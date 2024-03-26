Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Union: Visa, AI, And Looks Like A Buy

Mar. 26, 2024 11:17 AM ETThe Western Union Company (WU) Stock
Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • Western Union has reported a new agreement with a large credit card company, which could drive significant stock demand.
  • The company operates in the money and parcel remittance industry, offering services internationally.
  • Western Union's strategy is focused on digitalization, with efforts to enhance customer experiences and leverage artificial intelligence.

Western Union Office in Prague.

VIDOK/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) recently reported a new agreement with a large credit card company to send money to card holders. With this relevant net income driver, I think that recent stock repurchases or

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
1.1K Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News