PriceSmart: Fairly Valuable Growth, But Better Alternatives Exist

Mar. 26, 2024 11:28 AM ETPriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Stock
Caffital Research
Summary

  • PriceSmart operates membership warehouse clubs in Central America and Caribbean countries.
  • The company has achieved good growth with stable margins. Still, the growth lags behind Costco and BJ's, meanwhile, the return on capital is lower, making the long-term appreciation worse.
  • The stock is currently priced fairly with my DCF model assumptions.

Pricesmart and Payless, Mausica Branch, Trinidad

Nandani Bridglal

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) operates membership shopping warehouse clubs across Central America and Caribbean countries under a similar operating model as companies such as Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) and Sam's Club, as well as BJ's Wholesale

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
516 Followers
I write mostly about small cap companies in the United States, focusing on a thorough explanation on valuation. My investment philosophy revolves around the DCF model, and analysis that leads into my assumptions used in the model. The approach doesn't limit my investment philosophy into either growth or traditional value investing - rather, I factor in both into my thesis, revolving my theses on a large-scale picture instead of single catalysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

