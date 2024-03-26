Nandani Bridglal

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) operates membership shopping warehouse clubs across Central America and Caribbean countries under a similar operating model as companies such as Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) and Sam's Club, as well as BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) which I made a bullish write-up on in February. PriceSmart has 1.8 million members after Q1/FY2024 as per the company's Q1 investor presentation, providing stable revenues with an estimated renewal rate of 87.4%.

Despite good topline growth in past years, PriceSmart's stock price hasn't moved much in the past decade, posting a negative return of 20%. The company does manage to pay out a non-significant dividend amid growth, recently raised to $1.16 per stock annually, representing a small yield of 1.42% at the time of writing.

Fairly Profitable Club Expansion

PriceSmart has grown revenues significantly in past years, achieving a CAGR of 11.0% from FY2002 to current trailing revenues as of Q1/FY2024. The company opened its first location in 1996 and has since expanded into a total of 53 open locations, with one additional location currently under construction. A total of three new clubs were opened within the calendar year 2023.

The company was able to scale profitability in the 2000s, after which PriceSmart's EBIT margin has fallen quite flat in past years at a current level of 4.6%. Typical to the business model, PriceSmart's margins are extremely stable with constant demand, despite the absolute margin level being quite low. I expect that the company should be able to achieve some marginal benefits from the scaling store network potentially raising margins in the long term, but with current margin trends, I don't see significant operating leverage likely.

To fuel the revenue growth, PriceSmart has a significant amount of capital expenditures. In FY2023, for example, capital expenditures reached $142.5 million meanwhile depreciation and amortization only stood at $74.6 million - the growth is worsening cash flows quite significantly. Of the capital expenditures in FY2023, PriceSmart estimates $73.2 million to be related to growth CapEx, meanwhile, $69.3 million is considered maintenance CapEx. Still, PriceSmart has a fairly good return on total capital of 9.74% compared to the consumer staples sector's average of 6.65%.

Alternative Membership Club Stocks Exist

Compared to similar companies in the United States, PriceSmart has achieved a bit more modest growth with a CAGR of 6.9% in the five years from FY2018 to FY2023. Compared to Costco's CAGR of 11.3% from FY2018 to FY2023 and BJ's Wholesale Club's CAGR of 9.0%, the growth is a bit slower. On the other hand, margins are better at the trailing operating margin of 4.6% compared to Costco's 3.6% and BJ's Wholesale Club's 4.0%.

Despite a better operating margin than the two other similar companies, PriceSmart's return on capital trails that of Costco's 17.90% and BJ's Wholesale Club's 11.61%, making PriceSmart's growth more capital intensive. I believe that this factor is mainly driving PriceSmart's lower long-term appreciation, as the company has had a stagnant stock price compared to Costco's and BJ's Wholesale Club's great long-term stock appreciation. While PriceSmart seems to serve a more under-competed market geographically, the company hasn't been able to achieve higher returns on equity.

Upcoming Q2 Results

PriceSmart is going to report its Q2/FY2024 results on the 4th of April after the market closes. Analysts are expecting revenues of $1.28 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 11.9% a bit above the achieved Q1 growth of 10.6%. The EPS is expected to come in at $1.35, 8.0% above the achieved Q2/FY2023 adjusted EPS.

I don't see any significant turbulence in the financials as very likely with the already stable consumer staples sector, especially with the club membership operating model that provides stable customer demand.

Valuation

Compared to Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club, the stock is priced reasonably. PriceSmart's stock trades at a forward P/E multiple of 18.7, compared to Costco's significantly higher forward P/E of 44.4, and BJ's Wholesale Club's similar forward P/E of 19.7. While the gap to Costco is large, the gap is largely explained by the differing returns on capital as well as different growth rates. BJ's Wholesale Club has achieved both higher growth and a greater return on capital than PriceSmart, though, making the similar P/E even seem expensive for PriceSmart.

To estimate a fair value for PriceSmart, I modelled a DCF. In the DCF model, I estimate the company's revenue growth to continue with a gradual slowdown. After a FY2024 growth of 9% and FY2025 growth of 10%, I estimate the growth slowdown to happen gradually into a perpetual growth rate of 3%. The total estimated revenues represent a CAGR of 6.7% from FY2023 to FY2033. With the growth, I estimate very modest operating leverage from an EBIT margin of 4.7% into a margin of 4.9%. Although PriceSmart's current cash flow conversion is poor with constant growth investments, I estimate the conversion to gradually improve with the slowing growth.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 11.71%, the DCF model estimates PriceSmart's fair value at $81.07 - the stock seems to be valued fairly. I don't see the fair value estimate likely to vary a ton with the stable operating model - PriceSmart seems to be a fair growth story, but not at a highly attractive risk-to-reward at the current price.

The used weighted average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q1, PriceSmart had $2.8 million in interest expenses. With the company's current amount of interest-bearing debt, PriceSmart's annualized interest rate comes up to 7.62%. PriceSmart leverages interest-bearing debt quite moderately, and I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 10%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States 10-year bond yield of 4.24%. For the equity risk premium, I use the average of Costa Rica's 11.18%, Guatemala's 8.26%, Aruba's 7.38%, and Colombia's 7.38% using Professor Aswath Damodaran's country-specific estimates updated on the 5th of January, creating an estimated equity risk premium of 8.55%. Yahoo Finance estimates PriceSmart's beta at a figure of 0.92. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.2%, creating a cost of equity of 12.31% and a WACC of 11.71%.

Takeaway

PriceSmart operates a membership club similar to Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club. While the company has achieved quite good growth, the growth is slightly lower than the other mentioned companies and achieved with a more normal return on total capital, making the long-term appreciation more modest. The stock seems to be priced fairly, not providing a great risk-to-reward, but not a terrible one either with a stable income profile. For the time being, I have a hold rating for the stock.