Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais - CEMIG (NYSE:CIG), which saw a drop in prices after the Minas Gerais state government opened the possibility of federalizing the company with the aim of paying part of its debts. However, the complexity of the operation has a high chance of making the business unviable.

Additionally, after the turnaround initiated in 2019, the company has improved revenues and margins, reduced leverage, and expects to increase its EBITDA margin by 6% with new cost reduction initiatives.

Introduction

Based in Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais, Cemig has an installed capacity of 5.8 gigawatts (6th largest generation player in Brazil), approximately 7,960 km of transmission lines (4th largest player in Brazil) and 558,031 km of distribution lines. The company also operates in the sale of energy and the distribution of natural gas.

This geographic diversification and operations in different segments reduces the company's operational and regulatory risks. The group is one of the largest integrated electrical energy companies in Brazil, with more than 9 million customers. Below, we will see the company's history, and how the turnaround started in 2018 corroborates the bullish thesis for the company's shares.

History of Cemig

Cemig was founded on May 22, 1952, during Juscelino Kubitschek's term as governor of the state, and was named Centrais Elétricas de Minas Gerais. From 2004 onwards, the company progressively increased its presence in the various segments of the Brazilian electricity market, investing in the acquisition of companies and participating in large projects outside of Minas Gerais.

However, the company, which has always been a reference in growth and wealth generation, had poor management when The Workers' Party won the state elections in 2014.

We can see this clearly below, comparing the revenues and expenses of the state of Minas Gerais between 2012, then in 2014 (when The Workers' Party took over the Government) and after 2018 (when the Liberal Party takes over the Government). It is clear that fiscal austerity was not one of the priorities between 2014 and 2018, but increased spending. This period was marked by corruption and money embezzlement, including at Cemig.

Evolution of Minas Gerais state accounts (The Author & Minas Gerais Treasury Department)

However, after the election of Romeu Zema to the Government of the state of Minas Gerais in 2018, a candidate from the liberal party, a big turnaround began. Let's see how the company's EBITDA margin (operational efficiency metric) has behaved since 1995, going through these events.

Ebitda Margin (Koyfin)

Let's understand a little more about this turnaround below, and how it is the main pillar of the bullish thesis for the shares.

Turnaround

From 2009 to 2018, Cemig invested $7 billion in non-essential minority stakes with low returns outside MG, increasing leverage to 3.6x net debt/EBITDA (as we can see below) and total inefficiencies (vs. regulatory benchmark) to $1.54 billion ($1 billion in non-optimal regulatory operating costs and $580 million in energy losses).

Net Debt / EBITDA (Koyfin)

However, since 2019 Cemig's new executives have a clear strategy: Focus on their core business and efficient allocation of capital, prioritizing their investments in the state of Minas Gerais (MG). We can see it more clearly below:

New Strategy (IR Company)

Speaking in more detail, the company is making investments in Minas Gerais ($560 million in annual capex) and divestment in non-essential assets (Light, Renova, Santo Antônio, Ativas, Axxiom), which has already generated $1.2 billion in savings ($580 million in cash, $380 million in avoided capital contributions and $220 million in tax credits).

And this strategy focused on increasing efficiency brought several improvements in EBITDA, net profit and leverage, as we can see below:

IR Company & Author

These excellent results support my bullish thesis for the shares, but the big question is: Will Cemig continue to maintain these excellent results? In my opinion, yes, and I explain below:

The big cost-cutting action is on its health plan and pension fund. The idea is for the company to implement a new scheme that pays only for the active workforce of 100% of the health plan (vs. 50% of the old plan) and eliminate the payment for the retirees (currently paid by Cemig).

The health plan provision represents a liability of $680 million (of which $400 million represents the NPV of the expenses of the retirees), and roughly 33% of the active employees adhered to this new plan. Regarding the pension fund, the idea is to decrease the liabilities by reducing the exposure to defined benefits plans, and offering a premium to employees that accept the migration to the defined contribution one.

The company sees the potential to reduce these costs by 30%. Considering that Cemig's total annual costs are $5.6 billion and that the health plan and pension fund costs are $1.4 billion, by reducing costs by 30% we have savings of $420 million. This should bring an EBITDA margin gain of 6%, from the current 23% to 29%.

The company has a history of effectiveness in carrying out cost plans since 2018, which corroborates my bullish thesis for the shares, now let's see the company's fundamentals against other integrated electricity companies in the world

Cemig Fundamentals

In the following, I will use Koyfin to compare Cemig's fundamentals with international peers like Ørsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY), EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCPK:EDPFY), Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCPK:IBDSF), and The AES Corporation (AES).

Ticker CIG DNNGY EDPFY IBDSF AES Name Cemig Ørsted EDP Iberdrola AES Market Cap $5.7B $23B $16B $76B $11.5B Revenue $7.3B $11.7B $17.9B $54B $12B Revenue Growth 3 Year [CAGR] 10.6% 16.5% 9.1% 14% 9.4% EBITDA $1.5B $3.2B $4.2B $14.7B $3.4B EBITDA Margin 21% 27% 24% 27% 26% Net Income $1B $-3B $1B $5B $242M Net Income Margin 14% -25% 5.8% 9.7% 2% ROE 20.9% 13.2% 11.3% 10.9% 46% Dividend Yield 6.9% 4% 5.4% 1.4% 3.8% Net Debt/EBITDA 1.1x 2.1x 4.8x 3.6x 7.7x Click to enlarge

Right away, we can see that Cemig is the smallest among its peers, however, it is interesting how the turnaround brought incredible numbers to the company. Cemig simply has the highest net margin, an excellent ROE of 21% and pays the highest dividend yield among its competitors.

