Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mega Matrix: Promising Initial Results From Pivot To Video Streaming (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 26, 2024 11:26 AM ETMega Matrix Corp. (MPU) Stock
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In January, the company bought 60% of short drama streaming platform FlexTV for $2.18 million in stock and this is now its new focus.
  • FlexTV generated top-up and subscription fees of $6.5 million for January and February and I think revenues for 2024 could surpass $50 million.
  • Mega Matrix has a lot to prove after its failed NFT games, and Ethereum staking businesses and it doesn’t have the funds for its $100 million content investment plan.
  • Yet, short selling looks dangerous as the rising popularity and revenues of FlexTV could provide a boost for the market valuation in the coming months.
  • Microcap Review members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
live video content online streaming marketing concept.

B4LLS/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I’ve written four articles on SA about Mega Matrix (NYSE:MPU), the latest of which was in November 2022 when I said that Mano was the only NFT game in its alSpace metaverse universe and all signs pointed

If you like this article, consider joining Microcap Review. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys.

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
7.05K Followers

Gold Panda has been working as an M&A analyst for over 11 years. He's been investing since 2007. Preferring value to growth, he tends to take a relatively conservative approach in his investing. His focus is on small and micro-cap stocks, which he believes is the area which offers the greatest opportunity to exploit market mis-pricings.

Gold Panda is part of the team that runs the investing group Microcap Review. He provides a real-time portfolio to the group. Microcap Review focuses on three areas of opportunity in the micro-cap space: arbitrage and special situations, net-nets and undervalued stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MPU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News