industry

The Latin American airline industry has developed considerably during the last decade, with forecasts suggesting a growth rate of +3.7% into 2033. This will likely be driven by continued economic development, a growing middle class, expanding demand for tourism, and increased investment within the economies.

For the reasons discussed, Copa appears extremely well placed to absorb this demand, particularly when considering its ability to connect flyers to North America. Yet, despite this positioning, the company has struggled to achieve meaningful growth during the last decade. We attribute this to competition, and in particular, the rise of low-cost carriers. These firms have a similar impact to what was observed in Europe following the rise of Ryanair (RYAAY) and easyJet (OTCQX:EJTTF), with prices tumbling and consumer traffic quickly switching. Whilst Copa has adjusted its offering to be competitive, taking a no-nonsense approach, it still remains slightly within the middle ground, impacting growth.

Copa faces competition from other Latin American airlines, including Avianca, LATAM Airlines (OTCPK:LTMAY), and Azul (AZUL), as well as international carriers operating in the region such as American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

We believe Copa can differentiate itself through its extensive route network (which it must continue to grow) and efficient hub operations, positioning itself as a preferred choice for travelers in the region.

Financials

Copa’s recent performance has been moderate, with top-line growth of +51.7%, +16.7%, +7.2%, and +3.0% in its last four quarters. Alongside this, the company’s margins have soared, reaching an FY23 EBITDA-M of 32%.

The company has likely seen the majority of the post-pandemic normalization, experiencing a gradual recovery in demand following the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by easing travel restrictions and comfort among consumers to travel. Following this, which appears to be in Q1’23, Copa’s growth rate has stepped down but remains positive.

Whilst economic conditions have been difficult for consumers, primarily as a result of a combination of elevated interest rates and an extended period of high inflation, we have seen broadly resilient consumer spending, even if it has not necessarily grown well. We attribute this to healthy wage inflation globally, allowing for some protection to consumer finances.

Following an extended period of lockdowns and government support, alongside the factors mentioned, consumers have flocked to airlines for holidays and travel, even as prices have soared. Whilst the last decade has been dominated by price sensitivity, evidenced by the growth in low-cost carriers, demand appears to have turned towards inelasticity in the near-term as volume and prices have grown. We believe this is the primary reason for Copa’s margin improvement and has supported its top-line trajectory, albeit we are hesitant to suggest this is sustainable.

Its declining growth rate, most recently falling to 3.0%, suggests a fundamental slowdown. This is likely a combination of factors, namely the compounding negative impact on consumers’ cost of living, and the inability to maintain price increases.

In Q4’23, its passenger traffic increased by 11.1%, an impressive achievement but less so when considering capacity increased by 11.0%, implying an increase in load factor of only 0.1%. This compares to a 0.9% increase in Q3. This means that with revenue increasing at a rate less than 11.0%, its growth is wholly attributable to volume. The company’s revenue per available seat mile decreased a disappointing -7.3%.

A secondary factor impacting margins is its cost base. Soaring oil prices initially negatively impacted the industry but with a softening of costs, while prices remained resilient, a positive delta quickly developed. This continues to be the case, with operating cost per available seat mile decreasing by -6.3%, principally due to jet fuel per gallon (-12.7%).

Looking ahead, Copa’s financial performance must reflect the new realities, with the post-pandemic bump broadly over. We expect revenue per passenger to continue to soften, while Copa’s pipeline of aircraft deliveries should ensure passenger growth through volume. For this reason, whilst we do expect a decline relative to FY23, we see revenue remaining positive and likely in the mid-single-digit range. In Feb24, its load factor increased 0.3%.

Analysts have forecast a growth rate of +7% into FY26F and +7.6% in FY24F, alongside flat margins at existing levels. We believe the revenue assumptions appear reasonable, albeit do see risk with maintaining margins if demand falls greater than expected.

For Q1’24, we expect Copa to come in below Q1'23, primarily due to the current issues at Boeing. The company grounded 21 of its MAX9s between Jan 6 and Jan 29, with all aircrafts now back in the skies. This contributed to a decline in load factor of 1.8ppts in Jan24. We target a revenue growth rate of (1.5)%-(0.5)%.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

Copa is conservatively financed, allowing for sustainable investment in its fleet. Capex has consistently comprised a double-digit percentage of revenue in recent years, reflecting Management’s commitment to growing and modernizing its fleet. This should support volume-driven growth as pricing softens. This will, however, restrict near-term distributions and FCF.

Industry analysis

Presented above is a comparison of Copa's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (18 companies).

Copa’s performance relative to its peers is strong, with considerably better margins and return on equity. The company’s growth leaves more to be desired, albeit is respectable. Its margin superiority is incredible, with its next closest peer at an EBITDA-M of 8%. This gap materially closes on a NIM level, however.

The key for Copa is whether it can maintain its current margins, which analysts appear to believe so. Execution and local market nuances have allowed it to deliver similar levels historically at a significantly lower scale.

Valuation

Copa is currently trading at 5x LTM EBITDA and 4x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

A discount to its historical average reflects investor hesitancy surrounding its current margin sustainability, as a decline in margins would lift its trading multiple, ceteris paribus. We believe a discount for this is appropriate, albeit would suggest closer to ~30% rather than 60-80% (EBITDA level). This currently implies a NTM FCF yield of 11%, a very attractive level.

Further, Copa is trading at a discount to its peers, albeit a smaller one (~30%). This is again for a similar reason. If Copa is able to normalize at its current margins, the business would easily justify a comfortable premium to its peers, suggesting considerable execution risk or potential upside based on how you look at it. Importantly, even if you take its average pre-pandemic margins, Copa exceeded its industry average comfortably (~22%).

For the valuation reasons discussed, and the quality of the business, we believe it is considerably undervalued. Even with margin risk and slowing demand, a 4x EBITDA valuation is not at all appropriate.

Key risks with our thesis

Given our view that this is a heavily undervalued business, the key risks to our thesis are factors which would contribute to a short-term decline in financial performance, thus contributing to a multiples expansion through the denominator.

These risks are:

Volatile Fuel Prices - Fluctuations in fuel prices can significantly impact operating costs and thus profitability. Even with some margin erosion priced in, fuel prices are likely the only cost line that could realistically materially deteriorate margins.

Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainty - Geopolitical tensions, economic instability, and currency fluctuations in Latin America can affect both demand and revenue (FX impact through the conversion of earnings to dollars).

Final thoughts

Copa is a solid business. The company’s last decade leaves much to be desired, albeit has developed a good business model and operates within an attractive industry segment (LatAm). Importantly in our perspective, the current iteration of the business appears primed to perform well in the coming years. It operates a modern fleet that is growing well, its unit economics have benefited heavily from recent market developments, and economic conditions should improve in the coming quarters.

Overall, even if the company’s outlook was worse, or there were even more risks, its current valuation is completely misaligned to its fundamentals. It prices in an almost guaranteed deterioration in margins, which is not the case.