However, there is still room to improve the numbers. As we said, the company has actions mapped out to reduce costs and increase its EBITDA margin, which is the lowest among its peers (but it can be equaled by savings in health insurance and pension funds). All of these analyses are in line with my bullish thesis for the company's shares. But does the company's valuation incorporate all these great numbers?

Valuation is Attractive

As the sector has predictable revenues, the price/earnings (P/E) multiple serves as a key indicator for comparing companies, standing out for their ability to reflect relative profitability and growth expectations. Likewise, EV/EBITDA is also a relevant multiple, since EBITDA is a proxy for cash generation. Now let's see how the market prices Cemig in these multiples using Koyfin:

Koyfin

To my surprise, the company is traded at the lowest P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple, even though it has the highest profitability among its competitors. However, given the liquidity (size of the companies) and their geographic diversities, let's look at Cemig's historical EV/EBITDA over the last 10 years.

EV / EBITDA Historical (Koyfin)

We can see that the company has already traded at EV/EBITDA levels above 8x, like its competitors DNNGY and EDPFY. However, I will be conservative, and I will use the average EV/EBITDA of 6.3x over the last 10 years to calculate the company's fair price.

Considering the share currently priced at $2.42 and an exit EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.3x, we have a fair price of $2.93 for Cemig shares and an excellent risk-return ratio for the stock's bullish thesis.

Cemig According to the Seeking Alpha Factor Grades

According to the Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, Cemig is an excellent option in all grades, especially in valuation with an A+.

Seeking Alpha

The results obtained from Seeking Alpha Factor Grades are great for the company and corroborate my bullish thesis for the shares.

Latest Earning Results

Quarter after quarter, the company has been delivering good results. As a reference, in 4Q23 the company's net revenue totaled $1.9 billion, an increase of 2.1% compared to 4Q22, due to the increase in gas supply and the increase in the volume of energy sold, resulting from the high summer temperatures.

IR Company

Operating costs and expenses decreased by 2.0% when compared to 4Q22, totaling $1.6 billion. This reduction in costs is mainly due to the lower amount spent on personnel.

In operational matters, we see an increase in the number of captive customers by 2% y/y and 16% y/y for free customers, totaling 9.1 million consumers. In matters of losses, the company reached the level of 10.71%, while the regulatory target is 10.84%, as a result of the heavy investment that CEMIG has made in this area. As a result, consolidated EBITDA was $420 million and above market expectations.

IR Company

But if the results are great, the outlook is positive and the valuation is attractive, why not buy the shares now? We'll see below.

The Main Risk - Possible Federalization of State-Owned Companies in Minas Gerais

The company has appreciated by more than 150% since 2018 when the current management took over the business. Investors were increasingly certain of the thesis, Cemig even said that privatization was a priority. However, the company's shares fell sharply after important news was published in the media.

Investing

This news is the biggest risk to the stock's bullish thesis. This is the possibility of Cemig being federalized. And by the way, the Brazilian Government is currently presided over by The Workers' Party, the same party that oversaw Cemig's poor results between 2009 and 2018, and accused of corruption, and embezzlement of public money.

The fact is that the president of the Brazilian Senate and the Minister of Mines and Energy would be in negotiations with the Governor of Minas Gerais to resolve the state's debt with the federal government. We can see below that Minas Gerais (MG) has a significant share in the debt of Brazilian states, being the 2nd most indebted, a legacy left by The Workers' Party.

Participation Of Each State In Debt (Brazilian Central Bank)

Going in this direction, the proposal would be to federalize state-owned companies in Minas Gerais in exchange for reducing the state's debt.

But why do I think this shouldn't happen, and has it become an excellent buying opportunity?

Operation difficulties: For federalization to be approved, it is necessary to approve an ordinary law by the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG) and a federal law by Congress. And let's say it goes to the Brazilian Congress and is approved, the same Congress would have to give the same opportunity to other state-owned companies through the law, and the Government is not in a healthy fiscal situation to deal with this.

Stories of federalization don't have a happy ending in Brazil: In the 90s, several state banks went bankrupt due to the terrible economic conditions at the time. The Government federalized them and assumed state debts. After that, the rules for issuing state debt became stricter and various fiscal measures and regulations began to be applied. Most federalized banks were later privatized, and their proceeds were used to reduce debt.

In any case, investors need to pay attention, as the news should make the share more volatile until a decision is made. Now, let's look at other risks for the thesis.

Other Potential Risks To The Bullish Thesis

Almost 31% of Cemig's generation capacity will have its concession expiring in 2027. The expression of interest, said Cemig, seeks to guarantee the extension of the contract for up to 30 years and should involve a disbursement of more than $1.6 billion for there to be the renewal of this concession.

IR Company

In the commercialization area, the company is exposed to price risks in the long term, with exposure to approximately 600-1000 megawatts of energy recontracting from 2026.

IR Company

The risks of investing in Cemig are diverse, and a good investigation of them is recommended before investing in the company. Furthermore, despite being well managed, the company is still a state-owned company.

The Bottom Line

The valuation shows that Cemig is trading at a significant discount compared to its peers around the world, both in terms of P/L multiple and EV/EBITDA. Furthermore, the company is the most profitable, has a high return on equity and has a healthy net debt/EBITDA. Furthermore, the company should have a large gain in EBITDA margin in the future, equaling its international peers.

Part of this discount is due to the company being a state-owned company and was increased with the prospect of possible federalization. However, the chances of federalization happening seem very remote.

In my opinion, the risk-return ratio is very attractive, and the news of a possible federalization seems like an excellent opportunity to buy Cemig at a cheaper price.

Based on this analysis, my recommendation is to buy Cemig's shares, investors should consider the excellent results that the company has been delivering and its strategy of focusing on efficiency.